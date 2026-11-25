This week, there’s a “big” story involving Prince Andrew. Apparently, in 2019, a Turkish millionaire paid Andrew a £750,000 bribe to help her with her passport. This is all part of a civil case in which Andrew is not directly involved. While the bribery story is making some news, it feels like the reaction is a yawning indifference. At this point, people understand that nothing is going to happen to Andrew. He committed hundreds of crimes, he took bribes, he trafficked teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein, and King Charles is still going to give Andrew a $1 million annual stipend, a coterie of household staff and a refurbished villa on the Sandringham estate. Well, Tom Sykes is currently using the latest Andrew story to argue that Prince William is a prescient future king for wanting to take away the Sussexes’ titles. Yes, you are reading that correctly. Because Andrew has spent a lifetime doing sleazy crimes, William feels completely justified in his decision to remove Prince Harry’s titles!
Surveying the tawdry allegations about Andrew this morning, I fail to see how William could do anything other than be reassured and confirmed in his intentions. Because, yes, this is the King’s brother, a man the royal family spent decades covering up for, and that is bad, but had not the institution legally removed his HRH and princely titles, it would be a HECK OF A LOT worse. The royals have successfully created a firebreak (of sorts, for now) between themselves and Andrew’s corruption and venality.
And this [Turkish millionaire situation] is just the corruption that has come to light! Many people who read Andrew Lownie’s remarkable book will be wondering how much more of this iceberg of sleaze is hiding beneath the waterline. When I went through the York family’s money trail earlier this year, one friend of William’s put it to me in the starkest possible terms: “The Yorks are a crime family.” That is the lens through which William has come to see them.
Which brings me to the story from my book that was on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, and led news feeds around the world this week: William’s plan, when he is king, to remove the HRHs and the princely titles from every non-working member of the royal family, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet included. The two stories are directly connected. Monday’s proceedings make it clear why William believes he must do it.
Kensington Palace initially told one outlet, GB News, there was “no factual basis” for my reporting, a classic non-denial denial, but now seems to have reverted to no comment. As I said on Sunday, there is a factual basis: what the people around William have told me. What the phrase really means, I suspect, is that this is not official policy yet, and that no blueprint exists (things I have never claimed). Nor is it new to readers of The Royalist. In April last year, when it emerged that Meghan was still using her HRH, a friend of William’s told me the titles would “simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”
Last October, in the week it was announced that Andrew would merely stop using his dukedom, I reported that William was plotting a bonfire of royal titles. Less than two weeks later the King moved to strip Andrew of his princely title and his HRH after all (it was William, as I wrote at the time, who dragged him kicking and screaming into action).
As one friend of the prince put it to me in the days after [Andrew’s] humiliating arrest: “William cannot in good conscience hand over to his son another generation of troublesome dukes, with princes and princesses swanning around California cashing in on their titles, making life hell for George and dragging the family into scandals.”
The arrest convinced William that there is no tolerance and no patience left for the old model of royalty, in which a huge cast of titled relatives swarms around the edges of public life, doing no public service and creaming off what advantage they can. Well-placed sources told me he has settled on an answer he believes is “breathtakingly simple,” which he intends to implement within days of becoming king, having basically given up on persuading his father to clean up the Sussex mess (in fact, he has made it worse by encouraging their return home) on his own watch.
As one source told me: “William wants to solve the problem of the spare. This would have solved the problem of Andrew, it solves the problem of Harry, it solves the problem that has bedeviled the royal family for generations.”
The principal goal, in other words, is to make sure that what happened to William (with Harry, the Duke of Hazard, tormenting him and now setting up his rival court) can never happen to George. The side benefit is that Harry and Meghan lose their titles, and Archie and Lilibet with them. They would keep the dukedom; removing that does indeed take an Act of Parliament and is not necessary. But a princely title and an HRH, as the King demonstrated when he expelled Andrew from the royal family, are easy to remove. You write a letter (letters patent, from the Latin for an open letter) and publish it in the London Gazette, a former newspaper, first published in 1665, which is now really just a list of official notices. And that is the end of it, a constitutional fudge best thought of as an executive order. George V used it to lay down the current rules in 1917. What William has understood from his father’s precedent is that this instrument of fiat has cleared the path for him simply to say: this is the way it shall be.
There’s something so sad and funny about William and his allies repeatedly insisting that Andrew and Harry are the same, and they need to be dealt with the same way, and that William is a genius for seeing the situation that way. “But a princely title and an HRH, as the King demonstrated when he expelled Andrew from the royal family, are easy to remove…” William is so f–king dumb – the only reason why Charles could “remove” Andrew’s titles is because Andrew agreed to it! Andrew agreed to the arrangement because he worked out a deal with his brother for money, housing and protection. When William tries to high-handedly strip everybody’s titles, he’ll do so without any of those agreements in place. He’ll effectively announce to the world that titles are just made-up nonsense and they have nothing to do with magic royal blood. He’s signing an announcement that the Windsors were always just a family full of petty, jealous Germans and that nothing really makes them “special.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Great, then someone else can take away another title–King.
Exactly!
100% my first thoughts! I know it won’t be “breathtakingly” simple for the UK to become a Republic – new constitution needed and all that – but I think it’s time for this Magical Blood to have a seat off to the side with a smaller stipend. Time to take back the properties, too.
This is all going to backfire on scooter. Not everyone would applaud watching him take titles from his young niece and nephew and their parents.he will be asked why his children are exempt.and it would not make him a popular king to say the least
To be honest I dont think most people will care. Most Brits jusr view the Royal family as a source of entertaiment, given Royals don’t have any impact on ordinary peoples’ everyday lives.
They’ll boo or cheer and then go back to worrying out energy bills or the NHS.
But the reason why British people worry about energy bills and the NHS is because there are Royal parasites sucking every bit of money they can from said Brits…
Yes, as Lady Esther says, they absolutely do have impact on the lives of ordinary people. Imagine their funding put back into things that matter, such as housing, healthcare, and public education. They are a bread-and-circuses distraction from what happens in real life.
When King Willy does it, Meg and Harry will go on. The smartest thing for the Sussexes to do is live big, live large without the titles. Leave the pettiness and idiocy to UK’s last king.
You can bet the Brits have far bigger things to worry over, and like their cousins protesting in Europe (and around the world) there’s a growing unrest toward the filthy rich, the lazy rich feeding at the public troughs while everyday people go without.
First step is to daylight the BRF finances. Take back their duchies, end the tax breaks. If they actually work, give them a stipend. That’s it. It’s always about the money at the end of the day— especially among old Etonians.
THe thing is that Scooter is “incandescent” and may not be satisfied with just taking titles, he may out and out continue the “campaign” against the Sussexes. Scooter really needs counseling about his “anger” at his brother. He needs to get over it and move on.
Look up the amount of money needed to support the NHS then look up the amount spent on the Royal family – the difference is vast.
Yes in theory every little helps, but in practice removing the monarch and replacing them with an elected head of state would take up huge amounts of politician’s time. You’re talking about rewriting 1,000 years of legislation, not to mention getting everyone to agreee on what fills the vacuum. This is time they could spend on more effective measures to help people e.g renters rights, banking regulation, making it harder for multinationals to tax dodge.
There’s a reason why generations of republican Labour MPs have never persued republicanism seriously. Its because it would be a hugely inefficient use of a political capital and there are much, much more effective ways to help people.
Again, it doesn’t have to be a full dismantling of the monarchy.
Willy wants a smaller role, downsize his role in all the ways people in this thread have suggested:
–Transparency for their finances
–Get rid of the duchies
–Tax them at the same rate as ordinary Brits
–Give the monarch a taxable salary equivalent to that of the PM, and one home – equivalent to 10 Downing Street or – a much better deal for W&K – they can pick ONE of their forever homes.
–Everyone else can get real jobs. If they hear “real jobs” to mean accept bribes, traffic children, or commit treason in the ways Andrew understood the concept, prosecute accordingly.
–Cut their staff down to an equivalent size of the PM, including household staff, etc. – this shouldn’t be an issue as the PM does significantly more work than the monarch. (But I guess it does mean a few grown adults might need to learn how to dress themselves.)
–Their legitimate work travel expenses can be paid (not wardrobe, etc., unless wardrobe is also among expenses paid for the PM; no helicopter rides to matches, etc.) – all in keeping with the actual role the monarch plays as the legislation currently exists, which is primarily a figurehead who opens/closes Parliament, etc., – but doesn’t do – nay, is prohibited from doing – much real “governing”
[Honestly, this change alone might light a fire under W&K where they would actually start doing events – at least the pubs and football ones they find fun – if that was how they got to have their expenses covered.]
–Have them pay back the money spent to refurbish/remodel their other “forever homes” – just like H&M had to do
Give the money saved back to the taxpayers in the form of NHS support, housing, reparations, etc.
“ Holly says: Look up the amount of money needed to support the NHS then look up the amount spent on the Royal family – the difference is vast.”
I think people are referring more towards the nationalization of the Crown Estates and possibly the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall. Not the amount of direct taxpayer funding.
Honestly who is going to support this? All that matters is the British public and if they’re fine with it its going to happen.
Most people care about other things as @Holly said
Holly and JMOney, Oh, the people will care, Holly and JMOney.
The global society that is not an increasingly impoverished and isolated Britain, I.e. the world, would view it as rank racism perpetrated on the two young mixed race children of HRH Meghan and HRH Prince Harry (Henry). In a world that is predominantly populated by POC, such as act would be self sabotage.
Britain has proven over and over again that it cannot thrive without Africa and the commonwealth (stolen wealth, resources), North America (WWII) or Europe, as evident with the current PM desperately seeking a back door back into the European Union.
With an economy at or below parity with Mississippi, one of the poorest US states, Britain, ( I purposely did not say the UK) and her citizens should urge the heir to not FAFO.
Elle, the fact about Mississippi is so shocking, it’s stayed with me for years. The last time I was in Mississippi was in the 90s and the rural poverty was abject. Folks without indoor plumbing still. There’s been some good industries come to the state since then, but being compared to them is never good. A lot of my dads people are from there and still there, and most of them are a holes.
I totally agree that Britian cannot survive as an isolated nation but I think your vastly overestimating how much serious people in those countries will change their geopolitical outlook based on whether or not a few aristocrats are allowed to call themselves princess/prince.
Yes, I’m sure that there are a few African/American politicians who may criticise but they’ll prioritise thinking whether workjng Britian makes sense for their country over Harry and Meghan.
William is very stupid to be taking the bait on every conversation about taking away H and Ms titles because it makes him look more and more stupid, more and more disconnected and more more very much not in line with priorities of the people and his country. His royal rota despises him
and he’s there, idiot, thinking he’s on top of the world. The embiggening pieces on him or his lazy wife are written in a way to be bordeline caricatural/parody to please him and laugh behind his back. People reading that are always question if they read it right. LOL
William can make a big deal about taking Harry’s title but we will all still call him Prince Harry
I don’t call him Prince Harry, but I will start if he loses the title. It is on his birth certificate and his children’s birth certificate, even Lilibet’s It was part of Harry’s name at birth.
I wanted to reply to @Elle, but no button would let me! But, I hear all your points and draw the opposite conclusion: the UK spent so long trying to be all things to all people all over the world that they finally gave up in a mighty huff and slammed the door, if you will. It will be precisely those people who still care about the monarchy who are most eager to put two fingers up to the Commonwealth and the US and the EU etc… it’s the Brexit crowd. I have a wee smidge of sympathy for them because they have been shafted and lied to by their government and their mainstream media forever. They’ve been treated as dupes and the people in charge were simply self-indulgent and barely competent. But now they’re ready to burn it all down. Bill Bryson — an American author long resident in the UK — came to England in the eighties, and said, at the time, tongue half in cheek, that if you wanted to compare England to another country in Western Europe (this was during the Cold War, mind), it wouldn’t be Spain (too sunny) or France (too serene), or Germany (too uptight) or Switzerland (too disciplined) or Italy (too joyous) …approximations might be Belgiuim or the Netherlands, both relied on seaborne trade, colonies, and both were grey and often rainy, but the best comparison, he said, would be with East Germany. I still think his observation was uncanny. England’s economy fell apart in the ‘70s. It had to be bailed out by the IMF. Thatcher was shock therapy. After the riots in 2011, one commentator compared it to a “post-Soviet” country. Those are some deeply complex politics.
Hi Tom! (waves)
So the Old Etonian, Esteemed European Reporter At Large at (checks notes) The Highly Influential Daily Beast, has more to share from….his direct contacts in William’s office. Got it.
Old Estonian my hat. Tom Sykes was expelled from Eton.
“In April last year, when it emerged that Meghan was still using her HRH, ”
When the late Queen spoke about the HRHs Harry was told them not to be used for commercial reasons, That can still use the HRHs for other things. A private gift or a birthday card are not commercial reasons. The media loves to twist what was said to make Harry and Meghan look bad.
And it was letterhead that was printed well before they left and sent to a friend.
Meghan remains an HRH and the racists can’t handle it.
Im really tired of ALL websites posting this for clicks. William CANNOT take away their titles. Only Parliament can.
As the article points out, it’s not about the actual title of Duke of Sussex. It’s about being HRH Prince Harry and that is absolutely something William can take away as king.
I’m confused. Yes, he can write a LP and remove the HRH stylings when he’s king. That part’s not wrong. What he can remove is the ducal titles bc that’s an act of parliament.
Edit- CAN’T remove the ducal titles
@Jais correct. He can’t remove the ducal titles without parliament. But he can remove HRH Prince.
He can’t remove the ducal titles but it looks like he can possibly remove Harry from the Roll of the Peerages, which means he won’t be referred to as Duke in anything official, etc. That’s what Charles did and is why Andrew is now referred to only as AMW. Technically, he’s still a duke.
It appears that Harry and Meghan will enjoy their HRH titles for just another decade or so, as King Charles will be gone by then and William will become King. I find it hard to believe that many people think they will starve to death when they no longer hold HRH titles. I believe that a separate entity other than William himself should be the arbiter to resolve this dilemma. This is not just about Harry and Meghan; it affects their children too which are completely innocent. William’s hatred of his brother and sister-in-law should not reach his nephew and niece.
I don’t think anyone believes the Sussexes will starve to death without their titles. I see it as rather inevitable bc William cares about it so much. But with all that, I definitely think it makes William look racist and especially unfair if it doesn’t apply equally to his own kids. And undermines the point of titles altogether. It’s just stunning to witness William’s need for petty revenge overtake all logic.
William is breathtakingly foolish.
He thinks Harry’s popularity is due to his title. And without his title, he will be undesirable to any and all.
I think he understands that this isn’t the case. I feel he’s doing this to hurt Harry. Maybe it’s because rank or titles is how William views what’s important in life, or maybe it’s because he knows it will hurt Harry to have his and his children’s titles removed.
Almost every action we’ve seen of William in the last few years is a reaction to Harry. His royal work to try and one- up Harry, his infiltration of Sentebale to destroy it (and hurt Harry), his attempts to tarnish Harry’s reputation by using the press against him, he seems to live and breathe for his revenge on Harry. He’s obsessed.
So, if Peggy here is so concerned about the “spare” issue, are charlotte and Louis getting their titles taken away too? So that george doesn’t have to worry about being upstaged?
No. If I had to guess they will be allowed to keep theirs and be given the choice of whether to give them up later if they choose not to be working royals. But even that makes no sense. Charlotte and Louis are not currently working royals so they should not currently have hrh stylings and be called prince or princess either if we’re going by these metrics.
The thing is, won’t the younger children always have the threat from their father to take away their titles if they don’t comply with whatever the current definition is of “working royal”? Who they date or might want to marry, denying requests for a half year sabbatical from royal work, denying requests for health assistance that might embarrass the family, refusing to comply with the request to stop complaining about the tabloid media. The father is known to have a temper when people don’t do as they’re told. That said, Harry and Meghan have shown that a successful life outside the RF is possible.
This is the issue. If the HRH is only for the heir then Charlotte and Louis need theirs pulled too. They aren’t working royals after all.
The entire point of that family is hereditary monarchy. If they don’t get privilege because of birth, then why have that system at all?
If the decision was on merit then this family would have lost titles generations ago.
Maybe that’s why they want Charlotte to be an actress. She wouldn’t be able to use titles for that but she could still be famous and have status that way.
Glad to see that other people have uncovered the identity of that odious “Old Etonian.”
I had always figured it was either Tom Sykes or Richard Eden.
I say let him take it away. Honestly, there won’t be public support for Harry and his family to keep the “prince/princess” titles and the HRH titles. The British public will view it as “less royals” and think of it as a “win” and if the public supports it or doesn’t care (which is most likely the case), I don’t see how this won’t happen.
The best thing The Sussexes can do is put out there that they publicly accept this and move on. What the courtiers want is a fight (similar to what happened with the Danish royal family) but the best thing The Sussexes fam can do is publicly accept and continue doing their work. That I think will unnerve the royalists more than anything
Oh please, if William did take it away, it will BLOW UP IN HIS FACE and the firm.
@Kitty, I don’t see how. The Danish Royal family did a similar move removing the prince/princess titles from the grandkids and it didn’t blow up in their faces. The Danish public accepted it/didn’t care. It’s done.
The Sussexes are not universally loved in the UK (not an insult just a fact). If they were then yes there would be blowback but otherwise, no. Most ppl in the UK don’t care about titles. And no this won’t lead to a “revolution” with no king b/c neither parliament nor the labour or tories want that. They will accept this as “less royals” giving the illusion of less money for them and thus see it as a win
@JMOney — Different with the Danish because they don’t have this warped invisible contract with the tabloid media. The day after Margrethe abdicated my friend spotted her shopping alone in the local grocery store. No one is stalking the kids who lost their titles. There’s nothing to be outraged about for it to blow up in the Danish faces.
Harry, on the other hand, has been stalked and reported on his entire life, and anyone meaningful entering his life, girlfriends and wife, have been brought into this vicious stalking cycle that makes an entire media industry tons of money. This will continue, “Prince” or not. He and Meghan will continue to be reported on, and the media will not let this fade away.
I don’t think the British Public (as a group) would think of this as a win. There are some also who don’t care and others who like Harry and not Scooter . I somehow think that other than Scooter’s fans, the man is not all that popular. I think it will backfire on Scooter if he tries, not everybody likes the way he behaved towards Harry. and Meghan and their children. And his lack of enthusiasm for work and his acquiring many properties would not endear Scooter to those who are struggling through a bad economy. I think Scooter would come across as petty, especially the idea of taking titles from children.
Majority of the british public are indifferent to the Royal Family. They are seen as there but there are no “strong” feelings. As I said the public won’t care or will perceive it as “less royals” which is fine with them. Its not going to create the outrage unless Prince Harry or Duchess Meghan decides to publicly say something.
Respectfully, the british public have no strong feelings about Prince Archie and Princess LIlibet. They haven’t lived there the majority of their lives so taking their titles won’t be seen as a big deal.
The few who like Harry are not the majority of the British public. Most of the public cares about is the NHS and their heating/gas/petrol expenses not about titles. I think it will be an easy sell afterall the Danish royal family did this. Prince Joachim complained but it didn’t change the outcome and the public didn’t care. A month of headlines and then acceptance/indifference. I suspect it will be the same in the UK
There are really no “less” royals. It is about birth order nothing else. The distinction was made between royals and working royals. And also those with no titles like Peter Phillips. They are all still in line of succession.
Arguably, it may go unchallenged in Britain, however, such an act would spark global outrage, viewed as the act of a vitriolic, myopic “never”do well, that would plunge Britain into a Dickensian hellscape.
Similar to thinking there would be no consequences following the attack on a little known Austrian Grand Duke. Take a wider view: There is no British Empire, even today, some of Britain’s most ardent citizens proclaim that London doesn’t “look” British any longer. why is that, I wonder?
There will be a “butterfly” effect.
The Danish royal family did not have two mixed race children in the line of succession.
Two mixed race children with direct, current and historical family ties to Africa and The United States of America. The most memorable Danish royalty many global citizens recall is a tortured recollection of Hamlet.
In other words, in no way comparable.
Excellent point.
The British public would question why titles aren’t removed from everyone. Pretending that some work and some don’t is illogical. Outside of the racist British people, the apathy applies to all of them.
And they would of course question why Charlotte and Louis have the HRH since they are spares themselves.
I doubt they’ll think about it that much beyond being an interesting piece of gossip.
Pretty much all British people already know that monarchy is illogical and archaic BUT as getting rid of it would be an enourmous political, legal, cultural and administrative hassle, they are fine with a monarch so long as he/she doesnt interfere in Parliament. Plus as mentioned they like gossip.
Yeah, what about the Gloucesters, the Kents, the Yorks (Bea & Eug)?
The Danish grandchildren lost their royal Prince/ess titles but were given nonhereditary Count/ess of Monpezat titles.
I wish we were talking about the actual elephant in the room: Why is the future king even talking about this? It will change absolutely nothing, yet he’s spending large amounts of his time and mental energy figuring out how to achieve this one act. Is no one concerned that he isn’t working this hard to save the world from climate change or put the homeless in homes?
Right?! It won’t take away Harry and Meghan’s rizz and that is what William wishes he could do. Sad really.
Right? Once he’s accomplished this terribly important task for “his” people, then what?
So if he has decided that removing HRH will solve the problem of “the spare,” it follows that he will also remove HRH from charlotte and Louis, right? After all they’re the same position as Harry and Andrew – children of the monarch (or will be when William is king), but not the heir. So he should start now by not using HRH Prince/ss for them.
Wait – what’s that? This is just about punishing Harry? Oh okay then. Got it.
Yep, I just said this above. By these metrics, Charlotte and Louis should then not have an hrh styling and should not be referred to as Princess and Prince either. I wouldn’t hold my breath to see William being equitable though.
No mention of Eugenie and Beatrice. They are princesses too. Will they lose their title? What about Edward’s kids?
Andrew’s girls will probably lose their titles, too. Ed’s kids never had the HRH to begin with, so there’s nothing to lose for them.
Sykes is trying to sell his book and removing Harry’s title is pretty much a daily mantra for William, but this is really about William competing with Charles. William will be “strong” when dealing with Harry, in contrast with Charles’ “weakness” with Andrew.
I doubt Scooter would do a thing about Andrew. He had no qualms about Andrew walking with Scooter and his family on those Church walks.
Nobody was going to argue with the actions Charles took with respect to Andrew, which he could do whether Andrew agreed or not. However, I doubt it will be as easy as Will thinks to take all of the same measures without ministers, the government, etc., being involved, since it raises larger questions about what it means then to be royal. And that also involves questions of who is funded as part of the monarchy. It’s really the funding overall that needs to be reformed, the ridiculous amount dedicated to supporting this archaic system. I doubt anything significant will happen while Charles is king. But William is doing his best to make the case that dedicating so much money to the monarchy that’s badly needed elsewhere is a poor value proposition.
Oh, this has nothing to do with actually taking action. This is more of William’s short term PR. He’s been taking hits lately about his lack of duty and compared unfavorably to Charles and Elizabeth.
It’s wild that he’s been criticized for lack of duty and his answer has been to plot taking away titles. Having a title clearly has nothing to do with how much a person does their duty. William being the clear piece of evidence.
Billy Idle, the Incandescent Scooter, doing what he does best — rage-shrieking. If he only were using all that energy for tangible work that could make a difference in people’s lives.
No one should ever use *working* as a descriptor for the Left-Behinds again, because they don’t. What they do well is grifting, mooching off of the British taxpayers.
The Mooching Royals. Yep, the ones living off the public dole.
Underscoring the meaninglessness of any title underscores the meaninglessness of all titles.
For someone who keeps leaking to the press that he doesn’t care about the pomp of being “royal,” someone is revealing he cares an awful lot about the pomp of being “royal.” Because titles are central to this situation; the rest is pageantry, which that someone also does not like.
Harry is criticized for wanting reconciliation. People profile Harry as someone blinded by the royal cult. They look for ulterior motives in his wish for reconciliation. I think Harry actually is the grown up in the room. Everything he does is about the future of his kids really. He wants his kids and their cousins to co exist in peace. William wants animosity and alienation to be carried on to the next generation. William wants to isolate his children from their cousins. He is the one who needs a psychological assessment.
Kaiser is correct. The only way Charles was able to strip Andrew of his title is because he agreed to it and was going to get funding housing and security in exchange. William doesn’t have that leverage on Harry.
Exactly. Where is Harry’s royal residence, 1 million per year and police protection?
Technically Andrew is still Duke of York because an act of attainder was never passed to remove it. This was the precedent set since before the Tudors. Charles simply removed Andrew from the Roll of Peerage which means publicly he should not be referred to as Duke of York.
I can absolutely see William thinking it will be simple – because he’s not very bright. And not a good strategist. He is reactionary and short-sighted. He’s also incredibly unself aware. He doesn’t get that the more he tries to weaken his brother’s royal status the more he weakens his own. And his children’s
If Louis wants to marry a titled Princess from another European country, and Scooter already took title away from Louis, Would he be Mister Louis Mountbatten Windsor married to Princess X?
We have Sir Timothy Laurence married to Princess Anne, I suppose she is actually Anne Laurence. First time I have thought about that, She has been Princess Anne all my life, I am a few months older that her. Harry will continue to be Prince Harry to most of us. He is ‘call me Harry’ to people he meets already.
I think technically Anne is “The Princess Royal, Anne, Mrs. Laurence” just as Eugenie is HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank?
Andrew has no heirs to his title, so upon his death, the dukedom of York would just go back to the crown. William would be free to give it to Louis. He also has the Duke of Edinburgh title to give to Louis, probably better than York since it is now a sullied title. Prince Harry has an heir, Archie. If William is taking away titles from “non-working” royals, would he not also have to retroactively remove Eugenie and Beatrice’s titles as well. Or is he just removing HRH’s? So far, the first priority of William’s reign is to remove Harry’s titles? What a great king that would be. When he describes what a working royal does, he himself does not quite live up to the title.
I just think he makes himself look so petty.
William seems like a very shallow short term thinker. The reason why they have never officially removed titles before is once you do it opens the door to removing all sorts of titles. They didn’t even remove the titles from Duke Edward and Duchess Wallace Simpson despite having plenty of reasons. Once you make that possible the British public will have a list of upper class twits who need their titles stripped.
Ah, so he’s playing 12D chess to undermine the system, then! : )
The Duke of Windsor of course was a King who abdicated. He stepped aside. And given a different title. Wallis Simpson had the title of Duchess, but George VI and Queen Elizabeth did not think the marriage would last so they took the HRH away (that she was entitled to) by using letters patent. They would not have taken titles of Duke of Windsor who willingly abdicated to marry Wallis. There was really no reason to remove titles from the Former King. If he and Wallis had children, they would not be in line of succession. And he could no longer be styled as King once he had abdicated.
Actually they have removed titles before. The biggest example was in WW1 when a number of German aristorats who were descended from Victoria had their Prince of the UK titles taken away because they were fighting for the other side.
Ever since the Russian Revolution and rise of the Labour movement there’s been a very slow and gradual movement by the UK Gov or the Monarch to make the royal family smaller and less ostentatious so they are more palatable to the British public.
There’s been discussion about removing titles for years, long before Meghan arrived. This is just the latest evolution of that trend
I don’t understand the process of removing the titles. I thought Andrew was still a Prince because they did not go through the parliaments of the other nations where Charles is king. I also thought removing titles had to be for cause, and they have no cause for Harry. Interesting that no one is talking about what happens to the royal funding once there are no other royals to spend it on. How many royal family members was QE2 supporting during her reign? I don’t think the Lancashire duchy was particularly profitable during the early decades of her reign.
So if Charles wrote an LP then Andrew would not have the hrh styling and cannot be called a prince, which is what’s been said. I’m pretty sure I saw articles saying that he had in fact written an LP? So it really depends on that. It’s always possible that those articles were lying or trying to suggest he wrote one when he has not in fact written one. Someone might know better than me though.
Charles did prepare a letters patent to remove Andrew’s HRH. That he can do unilaterally. But he only removed Andrew’s title from the Roll of Peerage so the title is not extinct. There needs to be an act of attainder to extinguish the title and parliament needs to do that.
Re royal funding: all indications are that William plans for fewer royals (William and some or all of his family) to do fewer engagements (more PR stunts like Earthshot and less ribbon-cutting) for the exact same, or higher, level of funding.
Follow the money.
Prince William is breathtakingly simple. There, I fixed the headline.
Did I ever tell you the story about the guy who sat on the branch of the tree he was sawing iff?
This!!!💯
there is no tolerance and no patience left for the old model of royalty, in which a huge cast of titled relatives swarms around the edges of public life, doing no public service and creaming off what advantage they can.
Pot and kettle here🤪 except King to be has the nerve to PRETEND his capering around the PM and celebs is PUBLIC service and live a life of luxury and deference without doing any ACTUAL work!!
Charles wrote something to silence the critics. Andrew still holds all his titles; only Parliament could strip him of them, and that would require grave grounds, such as high treason. Andrew has merely agreed not to use his titles. William should be careful, lest he lose his own titles—for if certain actions of his come to light—the kind that would make our eyes bleed—it might turn out that, by comparison, Andrew is practically a saint.
Harry is the only true prince in that family, and he tends to command admiration and respect, even among his critics.
It’s really gross how the Syko and the rota try to equate Harry with Andrew.
If anyone could be closely compared to Andrew, it would be Charles, who also hung out with pedo pals.
In the US, you can legally change your name to Prince, or Duke, or HRH, or whatever you want.
Removing titles is William’s wet dream. Other plans? No. Maybe more Sussex -related plans? The only reason William can’t wait to be king. Petty, vengeful, Trumpian William.
Okay so he does this in the first week of his reign. He does realise that if he enjoys the longevity of his grandparents that he will have to provide public service for 50 years. So he will have to do more than smite his relatives and if he makes titles conditional on public service, then as King, that most definitely applies to him!! Yank his titles, money, homes, security and fawning press if he fails to work sufficiently hard. Does he really want to titles conditional on public service!?
George’s partner would have a tough time with parents like this
All the children will have to choose from the right category or else get PUNISHED!
Don’t the children need the monarch’s permission to marry?
Whoa, so now William, through this guy, is going to insult all his relatives?
He has ‘…no patience left for the old model of royalty, in which a huge cast of titled relatives swarms around the edges of public life, doing no public service and creaming off what advantage they can.’
All of TQs various cousins & aunts & uncles did indeed perform various acts of public service–in TQs model of doing things–going here, going there on her behalf, opening hospital wings, etc. In my year of grad school at Cambridge we had Charles, Anne, Philip, and the Queen Mother visit for various do-gooder projects. To now accuse these types of people as some type of freeloader is quite insulting. (I know, I know, but you get my point, I hope.)
And the gall of the man, a guy who barely leaves his home (of four or five) to go to a pub or football game, saying this?!?! To speak of your elderly living relatives this way really takes some chutzpah.
He’s probably hoping we’ll think “swanning around at the edges” refers to Fergie and the York sisters. But yes, it is really insulting to the Dukes of Gloucestershire and Kent, who in their eighties and nineties still work harder than William and Kate.
Hard agreed 💯 this slacker is so inadequate and mediocre and yet he DARES to dismiss the service of others who do visit Sheffield on a wet Wednesday afternoon!?
I think it is rather noteworthy that this is the first article I’ve seen that actually spells out (correctly) that Charles did not remove Andrew’s Ducal title. I think there are going to be a lot of people that are surprised that Andrew is still the Duke of York.
Also, if William wants to not appear to be the racist a*s that he is, he will have to remove the princely and hrh title and style from the rest of the royals outside of his nuclear family. Prince Michael, Princess Alexandra, the York women, etc… as I am assuming that he intends for only the heir’s children to have those titles when young.
But William won’t do that. He will only yank the princely title and hrh style from the blood Prince that married a mixed race woman, and their kids.
Dear William,
You are a bad man. You cannot make a good King from a bad man.
End of story.