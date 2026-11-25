This week, there’s a “big” story involving Prince Andrew. Apparently, in 2019, a Turkish millionaire paid Andrew a £750,000 bribe to help her with her passport. This is all part of a civil case in which Andrew is not directly involved. While the bribery story is making some news, it feels like the reaction is a yawning indifference. At this point, people understand that nothing is going to happen to Andrew. He committed hundreds of crimes, he took bribes, he trafficked teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein, and King Charles is still going to give Andrew a $1 million annual stipend, a coterie of household staff and a refurbished villa on the Sandringham estate. Well, Tom Sykes is currently using the latest Andrew story to argue that Prince William is a prescient future king for wanting to take away the Sussexes’ titles. Yes, you are reading that correctly. Because Andrew has spent a lifetime doing sleazy crimes, William feels completely justified in his decision to remove Prince Harry’s titles!

Surveying the tawdry allegations about Andrew this morning, I fail to see how William could do anything other than be reassured and confirmed in his intentions. Because, yes, this is the King’s brother, a man the royal family spent decades covering up for, and that is bad, but had not the institution legally removed his HRH and princely titles, it would be a HECK OF A LOT worse. The royals have successfully created a firebreak (of sorts, for now) between themselves and Andrew’s corruption and venality.

And this [Turkish millionaire situation] is just the corruption that has come to light! Many people who read Andrew Lownie’s remarkable book will be wondering how much more of this iceberg of sleaze is hiding beneath the waterline. When I went through the York family’s money trail earlier this year, one friend of William’s put it to me in the starkest possible terms: “The Yorks are a crime family.” That is the lens through which William has come to see them.

Which brings me to the story from my book that was on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, and led news feeds around the world this week: William’s plan, when he is king, to remove the HRHs and the princely titles from every non-working member of the royal family, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet included. The two stories are directly connected. Monday’s proceedings make it clear why William believes he must do it.

Kensington Palace initially told one outlet, GB News, there was “no factual basis” for my reporting, a classic non-denial denial, but now seems to have reverted to no comment. As I said on Sunday, there is a factual basis: what the people around William have told me. What the phrase really means, I suspect, is that this is not official policy yet, and that no blueprint exists (things I have never claimed). Nor is it new to readers of The Royalist. In April last year, when it emerged that Meghan was still using her HRH, a friend of William’s told me the titles would “simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”

Last October, in the week it was announced that Andrew would merely stop using his dukedom, I reported that William was plotting a bonfire of royal titles. Less than two weeks later the King moved to strip Andrew of his princely title and his HRH after all (it was William, as I wrote at the time, who dragged him kicking and screaming into action).

As one friend of the prince put it to me in the days after [Andrew’s] humiliating arrest: “William cannot in good conscience hand over to his son another generation of troublesome dukes, with princes and princesses swanning around California cashing in on their titles, making life hell for George and dragging the family into scandals.”

The arrest convinced William that there is no tolerance and no patience left for the old model of royalty, in which a huge cast of titled relatives swarms around the edges of public life, doing no public service and creaming off what advantage they can. Well-placed sources told me he has settled on an answer he believes is “breathtakingly simple,” which he intends to implement within days of becoming king, having basically given up on persuading his father to clean up the Sussex mess (in fact, he has made it worse by encouraging their return home) on his own watch.

As one source told me: “William wants to solve the problem of the spare. This would have solved the problem of Andrew, it solves the problem of Harry, it solves the problem that has bedeviled the royal family for generations.”

The principal goal, in other words, is to make sure that what happened to William (with Harry, the Duke of Hazard, tormenting him and now setting up his rival court) can never happen to George. The side benefit is that Harry and Meghan lose their titles, and Archie and Lilibet with them. They would keep the dukedom; removing that does indeed take an Act of Parliament and is not necessary. But a princely title and an HRH, as the King demonstrated when he expelled Andrew from the royal family, are easy to remove. You write a letter (letters patent, from the Latin for an open letter) and publish it in the London Gazette, a former newspaper, first published in 1665, which is now really just a list of official notices. And that is the end of it, a constitutional fudge best thought of as an executive order. George V used it to lay down the current rules in 1917. What William has understood from his father’s precedent is that this instrument of fiat has cleared the path for him simply to say: this is the way it shall be.