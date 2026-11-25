This week, Vanity Fair published a commentary piece called “The Mastermind,” a sort of obtuse exposé on Taylor Swift. Honestly, I enjoy the commentary around the VF piece more than I enjoyed the actual article. Taylor’s fans are freaking out and creating convoluted conspiracies about shadowy, powerful figures pulling strings to harm Taylor’s Oscar campaign. Then you’ve got media critics saying that the actual piece is bad journalism. Then you’ve got the people who already sort of disliked Taylor, sitting on the sidelines with popcorn. Well, Page Six has already run several pieces sourced from (imo) Team Swift. This one made me chuckle – apparently, there’s a suspicion in Team Swift that Vanity Fair only greenlit this “hit piece” because Taylor refused to give her wedding photos to the magazine.

Condé Nast desperately wanted to reveal Taylor Swift’s bridal era. Multiple sources told Page Six exclusively that the publishing house behind big-name fashion magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue requested Swift’s first photos from her July wedding to Travis Kelce — but were denied. “They asked for the photos months ago, twice,” one source shared. “Taylor politely declined. Condé Nast really wanted them.” Reps for Swift and Condé Nast did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, have yet to share any images from their nuptials with the public. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot in a multimillion-dollar celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. On Monday, Vanity Fair released a scathing piece on Swift, referring to her only as “The Star.” Much like Swift’s persona, the outlet used mysterious Easter eggs while taking aim at her personal and professional life, including her alleged feuds and falling outs with several notable names. The allegations are from more than 100 sources, according to the article. “Nobody is beyond reproach with her,” one of the sources shared with the outlet. “If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you. It’s always the same.” Another source referred to the “Life of a Showgirl” artist as a real-life Regina George, referencing Rachel McAdams’ nasty character from “Mean Girls.” Given Swift’s long-standing relationship with the publisher, the article left many readers questioning the motive behind such a piece. Swift has graced several Vogue covers and has a friendship with the magazine’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Wintour currently serves as Condé Nast’s Global Chief Content Officer and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue.

[From Page Six]

“Given Swift’s long-standing relationship with the publisher, the article left many readers questioning the motive behind such a piece…” The fact that so many readers/fans didn’t even consider “journalism” to be a reason is quite scary. Gather around, youths, and let me tell you about the olden days, when critics gave bad reviews to bad art and their editors stood by the critics regardless of the backlash. Back in the days of yore, magazines didn’t need a reason to publish a bitchy exposé on a celebrity. I still remember when Esquire went out of their way to make Brooklyn Decker sound dumb as a box of hair! That kind of thing used to happen all of the time. Now it’s a five-alarm fire when print media dares to meekly stand up to a billionaire without even using her name.

As for the argument that “The Mastermind” was payback for Taylor not giving her wedding photos to Conde Nast… I doubt it. I mean, I doubt it was payback. I’m sure Taylor got plenty of offers from magazines and streamers and everyone else dying to get their hands on the photos and footage. Conde Nast probably didn’t greenlit the “hit piece” because of wedding photos. But here’s the better question: would Vanity Fair’s editors shut down the article if Taylor had given/sold the photos to them? Swift Nation is about to learn some hard lessons about access journalism.