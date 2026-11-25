This Nvidia situation will eventually become a Netflix docuseries and probably some kind of prestige miniseries, right? It has everything: computer chips, a terrible leather jacket, an affair with a Chinese spy, JD Vance, affairs with multiple corporate subordinates, insider trading, a midlife crisis, treason, a long-suffering wife, an abrupt firing, corrupt Republicans breaking dozens of federal laws, and a reinstatement of the CEO whose wandering dong started this whole shambolic situation. On Tuesday, one day after his reinstatement, Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia’s offices and spoke to his staff, many of whom have slept with him. He apologized to them and said that he’s been in therapy.
A day after returning as chief executive at Nvidia, Jensen Huang apologized on Tuesday to his entire company for violating its code of conduct during an hourlong meeting that began on a somber note before transforming into a defiant airing of grievances.
“I made some terrible mistakes,” he said in his first all-hands meeting with employees since his return. Referring to his wife, he added, “I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, hurt all of you.”
Mr. Huang said he is in therapy every day for 90 minutes, adding that it is “not acceptable” that he violated the company’s code of conduct, some of which he wrote. He said his actions had forced the company’s board of directors to evaluate his future with the company, which led him to resign this month.
The meeting cemented Mr. Huang’s return to Nvidia after two head-spinning weeks that threw the chip-making giant into turmoil, sent tech stocks into a nosedive and threatened the tech industry’s artificial intelligence boom.
Mr. Huang resigned after revelations that he violated the company’s code of conduct. He had an affair with a customer and Chinese citizen, Alice Huang, who U.S. government officials determined was feeding information to Chinese intelligence services. He also had a relationship with a direct report at the company. The company’s board unanimously accepted his resignation.
“I made some terrible mistakes” is so Gob Bluth-coded. Master of understatement, really! While I appreciate the fact that he acknowledged his wife of 40-plus years and how he betrayed her, he literally said that to several of his mistresses at Nvidia! “I was unfaithful to Lori,” he said, staring out at all of the subordinates he slept with behind Lori’s back. Jesus. As for the therapy… he resigned on November 12 and he was reinstated on November 23rd. Eleven days and he found time to have a life-changing experience in therapy? Huh. Anyway, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to happen to Huang. Trump and his people are going to do everything to shut down the investigations and inquiries into Huang’s treason, and I bet the Trumpers even find a way to shut down the SEC investigation too. So Huang learned his lesson and accepted his punishment: he gets to do whatever he wants and sell sensitive technology to China and all he has to do to keep his position is go to therapy for less than a fortnight.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
These dudes made sure he publicly resigned and made the shares drop even further to buy, knowing that he had support to put him back in so they could make some money on the situation.
I agree. A LOT of people made millions by either shorting the stock or cashing in at both ends of this news. Phones to stockbrokers must have been running hot during the past few days.
Truth, and it’s infuriating. Late-stage capitalism needs to hurry up. The greediness is terrifying, and exhausting.
I think it was more treason than cheating dude. But sure, the cheating talking points have been duly distributed so you’re good because no one is saying treason. Billionaires gotta keep billions! Amirite? Plus dude you’ve been doing the cheating thing for years. Your wife’s very smart and knows.
Let’s get back to treason though?
Yeah, this is so much more than personal indiscretions. Those are the very least of it.
I mentioned yesterday in one related post that the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which will give them the power to subpoena, indict and convict all those who participated in this corruption scheme. Insider trading, espionage and treason are the most serious crimes committed here. So, next January I expect jail sentences and impeachments. I don’t want the Dems to be ‘moderate”, I want them to be blood-thirsty wolves that are going to run through all the corruption going on in this Trump administration. At the very least I expect them to TRY. Enough with Dems being wimpy pushovers.
Congressional members and committees don’t have the power to indict and convict. They can only recommend action to the Justice Department which we no longer have. Congress legislates and provides oversight. I’m sure they will investigate the f**k out of this but they can’t put anyone in prison which is a different branch of government altogether. And impeachment only applies to office holders.
For the time being, state Attorneys General will have to get involved for any violations of state law.
As soon as the board reinstated him because of trump’s influence I sold my stake in Nvidia. I have zero faith in the companies leadership. I also suspect that there is more to be exposed.
“I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, hurt all of you.”
He didn’t hurt his wife? 😒
I noticed that as well. He knows there are people with comprehension will think it’s his way of saying Lori knew he was messing around.
I’m sorry. I just couldn’t get past “a reinstatement of the CEO whose wandering dong started this whole shambolic situation”. I would like to nominate Kaiser for the Pulitzer Prize. 👏👏👏
I get the feeling that this man has cheated on his wife ALL throughout his marriage. People are questioning why she is sticking by him, but that is her business and her choice. I don’t think she has been in the dark about his affairs, but these are the first ones to explode into the public sphere and cast a harsh international spotlight on them.
I feel for women like her though. By many accounts, she was a highly accomplished technical person herself who apparently gave up her career to support him. Hopefully she has spent the years ensuring that her future and those of their children are ultra-secure and comfortable if she decides to walk away.
These nerdy men who grew up embittered that they were not (always) the first choices of the girls who went out with the quarterbacks in high school and later opted for more dashing men over themselves always seem to end up cheating on the women who took them on for love when they themselves had options, because as soon as the men begin to earn serious money and wield influence, they begin to use these to get an “in” with the sort of women they think they should “really” be with. And all the while the long-suffering wife bears the brunt of it, plays happy familes and smiles for the cameras.
Ironically, it’s this sort of ego and entitlement which makes them prime targets for honey traps and spies, because many of them buy into the delusion that (young!) women like the ones they are cheating with idolise them for attributes, rather than for access, information or money.
I read that they don’t have a prenup so that puts Lori in a really good place if she decides she needs to divorce her POS cheating husband.
I was under the impression she helped him build the company, but doesn’t really credit for it.
A woman could neverrr. Yuck all over the place
Martha Stewart must be shaking her fists and screaming at the sky at all the blatant insider trading that’s been going on all around these last few years.
Jensen Huang is such an embarassing cringeworthy narcicisst, he looks like he thinks he’s the Greatest Stud Mega Star Billionnaire Tech God ever gifted to mankind.
Pathetic.
A lawless country “governed” by greed and uncontained power, at this point that’s all it is. I want the name of Huang’s crisis-management firm because they seem to be rather competent, if “by the book” in directing attention away from the illegal business/treason part and toward the “human frailty” bullshit.
Also, this is a boss who sadistically verbally abuses his subordinates — do we really think some of them had sex with him 100% out irresistible attraction and with 0 fear of retribution for denial?
He’s not a fool; he’s a nightmare.
Also – if he said those horrible things at work, what was he like at home?
What strikes me as the ultimate sign of imbecile self-involvement, on par with a toddler, albeit a very cunning and shrewd one, is the moving of the goalposts from a moral issues to a personal therapeutic issue. Moral equations of right / wrong don’t run along lines parallel to or overlapping the free-form improvisation of therapy. It’s like applying political strictures to music or painting. They’re just wholly separate categories. Call it category error.
Absolutely. And also from moral and LEGAL issues to personal issues. Is therapy going to help him with personal growth out of his obvious criminality & betrayal of his country?
This man has too much control and influence over our economy. That is why he was reinstalled. We are in very precarious times. If you have debt, get rid of as much of it as you are able
I’m stuck on 90 minutes a therapy a day.
90 minutes? So back-to-back sessions or one in the morning and one in the afternoon, so he has to check in and report whether he’s cheated with another Chinese spy in the interim?