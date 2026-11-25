This Nvidia situation will eventually become a Netflix docuseries and probably some kind of prestige miniseries, right? It has everything: computer chips, a terrible leather jacket, an affair with a Chinese spy, JD Vance, affairs with multiple corporate subordinates, insider trading, a midlife crisis, treason, a long-suffering wife, an abrupt firing, corrupt Republicans breaking dozens of federal laws, and a reinstatement of the CEO whose wandering dong started this whole shambolic situation. On Tuesday, one day after his reinstatement, Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia’s offices and spoke to his staff, many of whom have slept with him. He apologized to them and said that he’s been in therapy.

A day after returning as chief executive at Nvidia, Jensen Huang apologized on Tuesday to his entire company for violating its code of conduct during an hourlong meeting that began on a somber note before transforming into a defiant airing of grievances. “I made some terrible mistakes,” he said in his first all-hands meeting with employees since his return. Referring to his wife, he added, “I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, hurt all of you.” Mr. Huang said he is in therapy every day for 90 minutes, adding that it is “not acceptable” that he violated the company’s code of conduct, some of which he wrote. He said his actions had forced the company’s board of directors to evaluate his future with the company, which led him to resign this month. The meeting cemented Mr. Huang’s return to Nvidia after two head-spinning weeks that threw the chip-making giant into turmoil, sent tech stocks into a nosedive and threatened the tech industry’s artificial intelligence boom. Mr. Huang resigned after revelations that he violated the company’s code of conduct. He had an affair with a customer and Chinese citizen, Alice Huang, who U.S. government officials determined was feeding information to Chinese intelligence services. He also had a relationship with a direct report at the company. The company’s board unanimously accepted his resignation.

[From The NY Times]

“I made some terrible mistakes” is so Gob Bluth-coded. Master of understatement, really! While I appreciate the fact that he acknowledged his wife of 40-plus years and how he betrayed her, he literally said that to several of his mistresses at Nvidia! “I was unfaithful to Lori,” he said, staring out at all of the subordinates he slept with behind Lori’s back. Jesus. As for the therapy… he resigned on November 12 and he was reinstated on November 23rd. Eleven days and he found time to have a life-changing experience in therapy? Huh. Anyway, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to happen to Huang. Trump and his people are going to do everything to shut down the investigations and inquiries into Huang’s treason, and I bet the Trumpers even find a way to shut down the SEC investigation too. So Huang learned his lesson and accepted his punishment: he gets to do whatever he wants and sell sensitive technology to China and all he has to do to keep his position is go to therapy for less than a fortnight.