When I covered Vanity Fair’s “hit piece” on Taylor Swift on Tuesday, I didn’t even excerpt anything from the article. Arguably, the most interesting gossip nuggets in the piece were from Taylor’s youth, her middle school and high school years, when she was a rich, popular mean girl in Uggs. Speaking of, one of the few people to go on the record to Vanity Fair was one of Taylor’s high school classmates, a woman named Arielle Peppers. This is the section with quotes from Peppers:
Arielle Peppers was a year behind The Star and sat on the other side of Skinner in Luyben’s class for multiple quarters. She remembers The Star coming to class in Ugg boots. Peppers had transferred from the nearby city of ReAding after her neighbor was stabbed in the neck. She asked her mother for a pair of the same boots. “Do you know how much they cost?” her mother said. A pair of Uggs amounted to half her single mother’s paycheck working variously at a bakery, at a dairy mill, and as a caretaker. Peppers recalls The Star owning multiples of Uggs: “She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one.”
[From Vanity Fair]
The larger point of this section is that Taylor never struggled, she never had a hard time, she had every opportunity handed to her on a silver platter. Yes, she worked hard and she was smart about how she used those opportunities, but the point of this VF section is that Taylor had more than a leg up, she had an abundance of wealth, access and privilege. Another classmate, Chanice Skinner, said it best: “That’s what happens when you have a family that is already well-off and able to back you, [to] fund your dream. We all had promise. It’s just that she had money.” But I digress… let’s go back to Uggs. Apparently, Swift’s fans found Arielle Peppers and they’re already sending her nasty messages. So Peppers spoke out to TMZ:
Taylor Swift’s former classmate is speaking out after her memories of the pop superstar’s expensive Ugg boots landed in a scathing Vanity Fair profile … insisting she wasn’t trying to throw shade.
Arielle Peppers tells TMZ … “I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone.”
She adds … “I’m focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success.”
As TMZ previously reported … Vanity Fair published a blistering profile of Taylor Monday, digging into her carefully crafted image, friendships and alleged rivalries … though she reportedly is unbothered by it.
Peppers recalled Taylor owning brown, black and blue Ugg boots in high school … while a single pair would’ve cost half her mother’s paycheck. She also remembered Taylor winning a school talent show after singing about a boy she had a crush on. The profile’s author, May Jeong, interviewed more than 100 sources … though many remained anonymous. Peppers was among the few who went on the record.
Peppers also tells us she’s been flooded with threats and hateful messages over the article … but she’s refusing to add fuel to the fire.
She says … “We’re not gonna spread the hate or give it light. We’re going to move forward with positivity and love.”
[From TMZ]
Dear Swifties, if your queen is indicating that all of this is water off a duck’s back, why are you sending threats to Taylor’s old classmate simply because the woman remembered that she wore Uggs? Why are Taylor’s fans so f–king threatened by people pointing out Taylor’s privilege and family wealth??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA – AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey, United States.,Image: 717369944, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA – AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey, United States.,Image: 717369545, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA – SEPTEMBER 12: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wearing a Versace dress arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey, United States.,Image: 805048709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835211476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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New York, NY – Guests pose on the red carpet for the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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Las Vegas, NV – “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in New York. Taylor was casual in a black oversized rugby shirt from Stella McCartney, Prada red leather boots, and a Tod’s Timeless Bag while Blake looked chic in a beige knitted cardigan, blue flared jeans, brown platform shoes, and a Chanel denim bag.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner and Sophie Bridges steps out for dinner at Bond St Sushi while enjoying a girls night out together.
Pictured: Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift, Shaboozey, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI, French Montana, Flava Flav, Yeat, Suki Waterhouse and Alex Palland were spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York for the exclusive MTV VMA’s afterparty.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift stuns in a sleek all-black ensemble as she arrives at Nobu in Manhattan for a cozy family dinner with her mother, father, and brother.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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I guess dumb asses believe that. But there are a lot of dumb asses in the world as I read every day! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Fandoms are truly toxic and hateful. Taylor Swift fans are some of the most annoying and destructive.
Counterpoint: MAGA
Swifties and MAGA are the same – mentality. And more and more their leaders seem to have similar mentalities about real and perceived threats to their power and ego. It’s scary. And pathetic.
There is something seriously wrong with subsets of so many fandoms these days. The unhinged Swifties obviously get a lot of attention, and there’s part of the Bey Hive that can be pretty awful as well. But in both of those cases, most of the craziest fans just seem to be young and dumb, and a lot of them are rightly eventually embarrassed of it. I think the fandoms that I find most disturbing are grown-ass women who hound the partners of certain male celebs, insist that the relationships are fake, post “evidence”, etc. ESPECIALLY when they start in on the fake baby bump conspiracies.
Let’s not leave off Star Wars fans!
I have Ugg boots. They’re pink and so warm and I got them cheap! I would like black ones, but ya can’t have everything.
When Taylor first came onto the scene, she painted herself as working class, living on a Christmas tree farm. It wasn’t until long after she became famous that it was revealed she grew up as upper middle class. There’s still the “struggling to make it narrative” that gets reported. Devoted fans from any celebrity is hardcore. Anything minor that isn’t positive brings hell on Earth.
Sometimes it’s the media that paints the struggle narrative. My cousin is an actor and, when he got his big break, he had a warehouse job to pay the bills. It was flexible for auditions. He also grew up in a wealthy family. He didn’t have a trust fund or anything so he had to pay his own way while auditioning. The media painted it as this “rags to riches” story but he had never emphasized that at all.
I think this Vanity Fair article is what is juvenile. Seriously.
When I first read the article, the writing style kind of reminded me of Taylor’s, honestly. (The descriptions of people and the details, as well as the seemingly random capitalized letters throughout.) I wasn’t certain, though, and thought I wasn’t perceiving that correctly. Then I looked May Jeong up and saw that she’s a professor of journalism at Princeton and figured that I wasn’t going crazy and that the writing style was a deliberate choice.
As much as I do not care for Taylor Swift, I agree. So she wore Uggs in high school. At this point we all know she didn’t struggle before she was famous, and plenty of famous people have a leg up by having well-off families who can fund and support their ambitions. Again, don’t like this woman or her music but tapping into people who had classes with her in high school is so petty.
Yes, it seems petty and weak.
“ We all had promise. It’s just that she had money”
This is America. This is nearly everyone’s story.
Money would have not take her this far.
Her talent did.
My issue is that I just don’t think she’s that talented … certainly not talented enough to justify the massive fame and following that she has.
While fans rarely are accused of acting rationally (hence the term “fanatic”!), behavior like this seems to legitimize one of the most consistent critiques of Taylor’s music and her personal life, she has profited by positioning herself as a victim even as she became one of the most powerful people in entertainment. Her fans’ overblown/poorly-reason reactions function as extensions of Taylor’s (favored) position of “poor me, I’m a victim.”
A pair of Uggs when these women were in jr. high school ran around $120. I remember this because I bought a pair for my freshman high school daughter for Christmas at that time. I was a widowed mom raising six and no where near upper middle class but I managed to save enough to get those boots since they were the only thing she asked for that year. Frankly I think this memory is coming from a place of envy and sour grapes. That does not of course make it ok for Swifties to gang up on this woman. All excessive fandom is screwed up.
Could be. And part of it is definitely envy since she’s in the music business too. But we don’t know the full picture of the financial situation. I learned from my parents how to manage money, so as a single mom after I found my footing, we had some cushion. A coworker of mine, also a single mom, wasn’t quite as fortunate. She worked with me, and another job, two kids, and so much debt from a bad divorce and earlier bad financial decisions that her two paychecks didn’t stretch nearly as far as mine did. I could have afforded Uggs if I didn’t think they were the most ugly footwear lol, she never would have been able to.
Yes, to borrow a quote, she’s framing envy as a critique.
Roxane Gay quote for the win!
Serious lack of empathy here. I wouldn’t want someone from decades ago saying bitchy things about me in a major magazine for no reason. Even if they were true.
I know, it’s so mean and bitchy to talk about how someone acted decades ago. People are reading that and maybe thinking she wasn’t nice in school! Now how about writing songs about people who wronged you from years / decades ago, knowing that hundreds of thousands or millions of people will immediately go bully and threaten that person? What does it say about the empathy of someone who does that on the reg?
lolo- you are spitting BARS today.
Saying she had three pairs of UGGS and looked stupid in them is bitchy. Saying she had three pairs of UGGS is a statement of fact.
I do NOT understand the mentality of people who send threats to perfect strangers. It is a weird and gross response to, in this case, hearing pretty benign random info from decades ago.
Even if you’re just shooting of your mouth, using hyperbole to express a big emotion, maybe sit with yourself and think about why you’re having such big emotions about random stuff, why your first impulse is focused on lashing out, causing harm to a stranger.
And find some other outlet for all of that – eat chocolate, go for a walk, make art, smash some glass bottles (that was a big one for me and some school friends) pet a dog, cat, soft blanket. Or yeah, go outside and touch grass
*sees Arielle*
That’s why. That is exactly why.
Why this obtuseness as to Arielle being threatened.
Yeah, that was my first thought, too.
Nice to see we’re on the same wavelength. I wonder when THAT aspect of TS’s fandom will ever be addressed.
Never
And THIS is why people say it’s a cult. An yes being a blond rich girl from a third – generational wealthy family gives you a leg up. The lack of media literacy surrounding the VF article is not surprising. And let’s be real – Taylor has made an entire catalog of music of not being able to let things go. I don’t believe for a second that she’s unfazed by this article. Mae Jeong is a fantastic journalist who has written award-winning pieces. It absolutely bothers her.
I never believed Taylor “struggled” career wise at any point. And that’s okay. I don’t know why her fans are insistent on it being a core part of her lore though.
Extreme factions of fandoms are always toxic and can be dangerous. At some point does the subject of the fandom have a responsibility to calm the waters? Would it be so bad to release brief statement “It was a long time ago, I kinda remember her, nice girl” BUT would that open the flood gates to ask her more questions on the article?
These toxic Swifties, the ones who bombard anyone who doesn’t talk glowingly about “Mother” and her music/etc, who post on SM that they definitely can’t afford to buy all the Christmas ornaments but are going to do it anyway, they need to touch grass. Listen to another artist, any artist, hell go all out and listen to classical or classic jazz, watch I Love Lucy or something. Just something! Their “Mother” is not the end all be all of their existence and it is so scary that they honestly believe she is.
I’ve never been able to figure the whole Taylor Swift phenomenon. I understand she’s a popular pop star, that happens a lot. What I don’t understand is the part where you have so many hoards of middle aged women coming at you if you express anything that deviates even slightly from total WORSHIP. It really reminds me of how the women acted during my childhood growing up in a fundamentalist church, they really enforced it more than the men did. You can’t even say, on a site called CeleBITCHY, that Travis Kelce is extremely unattractive, has no neck, and drops MAGA-coded hints constantly.
I should be able to express my view without anyone streaming out of the woodwork losing their minds that someone dared to not WORSHIP Taylor Swift. And my view is that she’s toxic and immature, always has been, and she and her music are both extremely grating. I hope it can be respected that people are, in fact, allowed to have a negative view on her.
Well said
This. Well said.
100% this – thank you!
@Lolo 💯💯💯
What you said. It’s unhinged.
Oh, how far Vanity Fair and ‘journalism’ have fallen. This story was so out of left field it can only be for one thing and one thing only: clickbait. It’s so sad that with ALL the other important stories that are out there to be covered they chose this! You may or may not like Taylor, but call this what it is – trash journalism.
Are you ok? Vanity Fair has always (for generations) done in depth pieces on celebs, it’s what they’re most known for.
Some people are so weird. I stan Bruce Springsteen. But if someone wants to trash Bruce Springsteen in print, I’m like, whatever, the guy is super-rich and can defend himself. I can’t imagine having the energy to hunt down someone’s contact info to harass them.
Taylor’s fans need to get a grip.
That said, this whole brouhaha is dumb. And the VF article was dumb.
While I think this article is ridiculous and whining about someone having more uggs than you in high school as a 30 something is odd.
THERE IS NO JUSTIFICATION IN THREATENING SOMEONE. Wanted to scream that, because it needs to be said.
I am a fan of Taylor’s but there is a part of the swiftie world (and beyhive and markle squad) that needs to get a grip. And step outside.
I read a conspiracy theory that Taylor’s behind this article as a way to announce her release of Taylor’s Version of Reputation, between the soft-ball call-outs and the boldening of LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO through the story. Also the author mentions the article was commissioned, which seems odd.
Considering there’s way more dirt the author could’ve called out, I’m kinda believing it.