When I covered Vanity Fair’s “hit piece” on Taylor Swift on Tuesday, I didn’t even excerpt anything from the article. Arguably, the most interesting gossip nuggets in the piece were from Taylor’s youth, her middle school and high school years, when she was a rich, popular mean girl in Uggs. Speaking of, one of the few people to go on the record to Vanity Fair was one of Taylor’s high school classmates, a woman named Arielle Peppers. This is the section with quotes from Peppers:

Arielle Peppers was a year behind The Star and sat on the other side of Skinner in Luyben’s class for multiple quarters. She remembers The Star coming to class in Ugg boots. Peppers had transferred from the nearby city of ReAding after her neighbor was stabbed in the neck. She asked her mother for a pair of the same boots. “Do you know how much they cost?” her mother said. A pair of Uggs amounted to half her single mother’s paycheck working variously at a bakery, at a dairy mill, and as a caretaker. Peppers recalls The Star owning multiples of Uggs: “She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one.”

[From Vanity Fair]

The larger point of this section is that Taylor never struggled, she never had a hard time, she had every opportunity handed to her on a silver platter. Yes, she worked hard and she was smart about how she used those opportunities, but the point of this VF section is that Taylor had more than a leg up, she had an abundance of wealth, access and privilege. Another classmate, Chanice Skinner, said it best: “That’s what happens when you have a family that is already well-off and able to back you, [to] fund your dream. We all had promise. It’s just that she had money.” But I digress… let’s go back to Uggs. Apparently, Swift’s fans found Arielle Peppers and they’re already sending her nasty messages. So Peppers spoke out to TMZ:

Taylor Swift’s former classmate is speaking out after her memories of the pop superstar’s expensive Ugg boots landed in a scathing Vanity Fair profile … insisting she wasn’t trying to throw shade. Arielle Peppers tells TMZ … “I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone.” She adds … “I’m focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success.” As TMZ previously reported … Vanity Fair published a blistering profile of Taylor Monday, digging into her carefully crafted image, friendships and alleged rivalries … though she reportedly is unbothered by it. Peppers recalled Taylor owning brown, black and blue Ugg boots in high school … while a single pair would’ve cost half her mother’s paycheck. She also remembered Taylor winning a school talent show after singing about a boy she had a crush on. The profile’s author, May Jeong, interviewed more than 100 sources … though many remained anonymous. Peppers was among the few who went on the record. Peppers also tells us she’s been flooded with threats and hateful messages over the article … but she’s refusing to add fuel to the fire. She says … “We’re not gonna spread the hate or give it light. We’re going to move forward with positivity and love.”

[From TMZ]

Dear Swifties, if your queen is indicating that all of this is water off a duck’s back, why are you sending threats to Taylor’s old classmate simply because the woman remembered that she wore Uggs? Why are Taylor’s fans so f–king threatened by people pointing out Taylor’s privilege and family wealth??

Taylor Swift’s former classmate says she’s equally talented, less fortunate. https://t.co/Ri2rucNLWR — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2026