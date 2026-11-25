

Spoilers for You Can See Everything

Amanda Seyfried can promote You Can See Everything now that it’s completed its theater run and is available to buy. For so long she’s had to keep her role in that wild documentary under wraps. I was hoping she’d do her first interview with Meyers or Kimmel (RIP Colbert Show) so she could go in depth about her big scene with Billy Evans where she called Charlie Kirk a pussy. Instead she talked to goofy Fallon last night, who did a decent job in his sycophantic way.

On The Tonight Show, Seyfried explained how her dual role in YCSE came about. She didn’t mention the fact that she was so open to meeting with directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim that she didn’t even tell her management about it until afterwards. (She talked about that in her Rolling Stone interview with Fielder and Oppenheim.) While she didn’t go into the details of her famous scene where she challenged Elizabeth Holmes’ MAGA partner, Billy Evans, Seyfried said she viewed it back later and thought that it was cocky of her. She also admitted that she told so many people she was in the movie she’s surprised that it didn’t leak earlier! Here’s some of what she said and the video is below.

On how she ended up participating

[Fielder asked on Zoom], “Would you be comfortable watching the footage if we came to your house and like, you know, recorded you for the documentary?”

“Yeah, that’s fine.” A couple weeks later, I was watching the footage with like four cameras in my apartment. At first, they had done this whole documentary, and then I just jumped in kind of last minute. And then it kind of turned into something else. On that moment where she challenged Evans

I was like, “Oh, that’s very cocky of me” when I watched it back, but it was the Twilight Zone because I was in this man’s house with her children.

“Did I get too close? How did I get into this house with these reptiles and these children, and Nathan and Lance and all the cameras?” They had a rapport already because they had lived with them two years prior. So I’m coming in hoping to get some information or connection, or I don’t even know. What an experience. I haven’t processed it fully because it was meta. On people saying how cool she was for standing her own

I think they needed a proxy kind of. So I don’t know. On how she kept her role under wraps

I’m the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life. I told a lot of people. But I guess I could trust them all. One person tweeted something and Nathan was like, “Hey. What is this?” And I was like, “I don’t know.”

[From The Tonight Show transcript]

My only complaint about this interview is that Seyfried didn’t do the Holmes voice! It’s so on brand for Seyfried to challenge a MAGA moron like Evans and to downplay it afterwards. She’s become somewhat of a folk hero on Twitter for this and it’s well-deserved.

Seyfried’s authenticity and candor in this film were such a needed counterpoint to Holmes, Evans and Fielder. Fielder was getting swept up in Holmes’ lies and Seyfried called him on it. She brought an objective, realistic take as herself and a mesmerizing performance as Holmes. Without her this movie would have been successful and interesting, but it would have felt one note. There’s only so much artifice and duplicity you can watch. Seyfried also told Fallon that she couldn’t watch any footage of the documentary until she got on set, which makes her performance that much more impressive. She had to subtly adjust from how she played Holmes in The Dropout to Holmes’ new doe-eyed post-conviction persona without much lead time. Hopefully she’ll get a Best Supporting Actress nomination for this.

Seyfried isn’t scheduled for any other talk shows that I can find, but I hope she does the rounds. She’s also going to host Saturday Night Live on December 5. I’m going to DVR that for the first time in years. You know she’ll be amazing.

This truly is *the* moment of the doc. Suddenly he it’s clear that he is just a self righteous vindictive chud like so many else. He can barely stop himself from asking Amanda if she’s triggered. Pathetic little loser — Al Transneros (@ImmortalFunk) November 24, 2026

lighting in a bottle scene. the spectrum of emotions the viewer is put through within these 3 minutes is unreal. you couldn’t write dialogue this compelling if you tried. i can’t imagine what nathan was feeling in the moment. https://t.co/vXOZx1ZUOr — the freak 🇵🇸 (@zoroshappytrail) November 24, 2026