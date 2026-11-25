Around the same time that Prince William was staggering around 10 Downing Street, the Norfolk police confirmed that men broke into Anmer Hall on Monday night. Anmer Hall is the “country home” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It’s part of the Sandringham Estate, and it was given to the Waleses by Queen Elizabeth II. Will and Kate love it there, and they spend most weekends there with their kids. They’re constantly taking the helicopter from London or Windsor to Anmer Hall. But the Wales fam was not in residence at Anmer Hall at the time of the break-in, they were staying at their other obscenely large home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor. Well, the British outlets have gotten more information about the break-in and it turns out that the trespassers are Albanian. As you can imagine, the British press is practically throwing a party because they get to demonize a couple of immigrants.
Two Albanians were last night under arrest after allegedly breaking into the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home. The men, one an illegal migrant who previously claimed asylum, triggered a huge security alert at Wills and Kate’s Anmer Hall country retreat at the Sandringham estate on Monday evening.
They are suspected to have been opportunistic burglars who broke into Wills and Kate’s Anmer Hall country retreat at Sandringham in Norfolk, not knowing it was the home of the royal couple. However, urgent checks are being carried out into the backgrounds of the Eastern European suspects in case there was a more sinister motive behind the break-in.
The security alert was sparked just before 6pm on Monday while Wills, Kate and their children were away from the property.
King Charles was staying at Sandringham House— about three miles away — at the time. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was at his Marsh Farm home on the other side of the 20,000 acre estate.
It is thought the masked intruders triggered security systems — which include CCTV, laser technology and foot sensors — and fled.
Police launched a massive hunt and deployed dogs and drones while a National Police Air Service helicopter with infra-red heat seeking equipment was scrambled from a base in Nottingham.
Both suspects were arrested in the estate grounds on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Police and Kensington Palace refused to say whether anything was stolen from the property.
The Sun can reveal the men are Albanian nationals. One of them had lodged an asylum claim which is now lapsed. The UK residential status of the other suspect is unclear. Norfolk Police declined to comment on their nationality.
Further searches were carried out after their arrests over fears that a third man may have slipped through the dragnet. The police helicopter hovered overhead for about two hours with lights blazing down on the estate.
Wills and Kate were told on Monday night about the break-in and said to be “highly concerned.” They were staying at Forest Lodge in Windsor on Monday ahead of engagements in the capital yesterday. Their meetings included a Downing Street summit between William and PM Andy Burnham covering mutual subjects of interest such as homelessness.
Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said: “This Albanian pair appear to have been on the prowl looking for a large empty house to burgle in darkness. But police cannot assume they were low-level criminals until they know exactly who they are. They could have been Russian agents smuggling listening bugs or even a bomb into Anmer Hall.”
Granted, I don’t know the area at all, but it feels like it’s a pretty bizarre explanation to say that these guys just wandered up to Anmer Hall without knowing where they were? It’s not like Anmer is just off some major road, right? It’s part of the vast Sandringham estate, with tons of little cottages and farms and stables throughout. My point being, you would have to go looking for Anmer, you would need a good idea where you were going and what you were targeting. My Spidey sense is tingling that this is not what it seems. Also: it’s crazy that King Charles was staying at the main house and that Andrew was mysteriously safe and sound at Marsh Farm??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of a Kensington Palace video.
I’m with you Kaiser. My Spidey sense is tingling too.
Perhaps they were looking for a big house in expectation of getting something of real value.
Perhaps Anmer Hall will be deemed unsafe and they will have to replace it with Royal Lodge.
I’m feeling this too. BUT they will also keep Anmer Hall at the same time
They will suffer from the bad vibes and then need another for-ever rural home…
Anmer actually is pretty close to the road. It’s why the insistence on needing full privacy in Windsor is kind of odd – they don’t have that in Norfolk. I think it seems odd that people were randomly prowling around Norfolk looking for big empty country houses to rob, but if that’s what they were doing then Anmer kind of makes sense, especially if they had watched it over the weekend and knew no one was there.
(I know country houses can be robbed, but I feel like it usually involves more planning.)
The Nottingham police refused a freedom of information request on the cost of escorting Prince Harry and Meghan’s vehicles the day they did a public appearance. Compare the cost of protecting Harry, 5th in the line of succession to the cost of the response to the break and enter at Anmer Hall. Quite a difference.
Somehow, SOMEHOW, Meghan is responsible for this!!!!
Waiting for that breathless headline.
2 Albanian men just happened to be at the Sandringham estate, same one Uncle Pedo now hides from the authorities in, at his brother’s pleasure.
Same estate where two Estonian women disappeared in 2012 (one, very not clothed body recovered).
Why is anyone still surprised? House of Windsor is still committing crimes. These two probably got stiffed payment for a delivery to AWM.
This article is written poorly because if true they triggered the security alarm, they didn’t even get to the home itself.
A report said 6 pair of cufflinks and a clock were recovered, so apparently they did gain entry.
I agree Kaiser – as Keith Sweat said in his R&B classic – “something something just ain’t right”.
Albanian thugs breaking into Bald One’s house just naturally conjures up underworld gangster plots. Remember the 17 year Latvian student who was found dead on the Sandrigham estate near Amner in 2012. Maybe these two were searching for a missing sister …
This should send all the racists wild…seems to be an overlap between them and the devoted royalists…
Like I said yesterday, if the royals didn’t have so many houses, there wouldn’t be so many empty houses to be burgled.
No sympathy from me.
Anmer looks huge. When the Wales are in residence it must require several people to staff it, cooks, housekeepers etc. Where do they go when the house is closed down?
Do they lease Anmer from the Sandringham Estate? I am saddened that the late Queen ‘s wedding present was Frogmore Cottage to Harry and Meghan on such terms that it could be yanked back
Does Will actually OWN any property or is it all leased from the Crown estate?