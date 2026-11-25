Around the same time that Prince William was staggering around 10 Downing Street, the Norfolk police confirmed that men broke into Anmer Hall on Monday night. Anmer Hall is the “country home” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It’s part of the Sandringham Estate, and it was given to the Waleses by Queen Elizabeth II. Will and Kate love it there, and they spend most weekends there with their kids. They’re constantly taking the helicopter from London or Windsor to Anmer Hall. But the Wales fam was not in residence at Anmer Hall at the time of the break-in, they were staying at their other obscenely large home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor. Well, the British outlets have gotten more information about the break-in and it turns out that the trespassers are Albanian. As you can imagine, the British press is practically throwing a party because they get to demonize a couple of immigrants.

Two Albanians were last night under arrest after allegedly breaking into the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home. The men, one an illegal migrant who previously claimed asylum, triggered a huge security alert at Wills and Kate’s Anmer Hall country retreat at the Sandringham estate on Monday evening.

They are suspected to have been opportunistic burglars who broke into Wills and Kate’s Anmer Hall country retreat at Sandringham in Norfolk, not knowing it was the home of the royal couple. However, urgent checks are being carried out into the backgrounds of the Eastern European suspects in case there was a more sinister motive behind the break-in.

The security alert was sparked just before 6pm on Monday while Wills, Kate and their children were away from the property.

King Charles was staying at Sandringham House— about three miles away — at the time. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was at his Marsh Farm home on the other side of the 20,000 acre estate.

It is thought the masked intruders triggered security systems — which include CCTV, laser technology and foot sensors — and fled.

Police launched a massive hunt and deployed dogs and drones while a National Police Air Service helicopter with infra-red heat seeking equipment was scrambled from a base in Nottingham.

Both suspects were arrested in the estate grounds on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Police and Kensington Palace refused to say whether anything was stolen from the property.

The Sun can reveal the men are Albanian nationals. One of them had lodged an asylum claim which is now lapsed. The UK residential status of the other suspect is unclear. Norfolk Police declined to comment on their nationality.

Further searches were carried out after their arrests over fears that a third man may have slipped through the dragnet. The police helicopter hovered overhead for about two hours with lights blazing down on the estate.

Wills and Kate were told on Monday night about the break-in and said to be “highly concerned.” They were staying at Forest Lodge in Windsor on Monday ahead of engagements in the capital yesterday. Their meetings included a Downing Street summit between William and PM Andy Burnham covering mutual subjects of interest such as homelessness.

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said: “This Albanian pair appear to have been on the prowl looking for a large empty house to burgle in darkness. But police cannot assume they were low-level criminals until they know exactly who they are. They could have been Russian agents smuggling listening bugs or even a bomb into Anmer Hall.”