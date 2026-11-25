This week marks the three-month anniversary of the Sussex Return. Prince Harry and Meghan suddenly moved back to the UK with their children in late August, and it’s been chaos ever since. I don’t think the Windsors have recovered from it, but they can’t figure out what to do or what so say, so they’re in this weird kind of holding pattern as they wait to see what Harry and Meghan actually want and why they came back. Well, the Cut just published a long-read piece about the UK return and what it all means. Joshua Hunt examines the return through the lens of the Sussexes’ improving relationship with the British press, and there are several quotes from the Sussexes’ communications guy, Liam Maguire. There’s also a fascinating reference to Rose Hanbury!! This is worth a read – go here for the full piece. Some highlights:

The media presence at the Sussexes’ events in Nottingham last month: One reason non-legacy media were so well represented has to do with a strategic decision on the part of the Sussexes, who had just launched their own press pool to rival the more buttoned-down and exclusive Royal Rota, which was established over 40 years ago to ensure consistent coverage of the House of Windsor. “The core members of the Royal Rota, and the bit of it that makes up the national U.K. press side of things, has not changed markedly in the past 40 years,” said Liam Maguire, Harry and Meghan’s director of communications. “It’s a closed shop, an exclusive club, and there’s no desire from either the palace nor the members of the press pool to extend it beyond that core group of people because the more you grow it, the less control you have.”

Harry & Meghan are the most bankable stars: If the monarchy is Britain’s national soap opera, then the Sussexes are undoubtedly its most bankable stars. “There are opinion polls on the popularity of the royals, and they’ll show you that Catherine and William are the most popular,” BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan said. “Then you get the king and Camilla somewhere in the middle, and at the bottom you’ll have Harry and Meghan some distance below that, and then maybe Prince Andrew right at the bottom.” And yet, when it comes to selling newspapers and driving web traffic, these rankings must be considered in reverse order. “Them coming back is manna to the tabloids because if you put Harry and Meghan on the front page, they are going to sell newspapers,” said Katie Nicholl, a former royal correspondent for Britain’s popular weekly tabloid The Mail on Sunday.

A rival court. “You have the return of the prodigal son in Harry, you have a king living with a serious illness undergoing treatment with a question mark over how long he has on the throne, and you have the Waleses, the future of the dynasty,” Nicholl said. “The Sussexes just landing in Britain unannounced — and I don’t care what they say, the royals were blindsided by their decision to return — makes it all even more fascinating because what you have is the beginnings of a potentially very damaging rival royal court.” Such a court could steal the spotlight from the working members of the royal family, who have struggled to appeal to the younger and more diverse audiences the Sussexes tend to attract.

Secret talks with the tabloids: Late last year, while the press was obsessing over Harry’s broken relationship with the royal family, the Sussexes initiated secret talks aimed at repairing their fraught relationship with another of Britain’s powerful institutions: the tabloids. Maguire, the Sussexes’ press aide, had taken the lead in these delicate negotiations with two of Great Britain’s biggest tabloid newspapers. Since then, in a series of “ongoing” meetings with executives and editors at The Sun and The Daily Mirror, he has sought to reset, or at least redefine, their relationship with publications the Sussexes have previously taken to court. “We can either continue to all feel bitter and angry about it or we can grow up and be pragmatic,” Maguire told me. “Because the reality is The Sun needs us as much as we need them.”

A mention of Rose Hanbury: It is widely believed that the media played a significant role in the deep, yearslong rupture between William and Harry. Some members of the British press told me it was possible William, or someone in his inner circle, had tried to throw the tabloids off the scent of his own rumored affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, by offering up unfavorable stories on Markle. Such behavior, if true, was made more likely by the presence of the so-called equerry, one journalist said. These “capable, posh, military-ish men who have existed around the royal family for generations” act as advisers, fixers, confidants — and strategic leakers. “They’re people you would trust in a crisis: The kind of people who would give steady, sound advice, but they’re not necessarily tapped into ground-level English existence” and tend to have “slightly cobwebby ideas about the media ecosystem” and how it should be used to solve certain problems. In response to questions, a representative for Prince William wrote, “Kensington Palace will never discuss family matters either on or off the record.”

The Sussexes’ security situation: While the expense of one more royal security detail, in financial terms, might amount to relatively little, the psychic cost to the average Briton could be immense: A modern notion of the royals as being of service to their subjects, rather than the other way around, seems to be a necessary bit of scaffolding that keeps the entire edifice from crumbling under the weight of its own uselessness.

The information vacuum: For months after their return, the Sussexes gave no interviews. They made no statements that might explain what it was that had brought them back to Great Britain so suddenly. “Apart from Harry wanting an English education of his kids, I haven’t really heard a good explanation from the Harry and Meghan camp about why they’re doing this,” said one British newspaper’s former royal correspondent in early October. “And in the absence of a decent explanation, the media is going to fill the vacuum.”

Shaking up the rota system: What this means, in practice, is that the rival court would emerge as a competition for press coverage, with the king and his heir on the backfoot as they vie for media attention on two fronts: with the streamers and podcasters they have chosen to ignore rather than cultivate to one side, and on the other more traditional media outlets that seem increasingly weary of bland, spoon-fed accounts of how all is well in the kingdom. On the day of their appearance in Nottingham, the Sussexes were trailed by royal editors and correspondents from some of Britain’s biggest newspapers and tabloids, whose front pages they graced the following morning; engagements carried out that same day by Charles and William went so unnoticed that for weeks afterward pundits speculated on whether the Sussexes had purposely booked their outing in conflict with other members of the royal family as a way of proving a point.

The Sussexes remain popular with younger people & people of color: “One of the things that Harry and Meghan threatened to do in that immediate post-Brexit period was to actually give even more glamor and more power to the monarchy,” said Will Lloyd, a reporter at The Financial Times. “It was an extraordinary moment — diversifying it, bringing it into the 21st century, modernizing it.”

The threat Harry and Meghan pose remains. “They’re terrified of a House of Sussex,” one British reporter told me, referring to the royal family. “They’re so terrified of people in this country remembering that actually they thought Harry was quite a chip off the old block and not a f–king snob.” The British television presenter Jeremy Vine recently theorized that the Sussexes’ early success, epitomized by “this sensational wedding,” proved so worrisome for William and Kate that they had helped to turn the press against them. “Either they, or more likely people on their behalf, thought: Let’s take them down a peg or two, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder.”