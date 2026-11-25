This week marks the three-month anniversary of the Sussex Return. Prince Harry and Meghan suddenly moved back to the UK with their children in late August, and it’s been chaos ever since. I don’t think the Windsors have recovered from it, but they can’t figure out what to do or what so say, so they’re in this weird kind of holding pattern as they wait to see what Harry and Meghan actually want and why they came back. Well, the Cut just published a long-read piece about the UK return and what it all means. Joshua Hunt examines the return through the lens of the Sussexes’ improving relationship with the British press, and there are several quotes from the Sussexes’ communications guy, Liam Maguire. There’s also a fascinating reference to Rose Hanbury!! This is worth a read – go here for the full piece. Some highlights:
The media presence at the Sussexes’ events in Nottingham last month: One reason non-legacy media were so well represented has to do with a strategic decision on the part of the Sussexes, who had just launched their own press pool to rival the more buttoned-down and exclusive Royal Rota, which was established over 40 years ago to ensure consistent coverage of the House of Windsor. “The core members of the Royal Rota, and the bit of it that makes up the national U.K. press side of things, has not changed markedly in the past 40 years,” said Liam Maguire, Harry and Meghan’s director of communications. “It’s a closed shop, an exclusive club, and there’s no desire from either the palace nor the members of the press pool to extend it beyond that core group of people because the more you grow it, the less control you have.”
Harry & Meghan are the most bankable stars: If the monarchy is Britain’s national soap opera, then the Sussexes are undoubtedly its most bankable stars. “There are opinion polls on the popularity of the royals, and they’ll show you that Catherine and William are the most popular,” BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan said. “Then you get the king and Camilla somewhere in the middle, and at the bottom you’ll have Harry and Meghan some distance below that, and then maybe Prince Andrew right at the bottom.” And yet, when it comes to selling newspapers and driving web traffic, these rankings must be considered in reverse order. “Them coming back is manna to the tabloids because if you put Harry and Meghan on the front page, they are going to sell newspapers,” said Katie Nicholl, a former royal correspondent for Britain’s popular weekly tabloid The Mail on Sunday.
A rival court. “You have the return of the prodigal son in Harry, you have a king living with a serious illness undergoing treatment with a question mark over how long he has on the throne, and you have the Waleses, the future of the dynasty,” Nicholl said. “The Sussexes just landing in Britain unannounced — and I don’t care what they say, the royals were blindsided by their decision to return — makes it all even more fascinating because what you have is the beginnings of a potentially very damaging rival royal court.” Such a court could steal the spotlight from the working members of the royal family, who have struggled to appeal to the younger and more diverse audiences the Sussexes tend to attract.
Secret talks with the tabloids: Late last year, while the press was obsessing over Harry’s broken relationship with the royal family, the Sussexes initiated secret talks aimed at repairing their fraught relationship with another of Britain’s powerful institutions: the tabloids. Maguire, the Sussexes’ press aide, had taken the lead in these delicate negotiations with two of Great Britain’s biggest tabloid newspapers. Since then, in a series of “ongoing” meetings with executives and editors at The Sun and The Daily Mirror, he has sought to reset, or at least redefine, their relationship with publications the Sussexes have previously taken to court. “We can either continue to all feel bitter and angry about it or we can grow up and be pragmatic,” Maguire told me. “Because the reality is The Sun needs us as much as we need them.”
A mention of Rose Hanbury: It is widely believed that the media played a significant role in the deep, yearslong rupture between William and Harry. Some members of the British press told me it was possible William, or someone in his inner circle, had tried to throw the tabloids off the scent of his own rumored affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, by offering up unfavorable stories on Markle. Such behavior, if true, was made more likely by the presence of the so-called equerry, one journalist said. These “capable, posh, military-ish men who have existed around the royal family for generations” act as advisers, fixers, confidants — and strategic leakers. “They’re people you would trust in a crisis: The kind of people who would give steady, sound advice, but they’re not necessarily tapped into ground-level English existence” and tend to have “slightly cobwebby ideas about the media ecosystem” and how it should be used to solve certain problems. In response to questions, a representative for Prince William wrote, “Kensington Palace will never discuss family matters either on or off the record.”
The Sussexes’ security situation: While the expense of one more royal security detail, in financial terms, might amount to relatively little, the psychic cost to the average Briton could be immense: A modern notion of the royals as being of service to their subjects, rather than the other way around, seems to be a necessary bit of scaffolding that keeps the entire edifice from crumbling under the weight of its own uselessness.
The information vacuum: For months after their return, the Sussexes gave no interviews. They made no statements that might explain what it was that had brought them back to Great Britain so suddenly. “Apart from Harry wanting an English education of his kids, I haven’t really heard a good explanation from the Harry and Meghan camp about why they’re doing this,” said one British newspaper’s former royal correspondent in early October. “And in the absence of a decent explanation, the media is going to fill the vacuum.”
Shaking up the rota system: What this means, in practice, is that the rival court would emerge as a competition for press coverage, with the king and his heir on the backfoot as they vie for media attention on two fronts: with the streamers and podcasters they have chosen to ignore rather than cultivate to one side, and on the other more traditional media outlets that seem increasingly weary of bland, spoon-fed accounts of how all is well in the kingdom. On the day of their appearance in Nottingham, the Sussexes were trailed by royal editors and correspondents from some of Britain’s biggest newspapers and tabloids, whose front pages they graced the following morning; engagements carried out that same day by Charles and William went so unnoticed that for weeks afterward pundits speculated on whether the Sussexes had purposely booked their outing in conflict with other members of the royal family as a way of proving a point.
The Sussexes remain popular with younger people & people of color: “One of the things that Harry and Meghan threatened to do in that immediate post-Brexit period was to actually give even more glamor and more power to the monarchy,” said Will Lloyd, a reporter at The Financial Times. “It was an extraordinary moment — diversifying it, bringing it into the 21st century, modernizing it.”
The threat Harry and Meghan pose remains. “They’re terrified of a House of Sussex,” one British reporter told me, referring to the royal family. “They’re so terrified of people in this country remembering that actually they thought Harry was quite a chip off the old block and not a f–king snob.” The British television presenter Jeremy Vine recently theorized that the Sussexes’ early success, epitomized by “this sensational wedding,” proved so worrisome for William and Kate that they had helped to turn the press against them. “Either they, or more likely people on their behalf, thought: Let’s take them down a peg or two, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder.”
I thought this piece was very fair to Harry and Meghan, actually. I didn’t know about Maguire’s secret talks with the tabloids, but it makes perfect sense. All of this started happening after Harry met his father for tea in September 2025 – soon after, the Sussexes changed their comms strategy entirely. Their formation of a “Sussex rota” is driving the other rota crazy. As for the mention of Rose Hanbury and the theory that Prince William’s staff threw the Sussexes under the bus to change the subject… yes, that’s been the going theory since 2019. Various journalists have even admitted that. The other theory which has been proven correct is “Let’s take them down a peg or two, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
“A live streamer dressed in a scarlet dinner jacket that made him look like a sleight-of-hand magician, I later learned, was Tom Sykes, who writes scathingly about the Sussexes for The Daily Beast but is best known for being the brother of Anna Wintour’s late-’90s Vogue protégé Plum Sykes…” 💀💀💀
So Tom Sykes’ embiggening campaign this week has netted: One Daily Mail article about William yanking Harry’s titles that rested – online only – on the “front page” of the DM’s website for a few hours; an official KP denial and now this description. “A sleight-of-hand magician” and “somebody who was famous for some reason in the 90s’ brother”. LMAO.
Well done, Tom!
@LADY ESTHER. I was howling at this description of him and he’s furious; had a petulant rant and is especially peeved at being referred to as Plum Sykes brother. He was called a “relatively obscure YouTube/Substack grifter” in a comment the other day and he mentioned that too. He’s so thin skinned.
Funny, now that Rose isn’t in the picture anymore we keep seeing negative stories about Meghan.
I don’t know if they an affair, but what I know it that is totally unfair on her and her children as this is her private life and she is not a royal.
So what about all the others who got/get reported on to the point of driving them to suicide…they were not royal either and they also had private lives. No?
Yeah all of this makes sense. I would point the shift in strategy to the public lunch in London – was that summer 2025?
I know many on here have insisted that H&M never deal with the tabloids directly but in Endgame, Scobie made a comment about how they were rethinking that strategy and now this is proof from team Sussex. And honestly it makes sense since the tabloids drive so much of the narrative in the UK.
And Jeremy Vine’s comment is spot on.
In particular it makes sense about the Mirror and the Sun bc Harry has already taken them to account in court. He achieved what he wanted so there’s no reason not to work cordially. The Daily Mail is another story. Those journalists have talked about not being included. And when they left the uk they never talked about privacy. They talked about not wanting to work with the rota bc for one, they were suing them, which is now over, and bc they wanted to work with more outlets than just that small group. And we just heard Richard Palmer complain about the exclusivity of the rota. If the Sussexes are creating a press pool that is more inclusive with not just the tabloids but potentially other outlets with more diverse voices, that can only be a good thing for them. But also a very bad thing for the Windsors. Bc as we can see, people like Vine are telling the truth a tiny bit more. That the Wales were smearing Meghan in the press to take her down a few pegs. And it backfired spectacularly.
Yeah, a more inclusive press pool isn’t a bad thing. And part of their problem with the rota was that you had to play their game to get favorable coverage – show them exclusive pictures, make them think you’re BFFs, etc. And they just wanted their events covered.
I know many on here respond harshly to any negative article about the Sussexes and think they should cut off access to that publication etc, but that’s never really been their issue. They don’t mind criticism and they don’t mind someone in the press disagreeing with them (well I’m sure they “mind” it but they live with it). Their issue is when that criticism isn’t based on facts.
There’s a difference between saying “Meghan’s products seem too expensive for what they are, I’m not sure her market research was thorough” and saying “her candles are faulty and don’t have wicks” because you removed the wick yourself so you could complain about it. There’s a difference between saying “Meghan is causing famine and drought bc she likes avocados” and “I’m not sure what x project is trying to accomplish.”
Like she said to Bradby – she expected it to be hard, but she also thought it would be fair. So I imagine that was part of the conversation.
I don’t think that Maguire is “negotiating access for the tabloids”. I think he has been responding to their increasing queries (because they are still desperate for access) by laying out exactly what they did wrong over the years and laying down markers for what they ought to do to make things right if they have a hope in hell of being allowed to cover anything related to the Sussexes. They are still not getting advance notice of engagements and they are certainly not getting exclusives from them. Maguire expects whoever gets to cover the Sussexes to be professional and factual and he is the sort of person who would meet in person with people who have crossed the line and are on the brink of receiving yet another legal letter, which I am certain several of them received after their repeated attempts to link M to Senior’s alleged crimes. The most he will do is answer their questions – where the Sussexes had previously ignored them – but I suspect that many of them are still making shit up and pretending that they’ve got access by claiming that “sources close to” or “friends of” H+M said this or that. As we have seen, and as we can see here, Harry and Meghan’s sources speak ON THE RECORD with their name and rank. Anything else is speculation, frequently made up out of thin air.
Fair or not, I don’t trust The Cut after they turned their exclusive access to Meghan into a hit job for the masses. I wonder what happened to that reporter afterwards – was she rewarded for doing the bidding of the tabloids by helping to spread their bile to a wider American audience?
Yes, I, too, have wondered what happened to that writer. I seem to vaguely recall that she was ripped to shreds on social media but that’s not real life.
Re security: if it’s true that William will allow Charlotte and Louis to be non-working royals, surely he’d want to continue their security regardless? So it would be hypocritical for his staff on RAVEC to argue that the Sussexes shouldn’t have security. Not that hypocrisy ever stopped him, but still.
Okay that’s a good point. Only working royals get security. So then should Charlotte and Louis get security if they decide to not be working royals? The answer should be no then.
Excellent point. And I’m shocked, shocked I tell you that this hasn’t been brought up in any of Tom’s writing or follow-on responses in the press!
Ooof:
“ A modern notion of the royals as being of service to their subjects, rather than the other way around, seems to be a necessary bit of scaffolding that keeps the entire edifice from crumbling under the weight of its own uselessness.”
Noticed that sentence as well: “A modern notion of the royals as being of service to their subjects, rather than the other way around, seems to be a necessary bit of scaffolding that keeps the entire edifice from crumbling under the weight of its own uselessness.” Glad that idea is in print! That is how Harry and Meghan are different from the Windsors. They are of service to others. Harry’s motto is “Service is universal.” It would be good if some bloody journalist could write about and cover them in that context and emphasizing that fact. I will give the writer credit for knowing that Nottingham was a place Harry personally supports and had put his money where his mouth is. If someone asked Meghan what a princess is, she might rightly say a princess is someone who serves the people. Even the Queen, who was out and about a lot, appeared to lend her “presence” and the people were there to serve and entertain and educate her.
“The first is whether Harry and Meghan have returned to the U.K. in hopes of rebelling against or rejoining the palace; and the second, which is as pertinent in either case, is just how far members of the royal press corps might be willing to go in pursuit of the biggest story in Great Britain.” They need to think outside of this box. Harry and Meghan are unique to the 21st century. This whole notion of courts and courtiers and bowing and scraping is due for the dust bin. It would be good if they could just go about their work. They obviously don’t need palace machinery to do that.
It rather irks me every time I see the ‘prodigal son’ comparison. Harry was the one who worked and served his grandmother and the country. He didn’t go away and squandered a fortune, since they kept Harry poor as a church mouse for all practical purposes. He was driven away by racism, and a smear campaign against Meghan, and left to save his wife and himself, and continued his good works and has now returned to continue his good work, independent, and independently wealthy. He has not asked his father for money. The only thing he has asked for is access to intelligence relating to the threat level to his and his family’s safety. He was willing to pay for it, but was told no. Unless they want something to happen to the Sussex family, they should give them the security necessary forthwith.
It was a good piece. Clearly the royal rota especially those from the DM do not like Harry and Meghan’s new media strategy and it does not seem like Harry and Meghan are giving them access. Their children are still protected and they don’t seem to be telling the press everything about their life or their moves. Hence the press still does not know if Harry and Meghan will go back to the US for Christmas.
Every time I compare the royals’ operations to a workplace rife with dysfunction I think of Dee(2) because she always sees it so clearly and her comments are funny and kind. But really? This is just how I have felt living in the UK *so many* times. It’s not that they resented dealing with journalists, they just wanted *better* journalists. Like, when you complain about the NHS and how shabbily it treats people and how poor care is for patients, you’re not advocating a privatised health service. You’re advocating a *better* public one. When you bitch and moan about poor attitudes in schools and lacklustre standards, and botched comms, you’re not slagging off public teachers; you’re asking for *better* systems and professional management. If Harry & Meghan can break the rota monopoly on royal coverage, they will be doing the UK a solid service: because the rota enables that ultimate British self-indulgence, which is sanctimony. They didn’t ask for privacy, they asked people not to lie, for access, or money. FFS.
Dee(2) has been a real one on this site for a good while. Thankful for so many of the celebitches on this site and their povs.
The press won’t write anything that William hasn’t commissioned.
The New York Times had an article about titles. Hopefully it’s covered here
I’m hoping it’s covered as well
“Kensington Palace will never discuss family matters either on or off the record.” LMFAO, that’s ALL they do, lol.
I’m really glad that someone — other than Kaiser, of course, who’s been on it for years — is writing about how Williams and his advisers have leaked information about Meghan to cover up William’s sketchy conduct.
And as much as it pains me to say it, Jeremy Vine had it right when he said the Sussexes’ early success so shook William and Kate that they had helped to turn the press against them. “Either they, or more likely people on their behalf, thought: Let’s take them down a peg or two, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder.”
The sad thing is that Meghan nearly died when the ladder was broken. And that makes W&K’s conniving unforgivable.
I never thought it was Rose but rather her husband.
🎯
Yep. More than one lavender arrangement in that family.
💯 I agree 100%!^^
Yes. IIRC correctly one of Rose’s own siblings was more or less quoted as alluding to this. That there was an affair but it wasn’t with Rose.
I believe this as well
It was a meh, somewhat disjointed piece. Harry is definitely more media friendly but Meghan hasn’t said anything to anyone and don’t think she wants to. They had that hag Katie Nicholls going on about them not showing their kids and why don’t they do that like Khate and William do? Does she even hear herself? Why would they do that? Also the article mentions Tom Markle’s legal issues but doesn’t talk about how these papers and media people used him for years to attack Meghan. Whatever.