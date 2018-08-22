Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour amid claims she’s ‘spiraling out of control’

I am underwhelmed by Nicki Minaj these days. She went (relatively) quiet for a few years, presumably working on tons of new music. She’s spent the last few months promoting her latest album, QUEEN, and she’s been trying to start beefs right and left. I haven’t kept track. I know there’s some sh-t with Cardi B, and I know there’s a ton of sh-t with Safaree, who said last week that Minaj cut him so badly that he almost died. Abuse is no joke and it was disturbing to see Minaj’s fans shrug off that revelation. Then there are Minaj’s recent verbal attacks on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, because… I honestly can’t follow her train of thought. She’s mad that Kylie has been promoting Travis’s album on her social media, I think. She’s mad that Travis’s album is selling well… or something. She’s also comparing herself to Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, because sure. The gist of it is that Minaj seems to be flailing. And it has affected sales:

Nicki Minaj is “spiraling out of control,” say top music-industry insiders, amid disastrous tour ticket sales — and she’s lashing out at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, accusing them of using their baby to boost his album sales. We’re told stubs for her upcoming tour — to begin next month — aren’t flying off the shelves. A Live Nation source told us, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.” Sources even said the tour is in danger of being canceled.

In danger of being canceled? Just hours after Page Six reported that, Minaj did cancel the North American leg of her tour, and she claims she’ll reschedule everything for next summer.

Nicki Minaj has canceled her previously announced North American tour with Future. A statement from Live Nation notes that Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the ‘NickiHndrxx Tour’” following her surprise performance Monday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The cancellation follows unverified reports of low ticket sales. The jaunt was set to launch September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland – less than two months after the release of Minaj’s long-awaited fourth LP, Queen. The North American leg will now kick off in May 2019, though no dates have been announced as of this writing; due to scheduling conflicts, Future will not participate. The tour will now launch in February with a previously announced European run. Refunds for the canceled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, and Minaj will announce new on-sale dates soon.

I’m including Minaj’s announcement on Twitter below. She makes it sound like the North American leg is being postponed due to her lack of rehearsal time, because she worked so hard on QUEEN and didn’t have the time to prep for the tour. Do you believe that? I do not. I think… Minaj might not be happening anymore? Like, in the larger scale of things, Minaj just isn’t as popular as she once was and she was gone so long that people moved on and sort of forgot about her? Minaj obviously still has fans and she’s still beloved by some. But it really did hit me during the VMAs this year: Minaj isn’t really a “thing” anymore.