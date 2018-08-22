Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour amid claims she’s ‘spiraling out of control’

I am underwhelmed by Nicki Minaj these days. She went (relatively) quiet for a few years, presumably working on tons of new music. She’s spent the last few months promoting her latest album, QUEEN, and she’s been trying to start beefs right and left. I haven’t kept track. I know there’s some sh-t with Cardi B, and I know there’s a ton of sh-t with Safaree, who said last week that Minaj cut him so badly that he almost died. Abuse is no joke and it was disturbing to see Minaj’s fans shrug off that revelation. Then there are Minaj’s recent verbal attacks on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, because… I honestly can’t follow her train of thought. She’s mad that Kylie has been promoting Travis’s album on her social media, I think. She’s mad that Travis’s album is selling well… or something. She’s also comparing herself to Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, because sure. The gist of it is that Minaj seems to be flailing. And it has affected sales:
Nicki Minaj is “spiraling out of control,” say top music-industry insiders, amid disastrous tour ticket sales — and she’s lashing out at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, accusing them of using their baby to boost his album sales. We’re told stubs for her upcoming tour — to begin next month — aren’t flying off the shelves.
A Live Nation source told us, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.” Sources even said the tour is in danger of being canceled.
In danger of being canceled? Just hours after Page Six reported that, Minaj did cancel the North American leg of her tour, and she claims she’ll reschedule everything for next summer.
Nicki Minaj has canceled her previously announced North American tour with Future. A statement from Live Nation notes that Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the ‘NickiHndrxx Tour’” following her surprise performance Monday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The cancellation follows unverified reports of low ticket sales.
The jaunt was set to launch September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland – less than two months after the release of Minaj’s long-awaited fourth LP, Queen. The North American leg will now kick off in May 2019, though no dates have been announced as of this writing; due to scheduling conflicts, Future will not participate. The tour will now launch in February with a previously announced European run. Refunds for the canceled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, and Minaj will announce new on-sale dates soon.
I’m including Minaj’s announcement on Twitter below. She makes it sound like the North American leg is being postponed due to her lack of rehearsal time, because she worked so hard on QUEEN and didn’t have the time to prep for the tour. Do you believe that? I do not. I think… Minaj might not be happening anymore? Like, in the larger scale of things, Minaj just isn’t as popular as she once was and she was gone so long that people moved on and sort of forgot about her? Minaj obviously still has fans and she’s still beloved by some. But it really did hit me during the VMAs this year: Minaj isn’t really a “thing” anymore.
My darlings: 🙏🏽
— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2018
Doesn’t she have a song with that weirdo sixnine? Didn’t he get convicted for having sex with a thirteen year old
Yep!
Ew!! She needs better men in her life, sheesh.
Not only did she work with him, but she’s also defending him. Ugh:
“I don’t want anyone to think for a second that I would not have asked him to come on my stage to perform his amazing hit fucking record, “FEFE.” I want everyone to know my character. I would never ever ever, okay? And I really, really fought. It is what it is. The thing, like, with me, I don’t give a…yo, when I know somebody there’s nothing you can tell me about them. That’s just how it is.”
Well now….isn’t it on video though? How can she defend this guy…she’s disgusting
Disgusting! Glad she seems to be over. It’s dangerous to support a lowlife criminal like sixnine when you have such a huge platform like NM, it’s nomalizing his kind of behavior. Let’s not forget she also supported her pedo brother.
She must have caught the Kanye bug!
Yup, realizing you are not a genius.
Remy Ma really messed with with Nicki and with Cardi B presenting real competition, both on music and bad dressing level, Nicki had to come up with something good and didn’t.
When you blame a baby for your poor sales and say you’ll be by a sexual molestor side cause you are that kind of a perso, it’s better to stop.
At the VMAs she seemed kinda out of her mind. I think she’s done as a popular artist, honestly. She had a good career for several years but it seems people have moved on.
She probably thinks Ariana “My Little Ponytail” Grande (reference: @freeishmedia) is her only friend left.
I wonder what the impact of her paedophile, rapist brother being convicted over his rape/sexual abuse of his 13 yo stepdaughter and Nicki’s continued support of him had on her album/ticket sales or fan base?
I don’t think it had any impact. Hip Hop and the music industry in general is even more perverse than Hollywood. You can have a video proof of a guy molesting a teenager and still it wouldn’t matter if you put out a good album.
Nicki gets upset if she isnt NUMBER ONE. Calm down Nicki, take your 2nd place with pride, its not «1st or you are a nobody».
People are thinking that she’s having a Kanye-level meltdown.
She’s consistently put out good music (relative term…i mean, people like her hits) and perhaps had a big expectation for this album, but no lie…her fans and cardi fans have been going at it for the last several days/weeks with so much vitriol toward this human. It’s sick and tiring how people think it’s ok and should be ok to pit women against each other. Even if they have thick skin and know shxt like this comes with being in the spotlight, there’s only so much one can bear. At the same time, the men in this industry really just…smh…
Also…she shouldn’t have done collaborations with crappy people like that crazy soundcloud rapper. Terrible, terrible judgment on her part. She’s not making any good decisions this year. Someone needs to take her phone away.
IMHO she should ghost all of us and just take a breather. Just drop whatever MV you need. Do the Europe shows if necessary. But, dear Nicki, I think you should take a break. No need to be petty anymore. It’s too much to deal with it.
Too messy.
Nicki is reaping what she has sown for years SHE has been pushing the narrative of there can only be ONE and she was it ! Going as far as to bully and undermine anyone that she sees as a threat. Hip hop has always been competitive but there can be scores of mumble rapping men but only one woman ?
Even back in the Day when Lil Kim and Foxy had beef , there was still room for Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Missy Elliot, Salt and Peppa etc
Well Nicki , since there can only be one, right now you are not it , take a break and regroup
@notthisagain, you are right and i see your point. There’s room for others and there are other female rappers; it’s just that sadly they aren’t thrusted into the spotlight like how Missy, Foxy, and Lil Kim were. It’s always been “only Nicki” and then Cardi came along with a big hit! Iggy was around too but not taken as seriously as a rapper.
Other rappers to check out: Young MA, SIYA, Dej Loaf, Lady Leshurr, and Tierra Whack.
Yeah, I think she’s kind of having a meltdown too.
Anybody see that episode of South Park with Bono, he turns out to be a literal piece of shit. He freaks out when people call him number 2
that was hilarious. I love how they measure the poo in “courics”.
Maybe people are tired of her knowingly supporting and associating herself with child abusers (her brother and that gross looking musician)
As well as her offensive and racist cultural appropriation. Not to mention the alleged violent physical abuse she’s done to other ppl (Safaree, Meek Mill, and a girl from her past that on twitter Nicki bragged about stabbing her in the leg)
I sure am over her and have been for a while.
I don’t get these high profile celebrities that need to respond to everything social media.
Pretty much. That’s why they should stay the he!! away from it.
She wears her insecurity on her sleeve. I think her lashing out is not helping. She comes across as ungrateful just because her album debuted at #2.
Along with all the other reasons commenters posted, don’t forget she went in on “video girls” or “Instagram hoes”. She was doing this sympathy type burn saying they have so much more to offer and how she’s not like that then shows up selling sex left and right in this get up. She’s out of touch and she knows it. If she settles all the beef in her head. Did some fire women and women songs, explored her sound. She might be able to come back
Yes, and it paints a nasty, harmful patriarchal picture when you pair her defense of a sexual predator she’s working with with her ‘feminist’ concern (-trolling?) about wanting to cover up so as not to make young wimmenz think it’s ok to be a sex worker. She’s basically sent the message that abusive/predatory men are NBD, defending them is NBD, but loose women in society are a real problem and not to be accepted. How woke.
Then there’s apparently her own history of domestic violence that’s come out.
Has she really said that about women? I mean she just went to the vma’s in what is basically a bathing suit
This a reply to Missy, yup! She did say that in a 2018 interview with Elle Magazine. 🤮🤮
I thinks she’s been acting out a lot necessarily lately, but I also kind of see what she’s talking about. Her issue with Travis and Kylie is that travis’s team had given away his album with clothing purchases and those albums were being counted as sold even though they were free with a purchase of clothing. In addition to that Kylie had posted on insta that she would be at the pop up shop with baby stormi in order to entice her own fans to show up and purchase the clothing in order to see her. I see why Nicki would feel that Travis’s album sales were falsely reported but honestly, why should she care? She’s lion top of the rap game, her album was number two. It doesn’t make sense that she would be lashing out like this over a number two spot.
The safari thing is different if she really did stab him, but I know that she’s been arguing with him because he’s been spreading rumors that he used to write her raps for her which she says people believe because she’s a woman. Also, according to her he actually quit his job and let her be the sole provider for the entirety of their relationship.
I see why she’s angry but these public outbursts only make people dislike her.
Idk. I’m no Kylie or Scott fan but.. that’s the game. They’re hustling and I don’t think Nicki gets to be throwing fits about it. I have no doubt that Nicki would use a baby to promote if she had one
@Bubble bee, and now this strategy is going to be the norm. Bundles are the new thing in the U.S. music market for this year, at least that’s what they’re making it to be… And also are we surprised that Kylie Jenner, daughter of Kris Jenner, is already capitalizing on her baby? Tf…
She’s a hypocrite. Yes, Travis bundled his sales. But NICKI also bundled her album with concert tickets.
His album “sold” 205k equivalents of albums, with 78,000 coming from traditional sales. Nicki’s album “sold” 185k equivalents, with 78,000 coming from traditional sales. They both played the system in the exact same way, he just got better end results.
She shouldn’t have taken so much time off. It hurt her brand bad.
As a human being, she’s not nice…she’s ALWAYS been ….not nice…and now that she doesn’t have the carefully constructed infrastructure/safety net around her like she had in the past…EVERYONE can now see how…. not nice…she truly is…
Still waiting on that Remy Ma clapback though…. #shether
She’s made so many enemies in the industry with her nastiness. Produders, rappers, Djs everybody. She’s just awful.
I think this is also where she lost control too. She disrespected her rap fan base by not responding properly. She let it go, came back with a collab?! What!? Who does that!? The message was essentially, Nicki is beyond the rap game and doesn’t need to cater to the rap battle world. She’s bigger than all that little stuff. Well here you are girl, alone.
Yes. I have also heard she is….not nice.
This chick is so full of herself it is nice to see her go down. Her music is totally forgettable so no wonder people have forgotten her
Nicki Minaj is reaping what she sows. It has been reported for years now that she is a terrible person who has tried to get every female rap competition blackballed in the industry, blocked from awards shows, removed from songs and on and on. Her bad attitude is legendary. She is just plain nasty. People have finally woke up and gave her the finger. I hope she’s done.
She has issues. She has long had a reputation for being mean spirited. Normally I would happily defend a woman’s right to be “not nice,” but she is beyond my ability to defend. She just comes across like an immature, hateful, angry person who is very insecure and lashes out at everyone/everything. This kind of perceived arrogance comes from insecurity. I mostly feel bad for her right now, because I think she really has some issues to work on and she seems like a very unhappy person. But at the same time, I’m not really sad to see her career struggling, given her behavior.
I wouldn’t say “she’s done”. Her album came in at #2…that’s still really good. The issue is she was gone a long time, and she came back EXACTLY the same. Now a days you really need to “reinvent yourself” quickly or people get bored.
If she’s really on the downswing, NOW is the time to reassess and downsize. She can still pursue her dream, but she really needs to plan for a future where she might not be as popular as she once was.
We see too many rappers (male & female) filing bankruptcy, houses going to foreclosure, owing back taxes, etc.
Now is the time for her to tighten her circle and her belt.
She lost a lot of fans, myself included, when it came out that she was paying for her brother’s attorneys in his child rape case, as well as for private investigators to smear the victim and her family. I streamed Queen, liked it well enough, but I am a Barb no more.
She is very talented, but extremely unlikable as a person because of her ego, jealousy and cattiness. Remy called her out on all of that and she was right. Plus Minaj supports sexual predators like her brother and 6ix9ine. As for her tour…she sucks as a performer. She stands there and plays with her hair. Her interactions with the audience are awkward. I think this is why many have flocked to someone like Cardi B, who may not be the most talented, but she is fun and appreciates everything she has achieved. She’s not trying to knock down other women (or men) to get to the top. I think Lauryn Hill might be the only prominent female in hip hip Nicki hasn’t come after.
