Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I like the style of the ’90s – a little bit androgynous but also elegant’

Jennifer Lawrence has been doing press the past few weeks because she’s promoting her latest advertising contract: she’s the face of Dior’s Joy perfume. I have no idea what it smells like – perfume peeps, does it smell good? I like a light floral or anything that smells really clean and soapy. Sometimes I go for a dark, earthy scent, especially in winter. Anyway, because Jennifer is Jennifer, very little of her promotional interviews are actually about perfume. They’re about… everything else, really. She chatted with InStyle about beauty, fashion, diets and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She’s not convinced that she’s pretty: “When I was growing up, my brothers used to tell me I was ugly. Butt-ugly, to be exact. One time I went into the kitchen and said, ‘Mom, am I pretty?’ And she said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ She refused to answer! I was fortunate to go through a lot of my life without being too concerned about my appearance.”

Her style: “Um, ’90s sex worker who’s just won her case in court. I like the style of the ’90s — a little bit androgynous but also elegant. I love mixing it up.”

Her craziest hair moment: “One time I went on a cruise, and I chopped it all off. And I remember that [when I got back to school] I went into the gymnasium and the whole place went quiet because I had this full-blown curly ’fro. It was the worst haircut of my life. But I still go through phases when I want to cut off all my hair.

Skin care: “Well, I have really dry skin, so I wear night cream even during the day. I’m also really, really good about sunblock. And, in theory, I get microdermabrasion once a month, although that’s one of those things I always find myself postponing.

When she feels the most beautiful: “Honestly, when I’m at my most disciplined. Like, when I’m really making myself go to the gym. Which is a joke, because I definitely pay more for canceled workouts than actual ones. But when I’m there and running on the treadmill, that’s when I feel most powerful.

Unrealistic beauty standards: “I just like it when everyone’s honest. If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that’s not going to make people feel good about themselves. If I’m going to the Oscars or having a movie premiere — I won’t lie — I’m probably eating differently from how I would in my regular life to fit into those dresses. And I feel comfortable saying that.

Whether she’s on social media: “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.

What she’s learned in her 28 years: “Everything gets better as you get older. It’s easier to cut through things, and everything gets simplified. Physically, everything gets worse. Like, why does my neck hurt? Why are my knees cracking? But emotionally, it gets better.