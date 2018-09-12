Page Six: Angelina Jolie is getting pap’d with the kids to affect the divorce case

A few days ago, Angelina Jolie was photographed with Pax and Zahara as they went to Fred Segal, which is one of the big stores in LA. The photos were Backgrid exclusives, and you can see them here at LaineyGossip. The store used to be a paparazzi haven a decade ago, but I don’t know if paparazzi still stake out Fred Segal at this point? Do you see where I’m going with this? How did that paparazzo know that Angelina was going to shopping with Pax and Zahara this week? Did the pap follow them, or was it a set-up? Who knows? What we do know is that Angelina has been getting pap’d with the kids at least once a week since returning to LA. The images absolutely help her case that she’s the stable, loving parent who has been taking care of all six kids while Brad Pitt was in some kind of fake rehab, and when he was trying to make Neri Oxman into a thing, and even now, when he’s going for Angelina’s jugular regularly in the press. So… I guess Brad was eager to deflect from the Make It Right lawsuit, because “sources” sniped about Angelina’s pap-strolling to Page Six:

It’s distantly possible that Angelina Jolie is keen for us to see her with her kids as her divorce plays out in the press. The actress hit up a notoriously paparazzi-infested stretch of Sunset Boulevard with her brood — not once, but twice, over the past few days. Sources tell us that Jolie dropped by Fred Segal — once considered the place for aspiring celebs to get “unexpectedly” snapped — on Sunday with teens Maddox and Zahara to peruse their goods. Then the clan went back again on Monday to buy some pieces. We’re told they checked out the pop-up Fred Segal Loves Browns. Jolie and soon-to-be-ex-husband, Brad Pitt, seem to increasingly be using the media as a weapon in their divorce.

LOL @ the idea that it’s ONLY JUST NOW that Angelina and Brad are both using the media as weapons. *clutches pearls* Who would have thought?!? I’m not going to lie, it would not surprise me at all if we found out that Angelina had called up one or two friendly paparazzi and organized a few of these strolls. It also wouldn’t surprise me if the paps had been tracking her movements on their own and they simply got the photos that way. In any case, I don’t think Angelina-shopping-with-the-kids photos are going to sway the divorce case either way. And it seems desperate on Brad’s part to run to Page Six and whine about it.