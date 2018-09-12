Page Six: Angelina Jolie is getting pap’d with the kids to affect the divorce case

A few days ago, Angelina Jolie was photographed with Pax and Zahara as they went to Fred Segal, which is one of the big stores in LA. The photos were Backgrid exclusives, and you can see them here at LaineyGossip. The store used to be a paparazzi haven a decade ago, but I don’t know if paparazzi still stake out Fred Segal at this point? Do you see where I’m going with this? How did that paparazzo know that Angelina was going to shopping with Pax and Zahara this week? Did the pap follow them, or was it a set-up? Who knows? What we do know is that Angelina has been getting pap’d with the kids at least once a week since returning to LA. The images absolutely help her case that she’s the stable, loving parent who has been taking care of all six kids while Brad Pitt was in some kind of fake rehab, and when he was trying to make Neri Oxman into a thing, and even now, when he’s going for Angelina’s jugular regularly in the press. So… I guess Brad was eager to deflect from the Make It Right lawsuit, because “sources” sniped about Angelina’s pap-strolling to Page Six:
It’s distantly possible that Angelina Jolie is keen for us to see her with her kids as her divorce plays out in the press. The actress hit up a notoriously paparazzi-infested stretch of Sunset Boulevard with her brood — not once, but twice, over the past few days.
Sources tell us that Jolie dropped by Fred Segal — once considered the place for aspiring celebs to get “unexpectedly” snapped — on Sunday with teens Maddox and Zahara to peruse their goods. Then the clan went back again on Monday to buy some pieces. We’re told they checked out the pop-up Fred Segal Loves Browns.
Jolie and soon-to-be-ex-husband, Brad Pitt, seem to increasingly be using the media as a weapon in their divorce.
LOL @ the idea that it’s ONLY JUST NOW that Angelina and Brad are both using the media as weapons. *clutches pearls* Who would have thought?!? I’m not going to lie, it would not surprise me at all if we found out that Angelina had called up one or two friendly paparazzi and organized a few of these strolls. It also wouldn’t surprise me if the paps had been tracking her movements on their own and they simply got the photos that way. In any case, I don’t think Angelina-shopping-with-the-kids photos are going to sway the divorce case either way. And it seems desperate on Brad’s part to run to Page Six and whine about it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Weird…Is she supposed to go into hiding just cause she’s going through a divorce?WTF?
Besides, both she and Brad have ALWAYS been photographed with the kids, everywhere they went. They never hid the kids. Now she is wrong???
She is keeping their lives as usual.
I think she/they had an agreement with a paparazzi agency to ring them up occasionally so they would leave them and the kids alone the rest of the time. They are high profile, public interest is huge. This way they can have at least some level of control.
Actually…I’m team the kids here and I could have told you that because we know they can definitely fly under the radar if they want to.
But also, I will say …”so what..?”
that’s how it’s played nowadays…
Will agree with this sentiment. These are people who managed to pull off a ton in secret (2 weddings, oophorectomy, mastectomy and reconstruction, apparent marriage troubles, alcoholism). They always kept themselves and the children locked down. The kids are being seen now because someone wants them seen.
I think they can keep things locked but I have also seen the children been pictures lots of time while they were in LA.
Social media has hundreds of pictures of them while shopping etc.
@dietcokehead, What? No offense but this doesn’t make sense. Everything you named are private matters. Paps aren’t stationed at hospitals and cathedals. These are medical situations and a wedding is personal. Going outside to go to a mall is not. Lol. Paps are all over LA, especially at Fred Segal. If y’all haven’t noticed, the kids are growing up, they’re teens now. They are gonna want to go out and do the typical teen stuff. Pax and Zee especially b/c it seems like they are into chic stuff. Angie prob feels honored that they still want to hang w/ her.
Actually, they can rarely hide from paparazzi when they are in LA. It’s not just Angelina that have been followed, even when the kids are on their own they take pictures of them. Of course, the pics with her get the publicity, but these past few months there are always pics of their kids without her on the internet.
Brad is just upset that the kids won’t pose for Pap shots with him. And that the make it right lawsuit is getting media traction and making him look bad.
Yep media is picking it up now and his image is taking a hit. He deserves everything that will come at him from Mother Karma.
This is ridiculous she and her kids shouldn’t be hiding out just because of a divorce plus they can’t seem to tell the difference between Maddox and Pax since it was Pax that was with her & Zahara and not the former based on the photos Lainey has up.
You would think Pitts focus would be on MIR and trying to fix things with those homeowners because that’s beyond horrible.
Right that’s how you know this tabloids are lying. They can’t get the kids straight. They don’t know who is who? Lol.
How dare she show her face in public… Poor Brad has to hide and can only tell his story through anonymous sources to any publication that will listen, including Page Six.
I’ll start a GoFundMe to finance a bunch of tissue boxes for him immediately. Poor cry baby.
It’s funny Angelina is a creature of habit, she always take the children shopping, be it supermarket or clothes.
Every Pap in NYC knew that if she was in the city with the children, she was going to hit Lee’s Art Store. Maddox is 16/17, so this been going on for about 15yrs.
I do think she’s probably arranging some of these, and in general I don’t care for that, but I think she’s doing it to combat some of the ridiculous negative publicity he’s thrown her way.
What he has done, in comparison, the pity party and constant slamming of her in the media, is far, far worse.
I ask myself that.Its know from paps that angelina call paps do that.the already know
Its not the first time.tpage six knows the pap its not many its one in particulary
Angelina looks more like her old self. Her lighter, more bad-ass looking, more strong-looking and devil-may-care self. I love that. I am only now realising how much she was starting to look like a light had gone out in her in the last years she was with Brad. Like someone who was constantly worried and pushed to the limit. I really like her claiming herself back.
I noticed that as well. With Brad’s drinking and being away for months at a time, her mastectomy, and other responsibilities, she looked exhausted last few years before the plane incident.
Now that she has gotten rid of Brad, she looks absolutely glowing and even started to dress like she did almost 10-12 years ago.
Yes! She looks great and I LOVE seeing her back in pants. Finally. (The caftans, to me, are okay but strange, and I never understood the swirly-skirted ‘lady’ dresses with towering heels for simple, daytime family outings.) Angie is rocking it here! Just radiant… Happy, relaxed & beautiful. xx
Jeez can the media let this woman live.
@poppy Lol. Right. She be out here living her life and they can’t stand it.
She needs to get a PR like everyone else In la la land. Fight back Angelina, you can’t depend on common sense of people . If we learned anything the last few years is that critical thinking does not exist at the moment.
She started to fight back after Brad leaked the document to make it look like she is alienating the children.
She changed her lawyer to Samantha, a woman who won’t take bs from Brad’s team like Laura did. She showed the world that Brad is not paying his share of child support and is a deadbeat. She showed the world that it’s all now between the children,Brad, lawyers & the court to heal that relationship. She is completely out of it and the outcome is completely down to Brad.
Yes, so glad she got this new lawyer. Everything calmed down after this b/c Brad and his team was working w/ Laura, in the fact, Laura was giving in to Brad’s whims and wishes. That’s how the TMZ story came about/Laura gave it to them which is awful. Brad didn’t know who this new lawyer was and they got scared. The $$ stuff got out about him not paying his child support and he then got mad but it must have been true b/c you didn’t hear a peep out of him until this.
This lawyer is better, they can’t intimidate her. Angie has said many times this is about the kids and their father. Brad doesn’t want to do the necessary work it takes that’s why the kids don’t want to be w/ him more. They can sense it. Kids can always sense when someone is full of themselves.
I’m sure the paps follow them. And shopping at trendy stores is fun for teenagers, is she supposed to tell them no because they need to hide from the Paparazzi lest she be called a famewhore? Let this family live. If she does call the paps, it’s surely to counteract the smear campaign Brad’s PR has been doing the past 2 years. She is an actress, after all, and needs to stay marketable in order to keep the money coming to support her family. I prefer a few well staged photos of them living their lives, opposed to leaks in the media with personal details and counter attacks. I was actually beginning to think they came to an agreement recently because the frenzy seems to have died down. Hopefully it continues to be lower key than last month.
Who cares if is arranged or not. Angelina and children are literally glowing and looking happy.
The important thing is that those children always looks happy and content whenever they are pictured with their beloved mother.
Children especially teenagers cannot be told to act so these feelings are real.
The other issue is that Brad hasn’t been seen with his children for almost 2 years. If he gets pictured with them then the world will see the children aren’t comfortable with him. Hence the reason Brad hasn’t done a pap walk.
My issue isn’t that she calls the paps – it’s that we have so many comments on less liked celebs admonishing them for doing exactly this. Years of “they can avoid the paps if they wanted to – look at B&A they rarely are seen” comes off as a pretty strong double standard. They were used as an example to make others’ look worse, but now that the same is being done it’s perfectly fine.
I don’t blame her for wanting photos of her out and about with a bunch of happy kids in tow – it puts out her side of the narrative without having to actual say anything. But I hope that when other celebrities do the same the people that are thinking it’s fine in this scenario don’t rag on them for doing it.
The only thing I’m going to say on this story is, Pax is very handsome and Zz is a beautiful young lady.
I refused to get in Brad and Angelina’s drama.
Angelina you are doing a great job raising your children. Please stay strong and be true to yourself always!
Angie can do whatever she wants, those are her kids. Angie a good Mom. The kids want to be w/ her. She is not gonna stop living her life and her kids aren’t gonna stop either especially for Brad’s stans (these people are delusional). Brad needs to get them shoddy homes together in New Orleans, so busy trying to ruin Angie’s life, he can’t get his life together. He wishes he could be w/ them, walking w/ his kids. That’s all. He’s a jealous vain lame a— dude.
Anyway, what I want to know is if Pax is seeing his father? Something tells me he isn’t. What do y’all think?
Since brad’s team released all the info in the sealed file, paps knew when Angelina & kids were back in LA. They have been stalking outside her property since she got back. Pitt’s property is very different, & easy to go under the radar, Jolie’s home is very well known & easy to camp outside. Whether people think these are set up, that’s up to them, but should know how paps work. They have more trackers, drones, tip offs, social media then ever. Does this help Jolie pr wise? Of course. But not everything is a set up.
Actually, no. The Cecil B. Demille house is behind a gated community in Los Feliz. You can’t just park outside. And there are at least 6 entry/exits to the area none that support the ability of Paps or looky loos to be parked outside and wait without blocking traffic. There is zero chance of paps knowing when they leave their home unless they are called.
The real question No one is asking is Why has he Not been seen with the children in 2 years?
@anp Right that’s what I don’t get, his stans know he loves to have his pic taken and to have pap runs himself, esp w/ his kids when he was there. Brad always had to jump into Angie’s photoshoots over the years. Notice how she never jumped into his. Lol. Angie didn’t need it but Brad did and still does.
His stans try to make it seem like it’s Angie’s fault like the woman isn’t listening to her kids when they say they don’t want to be w/ him, that’s not alienation, that’s reality. They shouldn’t be force to do something they don’t want to do. Brad can’t or won’t get close to his kids like she has and is w/ them. But that’s on him not her. He just can’t get it b/c he still needs therapists and judges help to get the kids to even see him. He’s pathetic and his stans are too, b/c they’re just waiting for the pic of him w/ his kids so they can finally say he’s w/ them as it should be. Lol. I already know their lame responses.
@ Sidewithkids Your post is correct.
I’m thinking the dearth of pics of him with his kids is why this is a story. He’s probably irritated that she looks like the hands on mom and he’s the absentee father so he has to put it out there that she’s only doing this for press and then he can make the argument that there are no pics of him with kids b/c he would NEVER use them for press. (He only slams their mother on a routine basis to the press b/c he’s classy like that)
distantly? It’s distantly possible Angelina Jolie is keen for us to see her with her kids. Maybe that’s why they couldn’t tell the kids apart? They were too far away. Way to go Page Six.
They have always called the paparazzi. I remember back when she was pregnant with Shiloh they went for a trip to Vienna and at first were completely ignored by the Austrian media and photographers as no one even realized they were there. So promptly they send out a timetable to all the important media of when they would eat where, which hotel they stayed in, when they would enter and exit the museum, etc. An Austrian newspapers wrote about it back then and exposed them.
