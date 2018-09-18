Ben Weiss’s on-stage proposal was the best part of the Emmys
  • September 18, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Emmys

It started out simply enough – the Emmy award was for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The Emmy usually goes to whoever directed the Oscars, and this year was no different. Glen Weiss won for directing the 2018 Oscar telecast, and he thanked all of the people involved with the show, and then he got emotional for a moment when he talked about his mother, who recently passed away. Then he spoke to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen, who was sitting in the audience, calling her “the sunshine in my life.” Then he said: “And Mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” This man proposed to his girlfriend LIVE AT THE EMMYS. On-stage. Because he’s a baller!!

What I love is how shocked everyone else was. Leslie Jones was standing up and about to lose her mind. There was a spontaneous standing ovation. Then the director wisely put the camera on Jan as she got up on stage with Weiss so he could get on bended knee. I saw that there were mixed reviews for this, but I loved it. It was literally the best part of a terrible awards show.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

32 Responses to “Ben Weiss’s on-stage proposal was the best part of the Emmys”

  1. Other Renee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:15 am

    This brought tears to my eyes. It was just so lovely and sincere and heartfelt.

  2. Tale says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:07 am

    Public proposals are usually a no for me, as it feels like women in these situations are pressured to say yes. I haven’t watched the Emmys, but these two seem cute though. Congrats to the couple.

  3. Emily says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:09 am

    Public proposals are horrible to be it can be an act of coercion you cant say no in front of everyone

  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:37 am

    It was wild. Watching a video of it later loses some of it because you know what’s coming.

  5. TyrantDestroyed says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I just don’t think public proposals are cute. What if the partner doesn’t want to get engaged?

  6. Crowhood says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I’m not one for public proposals but they both seemed so genuine and loss can truly make you examine life and what means the most to you. Loved this and made my cold black grinch heart grow.

  7. Sash says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Best moment of the night!

  8. boredblond says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    This was just one of those stadium big screen proposals x 100..I guess there are people who want an audience to watch every special personal moment of their life, and it always makes me cringe.

  9. Michael says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Public proposals like this are ridiculous. Would have been great if she said no

  10. Harryg says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I thought it was just weird.

  11. JeanGrey says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I’m a hopeless romantic at heart, and love a grand gesture of love. And I think some women would be elated to have their man profess their love to them in front of the whole world to see. She looked genuinely ecstatic. He was happy. She was happy. And I thought it was wonderful. Congrats!

  12. KatieBo says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I kept saying to my sister “I’m so uncomfortable right now. I hate this…” Things like this make my skin crawl, haha- But yay for them! I hope they’re very happy :)

  13. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I JUST WANT EVERYBODY TO KNOW!!!!

    If you put on eye make up…as I DO…FOR THE LOVE OF GAWD…DON’T WATCH THAT VIDEO OF THAT PROPOSAL!!!!

    Wait until you’re at home…in bed….with tissues nearby….

  14. susiecue says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I love it! I find myself clinging to the nice things these days.

  15. ocjulia says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I really wanted to hate this, and prepared myself for a migraine inducing eye-roll but after watching it, I think my heart grew three sizes. So sweet.

  16. Mumbles says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Yeah I’m going to be a curmudgeon here and say that I didn’t like this. It came off as attention-grabby and I think moments like this should be done between the couple, or with a small group of friends and family present at most.

  17. stinky says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    his heart was full – he had to!

  18. JennyJenny says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I’m sorry, but that truly warmed my cold heart.
    It’s so sweet to see true Love still exists in this cruel world!

  19. Case says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    This was such a sweet, joyful moment. The entire show came alive for a few minutes, which it was severely lacking before and after. Public proposals can definitely be cringeworthy, but this was really genuine and adorable. How cute that a relatively “normal” guy in the grand scheme of Hollywood had a bunch of famous actors cheering about his proposal.

  20. ann carter says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    I’m cynical. I’m not THAT cynical. Mazel tov, you two.

