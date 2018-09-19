Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child, and it’s going to be a girl

Back in April of this year, I could have sworn that Jessica Simpson was just days away from announcing a pregnancy. She did not. In August, she stepped out again with her husband and she looked less preggo and more ‘90s. So I still didn’t know what to think. As it turns out, when I was talking about her ‘90s style in August, that was when she was knocked up. I GIVE UP!
Jessica Simpson is adding another member to her family! The singer and fashion designer is expecting her third child — a baby girl! — with husband Eric Johnson, she announced on Instagram Monday morning with a photo set of her two kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, revealing the baby’s sex.
“SURPRISE … ” Simpson, 38, captioned the first image of her kids looking stoked to pop two large polka-dot balloons to find out if they were having a brother or a sister.
“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she added alongside a snap of her kids surrounded by smaller pink balloons, which presumably came from the large balloon that Ace was holding previously. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”
Jessica’s first pregnancy was somewhat planned, but her second one was not, at all. She got pregnant with Ace just a few months after she gave birth to Maxi, and I honestly believed that Jessica didn’t know that she could or would get pregnant so soon. After Ace was born, she said she was done with having babies for a while, and I believed her – I think the back-to-back pregnancies did a number on her body. But time passed and apparently she decided she was ready for a third. Good for her, honestly. She seems like a good mom, and Eric seems like a good dad. They seem like hands-on parents with a lot of time to enjoy their young family. And another girl… Jessica will love that. Congrats to them! You know this baby’s name will be a mess though.
Here are some photos of Jess at LAX yesterday. You can’t really try to predict how far along she is by the size of her bump – Jessica’s has “carried big” in her past two pregnancies.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
I thought she got an IUD.
Maybe she got it removed? Or forgot to get it replaced?
One of my sisters uses an IUD & it needs to be replaced every 3 yrs.
Some types need to be replaced every 5 yrs.
mine needs to be replaced in 3 years so its very possible she had one and when it was time to remove it she didnt replace it. I was surprised at the 3 year timeline for mine initially but I guess it’s better than the 10 year one, which I would definitely forget about!
My sister is here despite a IUD hahah
Shoot several of my family members are alive despite the IUD. My mom even warned me that my family is cursed and just use other forms of birth control unless I want to get pregnant. I thought she was overreacting until two of my cousins became pregnant despite having one. One cousin became pregnant twice!
looking forward to another awful celebrity baby name
I’m happy for them. They seem like such a cute family.
The first and second kids were not planned hence the terrible names
They had nine+ months each time to come up with names… :-/
What? Most people don’t need 40 weeks to come up with a bad or a good baby name.
Good for her. They seem like a happy family!
I…don’t think the names are terrible? I grew up with a guy named Knute and a friend’s son is Ace. It’s a nickname, but it’s what they’ve called him since birth.
My father’s side of the family is Norwegian, so we have several Knute’s in the family.
I grew up in an area of mainly Norwegian and Swedish settlement so the last names Knutson and Knudsen were very common as well.
Good for her! They do seem like good parents, and what a true luxury and privilege to have the wealth to just enjoy the kids and be with them as much as they want.
They really do! And I can’t even snark on her hubby for not working because they just seem so darn happy and non-dramatic/gossipy together. Jessica worked for her 1% life and now she’s enjoying its perks. Like, the anti-Tori and Dean.
Congrats to them! We also had two back to back (not quite as close as they did) then had a third when they were a bit older and I was 37.
I’m going to need that caftan. I’m not pregnant, but I need it anyway.
I love it too! Hate her sunglasses tho, very unflattering shape and size on her.
LOL, I said yesterday after the news broke that I couldn’t wait for another pregnancy of hers that feels like it goes on forever like her last two (although Kate Hudson has currently taken up the mantle because it feels like she’s never going to have this baby).
I was honestly shocked! I thought she had basicallly said she was done having kids. Obviously I don’t know her personally🤣 Anyway sounds like she’s creating her perfect family and that’s awesome!
