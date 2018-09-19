Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child, and it’s going to be a girl
Back in April of this year, I could have sworn that Jessica Simpson was just days away from announcing a pregnancy. She did not. In August, she stepped out again with her husband and she looked less preggo and more ‘90s. So I still didn’t know what to think. As it turns out, when I was talking about her ‘90s style in August, that was when she was knocked up. I GIVE UP!

Jessica Simpson is adding another member to her family! The singer and fashion designer is expecting her third child — a baby girl! — with husband Eric Johnson, she announced on Instagram Monday morning with a photo set of her two kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, revealing the baby’s sex.

“SURPRISE … ” Simpson, 38, captioned the first image of her kids looking stoked to pop two large polka-dot balloons to find out if they were having a brother or a sister.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she added alongside a snap of her kids surrounded by smaller pink balloons, which presumably came from the large balloon that Ace was holding previously. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

[From People]

Jessica’s first pregnancy was somewhat planned, but her second one was not, at all. She got pregnant with Ace just a few months after she gave birth to Maxi, and I honestly believed that Jessica didn’t know that she could or would get pregnant so soon. After Ace was born, she said she was done with having babies for a while, and I believed her – I think the back-to-back pregnancies did a number on her body. But time passed and apparently she decided she was ready for a third. Good for her, honestly. She seems like a good mom, and Eric seems like a good dad. They seem like hands-on parents with a lot of time to enjoy their young family. And another girl… Jessica will love that. Congrats to them! You know this baby’s name will be a mess though.

Here are some photos of Jess at LAX yesterday. You can’t really try to predict how far along she is by the size of her bump – Jessica’s has “carried big” in her past two pregnancies.

Jessica Simpson takes to the friendly skies after announcing baby #3 is on her way!

Jessica Simpson takes to the friendly skies after announcing baby #3 is on her way!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

19 Responses to “Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child, and it’s going to be a girl”

  1. Loopy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I thought she got an IUD.

  2. Elisabeth says:
    September 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    looking forward to another awful celebrity baby name

  3. Abby says:
    September 19, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I’m happy for them. They seem like such a cute family.

  4. Moira says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The first and second kids were not planned hence the terrible names

  5. Enn says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Good for her. They seem like a happy family!

    I…don’t think the names are terrible? I grew up with a guy named Knute and a friend’s son is Ace. It’s a nickname, but it’s what they’ve called him since birth.

  6. CharliePenn says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Good for her! They do seem like good parents, and what a true luxury and privilege to have the wealth to just enjoy the kids and be with them as much as they want.

  7. Sayrah says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Congrats to them! We also had two back to back (not quite as close as they did) then had a third when they were a bit older and I was 37.

  8. Biting Panda says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I’m going to need that caftan. I’m not pregnant, but I need it anyway.

  9. klutzy_girl says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    LOL, I said yesterday after the news broke that I couldn’t wait for another pregnancy of hers that feels like it goes on forever like her last two (although Kate Hudson has currently taken up the mantle because it feels like she’s never going to have this baby).

  10. Cupcake says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I was honestly shocked! I thought she had basicallly said she was done having kids. Obviously I don’t know her personally🤣 Anyway sounds like she’s creating her perfect family and that’s awesome!

