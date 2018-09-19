Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child, and it’s going to be a girl

Back in April of this year, I could have sworn that Jessica Simpson was just days away from announcing a pregnancy. She did not. In August, she stepped out again with her husband and she looked less preggo and more ‘90s. So I still didn’t know what to think. As it turns out, when I was talking about her ‘90s style in August, that was when she was knocked up. I GIVE UP!

Jessica Simpson is adding another member to her family! The singer and fashion designer is expecting her third child — a baby girl! — with husband Eric Johnson, she announced on Instagram Monday morning with a photo set of her two kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, revealing the baby’s sex. “SURPRISE … ” Simpson, 38, captioned the first image of her kids looking stoked to pop two large polka-dot balloons to find out if they were having a brother or a sister. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she added alongside a snap of her kids surrounded by smaller pink balloons, which presumably came from the large balloon that Ace was holding previously. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

[From People]

Jessica’s first pregnancy was somewhat planned, but her second one was not, at all. She got pregnant with Ace just a few months after she gave birth to Maxi, and I honestly believed that Jessica didn’t know that she could or would get pregnant so soon. After Ace was born, she said she was done with having babies for a while, and I believed her – I think the back-to-back pregnancies did a number on her body. But time passed and apparently she decided she was ready for a third. Good for her, honestly. She seems like a good mom, and Eric seems like a good dad. They seem like hands-on parents with a lot of time to enjoy their young family. And another girl… Jessica will love that. Congrats to them! You know this baby’s name will be a mess though.

Here are some photos of Jess at LAX yesterday. You can’t really try to predict how far along she is by the size of her bump – Jessica’s has “carried big” in her past two pregnancies.