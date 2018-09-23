Deplorable Rep. Paul Gosar’s six siblings all filmed an ad for his Democratic opponent

Embed from Getty Images

I’m an only child. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have SIX siblings. So I really can’t imagine what it’s like to have six siblings who are all lining up in lockstep against me publicly. This is happening to Republican Paul Gosar, the congressional representative in Arizona’s 4th district. Rep. Gosar is part of the so-called “Freedom Caucus,” although I prefer the pejorative “Suicide Caucus” to describe that brand of hypocritical, destructive, asinine Republicans. Rep. Gosar is all-in on Donald Trump, all-in on putting babies in cages at the border, all-in with assaulting women and covering up for predators. He’s a terrible person. And all of his siblings think so too – they agreed to do an ad for his opponent, Dr. David Brill.

It’s a devastating and infuriating moment in American politics, and it takes a lot to surprise me, but I’ve never seen an ad where all of a sitting congressman’s siblings line up to endorse his opponent. Even more shocking: Rep. Gosar’s seat has long been considered “safe.” Most analysts don’t believe David Brill has much of a shot at even making this race a toss up. Will this ad move the needle? Or did the Gosar siblings do this out of pure moral conviction?

Rep. Paul has come under fire in recent months for some of his more views, including his tough stance on immigration (specifically, as CNN reported, the refusal of legal rights for documented “Dreamers”). The politician also promoted a conspiracy theory that Democtraic donor George Soros financed the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia as a point of propaganda against the right. Meanwhile, in another ad on Brill’s YouTube page, the six Gosar siblings admit that coming out against their brother isn’t easy. “It’s horrible to have to do this,” says Jennifer. “None of this is pleasant for any of us,” explains David. “We got to stand up for our good name. This is not who we are.” “To speak up against my brother, it brings sadness to me,” reveals Joan, an engineer. “I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table.” Tim calls the ad “intervention time,” with Grace saying, “I couldn’t be quiet any longer.” According to The Phoenix New Times, there’s still more to come from Paul’s siblings. The outlet reported that another spot, which is not public yet but was screened at a fundraiser on Thursday, features Grace claiming, “It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist.”

Not only that, but when a journalist referred to the Brill ads as “petty” (he was using it as a compliment/slang), David Gosar emailed him and said this:

“What are we supposed to do when Paul makes excuses for the Charlottesville Nazis, goes to a march for Tommy Robinson, a despicable right wing British thug and gives a speech, is a birther, slanders an old man, George Soros, who didn’t do anything wrong to him and then refuses to apologize, is on a mission to destroy health care coverage, denies climate change despite not having a clue of what he’s talking about, and supports a policy of kicking out DACA kids and taking babies away from parents at the border? Are we supposed to be be silent? Or if we don’t, when we speak out we’re included in the term, “petty?” None of this is even close to being any kind of a joke to us.”

Wesley made clear to him that he was using “petty” as a compliment, as in the Gosar siblings are delightfully and justifiably petty about their brother being so deplorable. And finally, Rep. Gosar responded.

My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud. #Az04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

Thanksgiving in the Gosar family is going to be INTENSE.

