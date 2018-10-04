Gisele Bundchen brags about her home birth, which was against her doctor’s advice

I’ve surprised myself by enjoying the excerpts from Gisele Bundchen’s memoir, the terribly titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. I realize she’s all about natural, organic, clean eating and clean living everything, but her editor should have rejected that title. Anyway, as we know, Gisele is all about being all-natural (unless you’re talking about plastic surgery!). She’s spoken before about giving birth to her two children without drugs, but I didn’t remember that she delivered via home birth. She talks about that in her memoir too:

Gisele Bundchen couldn’t be talked out of having a home birth — even against her doctor’s warnings. The 38-year-old model was set on delivering her first child with husband Tom Brady — son Benjamin — at home in 2009, even though she was almost talked out of it during her four-month checkup. “The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth. He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small and the odds weren’t in my favor. He said it was probably best for me to schedule a c-Section.” But the Brazilian native was set on giving birth oy her own terms, and although Brady “wasn’t enthusiastic” about the idea at first, he eventually relented. “My plan was to give birth in my bathtub, although I’d overlooked an important fact: I’m 5’11” and the bathtub was, well, not a lot bigger than that,” she explains. “I was in labor with Benny for 16 hours and the last three I spent in the bathtub.” She also told the show why she chose not to use pain medication while she was going in labor. “I wanted to be conscious and present for what was happening,” the author explained. “I didn’t want to be anesthetized. I wanted to feel.” Bundchen bounced back quite quickly after welcoming her son. “The second day, I was walking, I was washing dishes,” she recalled. “I was making pancakes in the kitchen.”

I say this endlessly, but no, I’m not a mom and I’ve never given birth. The whole childbirth thing has always terrified me, and had I ever chosen to be pregnant, I would have also chosen the elective C-section and the strongest drugs I could get my hands on. The women who choose drugs or C-sections (or need them for medical reasons) shouldn’t be shamed, nor is it shameful or less authentic to give birth in a hospital. I believe in “you do you” and a woman’s right to choose is about a lot of things, and there are a buffet of choices to make. All I’m saying is that Gisele’s choices don’t have to yours, and if your childbirth experiences are different, that’s fine too. I’ve always found her super-judgy and vaguely patronizing about pregnancy and childbirth, and I find this particular story to be irresponsible: if your doctor is strongly against a home birth, guess what? You should at least consider what your doctor has to say.