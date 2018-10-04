Gisele Bundchen brags about her home birth, which was against her doctor’s advice

I’ve surprised myself by enjoying the excerpts from Gisele Bundchen’s memoir, the terribly titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. I realize she’s all about natural, organic, clean eating and clean living everything, but her editor should have rejected that title. Anyway, as we know, Gisele is all about being all-natural (unless you’re talking about plastic surgery!). She’s spoken before about giving birth to her two children without drugs, but I didn’t remember that she delivered via home birth. She talks about that in her memoir too:
Gisele Bundchen couldn’t be talked out of having a home birth — even against her doctor’s warnings. The 38-year-old model was set on delivering her first child with husband Tom Brady — son Benjamin — at home in 2009, even though she was almost talked out of it during her four-month checkup.
“The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth. He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small and the odds weren’t in my favor. He said it was probably best for me to schedule a c-Section.”
But the Brazilian native was set on giving birth oy her own terms, and although Brady “wasn’t enthusiastic” about the idea at first, he eventually relented. “My plan was to give birth in my bathtub, although I’d overlooked an important fact: I’m 5’11” and the bathtub was, well, not a lot bigger than that,” she explains. “I was in labor with Benny for 16 hours and the last three I spent in the bathtub.”
She also told the show why she chose not to use pain medication while she was going in labor. “I wanted to be conscious and present for what was happening,” the author explained. “I didn’t want to be anesthetized. I wanted to feel.”
Bundchen bounced back quite quickly after welcoming her son. “The second day, I was walking, I was washing dishes,” she recalled. “I was making pancakes in the kitchen.”
I say this endlessly, but no, I’m not a mom and I’ve never given birth. The whole childbirth thing has always terrified me, and had I ever chosen to be pregnant, I would have also chosen the elective C-section and the strongest drugs I could get my hands on. The women who choose drugs or C-sections (or need them for medical reasons) shouldn’t be shamed, nor is it shameful or less authentic to give birth in a hospital. I believe in “you do you” and a woman’s right to choose is about a lot of things, and there are a buffet of choices to make. All I’m saying is that Gisele’s choices don’t have to yours, and if your childbirth experiences are different, that’s fine too. I’ve always found her super-judgy and vaguely patronizing about pregnancy and childbirth, and I find this particular story to be irresponsible: if your doctor is strongly against a home birth, guess what? You should at least consider what your doctor has to say.
Yeah, it’s great it worked out for her, but that was an irresponsible decision considering she could have chosen a home-like birth in a separate part of a hospital with midwives so that she could have been looked at by doctors if necessary and had access to surgery if she needed. Am really sick of sanctimommy s–t especially when putting one’s health/baby’s health at risk is considered noble, brave, and the only “right” way to have a baby.
Is there *anything* this woman won’t brag about?? We get it already; you’re Superwoman. Now, go way!
Im all aboard the midwife/de-medicalize birth train – we do have the highest c-section rates and maternal mortality rates in the developed world, after all, but I also can’t get behind completely ignoring your doctor’s advice.
Also, there are lots of doctors out there (especially available to someone with resources like Giselle) who would support her desire for a “natural” birth (even if the first doctor wasn’t willing) without her going through with the unneccessary danger of a home birth.
This sounds like a great compromise to me, Millenial.
I agree with this but I also think that a doctor that is recommending an elective C-section to a patient should get a side eye and said patient should seek a second opinion.
I understand choosing this kind of birth, but when I see women talking about it it always sound like they are shaming the women that decided or couldn’t have that way.
This is just a continuation of yesterday. Why would she write a memoir in the first place? Is she famous for being a model or a football player’s wife. WTF cares. She can run over to a Duggar blog and talk about having her natural births at home, until there is a crisis and you need a hospital. Well at least we get to see Pony Boy’s Golden Embroidery on his labels. Couple of Narcissists.
I think as women we all just need to learn how to own our own choices and tune out the voices. I refuse to feel bad or shamed just because another woman is doing something that I didn’t do or couldn’t do.
I would be dead if EITHER of my deliveries were home births, so obviously I’m against them! Got sudden life-threatening toxemia at my first, with my twins moving transverse breach, and in my supposedly smooth second delivery, the cord got wrapped around my son’s neck and I needed an emergency C-section instead of the V-back I’d hoped for. As it was, my son was in intensive care for 6 days with a respiratory problem from breathing meuconium. Is a joyful natural birth experience of a day worth the risk of a lifetime of regret?? The risks are too high.
Same here. Healthy pregnancy, complication following delivery, and surgeon said I’d be dead if I had to get transport to the ER from a midwife birthing center.
Golly, she’s so full of herself. “The second day, I was walking, I was washing dishes,” she recalled. “I was making pancakes in the kitchen.” Congratulations, that’s a miracle. You are the first woman ever to give birth and then get back to business.
Quite. I was taking a shower an hour after giving birth naturally with my 3rd and was discharged the next day (UK).
I’m pretty sure I was carried to the car… 😊
I don’t know whether that was bravery or stupidity but at her age, the odds of things going wrong would have been much higher. Also I think we are all different and many women have a hard time with their first birth.
Saying that, I have three kids and I’ve had two home births. My second child was born at home because he just came too quickly. No pain relief or medical assistance and I was terrified. I was however up and about, feeling pretty much fine within a couple of hours and it was so lovely to be home with my elder son too. My third child was a planned home birth because I found the whole experience of being at home and the fast recovery amazing. By comparison to my first born and the hospital experience, home birth was way better.
What I’m saying is that although childbirth is scary and painful, the pain is over pretty quickly and for most people the recovery is quick. Pain relief and c-section may solve that short term problem but the recovery can be much more painful, long lasting and full of complications. Not to mention the drugs that baby is then exposed to. I think people have to weigh up their options, risks and make a real educated and informed decision. What is right for one person, isn’t for another.
Ben is almost 9. She would have been 28-29 when she had him.
BWA hahahahahah.good one!
I’m very happy that neither you nor your baby died, but your anecdotal story doesn’t cover up all the really big scary things that can happen in labor. and age has very little to do with it, you can be 15 or 45 and have smooth easy deliveries or the worst delivery ever. you can be completely health and your baby can be completely health and your cord can prolapse and kill your baby within minutes, or you can hemorrhage and bleed out before you can make it to the hospital. those are REAL complications doctors treat every day in health women on labor and delivery units.
Take a look at the Exposing the Silence Project. Hospital births can go very very wrong as well. And they usually go wrong because woman are treated very poorly by the medical industry. I had two home births. I was in my mid 20′s, everything was normal, and was attended by 2 CNMs. The same midwives that had delivered my cousins at home a decade earlier. I was also up and about, doing laundry and such within a few hours. It is so relaxing to be in your own home that I think it takes a lot of the exhaustion away. If I were to get pregnant now I’d choose a birthing center just due to my age. I would not go to the hospital unless I had no other choice.
She stated it was during the fourth month check.
Isnt there five more months of pregnancy?
Clearly she needs a ghost writer to clear up these things.
I would have went to another doctor if mine said at four months pregnant that I should schedule a c section…I don’t see why that would even be brought up so early on in a first pregnancy with no complications.
I know. It doesn’t even make sense. The bottom line is she’s “story” telling for dramatic effect.
Yep, came to say the same thing. Sorry, but no doctor is going to say at 4 months that you must have a C-section because of the baby’s positioning. The doctor is going to wait *several* months before saying that (unless there is something wrong with the baby or if the mom has certain conditions).
I know someone who gave birth at home against doctors orders. The baby died. Giselle was lucky.
To each their own but I really can’t stand how full of herself she is lol congrats to you for ignoring medical advice, having a home birth that thankfully didn’t go wrong and managing to shame those of us who opted for an epidural!
Btw, she can suck my big toe. I spent a full 24 hours in labor before I had an epidural. Come talk to me when you’re literally throwing up between every contraction and in so much pain that you can’t “be present” 🙄
Too many C-Sections and Hysterectomies in this country. Doctors will always advise what’s best for their bottom line. A lot are also full of arrogance, brushing off concerns unless you push the issue. I was told for years to do changes to my diet for an intestinal issue. Had to push to see a specialist and found I needed surgery. I have now had 15 years of relief. And the medical staff who overdosed and killed my 3 yr old nephew certainly aren’t ones to take advice from. Gisele made her choice. As long as she was willing to deal with the consequences, good for her.
LOL too many hysterectomies? My older sister was 23 with one kid and wanted to get a hysterectomy…….her doctor wouldn’t do it until she had at least 3 kids or was over 25. When my mom, who had her last kid at 38 (and is now 54) wanted to get her tubes tied…….even though she was 38 and this was her FIFTH kid, she had to go through a day of counseling/therapy, and then wait three days before she could get it in case she changed her mind.
I was walking the day I gave birth, it was a regular delivery, in the hospital, but whoopee…most people do walk a little bit after they deliver. Big dam deal for her.
Walking after giving birth is what’s medically recommended to help recovery lol I had an emergency c section in the afternoon and was up and walking that evening. She’s not special, she just REALLY thinks she is lol
But did you make pancakes the next day? Lol. She reeks of privilege, not to mention bullshit. She is a very annoying women married to an equally annoying man. I hope any groupie fans don’t listen to her experience and take it as advice. As @Rocky said above, a women went against her doctor’s orders and her baby died. Sometimes silence is golden with these damn so-called celebrities. Does wearing pretty clothes make you a celebrity??
Hahah Nancy, I guess I’m a bad woman and Mom because I was still in the hospital and the only pancakes near me were made by the hospital kitchen and being shoved down my throat 😂😂
I feel like c sections get a bad rap nowadays. Maybe it’s not the case other places, but where I’m at, they absolutely encourage vaginal delivery. I went through hours of interventions before we called it and scheduled an emergency c section, which saved my son’s life. Most insurances won’t cover an elective c section anyway. They don’t want to pay for major surgery unless they have to.
And Nancy, I hope your pregnancy is going well! I think you and i are fairly close due date wise and i hope you’re feeling better than I am lol
No, I did not…but I let someone bring me breakfast in bed, which is better in my book! hahaha! Good luck on your pregnancies girls, babies are so fun!!
HelloSunshine: I’m doing well considering how damn old I am! I’ve been so blessed with my pregnancies. Hope you feel better. Envision the result of the pregnancy, your new baby! A Christmas baby?? I wish you nothing but the best and the easiest birth ever, truly doll. @Mellie: Right. Does she really think anyone on the planet believes she was out in the kitchen flipping pancakes. Rather delusional, I think! 🥞 Lol
Irksome.
If the doctor said that at 4 months and not again, then things must have progressed better than the doctor originally expected at the beginning of the second trimester.
If things had gone wrong during the delivery, their home in Boston was less than a mile from Massachusetts General Hospital, about a mile from Tufts Medical, Center & Floating Children’s Hospital, and about three miles from Brigham & Women and Children’s Hospital. All four routinely make the short list of best hospitals in the US, if not the world. Gisele and Ben could have quickly accessed excellent care if needed.
G should have asked you to edit her book, lightpurple. These are all good things for her to mention. But that might stand in the way of her self-deification regarding childbirth. lol
Here’s the thing hat people don’t tell you about C Sections: they can be really unpleasant to heal from. They are absolutely life saving for many, many women (my own mother included) but don’t choose elective surgery out of fear. Your vagina will be fine after a natural birth. It’s doing what it’s meant to do. It hurts, but it’s fine.
And it’s SURGERY. My sister in law’s bladder was nicked. Needed even more surgery. Now has urinary issues.
To each their own but I’d never pick surgery over vaginal birth if there was a choice. My sister and I had babies around the same time, her recovery from a section was much more difficult, longer and way more painful. I don’t want to sound like Giselle but I was literally making pancakes the next day lol. I was in the hospital being induced for a few days and the hospital food was shit, i was dying for good food when I got out so I made bacon pancakes.
I had vag, no stitches. I was walking around an hour after the birth. Not trying to make it a contest, but boy was I lucky. If I would have had more than one child I probably never would have had a delivery like that again. Didn’t miss a single beat.
Out of all the things to be outraged about right now, Gisele doesn’t even enter my radar. I’ve heard the stories she’s talking about in this book before, and to me she’s a harmless idiot.
Totally agree.
My friend who just gave birth last week was in labor for 28 hours before doctors finally did a C section to deliver her 10 lb 11 oz son. The picture she sent she looked absolutely exhausted. We all congratulated her for being such a warrior. So probably good in her situation she didn’t opt for a home birth. The worst part is she works for a non profit that doesn’t offer maternity leave so it’s technically “disability” before becoming unpaid leave. But with her C section I’m wondering if she’ll have to do unpaid leave for a little longer.
Not everyone can have such an easy delivery or labor which is I think is very unfair but that’s the way it goes. My own mom was in labor for 6 hours with me and barely 4 hours with my sister who actually came about a month early.
I’m a to each your own type of gal, so I’m glad it worked out for her! My doctor tried to scare me into a section as well, im tall and thin and he said my hips couldn’t do vaginal, after talking with my labor and delivery nurse friends (who belly laughed at his reasoning) I told the doc I wanted to at least try, and sure enough I had no issues delivering vaginally. It pisses me off that so many doctors try to control labors like that, either with a c-section or inducing too soon and giving pitocin etc, I think it’s all about control and their fear. I went into labor naturally at home when my water broke, was at 6 cm when I made it to the hospital an hour later, and they still gave me loads of pitocin…which caused so much pain and my blood pressure to bottom out, I barely remember the next 8 hours and my daughter had to go directly to the nicu because of all the stress. There was no need for intervention there, other than the dr wanted to feel more in control. I know it’s necessary sometimes and I’m not bashing that, but I think a doula/midwife working together with a doctor is what works best for most women. I know better than I did 11 years ago with my daughter, and I know that I’m in charge of what goes in my body and I will stand up for myself if I ever have another baby!
Sorry for the long rant, lol. I’m glad she’s speaking about her natural experience, even if she does come off Braggy about it, as usual, but it’s good for women to know they have options.
If tall thin woman couldn’t give birth there would be no tall thin people left in the world. We’d all have hips like a Kardashian, but they’d be real.
What medical school do these doctors go to right? You cant just look at a woman and say “nope..slim hips, you will need a c section”. The first doc i went to when i found out u was pregnant took a pap smear and “lost” it..twice….than told me i had a yeast infection(i didnt) and told me to start douching. What doctor recommends that anymore? Especially for a pregnant woman. I got a different doctor after that who confirmed no infection, and told me no woman needs to douche ever
nobody would even do the dishes or make pancakes for her THE DAY AFTER?? hahaha they are totally rich right? cmon.
Word!
don’t have a home birth. don’t have a home birth. don’t have a home birth.
love,
an obgyn who has seen dead babies, dying mothers, and severely crippled children from home births.
At four months pregnant, a fetus is roughly the size of a lemon. I don’t get why the doctor would tell her to schedule a c section, a lot happens during pregnancy, babies move around me what no. Sounds like she had a shitty Doctor
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My general approach to childbirth is “you do you”—I don’t judge friends who wanted to give birth naturally, and also I have zero regrets re: my elective C-section—but delivering at home *against medical advice* is really f*ing irresponsible. I see the appeal of giving birth in your living room, but if your doctor’s saying it’s a bad idea, maybe set your pre-conceived “perfect birth” notions to the side for a second and spare a passing thought for the well-being of your baby?
Also, yeah, “I was up and washing dishes the next day” isn’t especially impressive, and doesn’t have anything to do with having given birth naturally. I was up the next day too.
But if the doctor told you to schedule a c section at your four month checkup because your lemon sized fetus was in a weird position, would you do it? Either she didn’t give all the details or she had a shitty doctor
I don’t like that doctors push for c sections so much, I would much prefer to give birth vaginally in a hospital. I’m very small hipped myself and when I’m pregnant I really hope a doctor will work with me.
I know somebody that had 3 children home and drug free. During the birth of the second girl she experienced emergency problems that where handled by the midwives but was cautioned not to have a home birth again. Fast forward 3 years and she is in labor with her 3rd at home which ended up with her rushing to a hospital and being saved from bleeding out. Luckily it was her last.
I attended a home birth in a support position and the mother ended up bleeding severely. The midwives had a bag of whatever makes the uterus contract, popped in an IV and all was well. But as I held the baby under my shirt to keep him warm and watched his mother turn pale white as the sheets soaked with blood and the midwives rushed around her I thought I was holding an orphan. One of the scariest things I’ve ever been through.
Wow! She was walking the next day? AMAZING.
I was suppose to give birth at a Birthing Center, with my lovely midwife. Well, my lovely midwife had to check me in at the hospital, as contractions never started, and water have broke a while ago…. Epidural was given as was puking everywhere, but HAHAH it did not work on me. I ended up needed a emergency csection with general anesthesia, I nearly die, so did my child.
And guess what? I was still walking 12 hours later!!!!
I am so pissed off at people going about their natural birth. IT IS A FREACKING VAGINAL BIRTH.
It is not my csection birth is fake. And you know what? CSECTIONS SAVE LIVES.
I’m fine with women arguing for more control and autonomy over their pregnant bodies, but honestly, she should count herself very lucky. There is plenty that can go wrong very quickly in childbirth, even in seemingly healthy pregnancies. My mother had three natural births. She tore with the second one. My brother nearly died in the third one because the umbilical cord got wrapped around his neck, despite having no signs of distress in utero. There’s a reason why reproductive rights are such a big issue. It’s a “natural” body function that used to kill women (and infants) all the time and still does.
The most ridiculous part of her statement, honestly, is the part about recovery. Like, girl, ain’t nobody buying you make your own pancakes. Come on now.
Making pancakes and washing dishes, eh? I thought she didn’t eat flour? Well, she’s superwoman, so the rest of you Mommas better back the eff up!
I’ve had three vaginal births. Almost every mom I know has a story of a horrible birth where things went wrong, but they and their babies lived and thrived, because the doctors in the hospital saved them! In the 1800s we’d all be dead, including me – baby got stuck with cord around neck; my choices were emergency C section or episiotomy and yanking baby out. I chose the latter and – guess what? When Doc took out those industrial sized scissors to cut through my muscle wall I was sure glad I was in a hospital, with an epidural, and not in a bathtub somewhere! Nonsense.
