“Mariah Carey did not move a muscle below her waist during the AMAs” links

Embed from Getty Images

Mariah Carey performed at the AMAs and she did not dance or even move one muscle below her chest. It’s a special kind of feat. [LaineyGossip]

What’s going on with all of this Miss America drama? [Dlisted]

I love Sarah Paulson but her hair looks horrible here. [Go Fug Yourself]

USA Today ran an “op-ed” which was “written” by “Donald Trump.” [Pajiba]

The party of due process chanted “lock her up” about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. [Jezebel]

Katy Perry is taking a break from music. She’s running! [OMG Blog]

Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner used to get high in the bathtub together. [The Blemish]

Is Kim Zolciak is a bad person who does bad things? [Reality Tea]

Hurricane Michael rolled up on Florida so quickly, good God. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images