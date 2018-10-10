“Mariah Carey did not move a muscle below her waist during the AMAs” links

Mariah Carey performed at the AMAs and she did not dance or even move one muscle below her chest. It’s a special kind of feat. [LaineyGossip]
What’s going on with all of this Miss America drama? [Dlisted]
I love Sarah Paulson but her hair looks horrible here. [Go Fug Yourself]
USA Today ran an “op-ed” which was “written” by “Donald Trump.” [Pajiba]
The party of due process chanted “lock her up” about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. [Jezebel]
Katy Perry is taking a break from music. She’s running! [OMG Blog]
Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner used to get high in the bathtub together. [The Blemish]
Is Kim Zolciak is a bad person who does bad things? [Reality Tea]
Hurricane Michael rolled up on Florida so quickly, good God. [Buzzfeed]
My eyes were fixated on that lumpy thing just under her stomach area. What was that? Was it a corset or something? I don’t know but Mariah always looks so uncomfortable.
Probably. If she’s in public, she’s pulled tight to within an inch of her life; seemingly without exception.
I heard she used to get carried rather than use stairs.
I don’t think she likes movement.
She’s one of those people who think: I can REALLY sing; I’m not doing one MORE thing.
I kinda wish I was carried around, too.
Back pain or foot pain.
I love Katy’s comments. It’s nice to hear her speak confidently about her accomplishments and life choices. I hope she is happy in her next phase, whether it be kiddos or other professional pursuits. I’m not a fan of her music or choice in men, but I’ve always liked her and rooted for her.
Fans of so many performers last night, but imo Ciara was the most electrifying, although not my favorite song. It’s weird how Mariah doesn’t move any more.
The episode of Family Guy that aired this past Sunday made a real point to call out Mariah Carey for not moving on stage. It definitely has not gone unnoticed that she uses backup dancers to try to camouflage that. ☺
What blows my mind about Michael is that we heard almost nothing about it until the past two days where it suddenly hit everybody just how bad the storm is going to be. Last I checked, it was literally right on the border of a Cat 5 preceding landfall. We’re talking maybe 2-3 mph difference. My father lives literally five minutes from the bay near Pensacola and hasn’t responded to any of my texts, so I assume he’s battened down and boarded up along with my stepmother. I told him to stay safe, but I suspect this is going to be an ugly one.
@Veronica S. Hope your loved ones are safe and sound. Keep us updated? I’ll remember you in my morning prayers. All the best from the other side of the Atlantic.
If she moves, there’s a chance that her outfit would reveal a lump or bump or a slightly unflattering angle of something. We must be convinced by her at all times how skinny and flawless her body is lol. How dare us see anything else!
I have GOT to see a video of Mimi doing this!
Dear Mariah, it’s ok not to be size zero. It’s ok to have few extra pounds. It is ok not to look like you did in your 20s. It’s ok to feel like you need to lose weight, but you still need to love your body.
Easier said than done.
My guess is that Katy Perry is taking a break from the show biz to focus on her personal life. Good for her.
Ok, but how was her voice?
She really never moves on stage. Not sure why but she never did.
Im not a Mariah Carey fan. But, I know she can actually truly sing. Years ago she did a Christmas special and I can still recall the high notes she could hit.
Personally, I’d much rather see a singer who can sing vs. pre recorded or low talent singer who dances on stage. Adele does not move much either but baby she can belt out a song. See also, Barbra Striesand, Bette Midler, etc.
