“Mariah Carey did not move a muscle below her waist during the AMAs” links
  • October 10, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Mariah Carey performed at the AMAs and she did not dance or even move one muscle below her chest. It’s a special kind of feat. [LaineyGossip]
What’s going on with all of this Miss America drama? [Dlisted]
I love Sarah Paulson but her hair looks horrible here. [Go Fug Yourself]
USA Today ran an “op-ed” which was “written” by “Donald Trump.” [Pajiba]
The party of due process chanted “lock her up” about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. [Jezebel]
Katy Perry is taking a break from music. She’s running! [OMG Blog]
Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner used to get high in the bathtub together. [The Blemish]
Is Kim Zolciak is a bad person who does bad things? [Reality Tea]
Hurricane Michael rolled up on Florida so quickly, good God. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Mariah Carey did not move a muscle below her waist during the AMAs” links”

  1. me says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    My eyes were fixated on that lumpy thing just under her stomach area. What was that? Was it a corset or something? I don’t know but Mariah always looks so uncomfortable.

    Reply
  2. Lady D says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Back pain or foot pain.

    Reply
  3. tw says:
    October 10, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I love Katy’s comments. It’s nice to hear her speak confidently about her accomplishments and life choices. I hope she is happy in her next phase, whether it be kiddos or other professional pursuits. I’m not a fan of her music or choice in men, but I’ve always liked her and rooted for her.

    Reply
  4. Lilly says:
    October 10, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Fans of so many performers last night, but imo Ciara was the most electrifying, although not my favorite song. It’s weird how Mariah doesn’t move any more.

    Reply
  5. Boxy Lady says:
    October 10, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    The episode of Family Guy that aired this past Sunday made a real point to call out Mariah Carey for not moving on stage. It definitely has not gone unnoticed that she uses backup dancers to try to camouflage that. ☺

    Reply
  6. Veronica S. says:
    October 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    What blows my mind about Michael is that we heard almost nothing about it until the past two days where it suddenly hit everybody just how bad the storm is going to be. Last I checked, it was literally right on the border of a Cat 5 preceding landfall. We’re talking maybe 2-3 mph difference. My father lives literally five minutes from the bay near Pensacola and hasn’t responded to any of my texts, so I assume he’s battened down and boarded up along with my stepmother. I told him to stay safe, but I suspect this is going to be an ugly one.

    Reply
  7. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    October 10, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    If she moves, there’s a chance that her outfit would reveal a lump or bump or a slightly unflattering angle of something. We must be convinced by her at all times how skinny and flawless her body is lol. How dare us see anything else!

    Reply
  8. Anastasia says:
    October 10, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I have GOT to see a video of Mimi doing this!

    Reply
  9. Milla says:
    October 10, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Dear Mariah, it’s ok not to be size zero. It’s ok to have few extra pounds. It is ok not to look like you did in your 20s. It’s ok to feel like you need to lose weight, but you still need to love your body.

    Reply
  10. TyrantDestroyed says:
    October 10, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    My guess is that Katy Perry is taking a break from the show biz to focus on her personal life. Good for her.

    Reply
  11. nayru says:
    October 10, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Ok, but how was her voice?

    Reply
  12. Littlefishmom says:
    October 10, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    She really never moves on stage. Not sure why but she never did.

    Reply
  13. SJhere says:
    October 10, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Im not a Mariah Carey fan. But, I know she can actually truly sing. Years ago she did a Christmas special and I can still recall the high notes she could hit.
    Personally, I’d much rather see a singer who can sing vs. pre recorded or low talent singer who dances on stage. Adele does not move much either but baby she can belt out a song. See also, Barbra Striesand, Bette Midler, etc.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment