Thomas Markle insists he heard of Meghan’s pregnancy ‘before it was made public’

Take your pick from the tabloid stories about whether the Duchess of Sussex told her toxic father, Thomas Markle, about her pregnancy before she announced it to the world. Considering Kensington Palace didn’t release any kind of statement from Thomas Markle, and considering the palace wouldn’t even confirm that Thomas had been given a heads up ahead of time, my guess is that Meghan did not call her father at all. A source told Us Weekly that “Meghan did not tell Thomas Markle about the pregnancy. He found out the same time as the rest of the world.” But sources seemed to indicate to the Daily Mail that Meghan allowed a third party, her mom, to contact Thomas and tell him the news:
Thanks to his unedifying words and behaviour towards her and Prince Harry these past few months, Thomas Markle has alienated himself from them so completely that, according to insiders, Meghan didn’t even deign to call him to tell him she was to become a mother. Instead, it was left to Doria to inform him of the pregnancy. He has now pronounced himself ‘overjoyed’ by the news, and is said to have written a congratulatory letter to the couple. However, the tragic truth is that – unless there is a thawing of polar icecap proportions in his relationship with Meghan – Mr Markle is unlikely ever to see his sixth grandchild.
Considering he didn’t come out and make a complete ass of himself within hours of the news breaking, I do think there’s a good chance that Doria spoke to her ex-husband, probably the night before the news came out, just so Thomas would “feel included,” but everyone still knows that the man is trash.
The Sun did an exclusive story wherein Thomas allegedly said that Meghan “will make a great mum.” The rest of The Sun piece is made up of quotes from unnamed sources (Samantha Markle) and then Samantha herself goes on the record. The unnamed source insists that Thomas “is absolutely delighted. He heard the news before it was made public and was overjoyed. He thinks Meghan will make a great mum as she is already so maternal. Thomas sees this as a chance to fix the problems between him, Meghan and Harry. He is desperate to be there for his grandchild and wants to play an active role in their life.” Meanwhile, Samantha’s statement was a series of threats about how Meghan “left Thomas out of the statement” and “If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.” These people. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN, The Sun.
In the best interests of the baby? Excuse me, but sit down Sam. The only people who get to make that call are Harry and Megs. Gah, that woman!
“ in the best interests of the baby” that sounds like a threat to me.
Yeah- exactly what is that supposed to mean?
Its “ in the best interests of the baby” for that side of the family to be kept away. The fact remains that both Scammy and Thomas Jr kept their children away from Daddy Dearest – make you wonder what went on for them to keep him at arms length for many years.
Thomas Markle Sr is a nasty toxic individual who would use and abuse both H&M, the RF and this baby to fuel his own ego and pocket.
I hate it when people use that excuse. They cannot seriously believe that it’s in the baby’s best interests!
Someone or something finally got through to Thomas it seems, maybe Doria asked him to stop tormenting their daughter or the palace finally made a deal with to hush up.
Hmm, I think that the Palace has decided to play dirty with him given the hatchet job article that the National Enquirer did (syndicated in the Mirror and a few other UK tabloids) – they quoted him as admitting to snorting coke while ‘raising’ Meghan (it hints at he could have been an addict) and visiting Playboy clubs in the Philippines. Allegations that he’s now denying. I wonder what else he got up to over there – seems his past is being leaked not only to discredit him but as warnings to shut it and keep it shut.
But then again, I’m probably wrong and something will happen to trigger him or he’s currently trying to negotiate a nice fat payout for his ‘story’.
These are toxic, toxic people and the best thing for Baby Sussex is to never be within a mile’s distance of these two. Who knows what they would attempt to do?
Totally, totally agree.
My maternal grandfather was one of the most cruel, appalling people on the planet, a textbook narcissist through and through, and my Mom went to every length to ensure he would never, *ever* meet me, and my childhood was all the better for it.
My cousins however, were not so lucky, as their parents were still firmly under his thumb before he died.
I couldn’t imagine how different my childhood would have been had I been exposed to that monster, and I feel like Meghan is keenly aware of this possibility, too.
Blood definitely isn’t thicker than water.
Agreed, you know if they were allowed to see baby Sussex the Markles would pretend to take sweet, family photos and then sell them to every tabloid in the world!
No he did not, I know this for a fact as TMZ did not release the news first. He would have sold her out, history shows us that he would have.
Right now I would guess he is trying to get the best deal to sell his side of this story, his joy at finally becoming a grandfather (ignore those other grandkids, they are not royal) how he hopes to be included (Buy me a house Queen!) how he wants to be closer to Harry and Meghan (‘s wallets and bank accounts)
Exactly. Lying all around.
Ditto – TMZ works 24/7, there is no way they could make sure he wouldn’t call them up and they would have broken the story immediately. Only way to keep it in their control, which is their MO, was to NOT tell him.
If someone contacted him just one minute before the official release, it could be framed as advance notice. I’m imagining a generic text sent in the middle of the night (Pacific Time). I would not engage him in a phone conversation.
Yeah, I just don’t think they’d risk him knowing for hours before they officially announced it. They have absolutely no reason to trust him. He has proven time and time again that he cannot be trusted. I’m guessing if he had advance notice, it was 30 minutes or less.
Is the Christening going to be Wedding Drama 2.0?
Most likely.
Sadly every happy event will have drama because it the white markles
Yep, you called it!
@Eliza of course it is! They can’t bear for Meghan to be happy in herself, when they don’t get to share in the glory or become a “footnote in history”. Look how they tried to sabotage her wedding. In the end it was a beautiful ceremony and their love was transparent and real, but Thomas Markle Sr and Junior, not to mention Samantha’s antics, cast a deep pall over the whole thing. She and Harry will always remember the crisis leading up to their special day.
Oh GROAN – didn’t think of that scenario!!! Of course it will … Samantha might show up at the gates again LOLLLLLLL.
Samantha is so pressed. I bet she strongly desires access to Meghan, Harry and their child so she can see information to the tabloids. The same applies to her father. They must be steaming seeing how Doria was warmly welcomed in the Royal Family.
Actions (or inactions) have consequences. Amazing that age 50-something and 70-something people don’t realize that and choose to play victim.
Samantha always makes these vague threats. What is she going to do if they leave her dad out, sue for custody? Clearly Meghan DGAF what Samantha thinks or says. Meghan’s family is the absolute worst. This woman is probably in heaven that Meghan is pregnant. Now she can give paid interviews for the next year at least. Why they keep paying her is beyond me.
He needs to get over himself.
Baby’s other grandpa will be the next King of England so it should balance out.
And considering how affectionate he is toward Harry and Meghan, methinks Charles will be next-leveling Doting Grandpa when it comes to their Polo Baby!
Totally agree. I predict M&H will let Charles play a very active roll in their child’s life.
‘It’s in the best interest of the baby for my dad to be included’ sounds exactly like the threat she intended it to be. Really hope Meghan stands her ground and keeps her distance. The behaviour of her dad and his kids keeps them on the wrong side of the tracks. It’s in her baby’s best interest that she leave them there.
Its one thing for Samantha to threaten and insult Meghan; when she starts coming for Harry’s child, the great-grandchild of the monarch and the grandchild of the future monarch I think she is going to have a much bigger problem on her hands. I’m not sure what, ha, but I don’t think the palace is going to take kindly to threats against a royal baby.
Yeah I was thinking the same thing. Tom and Scam better be very very careful and I believe it would be Harry who would freak out if they went too far with threats and what not.
BS. He just wants to appear that he still has access.
I totally agree!
What a bossy statement to make. It’s not your child, and no one owes you anything. Sounds like she needs to work on her own familial relationships anyway.
Thomas Markle Sr – narcissist. Liar, whiner, full of grandiose ideas, indiscreet, manipulative, devaluing, unable to respect other’s needs, addictive and risk taking behaviours, vicious when he doesn’t get his own way. Samantha Markle (Grant) – [learned from Daddy how to be a narcissist] lying, attention seeking, discarding those not useful to her, abusive, never learns to hear the word “no”, stalks, is pushy and – given her statement above – threatening.
Neither has the slightest redeeming features.
I’d be knocked over with a feather if Doria didn’t do a Tiger impression if they came in range, let alone the Duchess.
I don’t believe thomas knew in advance he lying he found out like everyone in the news I think meghan has been done with her father seen he went on the British morning show. As for that troll Samantha she needs to mind her own damn business she has some nerve to think that she threat meghan I saw this interview where she said that everything is doris fault how Doris is the reason that Thomas and Meghan dont talk anymore. This woman is unhinged I hope the British media would have some sort of respect for meghan since she pregnant but I guess not .
Bye Felicia. Baby Sussex will grow up far away from your toxicity. Thank God Doria will be a part of that kid’s life.
Dad’s interview is to save face and Sam’s threats proves the Markles were out of the loop. The palace has receipts on Dad and it’s going to drip it out if Dad doesn’t shut it. The royals have other plans for Sam; she doesn’t know it yet.
Yes, am sure the IRS will come to visit her soon for all the money she’s making while supposedly still on social security. Am sure they have the receipts on the allegations of child and spousal abuse against her. She is also alleged to have been abusive/violent toward her own mother.
I know two completely wheelchair-bound (paralyzed) people who have to work. Since Sam seems able to routinely give interviews and travel, the disability investigators might want to take note. There are plenty of call centers and desk-based jobs she could likely do.
He’s shown that he will betray Meghan and Harry any chance he gets. I highly doubt they would trust a secret this big and personal to him. Nope. I also doubt, from my own experience with my divorced parents, that Doria called and told him anything. He found out like the rest of us. From KP twitter.
Yeah he’s never seeing that kid or any other kids Harry and Meghan have. I wouldn’t blame Meghan if she never contacted him again. His behavior before the wedding was definitely not the first time he pulled something like that, but it was the first time it was so public since before she was not as famous and no one was focusing on her relatives. The fact he humiliated her on such a big world stage–I don’t think it’ll ever be okay again.
It also makes you think about what stunts he pulled before her first wedding, you know the one he claimed to have not only been at but paid for with FB shares that he sold for less than they were worth (not researching first that FB didn’t go public until several months after her first wedding – he was quickly outed with the lie).
I love when his pathological lying joins forces with his need to be portrayed as a victim
He’s toxic trash. I never believe anything out of his mouth.
He hasn’t behaved well but he’s her father and Im betting she still cares deeply for him. One would hope they can mend fences. The whole thing is strange that he never met Harry prior to the wedding but whatever. I think the whole thing is rather sad.
Joannie, it is sad, but sometimes the only way to deal with toxic, abusive people is to alienate them. Narcissistic people don’t change, and psychologists are better understanding how damaging it is to kids. As part of my custody issues, his mother wanted to supplant me as my kid’s mom. It turns out that the ex is nuts for a reason, so the court supported my daughter’s right not to communicate with either one of them. The only reason she isn’t on the domestic violence restraining order with her son is because I’d need to pay for the trial, and the. Court has given my kid autonomy since she testified at 16. It turns out that the sweet granny was fat shaming my kid and verbally abusing her while caring for her. My daughter hates her and never wants to see her dad again. They constantly emotionally and verbally abused her, and he almost killed her in a fist fight with her when she was 12 years old. Thomas and Samantha Markle need to stay the hell away from them, but they won’t be able to control their impulses because they are toxic people who ALSO reek of White entitlement to access their African American relative. His emotional blackmail is what narcissistic people impose on normal people trying to live their lives.
I think it’s in the baby’s best interests to keep him or her as far away from the White Markles as possible!
Amen, Anastasia!
It was necessary to say “white”? How inflammatory of you.
Sorry, Joannie, but YES IT WAS NECESSARY. As a person of color who looks white, I get to watch it in action in the good old US of A 24/7:365. You don’t have to believe me. I get to see it with my own eyes every day, thanks. Why can’t they take “no” for an answer? Why all of the hate initially? Why was it so important to Samantha that she be seen as “beautiful” too when she first came onto the scene to trash her very publicly acclaimed sister? Why would she feel entitled to just show up at Kensington Palace? American minorities tend not to just show up on people’s doorsteps for fear of getting mistreated or shot. It is a weird jealously and arrogance surrounding all of this that does not come off as family rivalry. It’s more sinister and complicated, and to pretend that race doesn’t play a role is denial.
Sorry but I don’t get your logic. Sibling rivalry for sure but the racist angle nope. Not from the dad anyway.
Christina’s right. Check out the racist accessories in the kitchen in Scammy’s house, and check out her twitter, where she corresponds w/racists and likes their tweets. She also supported some alt-right dude in the UK. And Dad basically called his own daughter uppity b/c she wasn’t speaking to him. This is the family where Doria was called the maid–Scam’s own daughter sez so. POCs can’t afford not to recognize racism when we see it. You don’t have to be saying N word and wearing a white cloak to show racist behavior. We train ourselves to hear the dog whistles b/c we don’t have a choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t see how they could share news like that with him in advance. Unless with the time difference Doria called him only at a point knowing he wouldn’t have time to get to TMZ before Harry and Meghan actually announced it. I think him knowing ahead is just more fantasy jibberish from that camp.
Indeed.
