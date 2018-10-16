Thomas Markle insists he heard of Meghan’s pregnancy ‘before it was made public’

Take your pick from the tabloid stories about whether the Duchess of Sussex told her toxic father, Thomas Markle, about her pregnancy before she announced it to the world. Considering Kensington Palace didn’t release any kind of statement from Thomas Markle, and considering the palace wouldn’t even confirm that Thomas had been given a heads up ahead of time, my guess is that Meghan did not call her father at all. A source told Us Weekly that “Meghan did not tell Thomas Markle about the pregnancy. He found out the same time as the rest of the world.” But sources seemed to indicate to the Daily Mail that Meghan allowed a third party, her mom, to contact Thomas and tell him the news:

Thanks to his unedifying words and behaviour towards her and Prince Harry these past few months, Thomas Markle has alienated himself from them so completely that, according to insiders, Meghan didn’t even deign to call him to tell him she was to become a mother. Instead, it was left to Doria to inform him of the pregnancy. He has now pronounced himself ‘overjoyed’ by the news, and is said to have written a congratulatory letter to the couple. However, the tragic truth is that – unless there is a thawing of polar icecap proportions in his relationship with Meghan – Mr Markle is unlikely ever to see his sixth grandchild.

Considering he didn’t come out and make a complete ass of himself within hours of the news breaking, I do think there’s a good chance that Doria spoke to her ex-husband, probably the night before the news came out, just so Thomas would “feel included,” but everyone still knows that the man is trash.

The Sun did an exclusive story wherein Thomas allegedly said that Meghan “will make a great mum.” The rest of The Sun piece is made up of quotes from unnamed sources (Samantha Markle) and then Samantha herself goes on the record. The unnamed source insists that Thomas “is absolutely delighted. He heard the news before it was made public and was overjoyed. He thinks Meghan will make a great mum as she is already so maternal. Thomas sees this as a chance to fix the problems between him, Meghan and Harry. He is desperate to be there for his grandchild and wants to play an active role in their life.” Meanwhile, Samantha’s statement was a series of threats about how Meghan “left Thomas out of the statement” and “If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.” These people. Ugh.

58 Responses to “Thomas Markle insists he heard of Meghan’s pregnancy ‘before it was made public’”

  1. L84Tea says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:24 am

    In the best interests of the baby? Excuse me, but sit down Sam. The only people who get to make that call are Harry and Megs. Gah, that woman!

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Someone or something finally got through to Thomas it seems, maybe Doria asked him to stop tormenting their daughter or the palace finally made a deal with to hush up.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:37 am

      Hmm, I think that the Palace has decided to play dirty with him given the hatchet job article that the National Enquirer did (syndicated in the Mirror and a few other UK tabloids) – they quoted him as admitting to snorting coke while ‘raising’ Meghan (it hints at he could have been an addict) and visiting Playboy clubs in the Philippines. Allegations that he’s now denying. I wonder what else he got up to over there – seems his past is being leaked not only to discredit him but as warnings to shut it and keep it shut.

      But then again, I’m probably wrong and something will happen to trigger him or he’s currently trying to negotiate a nice fat payout for his ‘story’.

      Reply
  3. dietcokehead says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:26 am

    These are toxic, toxic people and the best thing for Baby Sussex is to never be within a mile’s distance of these two. Who knows what they would attempt to do?

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Totally, totally agree.
      My maternal grandfather was one of the most cruel, appalling people on the planet, a textbook narcissist through and through, and my Mom went to every length to ensure he would never, *ever* meet me, and my childhood was all the better for it.
      My cousins however, were not so lucky, as their parents were still firmly under his thumb before he died.

      I couldn’t imagine how different my childhood would have been had I been exposed to that monster, and I feel like Meghan is keenly aware of this possibility, too.
      Blood definitely isn’t thicker than water.

      Reply
    • Susannah says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

      Agreed, you know if they were allowed to see baby Sussex the Markles would pretend to take sweet, family photos and then sell them to every tabloid in the world!

      Reply
  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:26 am

    No he did not, I know this for a fact as TMZ did not release the news first. He would have sold her out, history shows us that he would have.

    Right now I would guess he is trying to get the best deal to sell his side of this story, his joy at finally becoming a grandfather (ignore those other grandkids, they are not royal) how he hopes to be included (Buy me a house Queen!) how he wants to be closer to Harry and Meghan (‘s wallets and bank accounts)

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Is the Christening going to be Wedding Drama 2.0?

    Reply
  6. Melania says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Samantha is so pressed. I bet she strongly desires access to Meghan, Harry and their child so she can see information to the tabloids. The same applies to her father. They must be steaming seeing how Doria was warmly welcomed in the Royal Family.

    Reply
  7. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Samantha always makes these vague threats. What is she going to do if they leave her dad out, sue for custody? Clearly Meghan DGAF what Samantha thinks or says. Meghan’s family is the absolute worst. This woman is probably in heaven that Meghan is pregnant. Now she can give paid interviews for the next year at least. Why they keep paying her is beyond me.

    Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

    He needs to get over himself.

    Reply
  9. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Baby’s other grandpa will be the next King of England so it should balance out.

    Reply
  10. Cran says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

    ‘It’s in the best interest of the baby for my dad to be included’ sounds exactly like the threat she intended it to be. Really hope Meghan stands her ground and keeps her distance. The behaviour of her dad and his kids keeps them on the wrong side of the tracks. It’s in her baby’s best interest that she leave them there.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Its one thing for Samantha to threaten and insult Meghan; when she starts coming for Harry’s child, the great-grandchild of the monarch and the grandchild of the future monarch I think she is going to have a much bigger problem on her hands. I’m not sure what, ha, but I don’t think the palace is going to take kindly to threats against a royal baby.

    Reply
  12. Snap Happy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:01 am

    BS. He just wants to appear that he still has access.

    Reply
  13. Christin says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

    What a bossy statement to make. It’s not your child, and no one owes you anything. Sounds like she needs to work on her own familial relationships anyway.

    Reply
  14. JadedBrit says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Thomas Markle Sr – narcissist. Liar, whiner, full of grandiose ideas, indiscreet, manipulative, devaluing, unable to respect other’s needs, addictive and risk taking behaviours, vicious when he doesn’t get his own way. Samantha Markle (Grant) – [learned from Daddy how to be a narcissist] lying, attention seeking, discarding those not useful to her, abusive, never learns to hear the word “no”, stalks, is pushy and – given her statement above – threatening.
    Neither has the slightest redeeming features.
    I’d be knocked over with a feather if Doria didn’t do a Tiger impression if they came in range, let alone the Duchess.

    Reply
  15. Vanessa says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I don’t believe thomas knew in advance he lying he found out like everyone in the news I think meghan has been done with her father seen he went on the British morning show. As for that troll Samantha she needs to mind her own damn business she has some nerve to think that she threat meghan I saw this interview where she said that everything is doris fault how Doris is the reason that Thomas and Meghan dont talk anymore. This woman is unhinged I hope the British media would have some sort of respect for meghan since she pregnant but I guess not .

    Reply
  16. Cee says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Bye Felicia. Baby Sussex will grow up far away from your toxicity. Thank God Doria will be a part of that kid’s life.

    Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Dad’s interview is to save face and Sam’s threats proves the Markles were out of the loop. The palace has receipts on Dad and it’s going to drip it out if Dad doesn’t shut it. The royals have other plans for Sam; she doesn’t know it yet.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Yes, am sure the IRS will come to visit her soon for all the money she’s making while supposedly still on social security. Am sure they have the receipts on the allegations of child and spousal abuse against her. She is also alleged to have been abusive/violent toward her own mother.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        October 16, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        I know two completely wheelchair-bound (paralyzed) people who have to work. Since Sam seems able to routinely give interviews and travel, the disability investigators might want to take note. There are plenty of call centers and desk-based jobs she could likely do.

  18. The Original Mia says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:30 am

    He’s shown that he will betray Meghan and Harry any chance he gets. I highly doubt they would trust a secret this big and personal to him. Nope. I also doubt, from my own experience with my divorced parents, that Doria called and told him anything. He found out like the rest of us. From KP twitter.

    Reply
  19. Amelie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Yeah he’s never seeing that kid or any other kids Harry and Meghan have. I wouldn’t blame Meghan if she never contacted him again. His behavior before the wedding was definitely not the first time he pulled something like that, but it was the first time it was so public since before she was not as famous and no one was focusing on her relatives. The fact he humiliated her on such a big world stage–I don’t think it’ll ever be okay again.

    Reply
  20. Marnie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:02 am

    He’s toxic trash. I never believe anything out of his mouth.

    Reply
  21. Joannie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:45 am

    He hasn’t behaved well but he’s her father and Im betting she still cares deeply for him. One would hope they can mend fences. The whole thing is strange that he never met Harry prior to the wedding but whatever. I think the whole thing is rather sad.

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      Joannie, it is sad, but sometimes the only way to deal with toxic, abusive people is to alienate them. Narcissistic people don’t change, and psychologists are better understanding how damaging it is to kids. As part of my custody issues, his mother wanted to supplant me as my kid’s mom. It turns out that the ex is nuts for a reason, so the court supported my daughter’s right not to communicate with either one of them. The only reason she isn’t on the domestic violence restraining order with her son is because I’d need to pay for the trial, and the. Court has given my kid autonomy since she testified at 16. It turns out that the sweet granny was fat shaming my kid and verbally abusing her while caring for her. My daughter hates her and never wants to see her dad again. They constantly emotionally and verbally abused her, and he almost killed her in a fist fight with her when she was 12 years old. Thomas and Samantha Markle need to stay the hell away from them, but they won’t be able to control their impulses because they are toxic people who ALSO reek of White entitlement to access their African American relative. His emotional blackmail is what narcissistic people impose on normal people trying to live their lives.

      Reply
  22. Anastasia says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I think it’s in the baby’s best interests to keep him or her as far away from the White Markles as possible!

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

      Amen, Anastasia!

      Reply
    • Joannie says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      It was necessary to say “white”? How inflammatory of you.

      Reply
      • Christina says:
        October 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        Sorry, Joannie, but YES IT WAS NECESSARY. As a person of color who looks white, I get to watch it in action in the good old US of A 24/7:365. You don’t have to believe me. I get to see it with my own eyes every day, thanks. Why can’t they take “no” for an answer? Why all of the hate initially? Why was it so important to Samantha that she be seen as “beautiful” too when she first came onto the scene to trash her very publicly acclaimed sister? Why would she feel entitled to just show up at Kensington Palace? American minorities tend not to just show up on people’s doorsteps for fear of getting mistreated or shot. It is a weird jealously and arrogance surrounding all of this that does not come off as family rivalry. It’s more sinister and complicated, and to pretend that race doesn’t play a role is denial.

      • Joannie says:
        October 16, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        Sorry but I don’t get your logic. Sibling rivalry for sure but the racist angle nope. Not from the dad anyway.

      • lanne says:
        October 16, 2018 at 2:18 pm

        Christina’s right. Check out the racist accessories in the kitchen in Scammy’s house, and check out her twitter, where she corresponds w/racists and likes their tweets. She also supported some alt-right dude in the UK. And Dad basically called his own daughter uppity b/c she wasn’t speaking to him. This is the family where Doria was called the maid–Scam’s own daughter sez so. POCs can’t afford not to recognize racism when we see it. You don’t have to be saying N word and wearing a white cloak to show racist behavior. We train ourselves to hear the dog whistles b/c we don’t have a choice.

        Also, the Raglands aren’t acting up. God know what would happen to poor Meghan if they had.

      • Vanessa says:
        October 16, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        The race things does matter because for the moment meghan was outed as being Harry girlfriend, the headline from the British press has been nothing but racially charge. It’s important to mention that the side of the family that being a trash is the white side people were all so sure that Meghan black side of the family would be the ones to be acting a damn fool that they would be the ones with no dignity and loyalty. And instead its her father and sister who are acting like a bunch of fools so for people of color it does matter because so many people have this racially bias against black people that we don’t how to behave. I have disagree when it come to Samantha being a racist I believe she is one and that’s why she has such a strong dislike toward Meghan and her mother you don’t call your stepmom the maid and make overcharged racially comments About your half sister if you are not a racist. I think if Meghan come fully trusted her dad she would allowed him to see her and Harry baby but she can’t. Everything meghan tells Thomas he would tell Samantha with in secs after they talk. Thomas has other grandchildren’s what is he so laser focus on Meghan unborn child if Samantha and Thomas are so concerned with healing the family rifts should they started with Samantha daughters that she has no contact with or Thomas jR two kids why is so important to heal the riffs with meghan but not the another.

      • Anastasia says:
        October 16, 2018 at 2:43 pm

        Yes, and they are referred to as the White Markles on this site.

  23. Crowhood says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  24. YankLynn says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Since Thomas is overflowing with grandfatherly yearnings I’d suggest he channel it towards the grandchildren he already has. I know Samantha has children and doesn’t the brother too ? Call him on his bs. Just like Samantha who carries on about his fragile health but I don’t see her moving him into her house or her moving to Mexico to be close to him. And she could traipse around Europe without him dying in her absence but Meghan can’t be living in England without his death being her responsibility.

    I can’t see how they could share news like that with him in advance. Unless with the time difference Doria called him only at a point knowing he wouldn’t have time to get to TMZ before Harry and Meghan actually announced it. I think him knowing ahead is just more fantasy jibberish from that camp.

    Reply

