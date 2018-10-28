Brandi Glanville accused of assaulting a dude at the Casamigos Halloween party

For the past three or four years, Casamigos Tequila sponsors a huge Halloween party in LA. It’s become quite an event, with A-listers (in costume) mingling happily with B-listers, C-listers and the barely famous. I would imagine a lot of free liquor is flowing and it’s probably a fun event in general. But mix semi-famous people with free liquor, and some sh-t is almost guaranteed to go down. Which brings me to this very special pre-Halloween story. Apparently, Brandi Glanville attended the Casamigos party with a female friend. The female friend’s ex-boyfriend turned up at the party too. The ex-bf is Kobie Randolph, aka DJ K-LUV. Kobie called the cops on Brandi and her friend because he says they assaulted him.
Actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph says he was attacked at George Clooney’s Halloween party, and depending on who you believe … Brandi Glanville either broke it up or attacked him. Randolph told cops Brandi was with a woman with whom he had a past relationship. He claims the woman attacked him, punching him in the face and splitting his lip.
Brandi told cops she broke up the fight, but he says she was one of the perps who attacked him. Randolph also claims the 2 women attacked him with “12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match.” He also complained no one at the party came to his rescue. Cops actually showed up at the party but no one was arrested. Randolph filed a police report for battery.
From the photos, it appears that Randolph was trying to tell his story to the cops and they were like “eh, what do you want us to do.” Brandi had a conversation with them too, but I guess she didn’t get arrested, even though it definitely looked like she was about to be put in the back of a black-and-white. Her makeup’s all smudged and she looks like she was crying too. Obviously, we don’t condone violence, but also… it seemed sort of inevitable, when you have a lot of liquored-up celebrities and reality stars at a liquor-sponsored party? It would be shocking if the night did NOT end in a drunken assault and tears on someone’s latex costume.
Brandi ended up tweeting about it FINALLY, hours and hours after the story broke. She didn’t really have her story straight?
I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all!! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story @TMZ
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 27, 2018
please leave me out of this!! @djkluv You walked up to me & your ex girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend. I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf!
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 28, 2018
I hate liars!
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 28, 2018
I don’t know what to say or whether to believe Brandi. I tend to think if she had punched a big dude a dozen times, but in these photos… she doesn’t really look like she got into some huge physical confrontation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Brandi is wearing gloves.
But I dont know who to believe because why wouldn’t have security stopped the fight?
She looks pathetic in that costume. But I believe her. She always speaks out with even her most embarrassing truths, because that’s just who she is.
Omg, her outfit. I think she probably did hit him. He was probably talking about her gf, brandi said something and then they got into it. I kinda like her and feel sorry for her but damn, she’s a hot mess.
October hasn’t been a good month for Brandi with the robbery and now this. I wonder what drama is going to happen next? I just feel for her kids. Between her, Leann and that creep father of theirs, how will these boys know what a normal life is?
Wtf is she wearing???
And it’s a thong in the back, her butt cheeks are exposed. Vomit
I saw those butt cheeks pics also. I sorry, but that costume is disgusting. Her poor sons.
I guess she thinks wearing cat ears makes the rest of the outfit look like a cat?
Pathetic costume… there are ways to be sexy at 45 but this ain’t it.
This isn’t the way to be sexy at 25. This outfit just screams desperation and sadness at any age.
Seriously. It’s not about age. It’s try hard on anyone of any age, but at 45 it’s harder to brush off as a passing phase.
I just hope the police did not automatically blow this guy off because he’s a dude. It gives fuel to the idiots who but but but what about reverse gender violence? Ugh. Everyone keep their hands to themselves.
I believe Brandy though. She’s not one for lying.
I don’t know who to believe on this one. Brandi is usually honest to a fault and doesn’t really care if her decisions make her look bad or not. She definitely thrives on drama. If she did hit him then she should face the consequences. She is always a hot mess but it’s not cute anymore. I liked her when she first started on RHOBH but she needs to grow up. I don’t have a problem with her costume but this behavior is very unbecoming. She could be so much more.
Mix any group of people, regardless of their fame level, with free flowing alcohol is going to mess.
Aside from that, her outfit is ridiculous. I get that it’s supposed to be “sexy” but it just looks uncomfortable and worn out.
The police know they were all drunk. It’s like an SNL skit.
She does look pretty wasted in those pics and that costume is horrendous but I don’t agree that she doesn’t have her story straight. First she says she didn’t see a fight, then she backs that up with more info and again states she did not see a fight. I’m inclined to believe her here. Brandi is a lot of things but she typically tells the truth, regardless of how messy it makes her look.
Yes. Brandi is a person who speaks her truth as a matter of pride, even when it’s an unflattering truth. I believe her.
Hate seeing her in that pathetic costume, but I believe her completely.
Well as usual she looks like straight up trash. I think of her as trash ever since she laughed about a breathalyzer. She’s a mess and I just hope she doesn’t hurt anyone else as she continues to live her life in a drunk, belligerent, reckless mess manner.
Of course she did it. She is so gross.
I believe the dude.
I doubt Brandi got into any fight with this dude, she knows she needs to earn a paycheck and getting into trouble could hinder making money.
Alcohol and Brandi “I have no filter”, I definitely think she was more combative than she claims, even if she was not a part of the physical altercation. I don’t doubt she couldn’t have light a fire under it. I also have major doubts about the guy. He said “The Housewives chick Brandi and her friend saw me…”. Interesting how he immediately IDs the more famous woman by her TV title, and describes his own ex as HER friend not HIS ex. It’s weird. He was obviously assaulted, but with no evidence and only intoxicated witnesses (and probably rich, more famous ones who don’t want to get involved), I can see why the police would have a hard time with an arrest.
I’m sorry, but I just can’t take any adult who calls themselves “DJ Anything” seriously.
Hate to break it to you but being a DJ is a legitimate profession. It’s a job.
Grow up, Brandi.
Alcohol plus one or more publicity-thirsty people = Who knows what happened.
I agree that it’s strange no one else allegedly tried to stop this alleged altercation.
Her nose is almost gone.
her costume shows off how trashy her legs look
