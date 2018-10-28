Brandi Glanville accused of assaulting a dude at the Casamigos Halloween party

Brandi Glanville chats with Beverly Hills Police after Halloween incident

For the past three or four years, Casamigos Tequila sponsors a huge Halloween party in LA. It’s become quite an event, with A-listers (in costume) mingling happily with B-listers, C-listers and the barely famous. I would imagine a lot of free liquor is flowing and it’s probably a fun event in general. But mix semi-famous people with free liquor, and some sh-t is almost guaranteed to go down. Which brings me to this very special pre-Halloween story. Apparently, Brandi Glanville attended the Casamigos party with a female friend. The female friend’s ex-boyfriend turned up at the party too. The ex-bf is Kobie Randolph, aka DJ K-LUV. Kobie called the cops on Brandi and her friend because he says they assaulted him.

Actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph says he was attacked at George Clooney’s Halloween party, and depending on who you believe … Brandi Glanville either broke it up or attacked him. Randolph told cops Brandi was with a woman with whom he had a past relationship. He claims the woman attacked him, punching him in the face and splitting his lip.

Brandi told cops she broke up the fight, but he says she was one of the perps who attacked him. Randolph also claims the 2 women attacked him with “12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match.” He also complained no one at the party came to his rescue. Cops actually showed up at the party but no one was arrested. Randolph filed a police report for battery.

[From TMZ]

From the photos, it appears that Randolph was trying to tell his story to the cops and they were like “eh, what do you want us to do.” Brandi had a conversation with them too, but I guess she didn’t get arrested, even though it definitely looked like she was about to be put in the back of a black-and-white. Her makeup’s all smudged and she looks like she was crying too. Obviously, we don’t condone violence, but also… it seemed sort of inevitable, when you have a lot of liquored-up celebrities and reality stars at a liquor-sponsored party? It would be shocking if the night did NOT end in a drunken assault and tears on someone’s latex costume.

Brandi ended up tweeting about it FINALLY, hours and hours after the story broke. She didn’t really have her story straight?

I don’t know what to say or whether to believe Brandi. I tend to think if she had punched a big dude a dozen times, but in these photos… she doesn’t really look like she got into some huge physical confrontation.

Beverly Hills police officers were called to the Casamigos Halloween Party as Gatsby Rudolph accused Brandi Glanville of assaulting him

28 Responses to “Brandi Glanville accused of assaulting a dude at the Casamigos Halloween party”

  1. Kittycat says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Brandi is wearing gloves.

    But I dont know who to believe because why wouldn’t have security stopped the fight?

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Omg, her outfit. I think she probably did hit him. He was probably talking about her gf, brandi said something and then they got into it. I kinda like her and feel sorry for her but damn, she’s a hot mess.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:16 am

    October hasn’t been a good month for Brandi with the robbery and now this. I wonder what drama is going to happen next? I just feel for her kids. Between her, Leann and that creep father of theirs, how will these boys know what a normal life is?

    Reply
  4. Rainbow says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Wtf is she wearing???

    Reply
  5. Enough Already says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I just hope the police did not automatically blow this guy off because he’s a dude. It gives fuel to the idiots who but but but what about reverse gender violence? Ugh. Everyone keep their hands to themselves.

    I believe Brandy though. She’s not one for lying.

    Reply
  6. skipper says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I don’t know who to believe on this one. Brandi is usually honest to a fault and doesn’t really care if her decisions make her look bad or not. She definitely thrives on drama. If she did hit him then she should face the consequences. She is always a hot mess but it’s not cute anymore. I liked her when she first started on RHOBH but she needs to grow up. I don’t have a problem with her costume but this behavior is very unbecoming. She could be so much more.

    Reply
  7. Charfromdarock says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Mix any group of people, regardless of their fame level, with free flowing alcohol is going to mess.

    Aside from that, her outfit is ridiculous. I get that it’s supposed to be “sexy” but it just looks uncomfortable and worn out.

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:50 am

    The police know they were all drunk. It’s like an SNL skit.

    Reply
  9. Poodle says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:01 am

    She does look pretty wasted in those pics and that costume is horrendous but I don’t agree that she doesn’t have her story straight. First she says she didn’t see a fight, then she backs that up with more info and again states she did not see a fight. I’m inclined to believe her here. Brandi is a lot of things but she typically tells the truth, regardless of how messy it makes her look.

    Reply
  10. CharliePenn says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Well as usual she looks like straight up trash. I think of her as trash ever since she laughed about a breathalyzer. She’s a mess and I just hope she doesn’t hurt anyone else as she continues to live her life in a drunk, belligerent, reckless mess manner.

    Reply
  11. Zombielove says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Of course she did it. She is so gross.

    Reply
  12. KiddV says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I believe the dude.

    Reply
  13. Sharon Lea says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I doubt Brandi got into any fight with this dude, she knows she needs to earn a paycheck and getting into trouble could hinder making money.

    Reply
  14. Original Jens says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Alcohol and Brandi “I have no filter”, I definitely think she was more combative than she claims, even if she was not a part of the physical altercation. I don’t doubt she couldn’t have light a fire under it. I also have major doubts about the guy. He said “The Housewives chick Brandi and her friend saw me…”. Interesting how he immediately IDs the more famous woman by her TV title, and describes his own ex as HER friend not HIS ex. It’s weird. He was obviously assaulted, but with no evidence and only intoxicated witnesses (and probably rich, more famous ones who don’t want to get involved), I can see why the police would have a hard time with an arrest.

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Grow up, Brandi.

    Reply
  16. Christin says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Alcohol plus one or more publicity-thirsty people = Who knows what happened.

    I agree that it’s strange no one else allegedly tried to stop this alleged altercation.

    Reply
  17. tw says:
    October 28, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Her nose is almost gone.

    Reply
  18. Meg says:
    October 28, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    her costume shows off how trashy her legs look

    Reply

