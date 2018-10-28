Brandi Glanville accused of assaulting a dude at the Casamigos Halloween party

For the past three or four years, Casamigos Tequila sponsors a huge Halloween party in LA. It’s become quite an event, with A-listers (in costume) mingling happily with B-listers, C-listers and the barely famous. I would imagine a lot of free liquor is flowing and it’s probably a fun event in general. But mix semi-famous people with free liquor, and some sh-t is almost guaranteed to go down. Which brings me to this very special pre-Halloween story. Apparently, Brandi Glanville attended the Casamigos party with a female friend. The female friend’s ex-boyfriend turned up at the party too. The ex-bf is Kobie Randolph, aka DJ K-LUV. Kobie called the cops on Brandi and her friend because he says they assaulted him.

Actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph says he was attacked at George Clooney’s Halloween party, and depending on who you believe … Brandi Glanville either broke it up or attacked him. Randolph told cops Brandi was with a woman with whom he had a past relationship. He claims the woman attacked him, punching him in the face and splitting his lip. Brandi told cops she broke up the fight, but he says she was one of the perps who attacked him. Randolph also claims the 2 women attacked him with “12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match.” He also complained no one at the party came to his rescue. Cops actually showed up at the party but no one was arrested. Randolph filed a police report for battery.

[From TMZ]

From the photos, it appears that Randolph was trying to tell his story to the cops and they were like “eh, what do you want us to do.” Brandi had a conversation with them too, but I guess she didn’t get arrested, even though it definitely looked like she was about to be put in the back of a black-and-white. Her makeup’s all smudged and she looks like she was crying too. Obviously, we don’t condone violence, but also… it seemed sort of inevitable, when you have a lot of liquored-up celebrities and reality stars at a liquor-sponsored party? It would be shocking if the night did NOT end in a drunken assault and tears on someone’s latex costume.

Brandi ended up tweeting about it FINALLY, hours and hours after the story broke. She didn’t really have her story straight?

I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all!! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story @TMZ — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 27, 2018

please leave me out of this!! @djkluv You walked up to me & your ex girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend. I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 28, 2018

I hate liars! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 28, 2018

I don’t know what to say or whether to believe Brandi. I tend to think if she had punched a big dude a dozen times, but in these photos… she doesn’t really look like she got into some huge physical confrontation.