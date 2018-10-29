Page Six: Brad Pitt’s friends think he’ll eventually remarry, this time to a non-celebrity

I’m always prepared for the worst whenever Brad Pitt and his team of PR minions go dark for a few weeks. What’s funny is how many different angles they’ve tried in the past two years, and how often they jettison some new Pitt persona that isn’t working or isn’t being “bought” by people in general. About six months ago, we were hearing about Neri Oxman constantly, how she was the only woman who could truly stimulate him, that she was prettier and more accomplished than Angelina, etc. Then that Pitt persona was jettisoned to become Brad, father of the year, Sad And Angry about the kids while Angelina is a terrible person. So what’s the new persona? I don’t know – Team Pitt seems especially eager to milk the potential for Brad getting remarried eventually, but this time he’s not going to be with someone famous. Really though, this Page Six piece is just another undercover hit piece on Angelina and how she’s made everything a “nightmare” for Brad. Some highlights:
Brad’s friends think he’ll eventually remarry: Brad Pitt’s marriages to two of the world’s most famous women, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, may have ended in divorce — but friends still expect he’ll marry again. “He’s not a monk!” said one pal. The 54-year-old star has been dating quietly amid a turbulent and ongoing divorce from Jolie. “To say these two years have been a nightmare is an understatement,” a source close to Pitt told The Post.
He was never dating Neri Oxman: “Brad was never dating Neri — they are friends and their relationship is totally professional,” the pal said.
But is he dating Sat Hari Khalsa? On Oct. 1, Pitt was pictured enjoying the company of spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, 49. Pitt insiders aren’t convinced Khalsa’s the one for him, although she does fit his new MO.
Brad won’t end up with a famous woman: “I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile,” said someone who has worked closely with the actor. Insiders say Pitt… has been “hanging out” with a few women over the past few months. But he’s working to keep things private after having had so many very public relationships over the years. The spotlight can be a “challenge” for people who aren’t used to it, said the source who has worked with Pitt. “There’s all this gossip and suddenly this person becomes a public character.”
He’s not going to end up dating a Playmate, like Ben Affleck has: “He just likes hanging out with his friends and anyone he meets will have to be from a place of trust… He’s focused on his children, his work and wanting to have some sense of normalcy. He’s dating casually but, for the foreseeable future, everything is about the kids.” That said, insiders tell The Post that Pitt is not looking to have more children.
Brad “rarely” speaks to Angelina: “The divorce is still an ongoing process. It’s not easy.” Insiders add that two years of public scrutiny have left the actor “wary” of launching into a serious romance anytime soon.
He believes in marriage, even through rough times: “He’s never been ‘woe is me’ — he’s very grateful for everything he has — but the public obsession with everything he does is just hard. He wants to be with someone nice, it’s just going to take a while before a long-term relationship can happen.” Asked if one could envisage a Mrs. Pitt Number 3 in the future, the pal replied, “Brad comes from a very traditional family, he’s very close to his parents, Jane and Bill, and his brother and sister are both married with families. I could see him marrying again, but it will be a much more low-key relationship.”
I think it’s sort of funny that sources are like “hey, he’s not going to go Full Midlife Crisis like Ben Affleck,” like that’s something deserving of a cookie. Affleck is a total mess, and of course Brad is more image-conscious and controlled than that. As for the repeated insistence that Pitt’s next wife won’t be super-famous… well, I have some thoughts. One, the failure of his second marriage wasn’t about fame, it was about his drinking and his abuse of Maddox. Team Pitt is making the argument that perhaps the Jolie-Pitt union failed because they were both mega-famous, like Brad was the one who wanted to leave Angelina. Again, she left HIM. And it didn’t have anything to do with fame. Secondly, I’m getting the feeling that he probably is seeing some non-celebrity already and we’ll find out about her soon enough. Maybe an assistant or publicist or makeup artist, someone within the industry but not a “celebrity.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is this all he cares about his image and who his next wife will be? smh
He has always only cared about his image…
OK I’d say this is pathetic, but we passed pathetic awhile ago. 🙄
The Neri Oxman thing still makes me laugh though. His PR was so desperate to attach him to a “woman of substance!” (She’s deep, so deep). They spread rumours about him and a woman…who got engaged to someone else who she’d been dating all along. Nice work! Hahahahahahahaha!!!
Exactly this has gone beyond being pathetic now
Yep 20 levels lower than pathetic..
My eyes may be stuck in the back of my head all day from rolling them so hard.
Oh, who the hell cares? This constant attempt to rehab this jerk’s image is tiresome.
Loudest in the room is the weakest in the room.
Daily stories of Brad dating this person and that person while not a peep from Angelina and her team.
That means Angelina is the one who truly has moved on and probably dating someone quietly. I am still placing my bet of the rumours about her & Keanu to be true. They went on holiday together in Greece with all the children and Keanu’s mother. Plus his mother is Angelina’s neighbour as well.
Brad, well he is someone who cannot be alone so he is probably hooking up randomly.
All these attacks from him are just pointless these days since mainly US & UK read these dying gossip sites. Rest of the world still admires and respects Angelina and she is getting meathy roles left, right & centre.
Keanu and Angelina dating is obviously nonsense, but does his mom really live next door to her? Isn’t Angelina surrounded by like $20 million homes?
Yes she does and hello, her son is Keanu Reeves. He can afford multi million houses.
Not surrounded by $20 million homes, no. That was famously the most expensive one in that (admittedly wealthy) neighbourhood. However considering Keanu famously gave away millions of his Matrix money to stunt performers and crew, I have no doubt his mother lives in luxury. She could definitely be a neighbor in that area.
The dating story is almost certainly nonsense…but ooooooh myyyyy gooooood that would be good gossip!!! 😁
He is so twisted because Angelina dumped his narcissistic self. Angelina is too good for him.
Read: A relationship where he’ll have all of the power.
Wow he looks old in the top picture.
He has become a joke.
Lol okay brad.
Of the former triangle, he’s the only one putting out stories about his “love life”. Even his first wife has been quiet.
Sometimes I think part of the reason he fell for Angelina was not only bc she’s beautiful and smart but to stuck it to Jennifer Anniston bc she didn’t want to have his kids. Except he didn’t really think about what it meant to have six kids or adopted children and ended up damaging lots of people’s lives on a revenge fuck. Both of his ex wives were too good for him.
He looks so goofy with that side part I can’t even.
Angelina out shined him period. He might just in the future marry a non relevant person. He does not like competition.
Nah more like him never marrying and blame that on Angelina as well 🙄
