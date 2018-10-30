Mike Pence used a fake ‘Christian Rabbi’ to intone prayers for synagogue victims

One week away from the midterms. I’m honestly low-key hatching some escape routes and secondary plans for what I’ll do if we don’t take back the House and Senate. I’m too jumpy and scared all the time now, and every political story seems to be the absolute worst, or the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever read. So, take your pick among these terrible stories:

Mike Pence got a “Christian Rabbi” to pray for the synagogue victims. Pence did a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and instead of doing the work to find a local rabbi, they got a “Messianic Jewish Rabbi” named Loren Jacobs to intone prayers to… “Jesus the Messiah.” Messianic Jews believe in Jesus, and Messianic Jews are not considered Jewish by mainstream or traditional Jewish sects. Wouldn’t it have been easier to just GET A REAL RABBI?

Rabbi Loren Jacobs of Messianic synagogue Shema Yisrael offers prayer before VP Pence speaks at Michigan campaign event: "God of Abraham … God and Father of my Lord and Savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah…hate inspired shooting in synagogue in Pittsburgh"https://t.co/tRwFvBTjYE pic.twitter.com/u6JJCfdhgj — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 29, 2018

Jeff Sessions got “heckled” by a Methodist pastor. AG Sessions was fearmongering about migrants in caravans when a Methodist pastor began quoting scripture. Sessions was so upset, and he claimed this man of God had “attacking” him, and security literally threw the pastor out of the event.

Religious leaders interrupt Sessions: "Brother Jeff, as a fellow United Methodist I call upon you to repent, to care for those in need." Sessions responds: "Well thank you for those remarks and attack but I would just tell you we do our best." They were escorted out. (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/BQEaUMXzdi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 29, 2018

Trump wants to terminate birthright citizenship. As in, he wants to make it so that babies born on American soil to non-citizen parents would not have immediate citizenship. Several of Trump’s own children are anchor babies, by the way.

Trump watches TV all day. I mean, we knew that already, but Politico had a lengthy article yesterday which reiterated the point – Trump has about nine hours on most days where he has nothing on his schedule, where he just sits around and gossips on the phone and watches Fox News and tweets. This is called “Executive Time.” This is what we, as taxpayers, are paying for.