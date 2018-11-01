DM: Duchess Kate is ‘stepping up her fashion game’ now that Meghan is around

I’m still trying to figure out the purpose of that dumb Vanity Fair story about how the Duchess of Cambridge’s “golden era” is finally upon us. Seeing as how it was published two weeks into the Royal Sussex Tour, it did have a feel of “don’t forget about meeeee, I’m still so keeeeeeen.” And much like all of the other “planning to be keen” stories we’ve heard about Kate in the past seven years, I think we should not hold our collective breath to see if Kate is finally going to, like, do some stuff on a regular basis. Regular basis = five events a week, every week. As Vanity Fair explored, instead of just vague thoughts about how she’s planning to keen, the new narrative around Kate’s Keenness is that Kate is finally ready to act like she’s going to be queen-consort some day. Or something. Like, she’s keen to queen.
Unfortunately, in the Daily Mail’s coverage of the Vanity Fair story, they did their own interview with “celebrity stylist” Rochelle White, who made it sound like the transformation to “Golden Era Kate” is going to be completely superficial.
Celebrity stylist Rochelle White told FEMAIL Kate’s changing wardrobe is a sign she’s more ‘relaxed and confident’ than ever following years in the spotlight – in particular the ‘regal’ Alexander McQueen fishtail gown she wore to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace last week in honour of the Dutch royals: ‘I can’t say that this was one of my favourite looks,’ Rochelle said, ‘however she carries it off well. She has been “princess in training” for a while now, and now that Meghan has taken over the role, she is really starting to embrace her changing position. She looks relaxed and confident rocking this style of dress, which is very princess-esque, and shows of her silhouette post-baby.’
Rochelle said Kate is taking risks with colours and cuts – as with the relatively daring tweed Erdem dress and deep plum heels she wore to open a photography exhibit at the V&A on October 10th – that are a clear sign of her ‘stepping up her fashion game’.
‘She’s known for wearing nudes and natural tones,’ the stylist said, ‘so it’s nice to see her experimenting with shades we aren’t used to seeing her in.’
But for Rochelle, the look that revealed most about Kate’s new confidence was the one chosen for her first post-maternity leave appearance on October 2nd, a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School in Paddington. A glowing Kate swapped her once-signature voluminous blow-dry for more relaxed waves, teamed with a pair of £30 Zara jeans and a £175 khaki jacket from trendy Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven.
‘I feel that is true style and more about her and her personality,’ Rochelle said. ‘Kate is settled in her role and feels confident enough wearing the styles and looks that suit her. After years of properly trying to find her feet, and post three babies, she’s in a place where she knows what works.’
It feels like stylists are falling all over themselves to give Kate a cookie for just not looking like ten kinds of pukey/floral/doily/button-slathered hell. That’s no surprise, I guess, because they’ve always done that, they’ve always hyped Kate as this grand fashionista, when she’s really not. I’ll give her some credit: her fashion choices from this autumn have been okay-to-good, and I’m thankful for that even as I acknowledge that Kate constantly benefits from the bar being set really low for her.
As for the idea that Kate has finally NOW come into her own – as a woman and a fashionista – it’s just more of the same. All of the things she WILL do, eventually, like be a fashionista or be keen, or be a hard-working royal. I also think it’s sort of funny that with the Vanity Fair article and this Daily Mail riff on the VF article, the subtext is that… Kate has NOT been regal or fashion-forward or interesting for the past seven to seventeen years.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Is this outright patronising or subtweet level shade?
There’s no way to spin this as a compliment towards Kate.
‘Now that she’s been married for seven years and tangentially involved for ten more on top of that, she can finally start getting into the swing of things since Meghan is passing milestones at warp speed.’
‘No, wait, strike that, we actually meant she’s going to mildly tinker with her wardrobe.’
word.
I say outright patronizing.
I would love to tell Kate that skin tight clothes are not attractive.
Gotta agree…those green pants make me sad.
She should give a look towards Queen Rania and Sheikha Mozah. They are incredibly chic and manage to look years younger than Kate in those horrifying jeggings and sausage curls.
Sheikha Mozah’s clothes are always fabulous!
Mozah and Rania are full of plAstic and as dictators wives their budgets are at a whole different level.
The Kardashians are full of plastic and they don’t look anywhere near as good as Rania.
I read somewhere that Queen Rania spends twice as much on her clothing as Kate Middleton does. Out of all of the royal ladies (though I suppose she counts as a First Lady, as well), she spends the most. It’s illegal to criticize her husband in the media (it’s a punishable offence in Jordan), so, I feel that’s somewhat of a good indication that she can spend whatever she wants!
I don’t like wearing clothes that tight, but Kate’s skinny jeans or jeggings would look wrong if they were loose and baggy. Her pants are supposed to be that tight, and she has the perfect legs for them
Kate has access to top designers.
There really isn’t any need for clothes to be glued on her.
Omg, thank you!! It has been bothering me too, and I think my problem is–she wears the skinny skinny pants without wearing a longer top. Like, all over tight is a bit much. Even the blazer the other day was super-fitted.
I don’t mind the pants/jeans, but I think overall Kate has a problem with proportions – like she doesn’t quite know how to balance an outfit. So its why often her shoes don’t quite work, or the hair doesn’t go with a necklace, stuff like that. I don’t think she has an eye for balance/proportions. (which is where a stylist would help.)
Again I think the above outfit is terrible – too tight pants, too short top (why is her bare belly peaking out?) and the blazer looked too small too. I think it’s all about showing off how thin she is again and that is sad because she looked really good with the baby weight. The coatdresses she wore post Louis may be conventional but I thought they looked smart and appropriate. They are a good, professional look for her. Even the dresses she wore to Wimbleton were really nice. She can get it right but her vanity about her thin figure drives her to make inappropriate choices imo.
@Becks1-YES! She doesn’t know about proportion. She seems to want to hide the fact that she’s got a long torso, so she favours waists that are cut just above her natural waist. However, that one inch up makes a classic cut look girlish. It’s the same with some of her hemlines in the past. Instead of following Diana’s style, she should follow her example by going to Vogue and getting a proper stylist.
I agree. I don’t wear super skinny jeans because I’m a woman of a certain age and a certain weight. Kate has a slim athletic body and still, her legs look incredibly unflattering in them. Maybe it’s just these jeans. It’s too tight.
She has a very fit figure, but something about her proportions are always puzzling to me when she wears very tight pants. I don’t know if she needs more volume up top to balance things, or longer jackets, but she always looks sort of awkward.
When Kate & William first got married, everyone was all over her fashion, saying she was amazing. She was so hyped up even though it really wasn’t that great. Clothes that she wore would sell out straight away.
Now the exact same thing is happening with Meghan.
I know right….
I feel it with Meghan, though. She’s got an eye. The Kate coverage always felt like manufactured hype to me.
Most of her clothes were already sold out by the time she wore them because they were styles from the previous season. So much was bespoke, which the buying public didn’t have access to anyway.
She’s only now stopping being princess-in-training? After 7 years? It takes 7 years to qualify as a doctor, come on. The piss is being taken.
Always pitting women against women i wish we can all ignore DM and their offensive articles all the time
Yes, thank you.
Very true, they always have an agenda – anti-women, anti-minorities etc.
Good observation, I agree.
Agreed – the Daily Fail is always garbage.
Agreed
I like Kate’s clothes. I would love to have her wardrobe *shrug*
I think Kate looks best in timeless items. Basic works best for her.
So would I, both of these women are beautiful and have great style. They do have DIFFERENT style though and thank God because how boring it would be if we all looked/dressed the same.
I know, I don’t like everything in her wardrobe (everything that has a Peter Pan collar, the pointy shoulder, and the million buttons) but most of the time I think she looks fine. Maybe not exciting but she’s not trying to be some edgy New York City fashionista (I live in NYC so I see all kinds of fashion styles all across the board. Yesterday was Halloween so it was even more wild than usual). Everyone rags on her for the skinny jeans and how they look terrible–rag on me too I guess. All my jeans are skinnies–I don’t know if I can ever go back to the flared look. I like my jeans tucked into my boots, not over them, and I can’t do that with jeans in different styles. I’m about her height and her build too. Oh well, I guess my fashion is terrible too.
“Planning to keen” is possibly the greatest thing I have ever read.
I like that woman’s colorful patterned coat more than I like Kate’s plain blue dress.
I like that coat, too. In fact, I like it more than anything I have seen Kate or Meghan wear In the last few weeks.
That’s literally the only thing people have to go on though. Beyond some sartorial experimenting and dressing a little grander, there’s nothing substantial to indicate that she’s actually becoming more “regal”. It’s been the same old song and dance as usual.
Same as it ever was.
The fact she is still known for her clothes after 7 years is quite sad,
Those PR articles make her more and more dumb. Bad PR IMO
I don’t mind those moto jeans but I am laughing at how that outfit is being used as an example of Kate finding her way from a fashion perspective. We’ve seen her wear basically that exact outfit for years now. It’s her “outdoorsy with children but not sports” outfit.
Aren’t these kinds of articles pretty typical for this time of year though? I feel like we get a slew of articles (maybe usually January, but sometimes earlier) about how Kate is keen, she’s ready to step it up, she’s really finding her way, she’s coming into her own, etc.
Its the kind of thing where it’s like….stop telling us she is ready to step it up. Show us her stepping it up.
Nothing has changed in her style in the last few years and well before meghan was even dating Harry. These articles are nonsense. She’s been doing the costdress thing forever and her casual jeggings and boots for sporty events has been the same since the beginning. They really have nothing new to say about her because she just doesn’t do that much.
Oh and I will say, because I am a nice person (lol) that I have liked Kate’s looks “overall” over the past month. Sometimes I find them a bit boring, but we haven’t seen any coat dresses, we haven’t seen tooooooo many buttons (minus the tweed dress but we’ll give her some buttons, ha), etc. I think if she steps away more from the coat dresses and keeps up her appearances I wont have anything to criticize
I really think Kate just isn’t particularly interested in fashion, which is completely fine? I think it’s the press trying to make her out as some trend-setting fashionista, not Kate herself. She seems to like a more “uniform” style of dressing – nude pumps, tailored dresses with puffed sleeves, etc. which makes sense to me. I also prefer to wear slightly different versions of the same thing. And also, fashion and style are COMPLETELY subjective. Different people like different things and one person doesn’t get to decide what is or isn’t fashionable for the entire world. Everyone has opinions on style, but that’s all they are – opinions. No one is right and no one is wrong.
Totally agree!
I like your take on this. You’re absolutely right–no one person decides yay or nay on what is fashionable. One person’s pig tails and ruffled tutu’s are another person’s tweed buttons.
For one who isn’t interested in fashion she spends fortune. She rarely re-wears something and she rarely re-combines things. For somebody who isn’t interested in fashion she wears high high heels and has her hair done professionally and it looks like the extensions are back in full force again.
And buttons!
Yep, she is interested in fashion. She just has a very limited idea of style and she never tries to make a statement.
Kate happened because no already-royal or already-superrich woman would deal with what William brings to the table. (Also I don’t think Diana would have let Carol Middleton near her son.) So they’ve had to spend years trying to get Kate to participate, but she’s just not a natural.
She has to step up her game somehow, as does Will – time is marching on and Will will be Prince of Wales soon – they need some gravitas. Stop promoring articles about clothes.
If Kate were doing more than wearing nice clothes, people would be talking about that instead. But she’s not doing more, so there’s nothing to comment on other than her wardrobe. If she were actively charitable, aside from the bare minimum appearances, we would have some substance. Sadly, we do not, so here we are.
True, but I’d venture that headlines would focus on her outfits regardless. Editors assume female readers are super interested in clothes.
Please let me be remembered for more than wearing a burgundy sash.
Considering she has worn a combo of skinnies and blazers multiple times a year for seven years AND the fact that the blue dress yesterday was a recycle from her Canadian tour, this article is ludicrous. Her style hasn’t changed at all. I personally hope she doesn’t take style tips from Never-Properly-Tailored Meg, either. They both need real stylists.
Thank you!
Has anyone else noticed how every article about Kate in the DM starts with, “caring Kate…” ; “loving Kate…” etc. Articles about Meghan never start with such kind (albeit fake) works. They are really trying to sell Kate at Meghan’s expense and it’s pathetic.
Kate is obviously a beautiful woman, and I’m so glad that she is now (finally?) feeling keen about her place in the royal family. One thing I wish she would change however, is the way she glues both hands to her clutch. She truly clutches her clutch and it always looks so weird and uncomfortable to me. Was this part of her princess training that she took to an extreme? Is she just trying to protect herself from having a free hand that could be grabbed? Does anyone besides me care?
Other than their oversea tours, none of the younger royals do 5 events a week when they’re at home in the UK. Not William, not Kate, not Harry, and Meghan hasn’t either.
The only time the younger royals do many engagements a week is when they are on tour, and this is helped by the mini events they attend that can sometimes only last for 15 mins.
That’s true. And just because we see a picture, doesn’t mean they spend more then an hour at all of these events.
Even if they would do more, what would Charles think? Would they overshadow him? The future king? The next diana situation? Ooh the drama
Yesterday was the first time I saw more emphasis on what she was doing (i.e. learning how her great grandfathers died in WWI) than what she was wearing. Small steps.
Nope, Kate doesn’t step up her fashion game. Same old same old.
I think I actually own those green skinny jeans she’s wearing in the last picture… Well, perhaps I have a much less expensive version LOL. I love them. They flatter just about everyone.
Her jeans are always too tight.
Just always.
