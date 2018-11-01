DM: Duchess Kate is ‘stepping up her fashion game’ now that Meghan is around

I’m still trying to figure out the purpose of that dumb Vanity Fair story about how the Duchess of Cambridge’s “golden era” is finally upon us. Seeing as how it was published two weeks into the Royal Sussex Tour, it did have a feel of “don’t forget about meeeee, I’m still so keeeeeeen.” And much like all of the other “planning to be keen” stories we’ve heard about Kate in the past seven years, I think we should not hold our collective breath to see if Kate is finally going to, like, do some stuff on a regular basis. Regular basis = five events a week, every week. As Vanity Fair explored, instead of just vague thoughts about how she’s planning to keen, the new narrative around Kate’s Keenness is that Kate is finally ready to act like she’s going to be queen-consort some day. Or something. Like, she’s keen to queen.

Unfortunately, in the Daily Mail’s coverage of the Vanity Fair story, they did their own interview with “celebrity stylist” Rochelle White, who made it sound like the transformation to “Golden Era Kate” is going to be completely superficial.

Celebrity stylist Rochelle White told FEMAIL Kate’s changing wardrobe is a sign she’s more ‘relaxed and confident’ than ever following years in the spotlight – in particular the ‘regal’ Alexander McQueen fishtail gown she wore to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace last week in honour of the Dutch royals: ‘I can’t say that this was one of my favourite looks,’ Rochelle said, ‘however she carries it off well. She has been “princess in training” for a while now, and now that Meghan has taken over the role, she is really starting to embrace her changing position. She looks relaxed and confident rocking this style of dress, which is very princess-esque, and shows of her silhouette post-baby.’ Rochelle said Kate is taking risks with colours and cuts – as with the relatively daring tweed Erdem dress and deep plum heels she wore to open a photography exhibit at the V&A on October 10th – that are a clear sign of her ‘stepping up her fashion game’. ‘She’s known for wearing nudes and natural tones,’ the stylist said, ‘so it’s nice to see her experimenting with shades we aren’t used to seeing her in.’ But for Rochelle, the look that revealed most about Kate’s new confidence was the one chosen for her first post-maternity leave appearance on October 2nd, a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School in Paddington. A glowing Kate swapped her once-signature voluminous blow-dry for more relaxed waves, teamed with a pair of £30 Zara jeans and a £175 khaki jacket from trendy Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven. ‘I feel that is true style and more about her and her personality,’ Rochelle said. ‘Kate is settled in her role and feels confident enough wearing the styles and looks that suit her. After years of properly trying to find her feet, and post three babies, she’s in a place where she knows what works.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It feels like stylists are falling all over themselves to give Kate a cookie for just not looking like ten kinds of pukey/floral/doily/button-slathered hell. That’s no surprise, I guess, because they’ve always done that, they’ve always hyped Kate as this grand fashionista, when she’s really not. I’ll give her some credit: her fashion choices from this autumn have been okay-to-good, and I’m thankful for that even as I acknowledge that Kate constantly benefits from the bar being set really low for her.

As for the idea that Kate has finally NOW come into her own – as a woman and a fashionista – it’s just more of the same. All of the things she WILL do, eventually, like be a fashionista or be keen, or be a hard-working royal. I also think it’s sort of funny that with the Vanity Fair article and this Daily Mail riff on the VF article, the subtext is that… Kate has NOT been regal or fashion-forward or interesting for the past seven to seventeen years.