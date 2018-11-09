Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are really divorced for real this time

Remember when Ben Affleck went to rehab in August and it was reported that his divorce with Jennifer Garner had been finalized? Then, early in October, there was yet another report in People that it had been finalized. Neither of those were accurate because their divorce was signed off on just last week, according to TMZ. So it’s final final. They used lawyer Laura Wasser to mediate for them, which is likely how TMZ got the news as she’s a source for them. They were married on June 29, 2005 so their marriage officially lasted 13 years.
TMZ broke the story … the private judge they hired dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s and they submitted the final docs to an L.A. County Superior Court judge last week.
It often takes weeks, even longer to get some action at the courthouse, but the judge signed off Wednesday and Ben and Jen are now single.
As we reported, they did the divorce without hiring a lawyer. They used Laura Wasser, who is a lawyer, but she didn’t operate in that capacity for them. Wasser mediated the entire divorce.
Ben and Jen will share joint custody of their 3 kids. They also agreed to meet with a coparenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of 6 months.
As we reported, they did not have a prenup and have agreed on the property split.
There’s more of a recap in this post of some of their on-off shenanigans after the nanny scandal of the summer of 2015, but I could never recap it all. There were so many reports about them, but it was all very subdued and positive compared to what we’ve seen from other celebrity couples. It took a full three years for them to make it official but they never fought through the press or in court, I have to hand it to them. Jen just waited until Ben showed his ass and she pointed it out lightly. It’s like she sighed and said “look his ass is showing,” people realized she’d been covering it for him for years and that’s it. She knows him and she played it expertly. He did a lot of stupid sh-t but he didn’t smear her either. At least that’s all they showed to the press. It took a long time but they did it for their kids.
Also there are rumors that Ben has a sex tape with Shauna Sexton and that he’s dating an actress named Janina Gavankar who is in the film he’s working on. I doubt either of those stories are true.
Ben and Jen are shown in 2008, 2010 and 2011. Credit: WENN
Good luck to them and the kids.
I never got his appeal, he’s a good actor but never got why women threw themselves at him – looks wise he’s never done it for me.
Yes, yes and yes. I really never got his appeal. Although I can see why some did, not so much because of his looks but because of the smart-funny persona he seemed to cultivate.
I remember my mom, who never really comments on “young” celebs, swooning over him in Pearl Harbor. Lol.
I always wondered why GP was with him. I wondered why JLo was with him. I wondered why JG was with him. Never saw his appeal at all.
Their children are beautiful. Hope they grow up unscathed.
I thought he was quite good looking in his twenties, but similar to Leo D. (who was far prettier, don’t get me wrong), the constant partying and drinking wrecked their looks by the thirties. They look fine now. Not unattractive but nothing special, either.
Three years is a long time to be stuck in that limbo. Ben’s stocks have really plummeted in that time.
Wow look at Ben’s old face. Or face without bloat.
It’s good it was never contentious
Ben had it all and threw it away. Now he dates 22 year old Playboy models and has to have his ex wife pick up Burger King meals for him in a drive-thru en route to rehab. It’s terribly sad.
She spent so long enabling and covering for him that all she had to do was release positive stories about her devotion to the children etc. and NOT do anything to shield him from the consequences of his behaviour. She knew he’d trash his reputation all by himself.
Having said that, I think she is genuinely doing her best to co-parent with him and he at least had the decency not to set his PR people on the mother of his children to try and look better so hopefully the kids will come out of this relatively unscathed.
Yeah – as high-profile Hollywood divorces go, this one was about as dignified as it gets. Kudos to Garner – and to Affleck, who could have gone all Brad Pitt and didn’t.
Brad Pitt could learn a few things from the way Ben Affleck handled this, and that’s really saying something. Even though Ben runs around with nannies and playboy models, he never once smeared Jennifer in the press. It’s obvious he knows she is a good mother doing her best to shield the kids from his bad behavior. Instead of “sources” running to page 6 and TMZ to trash the mother, it seems he understood that would only damage the kids and his relationship with them. Take notes, Brad. You can be a philandering alcoholic without badmouthing your children’s mother.
You know what, that’s a really good point. Even with his nanny/playmate hijinks, Ben comes out of this looking so much better than Brad.
