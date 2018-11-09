‘Thrifty’ Duchess Kate recycles her teal Jenny Packham gown for Tusk Trust event

Prince William has long been the royal patron of the Tusk Trust for many years. Some people believe that his work with Tusk Trust connects him to Jecca Craig, which may be why William tends to go solo to Tusk Trust events most of the time. But not last night! Last night, William’s wife joined him at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London. We did know about this beforehand – Kensington Palace announced both William and Kate’s scheduled presence at this event days ago.
Kate decided to be “thrifty” and recycle a Jenny Packham gown which she’s had in her closet since 2012. That was when she first wore this teal Packham, to an event ahead of the London Olympics. I actually went back and looked to see what I wrote about the Packham dress back in 2012, and I realized that even back then, I knew Kate had a thing about buttons and lace. I think that’s what always bugged me about this dress – it’s a beautiful color, beautiful skirt, beautiful cut, all of that. But the combination of the delicate, doily-like lace and the itty-bitty buttons down the back just looks so grandmotherly. Or, like what a grandma would pick out for her young granddaughter. And of course the Daily Mail is running with the “Thrifty Kate” narrative. Clever Buttons.
In that 2012 appearance, Kate wore her hair up in a lovely – if slightly too-mature – upswept bun. This time, she decided to style her hair down. While I hate when she wears her hair down for black-tie evening events, I have to say that I actually really like the hair length she’s got these days. It’s not too long, not too short. She’s not teasing it up or popping on cheap wiglets. I swear she’s done some lighter highlights too. All in all… she looks fine.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I like the dress – though I wish it was a slight bit darker.
Kate barely changes since 2012, but William hairline, omg…
why doesn’t he go full bald?
I don’t see the problems with the buttons here. It’s a gorgeous dress.
This has always been one of my favorites; was hoping for a public repeat. I’m flabbergasted after 3 kids she can still fit into it so perfectly!
It really is stunning.
I love the buttons down the back.
Confession: I had them added to my wedding dress down the lace back because it seemed more delicate than seeing the zipper seam in the lace to me.
I liked this dress back then and I like it now. I preferred it with her hair up, but the loose hair gives it a more relaxed vibe, and it differentiates it from its first outing, so I’m okay with that.
Now I need Kate to repeat the lilac McQueen she wore in her first tour, and the black velvet McQueen she wore to some event with William and Harry.
Seeing her wearing this from 2012 (before having three kids!!!!) gives me hope to see again those two dresses
It is not the first time that Kate has attended this event with William… The Jecca connection is so annoying at this point.
That black McQueen may just be one of my favorite dresses of all time. It was stunning.
Yes, Annie. I don’t understand the Jecca connection either, and I really only see it here. I like the dress and she looks fantastic in it.
The dress is nice, I’m glad she’s giving it another go.
Jecca is married with baby and lives in England if I recall, anytime Wills in Africa shes brought up like he’s visiting her although she’s still in Europe Id assume. It’s weird she’s always brought up. William stayed friends with many exes, as his social circle is very tight. I don’t think the implications are fair but they are gossipy so I guess that’s why they continue.
I remember this dress because it is so stunning.
Like the colour and she’s appropriate for the event but lols at the Fail for calling her ‘thrifty’, she rarely repeats an outfit – shoes and accessories yes but clothes not so much.
I wonder if everyone will be at the Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall tomorrow night – the RF usually turn up en masse.
Yes, it was already announced. The Queen, Charles, The Cambridges, The Sussexes….
Gorgeous gown, one of my all-time favs I’m glad she has worn it again.
P.S is William hair growing back again? It looks like it.
This is one of my favorite dresses she owns, so I’m glad to see it again. She really looks gorgeous.
I also like the dress. It’s Saved from being too froufrou by the low neckline and body-skimming proportions. It’s great to see Kate looking so healthy. She seems fit and toned, but not too thin. My kids are the same ages as George and Charlotte and I am still trying to take off 15 pounds in baby weight. So I am glad for her that she seems so healthy soon after her 3rd.
It is very low cut. Don’t care for the color either.
I have always liked this dress. It’s so nice to see her in an evening gown that is not a doily dress (she has so many of those!) I do wish the color was a bit darker – I think the teal is better for summer than November – but whatever, it looks nice on her. It’s a little lace-y and button-y but this is a good example of how to use lace and buttons to “add” to a look and not detract.
I also agree that her hair looks really good her – shiny, bouncy, good length – but I wish she had worn it up, I think this dress looks much better with her hair up.
So overall – she looks nice, this is not my favorite evening look of hers but its better than most so I’m going to give her a win for this one.
Thrifty? She simply wore a dress she’s worn before. It’s normal to rewear clothing, or is it just me, stupse.
Dress looks nice. Hair is covering the poppy, which is not great on 8 November.
That is a gorgeous dress. I liked it slightly better with the hair up, but she looks phenomenal.
I like Kate – but it can’t just be me who has noticed she re-wears things more often now Meghan is on the scene. Normally, people, including royals will re-wear but re-style how it’s worn (look at CP Mary or Letizia of Spain). Kate repeats an entire outfit to a T, so it is picked up on. While Meghan is doing what every new royal is doing – building a new, more appropriate wardrobe, Kate is maintaining her ‘angelic’ image.
Major side eye but good PR I guess.
I feel like you’re projecting a bit. Kate has always recycled outfits (usually to a T) since before Meghan. It was something people always mocked her for. The tabloids are now calling her better names for it. I don’t think she’s doing this to look angelic at all. I’m not sure why there has to be a continuous push that the girls do not get along and they are competitive with each other. I highly doubt Kate is wearing a repeat outfit because of Meghan, just like I’m sure Meghan isn’t working to tick off Kate. They seem like they enjoy each other. Let’s keep that narrative until we see otherwise, maybe?
Not really. I was reading the other day that on 2017, like 60% of what she wore were repeats, and the porcentage of her repeats has never been less than 40%… So she does tend to repeat outfits and accessories
I wish she would change the accessories when she repeats her clothes, but Kate has never been a fashion girl, let’s be real, so she will always play it safe. If it worked the first time why change it seems to be her MO
I think it just seems that she is repeating more because we have seen very few engagements since Meghan and Harry got married. So if she has done 10 events, and 5 of those outfits are repeats, it looks like a 50% repeat rate, but had she done 15 events she may have still just repeated those 5 outfits. (or maybe she would have repeated 7 or8, I’m just making up numbers, ha.) Also she often repeats outfits but not the exact pieces – like the black jeans and blazer from last week – so it gives the illusion that she is recycling pieces more than she might actually be doing.
I do admit that she knows how to play the game though in terms of appearing thrifty. It’s one area where I think she is very good at handling the PR portion of it. We have seen her in 4 bespoke McQueen pieces this summer/fall and no one says “boo” at the cost of bespoke dresses that all look remarkably similar to things she already owned. Meghan wears Givenchy and people start screaming for her head. I don’t think Kate wore this gown to show Meghan up or anything, because Kate has long established this pattern (several bespoke pieces, then she recycles a look and no one talks about how much that McQueen from the state dinner must have cost.) Or she debuts new earrings that probably were expensive with a previously worn dress, etc. Like I said, I just think she knows how to play this part of the game very well, and I don’t think it has anything to do with Meghan.
@Becks1
Where have you been? lots of people did question the cost of the McQueen bispoke dresses and people most defiently did question how much the McQueen from the state dinner cost. The rumoured figure was £10k but there was no actual confirmation of the price.
@wha1ever I know we discussed here a bit and it got some coverage in other outlets, but it was nothing at all compared to the criticism that has come Meghan’s way.
It’s almost a year later and someone yesterday was STILL bringing up the cost of Meghan’s dress from the engagement pictures.
There is something slightly different abput her face. I cant pinpoint it.
I cant tell if its makeup or not but her eyes look bigger. When you compare these pictures to the 2012 pictures in the same dress, its a noticeable difference. But, her makeup is very different so that could be it too.
I was looking at old pictures of her on IG the other day and her face is definitely different compared to 10 years ago.
@BECKS1
My face is different from how it was ten years ago. I think this is normal and to be expected.
@Linda my face is different too – But there’s different and then “different.” But I cant pinpoint what about Kate’s has changed exactly like @busyann said.
How stunning does Kate look? 3 babies in 5 years and she puts in the work to eat healthy and work out regularly. Other people can have all the money/help in the world, but they won’t look like Kate if they’re lazy to work out and eat like crap! I like that she’s repeating her outfits. This is like the 3rd or 4th time she has repeated since coming back from maternity leave. Yes, she’s had some things done to her face to give her a fresher look, it’s subtle. I love her new hair too, gorgeous colour. And for the millionth time, Jecca lives here in London – she isn’t in Africa!
What an odd comment. So much of how she looks is genetics, just at it is for supermodels?
I’ve always wondered when she was going to wear this again. I always thought this was a very beautiful gown. Only shame is she’s covering up the back with her hair.
I think she looks stunning.
It’s a lovely dress and she suits it. However I fail to see how wearing an expensive dress twice in 6 years is “thrifty”.
I think that gown is absolutely stunning and she looks beautiful. She’s come into her own. This often happens to women when they enter their 30′s. Frankly, that was the height of my beauty too. And you can see her confidence these days.
I like the dress more than I did when she first wore it. Not sure why really. It’s good that she is re-wearing these things, think about the thousands of dollars they cost.
