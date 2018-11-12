Duchess Kate wore a new, militaristic McQueen coat for Remembrance Day parade

The Duchess of Cambridge got to stand with Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall for the Remembrance Day parade at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday. The Queen looked particularly somber, and I actually wonder if her sadness was two-fold: she was thinking of the fallen, of course, but she was also thinking about Prince Philip, who skipped the parade on what looked like a particularly chilly day.

Kate wore a new coat, and this one is by McQueen, one of her go-to designers for bespoke coats, coatdresses and gowns. This one is bespoke too, and it’s one of the most “militaristic” ones I’ve ever seen on her. The red piping, the buttoned belt, the white collar, the structure of the shoulders, it all looks like a feminine take on a British military dress uniform. And yes, by God, I can see no fewer than eleven buttons on this coat. She loves to theme-dress. Also: I love her hat. It’s one of the best hats I’ve ever seen on her. I’m also grateful that she pulled her hair back into a conservative low bun.

Am I the only one charmed by the fact that the Queen and Kate both decided to wear jeweled brooches along with their poppies? Maybe that’s why the Queen looked grumpy though – she was thinking, “Gurl I know you aren’t trying to steal my brooch thunder.”