Duchess Kate wore a new, militaristic McQueen coat for Remembrance Day parade

The Duchess of Cambridge got to stand with Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall for the Remembrance Day parade at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday. The Queen looked particularly somber, and I actually wonder if her sadness was two-fold: she was thinking of the fallen, of course, but she was also thinking about Prince Philip, who skipped the parade on what looked like a particularly chilly day.
Kate wore a new coat, and this one is by McQueen, one of her go-to designers for bespoke coats, coatdresses and gowns. This one is bespoke too, and it’s one of the most “militaristic” ones I’ve ever seen on her. The red piping, the buttoned belt, the white collar, the structure of the shoulders, it all looks like a feminine take on a British military dress uniform. And yes, by God, I can see no fewer than eleven buttons on this coat. She loves to theme-dress. Also: I love her hat. It’s one of the best hats I’ve ever seen on her. I’m also grateful that she pulled her hair back into a conservative low bun.
Am I the only one charmed by the fact that the Queen and Kate both decided to wear jeweled brooches along with their poppies? Maybe that’s why the Queen looked grumpy though – she was thinking, “Gurl I know you aren’t trying to steal my brooch thunder.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looked regal and lovely. It seemed like they were all very moved by the ceremony
Absolutely, I love this coat. The red piping is such a great, subtle touch.
This is probably my favourite coat I’ve seen Kate wear. Even the buttons look good!
One of the best, if not THE best looks for this ceremony, that she’s done. Fit is perfect; hair, hat, even makeup, all subtle. She looks regal here. She also looks so tired. Wonder if Louis is a fussy sleeper?
I want this coat. Kate looks so much better in clean lines.
Very nice, fits her perfectly.
I thought she looked great. Very suitable outfit and appropriate demeanour throughout.
I agree – she looks the best she has in a long time. I know she always looks ‘put together’ but I rarely give her credit because she favors doilies, buttons or snatch-flashing. This is perfection and the girl looks marvelous.
She does look regal. Young Kate was a bit confusing because she was alternatingly a throwback to a bygone era and a panty-flashing party girl, but as matronly future queen-consort, she plays the part very well. Harry & Meg might be the ones to revolutionize the monarchy, but Will & Kate will maintain the storybook mystique of it.
Chiming in and agreeing that the clean, elegant lines, swept-back hair, and this hat look very duchess-ey! Love the brooch and the earrings, too.
I thought this coat was absolutely tone deaf. She was there to remember actual military personnel. This was her worst cos play
I LOVED this outfit on Kate. I loved everything about it. I am a sucker for military style coats, though. Her hat was gorgeous, her hair was back and she acted much more appropriately than years ago, when she was giggling and twirling her hair!
Best Kate has ever looked, IMHO.
I think she looks awesome. Maybe a little bit on the nose, but great nonetheless.
I think Kate is going to end up with an honorary military rank in the years to come like Princess Anne. It would be weird if they just gave her a rank over night though. So, I think it was meant to be a little over done. Some people really hated it since she isn’t military as they probably expected. I really liked it, but it stood out to me since everyone else was in all black. Kate isn’t exactly known for daring fashion choices like this. Especially on these types of occasions. The Royal family likes to ease people into things. You get used to seeing it and then you don’t think it’s weird when it becomes official. So, she’ll probably be wearing more stuff like this for a few years before they give her a rank.
Kate with a military ranking? Can’t see it. Too laughable lol.
She will never get a real rank but she will get honorary military appointments as colonel in chief as the other royal women who currently have them pass on. Meghan will as well just as Sophie and Anne have several.
A military rank?!?! lmao. Every time I see Anne dressed in full military uniform I laugh. What a kook!
I like this look – yes theme dressing and buttons, but it’s Kate lol. She looks lovely and I like her hair.
But I want this coat so i guess it’s a pass for theme dressing from me because it’s pretty.
Hate the hat and earrings, but i actually would wear this coat.
Yes Becks I agree about the theme dressing,but she really got it right,and very subtle.This outfit is all things Kate seems to love,but done very appropriately and understated.She looks very nice,very respectful.
It is a nice coat. The Queen looks grumpy though
Super grumpy.
Hope the queen stays healthy. She’s a great character.
I hope she stays healthy too. Still cannot imagine King Charles but I know it’ll happen eventually.
I think she is solemn. Always is on this day.
That is an *great* coat. The white collar reminds me of Zelda Spellman’s excellent wardrobe in the new Sabrina. Anyone else watching it?
Yessss! The show is excellent, and so is Zelda’s wardrobe!
I’m OBSESSED!
This is actually one of the best looks I’ve seen on her. It looks great, hat and all.
Camilla is also wearing a brooch-so I think that’s just a thing with the queen, and the wives of the heirs.
I really like Kate’s overall look here.
Kate’s expression was so different. Usually she just looks bored and a bit grumpy but this time she looked genuinely moved.
Like a lot of Kate’s clothes, there’s too much going on. You don’t need the epaulets and the pleat details, the silver buttons and the collar fasteners. If all the details had been paired down, I would really like this coat.
I was surprised that the Queen wasn’t standing with the German dignitary’s wife. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have the Queen, Camilla and the First Lady of Germany on one balcony and Kate and Meghan on the second balcony? Imagine Michelle Obama (I can’t take Melania seriously as first lady) being on a second balcony instead of with the Queen?
Angela Merkel is the Chancellor of Germany. I imagine if she was in attendance she would be positioned next to HM.
MM such a beautiful women, getting so distracted by her blush/bronzer situation. She needs to get it sorted ASAP.
Some posters seem rather obsessed with Meghan’s makeup. You brought it up in a Kate thread apropos of nothing.
Also, have we all just gotten used to how much makeup Kate wears that it doesn’t stand out anymore? Look at her eyeshadow situation. It’s absolutely caked on.
I brought up Michelle Obama because she is the spouse of a country’s leader so she’s a better comparison to the First Lady of Germany. Liz is standing with two future Queen consorts so why not stand with the senior future consort, Camilla, and then the First Lady of Germany. I thought that was odd.
BTW, could the Kate supporters please like her without going for Meghan. Doesn’t say much for Kate that there seems to be some difficulty here.
Both of their make up is horrible.
Feel better?
Only that Angela Merkel doesn’t rank as high as Frank-Walter Steinmeier in protocol. She is only the third in protocoll. She is just the German Theresa May – leader of government, but not head of state.
@Reese. Feel better about what? Just expressing surprise that you launched into a critique on Meghan as a reply to me on a Kate thread with no pictures of Meghan.
Btw, are you the same @Reese who’s very protective of Kate because of the admittedly good work Will, Kate, Harry and now Meghan as well have done to raise awareness on mental health?
Natalie, why does one have to choose?? Why can’t one like BOTH Kate AND Meghan? Personally, I like them both a lot, warts and all. Neither one is “more perfect” than the other. One has more BRF experience, the other has to learn. Kate went through her “phase” of bad hair, clothes, and makeup choices (hell, she’s just starting to make better consistent choices!), and Meg will stretch and grow with experience, too.
While I agree, Meg needs to tone down and blend her makeup better, she is still a beautiful woman. Took Kate a LONG time to tone down the eyeliner and blush, too. We hopefully all learn at some point 😊
@Jan90067 , I agree with you completely that people can like both women. Kate has her strengths and so does Meghan.
I do try to not pit the two women against each other and to be consistent in how I praise or critique them (work ethic, spending, choice of designers, cost of wardrobe, makeup etc.). I also try to not bring up either woman in a thread about the other unless it’s relevant to the discussion.
All that being said, understandably I was puzzled why @Reese out of nowhere launched into talking about Meghan’s makeup when I hadn’t even brought up Kate’s makeup and again there are no pictures of Meghan in this post. I guess she just really wanted to talk to me about Meghan.
I actually don’t care about Meghan’s makeup or Kate’s makeup. I think it’s more likely that both women wear more makeup because of they’re scrutinized on their physical appearance.
Who and what?!?
“Both of their make up is horrible.” LOL
@Reese. Just checking. It’s tricky when multiple people can have the same username.
@Natalie cause Meghan stans NEVER I bring up Kate? I can think of at least three posters here who do nothing but that.
@herewegoagain
I agree with the Kate/Meghan stans comment. They constantly post their negativity on others positive comments, regardless of what the article is about. It gets tiresome for sure. I believe it’s a sport for some.
To be fair, I believe Natalie was talking more directly to me? As I don’t usually make these comments and she didn’t know where I (not really me) was coming from? I could be wrong. Just a guess.
@Herewegoagain. Then talk to *them* about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@natalie
THIS Reese agrees about the coat. I really liked the hat. All the three of them actually.
As for the rest? No idea?!?
Well this thread got extra confusing. I assume there’s two different Reeses in this thread now (one with a period after the name and one without)?
@Reese. I think I may owe you an apology. I confused you with another Reese who goes hard in the paint whenever anyone criticizes Kate. That’s why I wanted to check.
Or is @Beach Dreams right and there are three Reeses?! People! Help a confused me out and use different names!
Not to be extra confusing but I have been @reese but I didn’t post to you about the make-up. Not sure what’s going on. So now I have to be Reese. and let whomever @reese be ?
But I am the one who loses it on certain commentors when they attack the work of Heads Together which is how I knew you were talking to me.
Not sure about the other Reese. In a small world she would be from Belfast, born to a proud immigrant Nigerian father and work for the NHS? Somehow I doubt it 🤔
Ah, got it. Thank you for helping clear that up. There’s a second Reese who made a comment about the makeup and I did think you and she were the same person.
What had bothered me was what I thought was inconsistency and I’m not assuming that you care about I think but I do apologize @Reese. for being obnoxious. You feel strongly about the awareness the royals have brought to the cause of mental health and I respect that.
Glad we could clear it up Natalie!
No need to apologise, I wanted to make sure you didn’t think I was making rude comments to you, when it was somebody else. I enjoy your comments.
Come at me about Heads Together, Racism or immigration on these boards and I won’t be so nice myself lol!!
Thank you, @Reese. That’s nice of you to say. And I appreciate how strongly you speak up for what you believe!
Kate’s coat looks great. The Queen is so short next to Kate, she looks like she is sitting down. I’d look grumpy about that too.
I love this look. She looks appropriate for the event and absolutely regal. Perfectly done. Given that she is going to be doing this the rest of her life unless something happens, it’s good how great she is at military dressing. I’ve said it before, but she has found her uniform.
As for the Queen she looked very moved, and I would guess that it’s a combination of the event and the absence of Philip. And the grumpiness… She has a grumpy resting face lol. Meghan is so lucky that she has such a pleasing resting face!
I saw the whole event live and The Queen was pleasant with both Kate and Camila, and I found it very moving how attentive of the Queen were those two
My God this coat is AMAZING.
Looks like I’m the only one who doesn’t like this coat.
I don’t either, too busy and costume-y for me.
It reminds me of being at an airport and seeing a flock of flight attendants from an expensive airline I could never afford, all decked out in coat, hat, gloves, purses, etc.
I hate it. So much going on. The epaulets and collar clasp look cheap. Her earrings and hat are too much. This is a total miss.
It’s overdone. But that is How Kate is all the time. She ended up dressing as old as the Queen and Camilla. It’s weird.
I really don’t like faux military styling especially from people who have never served. There was a time women couldn’t be in the military but now they can. So either wear a real uniform or don’t.
I just don’t like theme dressing – unless it is for an actual costume party.
Since this was a solemn occasion honouring the sacrifice of the military service people over the years, a faux military costume just sat wrong with me.
@Nic919
I think you need to direct your disdain more towards Prince Edward and Princess Anne both of who have never served in the military but wear ACTUAL military uniforms to give the illusion that they have. Kate wearing a designer military-eque coat is small fish compared to what Edward and Anne wear.
Considering the fact that she has a large number of almost identical looking bespoke black coats, it would be nice if she’d recycle more. She spends a ridiculously obscene amount of money on similarly looking clothes.
This post was about Kate but sure they are ridiculous as well. People who haven’t served shouldn’t be wearing military uniforms or pseudo uniforms. And Charles and William did the royal version of the military as well and not what everyone else has done. Only Andrew and Harry (and Phillip) should be wearing the uniform since they served like all other officers. The royals are very bad with the fake military nonsense granting honours for no real reason.
Several of my co-workers and I believe Kate looked like a bellhop/bellboy. It seriously looked like a costume.
I hate it. She looks like a Salvation Army officer, ringing a bell for Christmas donations. I could see if she was filling in for Anne and was saluting her regiment, but she isn’t.
I’m not in love with this look, either. She looks like a school marm at a military school.
She looks beautiful. This is how you wear makeup, maybe just a tad too much, but they need makeup for photos. She is so nice and tall and her posture is perfect. Good job!
Agreed Nancy Kate did good .She’s not my favorite royal,but I’ll give her props for this look.
She looks stunning and incredibly tired. She looks like she hasn’t slept for a week.
She looked very elegant. Really, they all did but Kate stood out. Loved this coat.
I love this coat!. For all those that complained that Sarah Burton makes clothes that (Lee) Alexander McQueen wouldn’t design, this coat goes back to the original McQueen aesthetic.
The look could have done with out the pearl earring but everything else is spot on.
Yeah! I was going to say that this feels more in line with Lee’s old designs and that’s one of the reasons I love it. It’s perfectly tailored and looked very regal. The earrings are the only thing I would change.
It was fine – she won the battle of the royal hats with Cams a close 2nd.
TQ takes this very seriously and probably felt it as the Duke wasn’t there. There is def something going on with at least his health.
Camilla looks like she has a tire on her head.
Other than that they all look nice.
She looks beautiful and regal. The perfect case of theme dressing without overdoing it.
Agreed!👏
Not really a fan. For some reason I get RBF Mary Poppins. It does look more like McQueen though.
What was with the dirty looks Camila and Kate were giving each other. There was definately some sort of tension between the two yesterday.
In the video, which you see captured in the second photo, you see Kate trying to talk to the Queen when the wreaths are being laid and the Queen totally ignores her. Likely because it’s a massive breach of protocol to talk then and the Queen isn’t having it. I am not sure why the dirty looks with Camilla happened, but there were a few photos so it could be related to that.
It’s odd because Camilla also spoke to the Queen at one point, and she did turn and respond to her. Maybe it was the timing.
Camilla spoke to her before the wreaths were laid. So it was an appropriate time to speak. When they are laying the wreaths it is time to be quiet and the Queen wasn’t going to humour anyone wanting to chit chat. Kate has been doing this for several years and should know this by now.
I read those more as looks of concern or silently communicating about the Queen’s mood, but I haven’t seen the video.
This is reaching! We can’t look at still pictures snapped in a nanosecond & create an entire narrative from them!
There were no dirty looks & no one was being ignored. It was a sombre occasion.
The Queen usually wears a broach with her outfit, and many of the Royal ladies secure their poppies with a broach or badge (the women who are officers use that badge, like Sophie did). The Queen is usually very intentional with her broach selections. For example, this one belonged to her mother, who lost 4 brothers in WW1. Also, it’s gorgeous.
The jewelled poppy worn by Kate is commemorative of women who lost their lives in WWI: https://www.poppyshop.org.uk/women-of-the-first-world-war-brooch.html
It just occurred to me that Kate will have access to all of the Queen’s brooches when she becomes Queen Consort. I wonder if she will wear them, in the manner that QEII does. She doesn’t really seem all that into jewelry, from what I’ve seen.
Some of the Queen’s jewelry is from her personal collection so many will be passed on to Anne and possibly Sophie as well. Eugenie and Beatrice and Louise will also receive some of her jewels.
Is there meaning behind the number of poppies they wear? Kate, Camilla, and the Queen all have clusters of poppies, but in the Meghan thread, she’s wearing just one. Is that just personal preference or is there any meaning behind the different numbers of poppies they each wear?
I’ve read that each poppy worn symbolise a loved one lost. Kate wore 3 for her 3 uncles lost in wars.
Well, in the grand Royal tradition of “never complain, never explain” no one has given an official reason for the varying number of poppies worn. There are some theories though. Given the significance of the anniversary it’s likely the Queen choose five in honor of the five branches of the military. She’s also worn four in previous years and that’s possibly for her four maternal great-uncles who fought in WWI.
Thank you!
She looks like she’s cosplaying, a slightly less literal translation of a military jacket would have been better. I really like the hat though.
I agree. I lie the hat but the coat is too much.
Hey, I like this coat and hat. Wish we could see the bottom part of the coat. Probably wearing some black suede pumps with a 4 inch heel, I would imagine. At least she doesn’t appear to be slouching for a change.
Her demeanor is good this time around too, no laughing or twirling of ringlets.
The eye shadow…………….could someone please give her a makeup tutorial? I can’t believe she doesn’t know how to do eye shadow correctly after all these years in the limelight.
I want to steal that coat. It is awesome. – The hat is great as well. Not sure if I like them in that combination.
Kate is wearing three poppies because her three relatives, I believe brothers to a great grandmother, died in WWI. She went to an appearance a few weeks back where she was allowed to see letters from her deceased relatives in a collection. I think that is why she was almost tearful at times.
Looooooove the coat and I think Kate looks fantastic here. The Queen looks grumpy but I find that endearing (hope she’s feeling well though).
I like the hat Kate is wearing….not sure about the coat though. Kate also needs help with her makeup, especially with applying eyeshadow and liner. Those raccoon eyes need to be retired. And her skin does look tired and older in the photo above.
I too like this outfit on Kate. It’s interesting and fits her beautifully.
Eh, I do my makeup similar to Kate’s. I like a dark eye with no lipstick and so does my husband. Everyone’s tastes are different.
Love all three of the hats!
Not a fan of Kate’s coat.
Fabulous coat—she looks great and perfect for the occasion. I love her hat, too.
This is why I enjoy watching Kate – love her or hate her she is never boring!! Her style is very interesting.
I really am surprised her coat is so popular; to me it seems a weird cross between a priest’s hassock and white collar, and a military uniform. I don’t like it at all. The queen looks majorly grumpy here, (I know it’s a somber ceremony), and I adore every one of her expressions. Camilla really has great style.
I like the coat, but as always, Kate looks much older than her age. I think some different skincare and makeup would help a lot.
From my understanding, either from another thread on this site or from another site, that the jeweled poppy Duchess Kate is wearing is to represent the women in WWI. Thought I read that somewhere.
Edit: Anon up top had said as much (and with a helpful link too).
This works for her, buttons and all…
She looks great better then ever , even you had nothing to really dig in about her appearance, but it’s only Monday lol. You are so much fun to read!
Salvation Army worker.
Yes!
This doesn’t work for me. I like her hair but the makeup isn’t that great (especially eyes), the earrings are too much and the overall look comes across as too costume-y to me.
That coat is gorgeous; I want it. The blush abs the eye make-up are a bit wonky though.
I don’t see 11 buttons?
I feel like Her Majesty prefers Meghan over Kate.
