Duchess Kate wore a new, militaristic McQueen coat for Remembrance Day parade

Cenotaph Remembrance Parade

The Duchess of Cambridge got to stand with Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall for the Remembrance Day parade at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday. The Queen looked particularly somber, and I actually wonder if her sadness was two-fold: she was thinking of the fallen, of course, but she was also thinking about Prince Philip, who skipped the parade on what looked like a particularly chilly day.

Kate wore a new coat, and this one is by McQueen, one of her go-to designers for bespoke coats, coatdresses and gowns. This one is bespoke too, and it’s one of the most “militaristic” ones I’ve ever seen on her. The red piping, the buttoned belt, the white collar, the structure of the shoulders, it all looks like a feminine take on a British military dress uniform. And yes, by God, I can see no fewer than eleven buttons on this coat. She loves to theme-dress. Also: I love her hat. It’s one of the best hats I’ve ever seen on her. I’m also grateful that she pulled her hair back into a conservative low bun.

Am I the only one charmed by the fact that the Queen and Kate both decided to wear jeweled brooches along with their poppies? Maybe that’s why the Queen looked grumpy though – she was thinking, “Gurl I know you aren’t trying to steal my brooch thunder.”

The Cenotaph on the centenary of the end of the First World War

Cenotaph Remembrance Parade

The Cenotaph on the centenary of the end of the First World War

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

116 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a new, militaristic McQueen coat for Remembrance Day parade”

  1. DML says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    She looked regal and lovely. It seemed like they were all very moved by the ceremony

    Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I think she looks awesome. Maybe a little bit on the nose, but great nonetheless.

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

      I think Kate is going to end up with an honorary military rank in the years to come like Princess Anne. It would be weird if they just gave her a rank over night though. So, I think it was meant to be a little over done. Some people really hated it since she isn’t military as they probably expected. I really liked it, but it stood out to me since everyone else was in all black. Kate isn’t exactly known for daring fashion choices like this. Especially on these types of occasions. The Royal family likes to ease people into things. You get used to seeing it and then you don’t think it’s weird when it becomes official. So, she’ll probably be wearing more stuff like this for a few years before they give her a rank.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I like this look – yes theme dressing and buttons, but it’s Kate lol. She looks lovely and I like her hair.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:46 am

    It is a nice coat. The Queen looks grumpy though

    Reply
  5. Louise Anne says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

    That is an *great* coat. The white collar reminds me of Zelda Spellman’s excellent wardrobe in the new Sabrina. Anyone else watching it?

    Reply
  6. Cidy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

    This is actually one of the best looks I’ve seen on her. It looks great, hat and all.

    Reply
  7. Scal says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Camilla is also wearing a brooch-so I think that’s just a thing with the queen, and the wives of the heirs.

    Reply
  8. Flying fish says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I really like Kate’s overall look here.

    Reply
  9. Natalie S says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Kate’s expression was so different. Usually she just looks bored and a bit grumpy but this time she looked genuinely moved.

    Like a lot of Kate’s clothes, there’s too much going on. You don’t need the epaulets and the pleat details, the silver buttons and the collar fasteners. If all the details had been paired down, I would really like this coat.

    I was surprised that the Queen wasn’t standing with the German dignitary’s wife. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have the Queen, Camilla and the First Lady of Germany on one balcony and Kate and Meghan on the second balcony? Imagine Michelle Obama (I can’t take Melania seriously as first lady) being on a second balcony instead of with the Queen?

    Reply
    • Reese says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:18 am

      Angela Merkel is the Chancellor of Germany. I imagine if she was in attendance she would be positioned next to HM.
      MM such a beautiful women, getting so distracted by her blush/bronzer situation. She needs to get it sorted ASAP.

      Reply
      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 8:29 am

        Some posters seem rather obsessed with Meghan’s makeup. You brought it up in a Kate thread apropos of nothing.

        Also, have we all just gotten used to how much makeup Kate wears that it doesn’t stand out anymore? Look at her eyeshadow situation. It’s absolutely caked on.

        I brought up Michelle Obama because she is the spouse of a country’s leader so she’s a better comparison to the First Lady of Germany. Liz is standing with two future Queen consorts so why not stand with the senior future consort, Camilla, and then the First Lady of Germany. I thought that was odd.

        BTW, could the Kate supporters please like her without going for Meghan. Doesn’t say much for Kate that there seems to be some difficulty here.

      • Reese says:
        November 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

        Both of their make up is horrible.
        Feel better?

      • Anatha. A says:
        November 12, 2018 at 9:46 am

        Only that Angela Merkel doesn’t rank as high as Frank-Walter Steinmeier in protocol. She is only the third in protocoll. She is just the German Theresa May – leader of government, but not head of state.

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

        @Reese. Feel better about what? Just expressing surprise that you launched into a critique on Meghan as a reply to me on a Kate thread with no pictures of Meghan.

        Btw, are you the same @Reese who’s very protective of Kate because of the admittedly good work Will, Kate, Harry and now Meghan as well have done to raise awareness on mental health?

      • Jan90067 says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Natalie, why does one have to choose?? Why can’t one like BOTH Kate AND Meghan? Personally, I like them both a lot, warts and all. Neither one is “more perfect” than the other. One has more BRF experience, the other has to learn. Kate went through her “phase” of bad hair, clothes, and makeup choices (hell, she’s just starting to make better consistent choices!), and Meg will stretch and grow with experience, too.

        While I agree, Meg needs to tone down and blend her makeup better, she is still a beautiful woman. Took Kate a LONG time to tone down the eyeliner and blush, too. We hopefully all learn at some point 😊

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

        @Jan90067 , I agree with you completely that people can like both women. Kate has her strengths and so does Meghan.

        I do try to not pit the two women against each other and to be consistent in how I praise or critique them (work ethic, spending, choice of designers, cost of wardrobe, makeup etc.). I also try to not bring up either woman in a thread about the other unless it’s relevant to the discussion.

        All that being said, understandably I was puzzled why @Reese out of nowhere launched into talking about Meghan’s makeup when I hadn’t even brought up Kate’s makeup and again there are no pictures of Meghan in this post. I guess she just really wanted to talk to me about Meghan.

        I actually don’t care about Meghan’s makeup or Kate’s makeup. I think it’s more likely that both women wear more makeup because of they’re scrutinized on their physical appearance.

      • Reese. says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:29 am

        Who and what?!?

      • Lady D says:
        November 12, 2018 at 11:59 am

        “Both of their make up is horrible.” LOL

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:11 pm

        @Reese. Just checking. It’s tricky when multiple people can have the same username.

      • Herewegoagain says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:30 pm

        @Natalie cause Meghan stans NEVER I bring up Kate? I can think of at least three posters here who do nothing but that.

      • Reese. says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:38 pm

        @herewegoagain
        I agree with the Kate/Meghan stans comment. They constantly post their negativity on others positive comments, regardless of what the article is about. It gets tiresome for sure. I believe it’s a sport for some.
        To be fair, I believe Natalie was talking more directly to me? As I don’t usually make these comments and she didn’t know where I (not really me) was coming from? I could be wrong. Just a guess.

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        @Herewegoagain. Then talk to *them* about it.

    • Reese. says:
      November 12, 2018 at 12:31 pm

      @natalie
      THIS Reese agrees about the coat. I really liked the hat. All the three of them actually.
      As for the rest? No idea?!?

      Reply
      • Beach Dreams says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        Well this thread got extra confusing. I assume there’s two different Reeses in this thread now (one with a period after the name and one without)?

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:47 pm

        @Reese. I think I may owe you an apology. I confused you with another Reese who goes hard in the paint whenever anyone criticizes Kate. That’s why I wanted to check.

        Or is @Beach Dreams right and there are three Reeses?! People! Help a confused me out and use different names!

      • Reese. says:
        November 12, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        Not to be extra confusing but I have been @reese but I didn’t post to you about the make-up. Not sure what’s going on. So now I have to be Reese. and let whomever @reese be ?
        But I am the one who loses it on certain commentors when they attack the work of Heads Together which is how I knew you were talking to me.
        Not sure about the other Reese. In a small world she would be from Belfast, born to a proud immigrant Nigerian father and work for the NHS? Somehow I doubt it 🤔

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm

        Ah, got it. Thank you for helping clear that up. There’s a second Reese who made a comment about the makeup and I did think you and she were the same person.

        What had bothered me was what I thought was inconsistency and I’m not assuming that you care about I think but I do apologize @Reese. for being obnoxious. You feel strongly about the awareness the royals have brought to the cause of mental health and I respect that.

      • Reese. says:
        November 12, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        Glad we could clear it up Natalie!
        No need to apologise, I wanted to make sure you didn’t think I was making rude comments to you, when it was somebody else. I enjoy your comments.
        Come at me about Heads Together, Racism or immigration on these boards and I won’t be so nice myself lol!!

      • Natalie S says:
        November 12, 2018 at 4:19 pm

        Thank you, @Reese. That’s nice of you to say. And I appreciate how strongly you speak up for what you believe!

  10. Tai says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Kate’s coat looks great. The Queen is so short next to Kate, she looks like she is sitting down. I’d look grumpy about that too.

    Reply
  11. Annie. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I love this look. She looks appropriate for the event and absolutely regal. Perfectly done. Given that she is going to be doing this the rest of her life unless something happens, it’s good how great she is at military dressing. I’ve said it before, but she has found her uniform.

    As for the Queen she looked very moved, and I would guess that it’s a combination of the event and the absence of Philip. And the grumpiness… She has a grumpy resting face lol. Meghan is so lucky that she has such a pleasing resting face!
    I saw the whole event live and The Queen was pleasant with both Kate and Camila, and I found it very moving how attentive of the Queen were those two

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:17 am

    My God this coat is AMAZING.

    Reply
  13. ArtHistorian says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Looks like I’m the only one who doesn’t like this coat.

    Reply
  14. Nancy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She looks beautiful. This is how you wear makeup, maybe just a tad too much, but they need makeup for photos. She is so nice and tall and her posture is perfect. Good job!

    Reply
  15. Annie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:29 am

    She looked very elegant. Really, they all did but Kate stood out. Loved this coat.

    Reply
  16. wha1ever says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I love this coat!. For all those that complained that Sarah Burton makes clothes that (Lee) Alexander McQueen wouldn’t design, this coat goes back to the original McQueen aesthetic.

    The look could have done with out the pearl earring but everything else is spot on.

    Reply
  17. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    It was fine – she won the battle of the royal hats with Cams a close 2nd.

    TQ takes this very seriously and probably felt it as the Duke wasn’t there. There is def something going on with at least his health.

    Reply
  18. Chef Grace says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Camilla looks like she has a tire on her head.
    Other than that they all look nice.

    Reply
  19. Magdalin says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:56 am

    She looks beautiful and regal. The perfect case of theme dressing without overdoing it.

    Reply
  20. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Not really a fan. For some reason I get RBF Mary Poppins. It does look more like McQueen though.

    Reply
  21. Fiprima says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:18 am

    What was with the dirty looks Camila and Kate were giving each other. There was definately some sort of tension between the two yesterday.

    Reply
  22. Kerfuffle says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:19 am

    The Queen usually wears a broach with her outfit, and many of the Royal ladies secure their poppies with a broach or badge (the women who are officers use that badge, like Sophie did). The Queen is usually very intentional with her broach selections. For example, this one belonged to her mother, who lost 4 brothers in WW1. Also, it’s gorgeous.

    Reply
  23. Jamie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

    It just occurred to me that Kate will have access to all of the Queen’s brooches when she becomes Queen Consort. I wonder if she will wear them, in the manner that QEII does. She doesn’t really seem all that into jewelry, from what I’ve seen.

    Reply
  24. sa says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Is there meaning behind the number of poppies they wear? Kate, Camilla, and the Queen all have clusters of poppies, but in the Meghan thread, she’s wearing just one. Is that just personal preference or is there any meaning behind the different numbers of poppies they each wear?

    Reply
  25. Starryfish29 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:32 am

    She looks like she’s cosplaying, a slightly less literal translation of a military jacket would have been better. I really like the hat though.

    Reply
  26. Vava says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Hey, I like this coat and hat. Wish we could see the bottom part of the coat. Probably wearing some black suede pumps with a 4 inch heel, I would imagine. At least she doesn’t appear to be slouching for a change.
    Her demeanor is good this time around too, no laughing or twirling of ringlets.

    The eye shadow…………….could someone please give her a makeup tutorial? I can’t believe she doesn’t know how to do eye shadow correctly after all these years in the limelight.

    Reply
  27. Anatha. A says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I want to steal that coat. It is awesome. – The hat is great as well. Not sure if I like them in that combination.

    Reply
  28. PugMom says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Kate is wearing three poppies because her three relatives, I believe brothers to a great grandmother, died in WWI. She went to an appearance a few weeks back where she was allowed to see letters from her deceased relatives in a collection. I think that is why she was almost tearful at times.

    Reply
  29. HK9 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Looooooove the coat and I think Kate looks fantastic here. The Queen looks grumpy but I find that endearing (hope she’s feeling well though).

    Reply
  30. Primrose says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I like the hat Kate is wearing….not sure about the coat though. Kate also needs help with her makeup, especially with applying eyeshadow and liner. Those raccoon eyes need to be retired. And her skin does look tired and older in the photo above.

    Reply
  31. Mego says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I too like this outfit on Kate. It’s interesting and fits her beautifully.

    Reply
  32. Ash says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Eh, I do my makeup similar to Kate’s. I like a dark eye with no lipstick and so does my husband. Everyone’s tastes are different.

    Reply
  33. Reese. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Love all three of the hats!
    Not a fan of Kate’s coat.

    Reply
  34. PlayItAgain says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Fabulous coat—she looks great and perfect for the occasion. I love her hat, too.

    Reply
  35. Susan says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:54 am

    This is why I enjoy watching Kate – love her or hate her she is never boring!! Her style is very interesting.

    Reply
  36. nikki says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I really am surprised her coat is so popular; to me it seems a weird cross between a priest’s hassock and white collar, and a military uniform. I don’t like it at all. The queen looks majorly grumpy here, (I know it’s a somber ceremony), and I adore every one of her expressions. Camilla really has great style.

    Reply
  37. Lynly says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I like the coat, but as always, Kate looks much older than her age. I think some different skincare and makeup would help a lot.

    Reply
  38. M.A.F. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    From my understanding, either from another thread on this site or from another site, that the jeweled poppy Duchess Kate is wearing is to represent the women in WWI. Thought I read that somewhere.

    Edit: Anon up top had said as much (and with a helpful link too).

    Reply
  39. JRenee says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    This works for her, buttons and all…

    Reply
  40. Sansa says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    She looks great better then ever , even you had nothing to really dig in about her appearance, but it’s only Monday lol. You are so much fun to read!

    Reply
  41. BeanieBean says:
    November 12, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Salvation Army worker.

    Reply
  42. Misty says:
    November 12, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    This doesn’t work for me. I like her hair but the makeup isn’t that great (especially eyes), the earrings are too much and the overall look comes across as too costume-y to me.

    Reply
  43. Patty says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    That coat is gorgeous; I want it. The blush abs the eye make-up are a bit wonky though.

    Reply
  44. cate says:
    November 12, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I don’t see 11 buttons?

    Reply
  45. Anna says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    I feel like Her Majesty prefers Meghan over Kate.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment