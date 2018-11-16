E!: Brad Pitt worries about the ‘long term effects’ the divorce will have on the kids

We can go weeks without any news about Brangelina, and then suddenly there’s a flurry of activity in the gossip sites, with The Blast, People Magazine and Page Six all getting “leaks.” I suspect that we’re going to get another flurry towards the end of November, post-Thanksgiving, because Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custodial trial begins in early December. Allegedly, they are trying to work out a deal ahead of the trial, but I have my doubts about whether anything will happen – I actually think it might even be smarter to just allow a more neutral third-party (like the private judge they hired) decide what should be done. But until then, we’re getting some new quotes from “unnamed sources” peppered within E! News’ latest exhaustive rundown of the history of Brangelina’s divorce. Some highlights:
The Jolie-Pitt kids know what’s going on: “The last two years of their lives have been very difficult and stressful,” a source tells E! News. “The kids are aware of what’s going on. They’re old enough to get it” and “it hasn’t been good for anyone.”
Brad ‘laments’ the divorce toll: “Their family as they knew it was torn apart,” the source says, “and it’s going to take a lot of time and therapy to try and make sense of it all and get back on track. Brad doesn’t know what the long-term effects are.”
Angelina isn’t seeking sole custody: We’ve been told that Jolie is not seeking sole custody (as she did at the very beginning, when the airplane fight was still being investigated), contrary to some reports…But three months later, winter is around the corner “and they aren’t anywhere close to making an agreement,” a source said last week. Jolie was having trouble moving past the messy end of their marriage, though Pitt had cleaned up “in a very positive way.”
What Brad wants: Pitt “wants joint custody and to have a relationship with each one of them,” the source said. And stubbornness isn’t the sole purview of one or the other. “He’s not going to give in, either,” the insider added. “It’s extremely sad what’s happened but he’s still hopeful that at the end of this process he’ll have joint custody and can work on his relationships with the kids.
Throughout the whole E! News piece, there’s a lot of “woe is Brad, all he can think about is how terrible this is for the kids” stuff. Like, that’s such a typical douche-man thing to do. I would argue that Angelina could have stayed married to Brad if he continued to drink and be a complete tool, but her breaking point was when HE physically abused Maddox. She didn’t up and decide to leave Brad and create this divorce out of nowhere. Brad’s actions led to all of it, and now he’s doing that typical a–hole thing of “why did SHE destroy our happy family??” As for this: “Jolie was having trouble moving past the messy end of their marriage…” Like, for the millionth time, she left him. SHE LEFT HIM. She was done the minute she stepped off the plane and started ghosting him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
They both need to do better at this point.
One party, aka Angelina, is taking care of the children. She is following the judge’s, therapists recommendations and has left the decision up to the court & the children. She has also not done any form of smearing towards her ex.
Brad on the other hand is the main and sole issue.
what do you think angie should be doing that she hasn’t?
Uh, both?
He worries about the long term effects of the divorce on his kids, I wonder if he worries about the effects of them witnessing his drunken rage against their mother and not hitting his son “in the face”?
I’m pretty sure the divorce is the healthiest thing to do in their situation, and yes they will need therapy to help them heal from many events
ITA, why didn’t he worry about the long-term effects of his alcoholism on them!!!
Maybe he should have been more worried about his alcohol and drug use?
This is another way to portion out the blame.
And kids learn from their parents. Staying in an unhealthy marriage shows them that’s what ‘love’ is. Don’t do that to your kids and then say they are the reason.
Yo, Brad. You’d still have a relationship with your kids if you hadn’t gone off on Mad in a drunken rage.
A**butt. You’re the one who tore your family apart.
Yes he was a mess and screwed up royally and, yes, I actually very much respect Angelina from just what I know of her without actually KNOWING her, but people can change. Maybe Brad has his head on straight and wants to do right. It’s ALWAYS better if the kids have 2 healthy parents they grew up with in their lives if possible.
The fact this plays out so publicly, however, is a shame but these are enormously famous people. I wonder if these sources even have an “in” or just speaking out of their azz.
I can picture that, if I were famous, a bunch of my family would start defending me even if I told them to stfu. Sometimes, I personally believe these sources are just outraged family members putting in their 2 cents without prompting. But, hey, who knows…that’s the point.
He’d be better off being concerned about the long term effects of having a completely narcissistic, douche bag as a Father. He is far more concerned about his image than he is his children and his relationship with them and that fact is exposed more and more, every time he and his PR flunkies issue statements and use media outlets to slam his children’s Mother. Maybe he shouldn’t have gone on a violent, drunken tirade on a plane in front of his kids. Does he wonder about the long term effects of that?
Didn’t he say he emotionally distanced from his kids as well? Now that is disturbing.
SURE JAN.
“And he is not going to give in either” To whom? The kids?
And how is he going to have a “good relationship with each one of them” when he attacks their mom every week?
He reminds me of Gavin Rossdale who said he didn’t want the divorce yet he was cheating with the nanny for three years.
I think the divorce was bound to happen even before the plane incident. Laura Wassar had said a major divorce was coming during Oscar weekend, a few months later the divorce was announced. I think Angelina had been planning on leaving for some time.
She had probably been finished with him for a bit in her head. His massive drinking and being stoned a lot plus it looks like he physically wasn’t there a lot.
She had probably been doing some enquiring of lawyers, looking around at options.
But that probably came to a screeching halt when brad flipped out on the plane and “didn’t hit his kid in the face” it’s one thing when it’s limping a long and your trying to make a hard decision.
It’s a whole other ball game when the spouse starts abusing the kids.
That’s the point most women gather up all their shit and get the hell out. Or it should be.
And that’s what it looks like happened here. They probably fought, had screaming matches, your general bad marriage. Which is bad for everyone but seems more gradual when you’re in the middle of it, so she was thinking and looking to get out.
But then the plane happened and she gathered her baby chicks and noped the hell out of there.
I’m sure I’m projecting somewhat, but this looks very familiar
I feel you, CARINACAT. Completely. <3<3<3
That’s what I think too, this wasn’t out of the blue, it was a while coming. Especially when they talked about how they got married “for the kids”, there were red flags.
I’m glad she got the kids out of an abusive situation, and I hope he really does get better and repairs their relationships. I don’t know if he will do that hard work, but I hope so.
I wish someone had the balls to actually write an article about the effects of witnessing violence and alcoholism by children in their parents and publish it on a bigger platform. Then maybe this stupid fool would shut up for a second.
Amen @BOOIE…
Agreed, Booie
A dynamic in play right now that none of us obviously see is that his team is making decisions in front of a judge, and Mr.Pitt and Ms. Jolie are sitting right there. The judges in these cases are hearing arguments by both sides, but the decisions are being made based on attorney’s filings and deference to the professional norms of the judicial system and the parents demeanor in court.
If something is said in court and gets into the media, the judge knows which side said it and who cares if others know about it. In California, they want the parents to co-parent in good faith, and each parent has the right to take the other to court for any reason as long as the child is underage. The judge has discretion until the child is 18, but usually allows the kids their rights at around 16.
If you can afford a psychological custody evaluation, which of course they can, everybody gets tested for sociopathy. If someone is off the charts, it’s in the report. And THAT, my friends is how they decide.
I just went through this. It’s awful. This is the how it is because it is very hard to tell which parent is alienating the other because of bias. Many, many kids start supervised visitation when one of the parents does something determined to be dangerous to the child, and then the evaluation is negotiated between the parties because the restricted parent wants access. If one parent is determined by professionals making psychological recommendations to be dangerous as the case progresses and the abusive parent fights for access, the court is watching the psychological condition of the restricted parent.
My daughter was not compelled to see her dad after she came out about an assault, and police sent an attempted murder charge to the DA. She has never been forced by the judges to see him since. While he was not prosecuted because the DA didn’t feel that they had enough evidence, she is free. After watching 10 years of other people’s custody cases while waiting for ours to be displayed, I’ve watched judges tell the attorneys in front of their clients, including my ex’s, “Please inform your client that these proceeding are not about his/her concerns. These proceedings are about the wellbeing of the minor child.”
Just because Mr. Pitt was not charged doesn’t mean that what he did to get here didn’t happen, and his efforts won’t hide if he is dangerous. It is a long, awful process, and both parents are pummeled by the judges so that no bias is revealed, and to prevent appeals, but the various judges’ orders say EVERYTHING about Pitt’s behavior. It ain’t her. If you believe it is, I have an island I can sell you for $100.
I’m sorry you had to go through that and you are right, “it ain’t her.” He really is so cancelled for me. I saw Widows last night (I loved it) and I waved good-bye to the screen on certain characters – I’m waving bye to Brad.
It’s fascinating that Brad believes the divorce affected his kids more than his drunken, abusive emotional disconnected behaviour.
The mother removed her kids from a toxic environment and it is her fault!?
Sage, EXACTLY. And a bias against women makes other women lash out at her. So many people are jaded about other people. It blows my mind that people don’t see that it’s him and not her. It’s so clear.
All of the pros who worked our case said it was the hardest they ever worked because my ex was so determined to destroy my life and FINALLY went after my kid to punish me. No one cared or really believed me until he revealed himself. Parents who don’t let their kids talk alone on the phone (my ex), who say they want the other parent involved but sabotage the other parent’s life and work, like he is doing to Jolie in the media, reveal their preference to put themselves before their kids to the judges. My ex called my job and told them that I sold illegal drugs.
Narcissistic, sociopathic people are messed up, and they simply cannot hide this condition from a trained eye. People get all bent about personalities, but it’s why we should believe Dylan Farrow, and Amber Heard, and other women who get vilified. The court orders say everything, and the woman is always dragged, many times by other women. It upsets me. My ex’s dad was a judge who everybody knew, so it took time for me to prove he was a sick man. Everybody has the right to fight for their rights, but our society is paternalistic, and plenty of us are biased against women trying to protect their children in these situations.
Are we living in a universe where this man didn’t get drunk on a plane and attacked his family?? Or did I imagine it?
Bruh the media should shut up until you grow some balls and call a spade a spade.
At this point is just plain whitewashing history
These stories are such blatant examples of RWMP (Rich White Male Privilege) in action. Brad was the problem, he’s the reason the marriage ended, he wasn’t a safe parent for the kids to be around and if he’s really cleaned up his act, we should be hearing nothing but admission, humility and regret from him, along with gratitude and praise for the mother of his children. He should be ashamed of these stories, but…he’s a douche. #TeamAngie
abusers tend to think there’s nothing wrong with their behavior, the only thing wrong is your response to their behavior. angie broke up the family, big bad angie. not brad drunk high fighting with his son that got physical. oh come on angie-be cool. dont’ do anything ‘crazy’ like calling brad out for his behavior.
Physical abuse of a child usually leads to a conviction? So why wasn’t Brad convicted? There were enough witnesses: nannies, PA’s, bodyguards … No bruises on the body? No videos?
And yes, as a parent I wonder about the negative impact on the children because their father was made absent by the mother.
@Marisha What a load of nonsense. Look at the court notes. Just because he wasn’t criminally charged, doesn’t mean he is innocent. There were no nannies or bodyguards on the plane. The fact that child services put safeguards in place says it all. After two years he is still not allowed to be alone with the children. Women like you & others who side with him are the reason why so many men get away with this behaviour. Brad is the only reason he is absent from their lives, not Angelina.
@Marisha and Moba, you guys don’t get it. Be team Brad, but know that he’s showing who he is right now in front of the judge or he would have unfettered access to his children. He doesn’t seem like the type to you, lol, and she HAD to be the reason. As someone who has been through it in the same court system as them, I can tell you from experience that Brad and Angie have NO CONTROL over this. Who they are is revealed under the extreme pressure of the California judicial system. I wrote about this crap because of people like you who appear to be completely inexperienced about this and who go with “gut” and “personality” on these matters when child safety and the law should be your concern.
The parent who actually puts their children first wins in these situations. He can say he put them first all he wants: he isn’t or he would have access. It is what it is, but you go ahead and blame their mother for protecting them from a narcissist, lol.
And Marisha, many, many children experience child abuse and die before their parents are held responsible. Your comments are pretty ignorant of the facts of the American judicial system and how it works for women and children. Any toxic parent, regardless of gender, Should be prohibited from anything but supervised visitation or complete prohibition, but the VAST majority of perpetrators are MEN and the vast majority of victims are WOMEN and CHILDREN, lol. Your attitude makes me chuckle. I’ve beem dealing with people like you for years, and I speak up because of inexperienced people like you whose voices, whether you believe it or not, contribute to the minimizing of domestic violence in our societies all over the world.
Team Brad Pitt
You’re free to be on his team, but clearly his kids don’t want to be. Hope you never have to deal with someone like that in a relationship and have your own children go through it. But then again he’s handsome and rich so ….
It’s funny how the Brad Pitt supporters always post theee-word comments like “Team Brad Pitt” or “I love Brad” and never give any reasons to back it up.
I don’t really think they’re talking. Angie is done w/ this fool. She seems like the type to be done w/ you when she’s done w/ you. She may give it time and down the road she becomes friends w/ you again (maybe) but Brad is grasping at straws. I’m so tried of these articles and this grown child. He does not care about them over his professional actor/producer/HW status. He lost his family. No one else. They write these articles like Angie was suppose to stay w/ a drunken ignorant man. That’s whats wrong w/ our society now. Women are suppose to give into a-hole men. NO. This should not happen. Angie had done that enough. I’m proud of her for saying enough is enough. Plus, she isn’t asking for sole custody, she’s gonna get physical custody. They share legal custody and he gets some type of visitation. That’s plenty enough for him. Too much in fact.
I love Angie but she actually too nice for me b/c if it was me, Chile Please, y’all would have know exactly what this fool did to her children and her.
I NEED you to stop using this same picture of Brad Pitt over and over again. I feel like I’ve seen it every day for 10 years. Please please please just use a different picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Health & safety of the children are the priority. Apart from the incident on the plane there must be other longstanding issues to be considered. Professionals are involved so their observations, assessments, evaluations plays a big part in the decision making of their custody battle. Jolie has been very patient, she wanted a counsel to represent the children but Pitt declined for whatever reasons. Pitt only thinks of himself . The safeguarding recommendations by child protection services speaks volumes, you don’t have to be charged to be officially classed as an abuser.
@ Carmen b/c they have nothing to say. It’s like Trump supporters, they offer nothing to the conversation b/c they know deep down they are wrong. Plus it’s easier to hate then to face the facts and admit they are wrong. Brad Pitt is just a handsome man who gets by on his good looks and his white male privilege. Sounds like Trump to me other than the good looks part of course. Lol.
I need you to use this same picture for any b.s stories that he has his team leak to his favorite outlets. It reminds people of what a tool looks and sounds like, lol.
