E!: Brad Pitt worries about the ‘long term effects’ the divorce will have on the kids

We can go weeks without any news about Brangelina, and then suddenly there’s a flurry of activity in the gossip sites, with The Blast, People Magazine and Page Six all getting “leaks.” I suspect that we’re going to get another flurry towards the end of November, post-Thanksgiving, because Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custodial trial begins in early December. Allegedly, they are trying to work out a deal ahead of the trial, but I have my doubts about whether anything will happen – I actually think it might even be smarter to just allow a more neutral third-party (like the private judge they hired) decide what should be done. But until then, we’re getting some new quotes from “unnamed sources” peppered within E! News’ latest exhaustive rundown of the history of Brangelina’s divorce. Some highlights:

The Jolie-Pitt kids know what’s going on: “The last two years of their lives have been very difficult and stressful,” a source tells E! News. “The kids are aware of what’s going on. They’re old enough to get it” and “it hasn’t been good for anyone.” Brad ‘laments’ the divorce toll: “Their family as they knew it was torn apart,” the source says, “and it’s going to take a lot of time and therapy to try and make sense of it all and get back on track. Brad doesn’t know what the long-term effects are.” Angelina isn’t seeking sole custody: We’ve been told that Jolie is not seeking sole custody (as she did at the very beginning, when the airplane fight was still being investigated), contrary to some reports…But three months later, winter is around the corner “and they aren’t anywhere close to making an agreement,” a source said last week. Jolie was having trouble moving past the messy end of their marriage, though Pitt had cleaned up “in a very positive way.” What Brad wants: Pitt “wants joint custody and to have a relationship with each one of them,” the source said. And stubbornness isn’t the sole purview of one or the other. “He’s not going to give in, either,” the insider added. “It’s extremely sad what’s happened but he’s still hopeful that at the end of this process he’ll have joint custody and can work on his relationships with the kids.

[From E! News]

Throughout the whole E! News piece, there’s a lot of “woe is Brad, all he can think about is how terrible this is for the kids” stuff. Like, that’s such a typical douche-man thing to do. I would argue that Angelina could have stayed married to Brad if he continued to drink and be a complete tool, but her breaking point was when HE physically abused Maddox. She didn’t up and decide to leave Brad and create this divorce out of nowhere. Brad’s actions led to all of it, and now he’s doing that typical a–hole thing of “why did SHE destroy our happy family??” As for this: “Jolie was having trouble moving past the messy end of their marriage…” Like, for the millionth time, she left him. SHE LEFT HIM. She was done the minute she stepped off the plane and started ghosting him.