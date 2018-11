Kim Kardashian was rolling on ecstasy when she got married for the first time

For as long as I’ve been paying attention to Kim Kardashian, she’s always maintained that she’s not much of a partier, at least in the sense that she’s never really drunkenly fallen out of clubs or obviously been drugged out, coked out, whatever. For years, she’s barely touched alcohol, and she just seems too control-freaky to actually do drugs. Apparently though, there was a time when Kim did ecstasy. Twice. And both times, she did some crazy sh-t, like elope and make a sex tape.

Kim Kardashian West is dropping bombs. On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three reflected on her “wild” years during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, who kicked things off by mentioning that she’d “heard stories” about Kardashian West.

“You went to Disney and you were all high or something — or Six Flags,” said Disick, 35.

“I didn’t know you got high,” said Jenner, 23.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian West, 38, said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. “I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Disick and Jenner were shocked. “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked of the 2003 sex tape Kardashian West starred in with Ray J, which went public in 2007 and catapulted her into fame.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian West responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian West also recalled a time when she and Paris Hilton traveled to Ibiza together, leaving a foam party at 7 a.m. and deciding to sleep on interlocked rafts in the ocean.

“I just can’t believe that that was you,” Jenner marveled.

“I still can do crazy things,” Kardashian West insisted. “Kendall, honestly, has no clue,” she added later. “I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don’t get it twisted, I’m always the life of the party.”