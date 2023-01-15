Diane Kruger: In NYC, ‘there’s a lot of crime, a lot of dirt everywhere’

Diane Kruger covers the January issue of Tatler. She’s promoting a new movie, Marlowe, based on Raymond Chandler’s The Black-Eyed Blonde. She’s also promoting a children’s book she wrote during the pandemic called A Name From the Sky, a celebration of names. As such, she’s revealed her four-year-old daughter’s name after keeping it quiet all this time. Her daughter is named Nova Tennessee Reedus. Diane and Norman Reedus are still together, and they’re raising Nova all over the world. Diane talks a lot about her daughter in this Tatler piece too, among other subjects. Some highlights:
On the nomadic actor life: ‘We teach [our daughter] that she is at home in the world, that we have friends all over the world [and] that we really don’t have to miss people because we’re just going to go for a little bit and then come back. We’re very lucky to have homes in different places.’ (The Kruger-Reedus property portfolio also includes a home in Paris, as well as a ‘little country house’ in upstate New York.)
Playing Helen of Troy: ‘I mean, Helen of Troy obviously was based on the way I looked, But I don’t think they could have given it to any model, right? They wouldn’t have given it to me if I didn’t have at least a little bit of talent.’ When the film – though not her performance – was ravaged by critics, Kruger retreated to the world of European cinema. ‘I was able to continue making French movies and slowly the perception changed… people started seeing me in other things.’
Nova understands German: ‘I speak to her in German all the time. And she understands it all. She’s a very outgoing young girl.’ In Latin, Nova means new, which felt ‘very personal’ to Kruger and Reedus, who met when they were 39 and 46 respectively. Nova’s middle name is Tenessee, in tribute to Kruger’s discovery that she was pregnant while on a motorbike trip with Reedus in the state.
On her daughter’s privacy:‘You know, what you’re comfortable with changes with time. When she was first born, you really try to shield her from all public gaze. I felt very strongly about that, which I didn’t know I would. But as she grew older, it didn’t… We have never shown her face… all of our friends obviously know what her name is and it just tied in with the book. It seems natural to tell her and the world how special she is to us and how much we put into the meaning of her name.’
Her previous relationships: ‘I didn’t want children for a long time. I really liked my life the way it was. In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn’t in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever – where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late. And I was OK with that. While writing this book, it definitely felt like sometimes life gives you things when you least expect them but most need them. The arrival of Nova has changed my life – our lives – in the best possible way. It’s just amazing that you thought you were one thing but you’re meant to do something completely different.’
Life with Norman Reedus: At home, work talk with Reedus is kept to a minimum. ‘This is maybe the first time in my adult life that I’m in a relationship where I respect him to do his thing. I want him to feel he can do anything he’s interested in and I would support that. And I expect that the other way around [from him].’
Paris vs. NYC: ‘Paris is a smaller city… I started out in France, so a lot of people know me there for French movies,’ Kruger seems more at ease in Europe than America. Currently, in New York, ‘There’s a lot of crime, a lot of dirt everywhere. The news is Trump, Trump, climate change. It’s oppressive sometimes. Moving to Europe – it’s not like they don’t have their problems – but it just felt like we were getting out of our bubble. It’s a change of scenery that has been really good for us.’
France has less ageism: ‘When you see people out in restaurants, it seems that there are so many attractive women of all ages. I’m sure there is sexism and the same issues that Americans face, but I know a lot of women [in France] who are happy with their second, third marriage. They have boyfriends way into their fifties.’
“In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn’t in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever – where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late. And I was OK with that.” I’m not mad at her about the Joshua Jackson stuff at this point, it’s water under the bridge and they both moved on with people who suit them a lot better. But also: it feels like Diane wasn’t “ready” to have a kid with Joshua, her partner of a decade, and then she cheated on Joshua with Reedus and suddenly she’s ready to have a baby with Reedus? I mean, sometimes it happens that way and when you know you know. But it also feels like she’s always blaming Joshua for her own bullsh-t.
The more interviews I see with her the more up her own ass she seems. Her weird obsession with constantly digging at her ex shows that she is not over it and he was the one who ultimately ended it and she is pissed. Like how dare you leave despite my cheating publicly multiple times. Honestly I doubt anyone would remember the cheating if she did not always dig at JJ. It is off putting. Relationships are complicated. Stuff happens. Stop digging as they say.
It may be I also am over her with the the whole Blues Lives Matter oh wait now I get it nonsense both she and Reedus pulled. And how does Reedus constantly skate on all his friendships with shady abusers including Marilyn Manson and terry richardson.
I had not heard about the blue lives comments but I definitely got a vibe from her from reading this article. There’s climate change everywhere so I guess she’s saying that she just doesn’t want to hear about it… Also, the crime surge in NY has been grossly exaggerated by right wingers. It’s been proven that there’s just as much, if not more, crime in red states…
I’m getting those same vibes from her. She’s dropping right wing dog whistles.
This. She definitely gives off a vibe. She’s privileged and is fed up hearing about the world’s problems. She seems very self-centered.
I have always had a dislike for her for some reason and it is not getting any better when I read her interviews. I remember her insisting that Norman Reedus was just a pal when she was openly cheating with him. I guess she assumes everybody is an idiot
I always feel like she has some residual animosity towards Joshua and I don’t understand why.
If I recall correctly she’d even mocked him and Sophie in an IG post a few years back. As if they didn’t have a right to openly celebrate and be happy publicly.
You’d think he cheated on her or something. 🙃
Honestly it seems like she is mad he left and went on to have a life with someone else. I always liked that he never felt the need to talk about her or their relationship after it ended. No woe is me. Simply moved on to long boozy lunches with co-stars and ultimately his new family.
Most of us have that ex who is mad that you thrived without them. I had watched some of her movies over the year and while she never wowed me I thought she was fine enough. Now when I see her all I think is what a weird narcissist she seems to be.
Are Jodie and Joshua still together? After September, Jodie’s been posing on red carpets by herself.
Lived in bklyn for 15 years(love it) and visited Paris once over 20 years ago. Is Paris really that much cleaner than NYC? I have no idea.
She sounds insufferable.
Does she think women cease to exist after 40 in the United States?
There’s just as much crime in Paris as in nyc. Last time I was there, someone pickpocketed me. And it’s just as dirty. And yet I still love both cities.
She seems unlikable to me. Is she a right winger? Because her comments about crime in NY, Trump and climate change gives that impression.
I remember blind items from over a decade ago implying that she is very racist and would not appear in a movie with POC unless she was paid extra. I do not know if that is true but it is easy to believe
The movie Troy was such a clunker. She wasn’t very good in it, and didn’t really look the part. Kinda funny she’s still litigating it all these years later. Meanwhile, Joshua Jackson is living his best life with Jodie Turner-Smith. Classy guy, not a word ever about his ex.
Odd that she’d single out America’s largest city during a pandemic-induced recession for crime statistics if she’s living in Paris, which actually has a higher crime index than NYC.
I’m always amused by the slight loftiness some Europeans have toward the US, like the privileges of their modernized socialist systems aren’t heavily banked on the US basically footing the majority of the military bill for the Western hemisphere. By all means, if you want to give some of it back to clean things up around here, be my guest lol.
Don’t get me started I’ll be here all day! But I’ll try to succinctly say: excellent point. I get frustrated when allies abroad who benefit in the way you just mention act incredulous about our lack of public healthcare. And I get Furious with folks here in America who say we can’t afford healthcare bc I dont Want higher taxes as if there isn’t another option of just…reallocating like 3% of the military budget to education and 5% to healthcare.
I dislike her. And will Reedus ever shampoo or cut his hair again? TWD lost me years back.