Prince William got to test drive a new Welsh-made Aston Martin in Norfolk

The Princess of Wales’s 41st birthday is coming up next Monday. I bet we get some birthday keenery, but it won’t be the wall-to-wall mess that we got last year for her 40th. Remember all of that? The PR shop out of Middleton Manor kept f–king up their messaging and they made everything about how Kate is better than Meghan because she copies Meghan, and how Kate is the only person holding the royal family together and Kate is the only one who can soothe her angry, incandescent husband. Skip ahead a year and Kate is such a non-entity within the family, even royal reporters are treating her like she’s already divorced from William. All of which means that someone thought it was time to remind people that William and Kate are really together (lol) and they enjoy family time with their kids (sure).
The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted treating their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a family visit to Lapland UK last week. The royal couple were seen leaving the Ascot-based festive attraction by an eagle-eyed fan, accompanied by their Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Christmas theme park boasts reindeer, a toy factory, a magical forest and shops and is hugely popular with families every year – and it seems the Waleses are no exception!
According to the fan account that shared the news, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were seen clutching matching cuddly toys following their visit to the toy factory, taking home their very own Lepi the Snow Leopard after helping make the stuffed animals.
Princess Kate flew under the radar in an all-black ensemble, rocking a belted coat, turtleneck jumper and matching bobble hat. Meanwhile, Prince William sported blue jeans, a padded jacket and a matching khaki flap cap, carrying another cuddly toy under one arm – presumably belonging to little Louis.
I wonder if they arrived separately, which has been happening an awful lot lately. Nothing says rehearsed and prearranged family time like some social media leaks and a glowing write-up in Hello. But wait, it gets better! Because Aston Martin sent William their new Welsh-made car for a weekend test drive, and the Sun is convinced that William was zipping around Norfolk with Kate. Sure!
Prince William treated Kate to a James Bond-style weekend after being gifted a top-of-the-range Aston Martin for a weekend test drive. The Prince of Wales, 40, took the proudly Welsh-built Aston Martin DBX707 – the world’s fastest SUV – for a spin around Norfolk. The motor was one of thousands rolling off the production line at the four-year old factory in South Wales – creating almost 1,000 jobs. The £189,000 luxury SUV is the first Welsh-built production car in more than 50 years.
James Bond has driven four different Aston-Martins in the movie franchise but the 193mph DBX707 has yet to feature. Wills, 40, was compared to secret agent Bond when he wore a green velvet tuxedo and black bottleneck to his £50million Earthshot prize last year.
An insider said: “The delivery of the car was an operation worthy of the secret service in itself. It was very hush-hush. But he was spotted behind the wheel buzzing round the tight and winding country lanes of North Norfolk. It is not a coincidence the car was one that was built in Wales by Welsh workers. William had the Aston for the whole weekend. He got to experience life like James Bond for a few days. The only difference is, unlike 007, William had to hand the car back at the end of the weekend.”
Wills is not planning an investiture like his father and he and Kate are currently learning Welsh.
Double-O PEG! It doesn’t sound like Kate was in the car at all? It sounds like people saw William buzzing around Norfolk, probably on his way to Houghton Hall. Or somewhere else! Now that he’s the Duke of Cornwall, he has access to tons of properties. I’m sure he’s got some kind of Norfolk love nest/separation home.
Also: I wonder if or when we’ll actually see William and Kate in January. They do love to take a post-holiday vacation, but even more than that, they love taking the whole month of January off.
Omg did you see the posed picture on social media? Kate is wearing the exact coat that Meghan wore during her time in England!! How pathetic! Copykate struck again…
Do you have a link?
@royalfashionpolice on insta have the pic
Too bad I can’t add pictures. But I saw it on instagram in a “royal fashion police” story. This is not meant to be an advertisement and I don’t normally look at this page. She is pro kate and anti meghan and her followers are all anti meghan bullys too.
@Iamh0pe posted it on instagram too
It is weird that that site is doing a “what Charlotte wore” thing, with a link where you can buy her boots. Talk about child labor. You would think this would bother her parents. The (super cute) boots are even featured on the shopping site as something worn by Charlotte. https://penelopechilvers.com/us/mini-me-tassel-boot
Nice to see her wearing normal clothing.
Is it this one? The navy and green plaid? https://twitter.com/queen_meghan14/status/1605317626841812992
No, this was after. Apparently a trip to Lapland in UK
It looks like mud lol. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm5Wz3yvo8o/?hl=en
The coat looks quite nice on catalogue pictures. Kate somehow looks like a tree trunk in the mud, though. She looks tired and sad in those photos.
I always see posts about how the royal family isn’t allowed to accept freebies (let’s forget all the stolen wealth) yet here’s this. Comical if it wasn’t so gross
“ Wills, 40, was compared to secret agent Bond when he wore a green velvet tuxedo and black bottleneck to his £50million Earthshot prize last year.”
LOL
Agent GRU! They misspoke.
This is how monumentally incompetent William and his team are. The new Prince of WALES, should have taken his ass to WALES, to visit the car factory in WALES, and taken the new luxury car for a joyride in WALES. Things like that should be a no brainer and it would have been an easy and fun outing for him.
I thought the same thing.
Really good point!
You’d think the Prince of Wales would be willing to showcase the place of his title! Seriously, it could’ve been an enormous PR moment for Agent Gru and the car company. What an incredibly missed opportunity, especially for Prince Peggy after his World Cup debacle. Who are these incompetents he has working for him? You’d think everyone would’ve been given the door after the Island Flop Tour and again after the Earth Sh*t Show sham. I guess good people are hard to find, especially when you don’t go looking for them or vet them…what the heck does their HR department do? Oh right, they cry and wail when asked to do an iota of work.
William wants to enjoy his free car and pretend he’s James Bond (lol), not visit plebs in a factory! He might get a smear of grease on his precious velvet jacket, or worse, have to interact with people who don’t have titles! Ewww.
He will do it now, remember they read Celebitchy just as much as we do😁 coming soon😁
Michael Sheen’s head is exploding somewhere.
Are they afraid of being booed in Wales?
Being a royal seems boring to me or is it just that William and Kate are boring? And why couldn’t they go to the theme park without nanny Maria?
The royal life seems pretty boring, but W&K are extra boring. They don’t know how to make anything interesting. Like Snuffles said above, Will could have tested out the car in Wales and congratulated the plant workers – but even with driving it around Norfolk he could have made a statement about how excited he was for the opportunity and how proud he is of the workers. But they never think of these things; they just stand around waiting to be told what to do next.
Doesn’t everyone take the nanny on their family outings? Can’t take a chance that a kid might have a meltdown in public.
LOL! Who’s at home with Louis? Has he been extra naughty and now locked in the basement as punishment?
Omg yes! 😂😂 I thought the same! 😂
Somehow, James Bond and SUV don’t belong in the same sentence.
Yeah- nothing says international super spy like a suburban vehicle with great boot space and heated seats.
Lol. The nanny is with them so much for the spin of no nannies and the keen s caring for the children themselves.
They needed the nanny as a buffer. It is so obvious in the pap pics.
Obvious from pictures is:
Will and Kate just have a public marriage and even then he can’t wait to get from around her. That’s why the 😍 up pictures always looks awkward.
The rota photoshop Kate to much. Does she look 41? Why’s she’s always in the rear? Talk about knowing your place.
Kate has no one to talk to. How is George in a deep conversation with the nanny and not his mum
Where’s Louis 🤔 he did his job on Xmas.
Even 📴 duty she’s a copy Kate 😜 but she still can’t pull it off. Her outfit is like her underwhelming, 😢, miserable and boring
Yep she looks utterly miserable
That pic with the five of them walking is something else. Peg out front with Charlotte, George and Nanny behind, and Kate alone bringing up the rear. They are all dressed casually in ski jackets, and she looks more dressed up, even with the boots and hat. And where have they stashed Lou if Nanny is with them?
Pics of Zara, her awful husband, and her kids on skates at Lapland UK are also on twitter.
They’re busy learning Welsh. Now?
#NoWords
Less than 10% of the Welsh population speaks Welsh. It seems to me that there are better ways of ingratiating themselves with the country. Like visiting Wales, for example.
Do they know any foreign language? I wonder if Fails and Wails can learn Welch? This could be interesting. I think we should take bets on how many decades it takes them to learn this language. In the meantime, they will be listening.
Nothing to see here..just a family outing with the children and the nanny witnessed by “an eagle-eyed fan” and a photo to distract from separation rumors… they are so predictable. Side note: Louis doesn’t seem to be with them… another nanny keeps him, perhaps? Lol…
probably supernanny.
It’s really nice that Pegs gets to take new cars on joyrides while his subjects freeze & starve to death. He’s married, but Kate lets him run around & act like he’s single. He’s the future king, but Chuck lets him fock around and do no work. And if he doesn’t get his way, everyone has to hide from his incandescent rage. Good luck with that, Brits.
Both of these stories were just so very pathetic to me, so boring. Rich man drives expensive car? And wealthy couple bring children and nanny to amusement park? My goodness. They’re really leaning into this teddy bear stuff–first the Queen and Paddington and then Camilla and Paddington and Andrew and whatever his thing was with the bears on his bed and Charles and his stuffed animal, and now Will and the kids. It’s like somebody in their PR office decided to humanize them via teddy bear snuggles and it all went in a strange direction.
I know right? And it makes Kate sound so passive and 1950s. I couldn’t think of anything worse than sitting in a random car while my husband drives around Norfolk.
Do you reckon she was obliged to make encouraging and congratulatory comments?
Ooh, Will, the way you did that mirror signal manoeuvre was fire.
Ooh Will – the way you shift into third gear is so hot.
😴
LOL!
Not a good idea to be out driving a luxury auto, instead of doing some actual work.
Or, drive the luxury auto over to the Food bank and drop off a generous donation.
Of course, he will not.
This car story is so weird and random.
He’s all like ‘I am the Prince of Wales dammit – bring me some fun stuff from my princedom to play with. Bring it right to my door here on the other side of Britain.’
It’s like George IV level behaviour, this.
I wonder if this is a deliberate swipe of some kind by the press. Or if Will is trying to distract.
If we remove Harry and Meghan from the picture, this is what passes for newsworthy with the RF. They went somewhere, did something, cut a ribbon, made a speech to local farmers, moved from one castle to the other, had a party, wore a new outfit. The setting is historically grand and glamorous, but the individual players are boring little people leading boring little lives.
Well spotted, he certainly is doing the 21st century version of the Prince Regent. Now if he only had Blackadder and Baldrick to advise him….
The car story is about the perks of the trade.
Is driving a new model of this brand an endorsement?
Either way, it is a subtle way to once quell the obvious; separate living conditions.
This is better that last year’s over-the-top ‘advert’ of their aspirational love and family life.
It’s the fact that H and M clearly know that W and K are separated, but they haven’t thrown them under the bus like will and Kate did to them for me. Like seeing that photo of them getting the stuffys at that place is clearly a staged shot. Every staged family shot it’s the same single file, no smile bs.
Right. Something about that amusement park photograph seemed very odd to me. The stuffed animals, the fact that William is walking way ahead of his wife, his children, and the nanny. Where’s Louis? I think it’s pretty funny too that they decided to dress nanny in modern clothes. They’re getting desperate.
I’m going to need to see pics of the passenger seat of that Aston Martin. I have no doubt he took it out for a ride with a slim brunette, my money just isn’t on it being Kate.
What a hideous man, inside and out. Hideous person.
The kids are definitely being rolled out for PR. This is how bad the Windsor image is. Those adorable pictures of Archie and Lili in the docuseries has the BRF shook. It’s even worse when they need Groper Dad Mike Tindall and his brood for PR.
So the BRF is just doing blatant sponcon now?