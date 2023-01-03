Prince Harry on whether he would ever return to the UK to be a working royal: ‘NO.’

I wonder how many snippets/clips 60 Minutes will release ahead of the Sunday airing of their interview with Prince Harry. I don’t think of 60 Minutes as an outlet which plays around with tabloid storylines, but you’ve also got to believe that they know they’re sitting on one of their biggest interviews of the year. Which might explain 60 Minutes dropping this clip online last night. Anderson Cooper asks Prince Harry: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?” Harry says “NO” before Anderson even finishes the question.
“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?
LOL. That man said: I’m never going back there to live. He said, I’ll visit, maybe. But I’m not working with my father and brother ever again. Which brings me to that ITV trailer – Tom Bradby’s interview with Harry was clearly done around the same time (just before Christmas) and I’m sure the questions will be somewhat similar. The thing about the Bradby interview is that I think it’s a 90-minute piece, so Harry will really be given the space to get a lot off his chest. Which is why I think the trailer was deceptively edited – so many “royal reporters” are writing full screeds on Harry’s “I would like to get my father back, I would like to get my brother back.”
See what I mean? There’s clearly a huge “BUT” coming after Harry says that. I imagine it will be some version of what Harry has said before: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to get my brother back… but that’s impossible, because they’ve made it clear that there will be no accountability.”
Nope. And NOPE. The way that Harry protects his wife, children, mother in law and himself is to be admired. That family and institution have dug their feet in and continue to allow lies and attacks to flow. I’m disgusted more everyday with Charles and especially Will. What a disgrace.
+1
I agree but sadly there are some supporters that think Harry will never do enough. It’s exhausting. That iTV clip really triggered them. The UK media edited it that way for a reason and they fell for it. I guess the UK media really can sway public opinion.
I don’t think they “continue” so much as use their influence to get the articles planted which fan the flames, proving Harry’s point every time!
I hope Harry complains and explains everything so they sht their panties everytime the try to leak or plant something out there.
Well said and I concur.
One week to go! I can’t wait to read the book.
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE I’m so giddy! Cannot wait. I’m leaving my Christmas decorations up until the 10th, because this is my last present 😀
The old tradition in my country is to keep it up until the 20th day of yule = 13th of jan, so you’re within the frame of christmas in my book
I can’t wait for my ebook copy to pop up on my iPad.
I can’t wait until Harry reads me the audiobook!
It should be clear to everyone by now that Harry is driving this train. But don’t expect the haters to lay off Meghan when the book comes out. In fact, they will probably come down on her harder than ever. Some conspiracy loons are already spreading rumors that she, not Harry, wrote the book.
I had time yesterday and began debating with this idiot in the YouTube comments. They kept insisting that Meghan is controlling weak minded, mentally incompetent Harry. To which I responded, so if you think Harry is mentally incompetent, then he would just be exchanging one puppeteer for another one. They clearly only see Harry as a puppet to be used for their own agendas. Harry couldn’t possibly be strong and clear minded enough to make these decisions in their eyes.
Did you ask how the weak minded man could survive 2 tours to Afhanistan?
Couch potato, what they’ve started doing is lumping Harry in with Andrew and attacking WHY the UK had troops in Afghanistan or the Falklands to being with. Openly saying that their service, particularly Harry’s, *has no value and does not matter* because X choices by the UK government. This is a new deranger theme that has just surfaced in the past week. Along with the old weird theme that he was never really there, was protected in a bunker, whatever.
So that was a very sly question Cooper asked and they posted. Harry won’t ever be a full-time Royal again. But it could be half in, half out is still on the table for him, provided he doesn’t have to play the Rota game. Sounds like the offer from 2020 is still on the table exactly as it was, but the briefings must stop. William would never agree to that.
What’s also interesting is that William doesn’t see or care that his children will suffer the same fate as he and Harry have. With everyone hating George because George “when my father is king he’s gonna get you” Wales is going to brief against his siblings to cover for himself unless Charlotte and Louis have seen the signs and hightailed it into the private sector before that fracturing could begin. William is a terrible father and person because he refuses to do better on any front.
I think he is fully done. He tried to do the part-time thing and they made his life hell, and after the way he was treated at his grandmothers funeral, I think he is just fully done. As he should be.
Yeah, in one clip where he talked about the 5 options he got at the Sandringham summit, he said he chose nr 3. I don’t remember if that was half in half out, but when he talked about the press release they’d sign his name on, while he knew nothing about it, he said “we’re done” or something. I don’t think that’s something any of them want anymore.
I see what you’re saying but respectfully disagree. H&M are done with that life. They are done with the institution. They’re never going back.
I think H is trying very hard to separate the people and the institution. That’s why he won’t reveal the dirt on W like the affairs. That’s the person. He wants his brother with no institutional strings. Unfortunately the Windsors aren’t smart enough to figure out how to make that happen PLUS they have a lot of s—t to hide so they need a sacrificial lamb.
They will never reconcile.
Harry will NEVER return to a situation where he has to deal with the Royal Rota in ANY capacity, where he’s required to run everything he does by palace courtiers for approval, and where Charles and William continue to brief against him and his wife (and children when they become older).
Now, if Charles and William can agree to stop doing all of the above, there is a world where I can see Harry and Meghan show up to family events and maybe work together on projects where both of their interests align.
I’m not holding my breath for any of the above, but maybe a miracle could happen. I think Charles would be the most likely to agree, but until William gets some therapy, he’s going to dig in his heels.
William would never get therapy because he’s too fragile to confront the system he’s in. He’d rather believe he’s omnipotent.
Harry’s done. He’s explained why in the Netflix docuseries.
Harry in 1000% done with the INSTITUTION, but he still would like reconnect with his FAMILY. The problem is, Charles and William don’t know how to separate the two. Weirdly enough, the Queen seemed to be able to. Once Harry and Meghan left, she seemed perfectly happy just being granny.
I think any hope or idea of going back half in would have left their hearts and minds after horrendous way they treated him and Meghan during funeral fiasco. I think he’s done with those people
No, Harry won’t return in any capacity. I also disagree that George will throw his siblings under the bus in the same way Harry has been treated. That’s part of the problem, that the firm (and William especially) will never allow his children (heir, spare, or other) to be treated worse than Harry’s mixed race children in the media. No, to William, Harry and his entire family were always meant to be the scape goats for the Wails forever, and that’s precisely why Harry will never go back.
I think considering all George will not be kind to his siblings and think himself better. Unless he is well influenced by his friends rather than parents he is going down the same path .there are articles saying that the keen s yell George about his future. He not his siblings will pose for dynasty photos. Charles later would invite him for visits to talk about his future role.while I doubt George will be as awful as will he could get bossy when each of his siblings choose future spouse
@Tessa, all that might be true, but it doesn’t negate the fact that Harry’s children will always be the lowest hanging fruit and that William will have absolutely zero qualms about throwing them to the wolves to protect his own children, and if the tabloids need really juicy red meat to bury a story about George or prop him up, the real no-holds-barred options for the Wails will be the Sussexes, always.
I think at this point he won’t go back if they have to deal with the RR ever. And now with them doing their own events, he and Meghan have banned journalists from attending their events when they can. Also they are able to move about quietly without the RR taking potshots at them and the organizations they help.
I do really think if the RF had agreed to half in/half out Harry would still be doing what he could to help the Crown, but even after they left, I think the constant briefings from William that never stopped for over 2 years has him over it.
Can’t wait. Love to see him owning his narrative. This man really said, “we are never, never, never getting back together” with his whole chest.
Go back to be abused? The rats can sign up themselves.
I said it yesterday that I felt that the ITV was cut in a way to protect the royal family. It does feel like a but is missing. It’s funny that the press are not complaining about the ITV promo was cut like they did with the Netflix trailer. I haven’t seen any of the Royal reporters talking about the newest CBS clip. They’re probably silent because Harry shuts down their notion that he wants to return to the fold.
NOPE. I love how he didn’t even let Anderson finish the question. Just a quick, emphatic, NO.
Anyone who isn’t blinded by hate and racism can see that Harry is living his best life right now, why would he go back to where he was before?
Going back is simply no longer an option , for either side. There is zero reason for H&M to do so, and on the BRF side, it really doesn’t seem like they want them back either.
Honestly it is better this way, if one side wanted a return, it would only cause more strife and drama.
The speed with which he says NO! Go Harry!
Of course the answer is categoric no. Why would he go back to England to have his wife and children abused?
They want him to go back without his wife and children. They honestly expect him to abandon his family and come scampering back across the pond with his tail between his legs. And if he doesn’t, it’s because Meghan bewitched him or brainwashed him or worked roots on him or whatever the hell asinine reason they can think up next.
Hahaha! Yes Harry! We all knew he will never go back but salty island kept up wit he hat nonsense. Now he is telling them clearly, NO.
Still they will be obsessing over him and his darling wife. Those clowns and his terrible family are the worst
Of course he’s not going back. It would last maybe one week or two before Burger King is shouting at Harry “You overshadowed me!” or Kate is calling Camilla Tominey to write a story that Meghan is hugging children because she wants Kate’s role as the early years expert. Then it’s how the royal cousins playdate was ruined when Archie stole Louis’ truck and how Lilibet is jealous that Charlotte walks ahead of her in family procession. This is the level on which Burger King and Kate operate. It’s insanity, but it’s reality. As Meghan said, people believe this stuff. Harry will never play this game again.
To be fair, he answered “no” to the question of being a “FULL TIME working Royal” again. I think it shows Harry isn’t a massive Bridge burner and it’s engrained in him to be of service to queen and country so perhaps in his heart there’s still that pang. He’s emotionally intelligent so there must be a lot to unpack and process for him, lot of internal conflict I would imagine. If the BRF softened at all, I could see him visiting and “helping” more with their star wattage, Lord knows his family needs it.
I hope you will watch the the Netflix docuseries. Harry explains why he decided to leave outright. He’s not going back not even half in.
It’s too late for that. When you become a parent, crap that you would put up with, is not the abuse you will tolerate for your children.
Before the blow up in 2019 Goodall said, she took the baby’s and wave it, and Harry told her Archie is not doing any of that waving stuff.
I think this clip was released In response to the deceptively edited ITV clip and the ensuing misleading headlines in the UK.
I think so too.
If Harry was (and it’s a very big if) thinking of coming back to help out then that was blown completely out of the water with the Clarkson article. It took the outrage and complaints from people like us to get something done. At the time of writing there is still no condemnation from the BRF. Not a word. This is the King’s DIL and he hasn’t uttered a word.
#SilenceIsBetrayal.
He may want his brother and father back, but not the backstabbing “co-workers.” And since his family can’t separate the firm and what it means to actually be family, Harry will never have them back.
The queen is DEAD, FFS!
There’s no more “for-queen-and-country” obligation for H to consider. You should wonder more about whether H is considering US citizenship!
I marvel at the extent of brainwashing some folks put themselves thru to justify takers who suck the givers dry and still expect the givers to genuflect to the takers.
People like this hv very low self-esteem. Which reminds me: the world is filled wth people wth low or no self-esteem.
I don’t think Harry would ever renounce his UK citizenship, but I could see him pursuing dual citizenship. But even that would make The Firm and the UK press’s heads explode.
I don’t see them doing it because of the kids honestly. Harry knows what is coming. Their kids would be used to deflect any criticism of William and Kate’s kids. Or William. Or Kate. I do really think the Queen and Charles realize how badly they handled all of this mess after Meghan won her DM lawsuit and the Caribbean Flop Tour. Even the RR had to say, Harry would have been better at this. And he would have. This is after the star power of Invictus and everyone saw it real time. They couldn’t deny it. They did that as Harry and Meghan and kicked ass at it. They did this with no money from the RF and no protection either. Harry didn’t fall on his face.
I think the real story comes from the 60 Minutes interview, not the ITV propaganda clip.
I have trouble wrapping my head around separating family from the institution when your own brother and father consistently made the decision to throw you, their brother/son under the bus for their benefit. Then they leaked stories to the press to bully your wife to the point she considered suicide.
How do you come back from that? It’s all so effed up beyond belief.
I know it’s been said that these people are torn between their “duty” to the crown and family relations and duty will always win out. How these people go about upholding their “duty” actually speaks volumes about their personal character.
Even if Charles and William moved heaven and earth to make amends, how do you never side eye them again?
Maybe Harry knows there’s no chance of reconciliation and is just being wistful for what he feels could have been.
William has no personal integrity, he doesn’t prioritize his role or duty. He backs the institution because it provides cover for his lazy philandering life. Harry may be civil but he’ll never trust William again.
When Harry says he wants his father and brother back, he is making a distinction between his family and the institution. He prioritizes family while his father and brother prioritize the institution. That is the divide between them which cannot be bridged. His values and their values are fundamentally at odds and always will be because his father is king and his brother is fk. That’s all they really care about, not anyone else or anyone else’s needs. Harry just exists to serve them, as far as they’re concerned. That is understandably hard for Harry to accept, but he’s slowly getting there.
Is there anyway for someone in the US to watch the ITV interview?
I find what the Royal Family considers “work” to be utterly hilarious. Ribbon cuttings, luncheons and tea parties are not work. Not even close.
Attending a lunch where you did none of the work to plan it is not work. Walking around greeting people is not work. A 10 min zoom call where you ask inane questions is not work. Plopping on a crown of stolen jewels to attend a gaudy dinner is not work.