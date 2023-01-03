Prince Harry on whether he would ever return to the UK to be a working royal: ‘NO.’

I wonder how many snippets/clips 60 Minutes will release ahead of the Sunday airing of their interview with Prince Harry. I don’t think of 60 Minutes as an outlet which plays around with tabloid storylines, but you’ve also got to believe that they know they’re sitting on one of their biggest interviews of the year. Which might explain 60 Minutes dropping this clip online last night. Anderson Cooper asks Prince Harry: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?” Harry says “NO” before Anderson even finishes the question.

“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family? See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper. 60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

LOL. That man said: I’m never going back there to live. He said, I’ll visit, maybe. But I’m not working with my father and brother ever again. Which brings me to that ITV trailer – Tom Bradby’s interview with Harry was clearly done around the same time (just before Christmas) and I’m sure the questions will be somewhat similar. The thing about the Bradby interview is that I think it’s a 90-minute piece, so Harry will really be given the space to get a lot off his chest. Which is why I think the trailer was deceptively edited – so many “royal reporters” are writing full screeds on Harry’s “I would like to get my father back, I would like to get my brother back.”

See what I mean? There’s clearly a huge “BUT” coming after Harry says that. I imagine it will be some version of what Harry has said before: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to get my brother back… but that’s impossible, because they’ve made it clear that there will be no accountability.”