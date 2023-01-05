ITV clip: Prince Harry won’t commit to attending his father’s coronation

CBS and ITV probably didn’t predict that Prince Harry’s Spare would begin leaking early, and both channels thought they would at least have a day or two of focus on their respective interviews with Harry. Whoopsie! But I’m still going to watch and cover the interviews, which I suspect will be very different in tone. Tom Bradby is the interviewer for ITV’s 90-minute interview with Harry, which will air on Sunday. ITV has released another teaser/clip:
Bradby is aiming for “fair broker” even though Prince William reportedly cut him off and made Bradby persona non grata in royal circles. Bradby asks Harry if he’s now invading his family’s privacy, to which Harry responds: “That would be the accusation from the people that don’t understand – or don’t want to believe – that my family have been briefing the press… I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.” You tell ‘em, King Harry. He said: they opened up their pieholes about me for years, so turnabout is fair play.
Hilariously, Bradby also asked Harry if he will go to his father’s coronation if he’s invited, and Harry tells Bradby: “There is a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.” LMAO. He even chuckles a bit as he says it too. And finally, Bradby asks if Harry still believes in the monarchy, and Harry says “yes,” then he’s asked if he will play a part in the monarchy’s future, and Harry says “I don’t know.”
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220422-
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/PPE/Nieboer/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17071906
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220419-
Prince Harry plays table tennis at the Dusseldorf 2022 stand during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438051.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-
The Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games closing ceremony at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438033.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438084.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
If Harry does go then I truly hope Meghan doesn’t. He is way too forgiving towards his rotten family. Meghan stay home dear that vipers nest ain’t it.
If he goes, she going to be there to support him even knowing that she will be abused by the family and the press. But if I had to guess I think they won’t be there.
He’s making attendance conditional, and he’s already laid out the conditions, an apology and accountability, which he doesn’t expect to get. The chuckle says it all.
@ Amy Bee At this stage Harry shouldn’t subject Meghan to anymore hostility. If he wants to go he can get support from his therapist. Harry can handle his vile family just fine, Meghan shouldn’t give the BM a single coranation coverage.
@Noki: He may very well tell her not to go but I think she would say she wants to be there for him. If they get the apology and accountability whst would the valid reason for staying away? But at this stage I don’t see either them going to the coronation.
Noki 100% with you
Harry is still too attached to that family. I don’t see how they would go to the coronation after Clarkson.
After Oprah, after Clarkson, after SPARE, after exposing Brutewilly’s suppressed MMA talents: going to the Coronation would be uncautionable. Any “accident” can happen to Harry and Meghan there. The death rate of the Crown’s whistleblowers has been known to be significantly higher than any national average.
Can’t wait for 60 Minutes! I’m really hoping I’ll be able to watch the Bradby interview on YouTube or something. Harry’s cagey answer about the Posh Coronation is nevertheless pretty clear — no, unless the RF takes measures to rectify some of the abuse Harry and Meghan endured at their hands.
It’s too bad that he still believes in the monarchy. He needs to learn more history written by non-British historians. The British ones tend to do things like pretend Henry VIII was somehow good, rather than one of the most evil men ever to live.
I think he believes in the POTENTIAL of the monarchy. It could be used as a force for good instead of a way to enrich one family. Like they said in the documentary, if they are going to have the white hot spotlight, let’s use the spotlight for something positive.
They’ve always had that potential. They’ve never used it and never will. I love fairy tales more than most people, but I understand that they’re fiction. In reality, there are no good monarchs.
He and Meghan seem to have really believed the monarchy was about service, rather than service being the excuse for them to keep their positions.
I agree about more non-British historians, but also….I think we kind of need to go easy on him in this regard. In 5 years his answer to that question may be very different. He’s already unpacked so much emotional trauma and damage, and I think he hasn’t really gotten to the question of the monarchy. For Harry, for the majority of his life, the monarchy = his grandmother. Of course he believed in her. With Charles at the helm its a very different monarchy and I think a lot of people may change their minds about it, and Harry may be one of them.
Also, I think we need to employ common sense on why he wouldn’t say NO. He and his family are already the victims of death threats and harassment. Can you imagine the level of vitriol he and they would get if he said that he didn’t believe in the monarchy?
I agree with you, Becks and Ameerah.
I’m an American, so it comes easy to say “burn the monarchy.” Harry may believe monarchy can be used for good; I fundamentally disagree with that. But that’s a discussion for another post, and likely another blog.
That said, we’re putting too much on Harry to expect him to be anti-monarchist. He is processing past traumas, still going through trauma… on this incredible global stage. Like, the poor guy needs a chance to breathe, tell his story, and continue processing. I honestly don’t expect him to ever be anti-monarchist (I think he and Meghan are too naive to realize that philanthropy is a band-aid to a problem colonialism & monarchy created and perpetuate). But also that’s okay if he’s not ever anti-monarchist? One person isn’t going to take the monarchy down. Harry isn’t a “Mueller Time” meme that will bring down the house of cards. He can definitely shake its foundations, but the actually dismantling of the monarchy lies with British government & people.
He’s been a part of the monarchy his whole life. How do people expect him to say he doesn’t believe in his entire existence? The institution he was born into, the one in which his entire family is still enmeshed in, in which his mother died? I just don’t think it’s realistic to think he can fully disassociate with that…it’s enough he’s identified the flaws and carved out a new path for himself independent of the institution.
It makes all the sense in the world to me. He wasn’t a spectator of the monarchy, he was the monarchy. Growing up, all he’s seen is the British public being very deferential and accomodating to eveything they do. Five years is not yet enough to unlearn all that and mistreatmenting people is as part of the monarchy as titles. He’s got a lot to unlearn, they’re all he knows.
The monarchy is so tied to the UK, that saying he’s anti-monarchy would be viewed as anti-UK.
Interesting that he says he still believes in the monarchy. What part? It’s all so steeped in bigotry, theft and snobbery. I just see an abusive father/family who don’t want to be questioned or challenged in any way. Going to the coronation can’t be a way to mend anything if the other party sees nothing wrong with their past or current behavior/abuses.
The problem is that the monarchy isn’t just an institution of many people, it’s just Charles, Cam, William and Kate.
If he says he still believes in the monarchy, then he believes in these four people. And these people are worse then evil.
The question is, WHAT about the monarchy does Harry believe in? ‘Cause it seems like it’s been the source of horror, degradation, destruction, colonizing, subjugation, backstabbing, murder, and thievery for its entire existence.
I really hope there is a follow up to that question. I’m guessing the answer would be something about all the good it can do, shine a light on issues/causes like Diana tried to do. Still tho, to say he still believes in that institution….
Right… except you don’t need monarchy to shine a light on issues or causes. H&M are doing that outside of the royal family so are proving in this very moment you don’t need monarchy for philanthropy. you can just do philanthropy.
as others have said, harry has a lot to unlearn. is he ever going to get to the point of advocating for reparations? probably not. we can all support harry through his personal journey even if his politics remain a bit more conservative than our own (or what we would hope out of him).
“And finally, Bradby asks if Harry still believes in the monarchy, and Harry says “yes,” …”
I hope that Harry realizes at some point that it’s not just the press, but also the institution of the monarchy itself that is a problem.
I feel like Bradby is still trying to protect the monarchy with his line of questioning. He was a royal correspondent after all. I hope that’s not true and it’s just how they cut the promo. But I like Harry’s answer about the invasion of privacy. The family had no respect for his privacy so why should he have for theirs. Him remaining silent is only protecting the Royal Family not himself.
As I said below, if Tom doesn’t ask these types of questions, the tabloids would have them as their screaming headlines. This way Harry is able to answer them and hopefully get ahead of the tabloids nonsense.
Of course Harry says he believes in the monarchy. He’s not stupid. If he says no, he’ll really be attacked. So let’s not jump on him for thar answer.
It’s the only answer he could have given. Not only to protect him from attacks but for people to listen to his story.
“My family have been briefing the press” – there we have it. Not the institution, not the press office, the comms team – my family. There’s no going back from this. Bravo Harry!
I think iTV is definitely cutting these clips more than CBS is – 60 minutes has been showing 30 second or so extended clips, of one question and answer, and iTV is cutting and splicing all these questions and answers, so there is less context.
I love his answer about privacy. I loved Meghan’s too to Oprah, and their spokesperson’s response to the docuseries – how they never said they wanted complete privacy – but I love how here he’s just calling it out. “well they’ve been invading my privacy every day and refuse to stop, soooo….”
I’m rather glad that Tom is taking this tactic in this interview. By asking these questions, questions that the tabloids would have as screaming headlines, Harry has a chance to get ahead of them and answer them succinctly and honestly. I really think that by being asked tougher questions, it will continue to prove the accuracy and honesty of Meg and Haz’s experiences within the family.
His beloved grandmother just died and she represented the monarchy for 70 years. I can understand why he might not be in a place to answer (or feel) otherwise. If I were in that situation, I’d imagine I’d feel incredibly disloyal for even thinking it.
He will not attend the coronation without receiving an apology and His family changing their behavior. That won’t happen. Harry will be celebrating his son’s birthday in CA.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Harry believing in the monarchy. He’s not specific but he probably means the potential of it, that it needs to change/improve. I can’t imagine that Harry and Meghan would go to the coronation. Nothing with Charles and William has changed. Also it’s more of a ceremonial event than a family one.
Disappointing but not surprising that he says he still believes in the Monarchy, otherwise they would have dropped their titles already and not required birth rights ( security or not) for their children.
i think its far easier for us to sit on our high horses and to say he should denounce it, given that we have never experienced even an iota of the privilege that comes from being a royal. He does and ultimately he doesn’t want to lose all of it. it’s only human nature and perhaps we should stop projecting our anti monarchy ideals on him
I’m not “projecting” anything. I just like when people with big platforms think the same way I do about important things. It’s understandable that he doesn’t, and I hope he changes his mind. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Looks like he’s making the rounds. Just saw clips from his GMA interview with Michael Strahan that’s going to air on ABC Monday.
Can’t wait to hear it all.
I go back and forth on Harry’s answer. On one hand, it is completely opposite to his life choices. If he believed in the monarchy, he would have played his position. The job was to endure the abuse, be his violent brother’s shield.
On the other hand, it’s the safe and correct answer because a lot of Britons want to maintain the social order. There are independent movements in Scotland and Wales that are only getting stronger and stronger by the day. The Tories are desperate to keep power while gutting services and overtaxing middle and low income people. There’s Brexit, the result of English delusions misguided efforts to assert the cultural identity of a United Kingdom. I know there are polls, but the truth is A LOT of people–regular and powerful–are invested in the monarchy, it’s not just about the Windsor family.
His real beef is with William so I can see why he would want to attend an event his father was born for.
Harry’s not going and he knows it. He knows pigs will fly before anyone in that family takes accountability for anything. He is willing to forgive if they take accountability but I don’t think he expects it to happen.
After everything the RF has done to H&M – and continues to do – I can’t believe H would even consider attending the coronation. We’re not talking petty spats between family members. This is an ongoing display of abuse and absolutely vile behavior. Why would he go back there?!