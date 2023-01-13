Prince Harry gave Meghan styling tips for meeting Prince Charles the first time

I remember reading and writing about the gossip, circa 2017-18, that then-Prince Charles was actually a big fan of Meghan Markle. He thought she was intelligent and tough. I also remember the gossip that Meghan liked Charles a lot, and that she encouraged Harry to have a better relationship with Charles. In all of their interviews, Harry and Meghan are usually asked about when Meghan first met QEII and all of that, but I’ve always been curious about how and when Harry first introduced Meghan to his father. As it turns out, Harry detailed the meeting in his memoir, Spare:
Harry, 38, detailed the moment Meghan, 41, was introduced to Charles, 74, at Clarence House in his upcoming memoir, Spare, explaining how he helped his wife prepare in the fashion and beauty department. “Meg looked beautiful,” the Duke of Sussex wrote, sharing that the California native was all dolled up in a “full skirt, patterned with flowers.”
For her glam, Meghan wore her signature brunette tresses cascading over her shoulders, per Harry’s suggestion as “Pa likes it when women wear their hair down.” The BetterUp CIO noted that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also preferred the loose ‘do and often commented on “[Princess] Kate’s beautiful mane.”
Meghan wore “little” makeup because Charles “didn’t approve of women who wore a lot.”
Harry also prepped Meghan on proper greeting protocol. “Meg and I had rehearsed this moment several times. For Pa, curtsy. Say, ‘your royal highness’ or ‘sir,’” Harry wrote in his book. He advised the California native to give the king a kiss if he “leans in” and a handshake if he doesn’t. As for Charles’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla, Harry said a curtsy wasn’t “necessary,” which shocked Meghan.
“‘You sure?’” the U.K. native said Meghan asked. “I didn’t think it appropriate,” Harry wrote. After the initial hellos, The Sussexes enjoyed a pleasant evening with Charles and Camilla, 75, which included chatter about their love for dogs. Harry added: “Meg talked about her two ‘fur babies,’ Bogart and Guy, both of whom were rescues.”
The relationship soured quickly though. Months later, the Duke of Sussex claims a jealous Charles told him there wasn’t “enough money” for Markle to be part of the royal family. “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” the royal said. He added that his father had “lived through that before” while married to the late Princess Diana.
I’ve already seen some people suggest that Harry was being creepy when he told Meghan to style herself a certain way to please Charles, but I found it kind of sweet and interesting? Like, this book is really showing us that Harry has paid attention to the details his entire life. Harry knows his father’s preferences when it comes to women’s styles, and it doesn’t sound like Harry “demanded” that Meghan look a certain way. Meghan has always given off “eager people-pleaser” energy, she probably loved the styling notes and it sounds like she took Harry’s advice and made an effort to go very feminine but not too dolled-up and sultry. The truth is, a lot of parents have strong opinions of how their son’s girlfriends should look and carry themselves. As I said, I bet Meghan loved that Harry gave her a cheat sheet.
Now, it’s fascinating that Harry gave Meghan specific instructions on how to address Charles and how to curtsy, but Harry was like “do whatever, you don’t have to curtsy” about Camilla. Harry was like: please disrespect my stepmother, IDGAF.
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex (not in view) speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, which the newly weds are attending as their first royal engagement as a married couple. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
I think it’s nice considering the circumstances. And Meghan said before marriage in an interview she prefers her hair down a lot of the time, so I don’t think that suggestion was bad.
What struck me that they were both so nervous that they hadn’t eaten the whole day…
And that Camilla was trying to eavesdrop on what Meghan and Charles talked about…
Just from that, can’t see them at the coronation where they would have to curtsy. Thoughts?
Meghan, as a citizen of the US, wouldn’t have to curtsey. Every time she did it was to fit in with PH’s family and voluntarily. If I were her and met up with any of them again, they would get an American greeting.
Really? I thought she would have to at least curtsey to Charles and William. Meghan may be American, but she holds a British title. She is only Princess Henry of Windsor through her husband, but both were conferred with the Duke and Duchess title (the the other two titles as well) upon their wedding day. I wonder if, Holding a British title, it might be a bit disrespectful not to curtsey at least to Charles.
I understand that Harry doesn’t want the Institution, only his father and brother, but his father is King of England and his brother will be the next King of England.
P.S. I haven’t bought the book yet because I can’t decide if I want the hardback or the Kindle version with an auto book.
There is now law that anybody has to curtsy to the King or Queen. It is a question of politeness and if a person doesn’t mind to offend the RF, no teason to curtsy. The only thing that can happen is falling out of favour, but that ship has sailed anyway.
The whole protcol this is convention, not legaly binding.
(UK Republicans unsually don’t curtsy or bow)
@Yvette Actually, Meghan wasn’t given any title. She is only Duchess because PH got bestowed the Duke title.
No one, not even UK citizens, are required to bow or curtsy to any of these people. No one.
LOOOOOOOLLLLL about the Camilla part. Love it. 🤣
I love Harry’s protective instincts toward his mother even now. Meg got a good one, she never has to worry about his loyalty.
I think it is sweet, too, that Harry gave Meghan styling tips and that she happily agreed. I get the “people pleasing” vibes as well, which is why I feel so heartbroken for her when they (the royal family, press, asshats in DM comments, etc.) attack her. But it was the “please disrespect my stepmother, IDGAF” that made me spit out my tea!
I don’t think it’s people pleasing. She was just making an effort. Meghan is a strong woman. Far stronger than i could ever be because i would have said deuces to harry the minute my face appeared on the frontpage of a tabloid. If she was people pleasing she would still be part of that institution continuing to be the fall guy.
You can’t go into an institution like that wearing mini skirt that barely cover your behind, boobs on display and a face of make up ready for a drag show. Unfair and outdated maybe but that is just the way it is. It was smart for meghan to dress sensible. Besides i get the idea that the way she dressed isn’t to far from what she would usually wear for an official outing.
@Chloe, agree with you. Harry knows his family better than Meghan.
Yea, that part of the Netflix doc broke me, when she was crying and said (paraphrasing): “You try so hard, and it’s still not good enough. And you still don’t fit in.”
We all know if Meghan wore more makeup and had her hair up people would be mad that Harry didn’t prepare her. And here he is preparing her. I’m sure Meghan was glad he told her what Charles preferred.
Thanks @Ginger. Some folk here came at Harry for not coaching Meghan when she met William and Kate. My reply then was Harry didn’t think coaching was need for the brother and sil.
I’m curious now if Cammy was pissed Meg didn’t curtsey to her. And maybe held it against her.
I get the vibe that no matter what Meg did, it was going to be the wrong thing as far as Camilla was concerned.
Wonder if Camilla was jealous of how well Charles and Meghan initially got on. Competition? She seems to want to be the main one that has Charles’ ear.
No point in trying to appease that particular beast.
When I met my husband’s parents, he wouldn’t give me any advice because he really didn’t know what to suggest. So I bought a new dress and heeled sandals for the occasion and even stopped at a Starbucks at the end of our three-hour car trip to change into it so I would look fresh. His mother was in a sweatshirt and jeans…! She said I made her feel underdressed in her own home. I was not happy he didn’t clue me in!
Edit to add: he’s from a higher socioeconomic class than me, so that’s why I was so concerned!
What’s the protocol on curtsying to Camilla? Is it generally normal not to do it, or was it expected but not set in stone? Because Harry might have then be giving FU to Camilla, which is understandable, but at the same time he was putting Meghan into a tight spot, because she might appear disrespectful to his family. This wouldn’t be her fault, but she would (and possibly did) get the blame.
I thought the same thing-way to get on Camilla’s bad side immediately. He was well aware of how Camilla operated so I’m surprised he put Meghan in this position.
I don’t know about protocol but to me it seemed that Harry told Meghan to curtsy to his dad (and his grandma) because that’s what they expected people to do, becasue curtsying to the Queen and Prince of Wales was probably what his family did even in private.
Whereas he didn’t give Meghan any instructions to curtsy to his brother, which it seems was a shock to him lol, which I took as in that’s just not what anybody in the family does. Mabye now that he’s Wails he can demand that and feel even more superior.
This story also puts paid to any criticism towards Harry about how W&K didn’t want to hug Meg.
It’s clear Meg and Harry talked about things before meeting his family members. With the hugging story, some people were saying, “why didn’t he warn her not to be barefoot or go for a hug?” But now we see Harry knows his family’s taste and was prepping Meg in various ways.
This just proves to me that W&K’s reactions to Meg were grossly out of the norm.
Exactly. If William and Kate acted like this all of the time I am sure he would have told her but it’s clear they don’t and it was just for Meghan. That’s not on Harry, it’s on Willy and Kate
Sounds like Harry didn’t expect that Willy would insist on her going all formal like his granny and pa would. it’s just Willy, who loves Suits!
Just proves they have an abundance of communication, love and respect. I can so see her eager to do everything in her power to simply fit. To situate herself exactly as protocol insisted. But nope. Had to crucify the shining light.
And I bet that after her surprise meeting with the Queen, Meghan was more than willing to ask Harry for tips when meeting his dad.
One of the funniest things from Spare for me, is how little H gives a shit about Camilla and her opinions. He talks very little about his parents divorce and how she was involved in it, but makes cristal clear how he thinks she’s an asshole.
Cmill doesn’t have long hair and she doesn’t wear minimal makeup. Just saying.
I was thinking about the difference between Camilla and Diana in their “three in a marriage” days. Diana always had short hair, while Camilla’s were long (or longish). Not sure about their make-up, hard to tell from old photos, and in the 80s and 90s too much make-up was generally the norm.
Now I can’t stop thinking if Charles resented Diana for wearing her hair short and not tart herself up for him (eventhough short hair was the fashion of the time).
Although Diana did have much longer hair at one point — I think around the time that Harry was quite young. I remember thinking that she looked like a WWll era movie star — but I preferred her much shorter hairstyles. At the time, I thought she was trying to look older and more conservative to match up with Charles.
Right? Neither does Kate. Kate wears more makeup than anyone I know. So…Charles doesn’t approve of her?
Charles wouldn’t be the first man I’ve known to marry a woman who is NOT the type to turn him on ( and I mean Diana here). Many, many men want different things in a mistress and a wife….
The old line…” good enough to F*ck not good enough to marry…”
I’m remembering that some people were criticizing Harry for not prepping Meghan on how to greet his grandmother the queen. Now we know he did. The “mistakes” are tabloids lies.
Personally, I don’t find his style tips creepy. He’s helping his future partner to present herself as favourably as possible to his father, whom he knows is a fussy, particular man. And he loves his father and wants him to love Meghan. So, best foot forward.
Also, the book makes clear that Harry DESPERATELY sought his father’s approval. He remembers all the details of whenever Charles told him good job or was proud of his accomplishments. It makes complete sense that Harry wanted his father’s approval for Meghan too.
But wow is that longing hard to read about sometimes. While common for all children to want the love and approval of their parents, it’s sad to read a first person account of how Charles’ coldness really impacted his son.
It’s … sweet? I wouldn’t use that word. Look, I loved the book and most of the leaks were horribly misleading (surprise). But I stumbled over this part tbh. Not because of Harry giving tips to Meghan (although I do hope she asked) to impress the in-laws but because he didn’t give tips on topics of conversation etc. (maybe he knew it wasn’t necessary but that’s context that matters here). It was all about styling. The makeup thing in particular. Men who “don’t approve” of a lot of makeup make my blood boil. And if you support this sh*t by warning your future bride about it, it just re-enforces all of that. There is so much attached to that expression and that attitude, don’t get me started. Men who say that have – in my experience – generally issues with women. Which … tracks. Granny loving long hair is cute. This isn’t.
Yeah, it’s one thing to have an aesthetic preference. It’s entirely another to turn that into a moral one by bringing “approval” into it.
She was about to meet one of the stuffiest and most “traditional” men in the world. It was good advice and Harry was sweet for looking out for her even if the dynamics are crappy. We’ve all had that “first meeting” with our partner’s family and we wanted to make a decent impression even if some of the requests are slightly rooted in archaic concepts. It’s hardly a reinforcement. Now, if he had insisted she revamp her entire wardrobe and look permanently, to please Charles et al, that would be different.
I’m not dumping on Harry, he knew the stakes were high so he did what he thought he had to do. But this is a red red flag and honestly, you can call Charles many things but traditional and stuffy isn’t it? He frickin’ married his mistress of decades and that woman wears a lot of makeup. I think this makeup thing is a very specific one. This isn’t the PoW (or now the King) expressing old-fashioned aristo crap, this is a man who thinks his approval of what women put on their faces matters and should matter. And warrants judgment. And it’s super common among men of all backgrounds and ages. I like a red lip. The comments over the years … no.
If someone asked me to do this or that before meeting parents, I’d think twice about the meeting. I’m too old for this.
As I stated below, Meghan prefers loose hair and little makeup anyway. A red flag would be a memorandum of how she is expected to behave and look during the first meeting. That’s not this. That’s like saying that someone going to a job interview for an office shouldn’t dress in a business suit because it’s reinforcing bad stereotypes. Maybe in a slight slight peripheral sense it is, I guess?
OF COURSE Charles is stuffy and traditional in his private life. Lots and lots of reactionary stuffy people do things like have affairs etc. Camilla has always been his exception anyway.
My dad doesn’t like women to wear lots of makeup. It doesn’t stop me from wearing it and he doesn’t say anything. I’ve had partners of all genders and he wouldn’t say anything if I introduced someone who wore a lot. But honestly yeah, he’d probably have a better first unconscious impression if they didn’t. We don’t live in a vacuum so these are just facts. Does that mean it has to shape the rest of our lives together? No.
The difference is, you didn’t tell any of your partners about this because in the grand scheme of things, it didn’t matter and your father wouldn’t “disapprove”. That’s a big difference. I’m sure this word was chosen deliberately here because it makes a difference and any good editor would have pointed that out. There have been countless threads on this blog about makeup and women’s experience wearing it, not wearing it, being told to wear more or less, being judged for it etc. When a man has made his apparently strong opinion on women’s makeup known to the point Chuck apparently has? Big yikes.
I’m generally a bit surprised how many commenters here have received or given tips when meeting parents. My sister and I never gave any or asked for them. I’m not dating the parents and if my general manners aren’t enough for them to like me, we have other issues.
@emmi – It would be a red flag if Harry suggested things that Meghan didn’t already wear or do. Picking something out of her own closet and a hairstyle he’d already seen isn’t an issue.
My husband’s family is far more casual than I usually am, so he gave me thumbs up and down while I was packing the first few times we visited.
This story does lead me to the conclusion that Camilla really poisoned Charles against Meghan. Who else would have put the idea in his head that Meghan could keep working? I don’t see William coming up with that one. And Charles wouldn’t think married in princess should keep acting. That was a terribly malicious fantasy. So terribly thrifty, yet utterly impossible.
Then I think this anecdote wasn’t for you. A LOT of us have gone through this kind of meeting or helped prep our partners for it. Personally I think the “approve” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in his memoir. And I am sure what amount of makeup Meghan wore was not a factor at all in Charles’s disapproval and lack of support. Kate wears a TON and always has.
I think this is sweet but also sad, because it shows us again how much Meghan wanted to make things work. She wanted to make a good impression, she wanted to fit in, she wanted them to like her.
I don’t think it’s sad. I know when I’ve gone to meet the family of my former boyfriends I got a little bit of prep because I wanted them to like me. I think that it’s natural and normal.
I think Becks means it’s sad that Meghan made an effort to fit in but the RF didn’t put even minimal effort into having a positive relationship with her.
@equality exactly. I think its sad because of how it all ended up playing out. I don’t think Meghan asking for advice in itself was sad, I think that was pretty normal like @girl_ninja said. It’s sad because she was trying and making an effort and the royals were like EWWWW The American touched me!!!!
I mean… I gave my partner tips when he met my dad for the first time (and probably even the second time). He wanted my dad to like him and I wanted it to go well. I don’t think that’s necessarily unusual.
And agree with the others… my partner did this because he wanted to be a part of my family. I would have been upset if my father alienated someone I cared about. These people suck.
The idea of a Black woman having to concede her style to please a racist, colonist old privileged wealthy white man might be why some are not thinking this is so sweet.
It’s not sweet. Not just because of Meg, but the whole idea that any of these people are special, to this extent.
Looking nice to meet a guys parents = yes.
This goes beyond, way beyond, any normalcy.
And the “pa” thing drives me bats so the extent I won’t be reading his book.
And tbh, I wonder what she saw in him. He so obviously married up. I know, so don’t @ me, it’s none of my business why she married him & I’m sure he’s got hidden depths.
I hope he does, anyway.
I gave my fiancé pointers for meeting my family the first time. I didn’t advise on what to say or how to BE, but some things, I thought were important to him getting the best chance with them. Fewer than five tips, like never ever no wearing shoes in the home. Later he told me how surprised he was that each one of those tips was openly remarked on by the aunties!
“Months later, the Duke of Sussex claims a jealous Charles told him there wasn’t “enough money” for Markle to be part of the royal family.”
^^ This was essentially a warning i.e. pick another Bride but Harry was determined as he loved Meghan.
H&M are a cautionary tale of get out quick and live well as your revenge – they were NEVER going to accept Meghan, rather they’ve just been trying to shake her off.
I’m not bothered. This is all about Harry wanting approval from Charles. Harry suggested a hairstyle Meghan often wears. It sounds like Charles prefers women to be a less ‘done’, hair not in an updo and heavy makeup in private. I push back all the time online on what men prefer because it’s a major pet peeve of mine, everyone wants to monitor woman’s hair, clothes and speech – but she wants to make a good first impression on future FIL. I’ve asked my husband, or daughter, ‘this or that’ hundreds of times. Not looking for approval but a confirmation, what looks best on me this minute, the blue or the green dress.
Also, Meghan has gone on record saying she prefers her hair to be down and she prefers to wear little makeup when not working (she said she likes ” YSL Touche Éclat, curled lashes, mascara, Chap Stick, and a little bit of blush”). So I don’t think this is as creepy or weird as it would otherwise be. It’s not that different from her normal style.
There was a photo shown during the Harry & Meghan documentary of the two of them returning, I’m guessing, from Windsor. Meghan wears a floral skirt with her hair down, and the kids are dressed up. I wonder if that was a day when they took the kids to meet Charles & Camilla and then the Queen.
I think it’s sweet.
I also think it’s sweet of Harry and totally normal for a first meeting-the-parents. As people have already pointed out, it’s not like she changed up her look. It’s more like asking your boyfriend “should I wear this dress or that one to meet your dad?” and him saying “that one, I think he’ll like it because he likes red” or whatever.
Personally, the part of this story that gives me the ick is Charles having an opinion about women’s hair. Especially since his son’s eventual wife will also be his employee. Major Trump vibes there.
I don’t agree with the “people pleasing” characterization. Meghan is a professional and courteous person and would want to do what is expected in any given situation, but I think to be a people pleaser would mean that she wouldn’t have boundaries, which I don’t think is the case with Meghan. Anyone meeting their potential in-laws for the first time would want some pointers of what to expect, what their interests are and what they like or don’t like. I think anyone who has an issue with a woman choosing to style her hair a certain way that she is okay with and that her future in-law might like, are just reaching for something to complain about. Knowing these things would likely make a nervous experience a little less nerve wracking because at least you aren’t worried about that aspect of an initial first meeting. Regarding Harry telling her not to curtsey to Camilla, I doubt it was shady or an insult, since his goal was to make them both like her enough for them to continue this relationship.
I remember Charles being very solicitous of Meghan’s mom at the wedding. And, of course, he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle after asking her, following all that mess with her dad. It was kinda shocking (to me anyway) when it all went south. But Harry is right. In a monarchy, you can’t have a non royal outshining a monarch or an heir. Yes, it’s an ego thing for “Pa”, but it’s also because it undermines the whole premise of monarchy and royalty–that the royals, and especially the ones in line of succession, are special people who innately outshine mere mortals. Then a Hollywood actress (or a Spencer!) comes along and leaves them all in the dust. It’s very threatening to the institution. In the modern world, so many things threaten the institution that it becomes harder and harder to preserve.
I think Meghan is the kind of person who wants to be prepared for every new situation — she’s just completely professional in that way. She reads her briefing documents, she studies situations before she’s in them (I’m the same way). Harry was trying to help her.
I know this is farfetched, but I almost want to go back and time to advise Meghan not to let on how much she loves her dogs. The injury to Guy really mystifies me. I wouldn’t put it past Cruella.
this showed how Harry was trying to show his future wife what ‘s in Charles mind and how to deal with Camilla-keep in mind he has grown up with this family-he knows their taste on some things-this also shows Meghan was willing to learn and do her part to fit in.