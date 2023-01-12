Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ sold more than 1.43 million copies in its first day of sales

My guess is that Penguin Random House’s sales strategy was to get Prince Harry’s Spare in as many hands as possible as fast as possible. The business model was never “slow-burner sales by word-of-mouth.” Harry and his memoir were the targets of a massive hate campaign and a campaign of disinformation. Look no further than the British media’s unhinged efforts to make wild accusations about Harry’s military service – they all view him as an existential threat to their way of living and doing business. So Penguin Random House didn’t care about markdowns or discounts, the goal was purely about units sold. And Spare has sold a lot of units.
Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” has become a record-breaking success, with first-day sales that exceed some of publishing’s biggest hits, including blockbusters by Barack and Michelle Obama.
“Spare” sold more than 1.43 million copies in all formats in the United States, Canada and Britain, including pre-orders, according to its publisher. The figure marked the largest first-day sales for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest publisher.
“We sold books in every location — and we sold a lot of them,” said Shannon DeVito, the director of books at Barnes & Noble. “Some people came in right before work, some people came in on their lunch break, some people came in after,” she continued. “But the velocity of sales throughout the day was gigantic.”
The magnitude of its sales puts “Spare” among some of the best-selling hardcover books in recent memory. Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 887,000 copies across formats in the United States and Canada on its first day of publication, according to its publisher, Penguin Random House. Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” also published by Penguin Random House, sold more than 725,000 units in the U.S. and Canada on its first day, the company said.
Only publishers have access to the complete sales data for their books, including the number of print, audio and e-book copies sold, and they tend to release figures only when they are favorable. NPD BookScan tracks print sales independently, and will report the first week of sales for “Spare” on January 19.
I like the perspective of how the Obamas’ books sold in their first days. Spare has been on top of the preorder charts for weeks, and judging from my Twitter timeline, people were eager to get the book by any means necessary, be it Kindle or Audible or what have you. Even though “slow-burning word-of-mouth sales” wasn’t the publisher’s goal, I bet a lot of people will order or buy a copy in the coming days and weeks based off the social media raves and gossip-blogs’ coverage. I haven’t finished Spare (I’m in Part 2, after his first tour in Afghanistan) but it’s very readable and accessible.
Also: Prince Midas Touch’s Late Show interview was Stephen Colbert’s highest ratings in two years. Book Haz on more talk shows!!!
And that just in 3 countries! They haven’t even counted the rest of the world and copies in different languages.
I also think it’s safe to say that Random House already earned back their advance and have moved into pure profit now.
Sentebale, WellChild, Invictus Games, as well as Harry’s other patronages, are set for life.
I love that part! He actually care about his charities and does the work for them. None of this “I wish we could help you but my $2000 purse is empty
I am in Canada. And my hold copy was available at the library yesterday !! I always have to wait, at least a month for new releases, even when I am 1st on the list.
He needs to sell about 4.5 million hard copies to earn out his advance, and given day-one sales, I’d say that’s highly likely. Plus, the other formats contribute to his earn-out. The publisher is already reprinting. It’s not just a success, it’s a MEGA success!
How are you calculating that?
Rough estimating: $20 million advance against a 12.5% royalty on a book with a list price of $36. He gets .125 x $36 = $4.5 per book. $20 million divided by 4.5 is 4,444,444 copies.
I admit I suck at math problems, but I thought that Harry didn’t collect royalties until Random House recouped their advance? I think someone here who worked in publishing said that.
That’s right. So he will not get more money until he sells his 4,444,445th book and any number after that. But that’s only taking hardcover numbers into account. There’s still kindle and audio that would help him earn out.
These are rough figures. Harry likely has an escalation clause in his royalties, where he might start with 12.5%, escalate to 15% at 25,000 copies, then 17.5% at 50,000, and at 100,000 copies it’s 20% thereafter. So he would earn out sooner (at a lower number). These are all just guesstimates, of course.
No one outside of H&M, their team and the publisher knows the advance he got…. How people can discuss with so much certainty and so publicly about things they are just speculating on will always surprise me
Outlets like CBS stated the $20 million advance figure. I use a decent royalty of 12.5% as the royalty figure, though it could be higher. If it’s a whopping 20%, then he earns out at around 3,030,303 or what have you. It’s not mysticism, it’s math.
I preordered in November from Amazon and get daily emails that my order is delayed. Must have sold out. I read the break even sale point was 1.7 million copies.
I ended up canceling my preorder and then just ordering it again and was able to get it the next day. It was weird that it worked better that way, but it did.
Yeah, that’s closer to what I read.
The 1.7 million is what a few people on here who work in publishing have estimated.
Have read the same as per analysis in the article linked below, which actually says 1.7 million units, not necessarily all print copies.
https://theoptionist.substack.com/p/how-risky-is-publishings-20m-gamble
The way Penguin House has been celebrating; I think they may have already received their ROI.
Seriously.
I am a lifelong, avid reader. I’m one of the ones who stood in line in the middle of the night just to get a freaking ticket to be allowed to stand in another line on another night to buy the final Harry Potter novel the day it came out. I have never in my life bought the same book in multiple formats, until Spare. I’m betting I’m not alone, I can’t wait to see what this book does for publishing.
Random House didn’t pay a $20 million advance for Spare. The figure (rumoured) is for a multibook deal and likely represents multiple parts of payment, not just advances, and definitely not just the advance on one title.
Not to mention he mostly likely gets a percentage for every week the book stays atop the NYT bestseller list.
Good for Harry!
The Late Show interview was excellent. 38 minutes of engaging charm and valuable content. I love Stephen Colbert since Colbert Report and I never watch an entire episode of The Late Show, but I watched all of Harry’s interview.
Also – I really hope that Harry contract included receiving some percentage of book sales beyond the initial advance and then additional residuals wherever possible. His years of being treated like the family drudge might not have equipped him for that negotiation, but they have good people in their corner, looking out for their best interests now.
You’re describing a standard publishing contract, it would be very unusual if he wasn’t getting annual royalties.
OK. At 36 dollars a book and selling 1.4 million copies, the math comes to 50,400,000. . Now I know why Penguin House is celebrating.
They’re not getting $36 a book though. It’s discounted for the most part. But it’s still a lot of money, and more copies will be sold. It’s only been out three days!
Also, it doesn’t count the library copies being used. It didn’t show last week, but I just checked the Libby App for my local library and there are currently 1352 people who have placed a hold for the physical copy. So, while money won’t be made in those cases, more people getting a firsthand account isn’t a bad thing.
Yup — I only paid $23 for my Kobo book.
Good for Harry. Spare is very well written and very compelling. Another thing for rage monster Bill to freak out about.
Yep assuming he can stop being a petulant baby long enough to read any of it. Me thinks they are not ignoring the book as much as they keep telling us they are
I’ve finished it—it was a very good read.
I need to dl this now!!
I used to read 3 books a month then haven’t really read for 2 years. This is the first book I’ve sad down and read and it’s everything!!! Absolutely worth it to download the audio book as well.
And this is before the word of mouth! I’ve got to admit I wasn’t going to buy it (I generally don’t read public figures’ memoirs), but a couple of the book accounts I follow on Instagram that i trust have said that it’s well written and other descriptions that have made me want to keep my eye out next time I’m in Kmart or somewhere to pick up a copy!
It’s the first time I’ve bought a book of this kind although I did pre-order, partly as a F-you to the BRF and everyone trying to bring H&M down but now that I’m hearing more about the actual content I can’t wait to read it. Oh and knowing he has a well respected ghostwriter.
i knew when it broke audible that is was gonna smash. I finished it yesterday, it was very good. I’m picking up the physical copy today!
I bought all 3 versions and will buy more physical copies… the Uk media and rf are trash and they will learn the hard way you can spit on a black woman and her family just to protect mediocrity….
Yes, couldn’t wait for my 2 copies, bought the audible yesterday. Just listening to Harry’s soothing voice took me through all the emotions…from laughter, tearfulness and anger. Makes me understand why Duchess Meghan stuck with him, he’s a real man.
I’m also in Part 2 (on my Kindle), even waking up an hour early this morning to get back to the book. It’s beautifully written!! I know he had a ghost writer, but Harry’s voice is consistently shining through. I have to walk down the block to my mailbox so hadn’t received my hardback as of midday yesterday; it’s probably there now though. When I finish, I’ll listen to my Audible version. Doing my best to make Harry and PRH rich and successful!
I’m really impressed so far and I am only in part one. The book’s ghostwriter is one of the best in the business and I think that is just another example of Harry and Meghan’s commitment to doing work in a well-planned, thoughtful way and collaborating with excellent teams.
Also, for anyone who has yet to order, get the audio book. Harry narrating his story himself is excellent.
I agree that Harry’s voice is everything. I love listening yo the story on Audible.
This book is so far removed from the sensationalistic quotes. Harry recalls his life in such a sensitive, empathetic manner.
Best read in years for me. What a way to reclaim one’s story.
I’m happy for Harry. It almost certain that he will get royalties from the book. To beat the Obamas in first day sales is just huge.
When first day sales outsell the Obamas in “Overseas” then the RF were right to be worried about Harry’s popularity over there. However, just going over to “Overseas” and saying “look at me I’m a future king” as a charm offensive was never going to cut it. He tried that in Jamaica and it failed abysmally so, why anyone would think it would work in “Overseas” is beyond me.
Even the sales in GB have got to be worrying the RF because despite their best efforts the book has already sold 400,000 (Lowe, Levin and Bower can only dream of those kind of sales.) It surely must have sunk in by now that Harry (despite of all those dodgy polls) is still a VERY popular member of the RF. If we’re going by book sales alone then he’s the family member everyone is interested in. AND, when people finish the book, he’s the family member who GBP are sympathising with. The Oprah, Colbert, Anderson, Strachen and Bradby interviews, along with the docu-series and the book is showing that it’s time for all these royal “experts” and their unnamed “sources” to change their tactics, because they’re rapidly losing any sort of credibility.
I imagine Levin and Bower are having conniption fits. It’s time they both learned a lesson: God don’t like ugly.
I’m curtsying Harry the Magnificent, I’m going slow and low just like M.
My library bought almost a hundred copies and we still have 600 people on the waitlist. Just FYI, the more people on the waitlist, the more copies the library will purchase. 😌
I got on my library waitlist for that reason lol. I’m #200 in my relatively small rural-ish county.
Same. DC library put out a statement saying how many copies they had – hard cover, kindle, etc. and they’re all reserved.
I put it on hold at my library (the audiobook version). They have 951 copies available, 4 holds on each copy. I have never seen anything like this, the Outlander and Bridgerton books don’t have wait times and available copies remotely this high on their release dates.
I did the ‘recommend’ for the ebook on the Department of Defense Overdrive so I’m #8–I obviously wasn’t the only one to recommend. Lol On the Delaware libraries ebook I was like #800. 😳
I love this for him and hope that it earns him more $$.
☝️💯
There is such a weird gaslighting campaign from sites like NYT and Jezebel that Americans are ‘over’ Harry and Meghan while numbers like this for his book sales and TV interviews show what a lie that is. When did Jezebel in particular become a site for sad sack Karens?
Jezebel went downhill around the time they underwent new ownership in like 2016/2017 when they bought out Gawker. I stopped going to them and the AV Club around then too, the writing significantly decreased in quality.
ITA, Jezebel back in the day was such a sharp site, really good insightful writing. Now it is just second rate mean girling, the uncritical support for Depp being a prime example.
Jezebel is supporting Johnny Depp???? Wow. I haven’t visited the site in years but that is the 180 of 180s from what the site used to espouse. Wow.
I’m so glad you brought this up! I am an elder millennial who read Jezebel daily since the aughts, and have noticed not only that it’s writing has gone downhill but it’s not, um, very feminist which is supposed to be its mission. The reporting on H&M is snarky and horrible–totally taking the clickbait and not actually looking into the nuance/context behind the media headlines. The commenters too on those articles are anti-Sussex. I feel like this wouldn’t have happened 5 years ago. But yeah once they got new ownership it has sucked. I don’t go there anymore! It’s really just trash now. Their Spare “reporting” made that incredibly clear.
Jezebel was purchased by G/O Media, a holding company for a private equity firm, a few years back. Private equity firms don’t care about editorial stances or quality writing. They just want to make a buck. Someone must have decided that they could make more money toeing the conservative line. Dammit so much …
I put it on hold at the library in November and was 54 on the list. There were 37 copies in the system when I checked, but there must be more than that, because I got mine yesterday!
My library wasn’t doing pre holds. At least not on ebook/audiobook. So I had to wait until the 10th. I’m 800 on 105 copies. 😭
Oy. What’s the borrower time? I have three weeks from yesterday, but I’m in court today and will be sequestered for hours before testifying, which will give me a good jump.
It’s really cool to see how many people are going to libraries. Sometimes people claim no on goes to libraries anymore and clearly that’s not the case.
My local library is AWESOME. Print books, audiobooks, and ebooks; it has a great kids section with a play kitchen, train table etc and then a corner with a video game system with kid-appropriate games. It has vending machines lol and a room with a 3D printer. and it has a teen section that I would have killed for as a teen – more video games (with more mature games), bean bag chairs, a huge YA section, graphic novels, and then a “room of requirement” and two study rooms.
And that’s just my local branch; the main county branch has a huge kitchen for teaching cooking classes and other rooms for teaching things like knitting, other crafts, photography, etc.
Libraries rule lol.
@Jais @Becks1
If I couldn’t go to my local library, I would just be lost. Our library in my town is always busy and it gets even crazier during spring and summer when the tourists show up (I live in a lake area)
Our local library always has something going on and my favorite is in October when they have the sky watches at night
I’m on Part 2 and I ordered the hard copy and Kindle version. Thinking about getting the audio version as well.
Would love it if we could have an open post to discuss the book. Pretty please??
Do they count what goes to libraries? I know NYPL got over 100 copies of each e book and audiobook.
And f*ck Audible. They are thieves! Wanna know how I know how many copies the library got? Bc I once had an audible account. But I wasn’t using my credits. So I cancelled it. I figured I’d eventually use the ones I already had on something in the future. So I go to get Spare, these aholes took my credits back! I literally already paid for them and they took them back!
Libraries purchase their copies, so yes, they count.
Also, I bought the audio through a site called Chirpbooks, it’s on sale for $21. It’s a legitimate site, it’s not a pirated copy or anything, it’s an independent audio platform and they typically sell discounted audio books. It’s hit or miss, I don’t listen to many, but most are less than $5.
Thanks Lucy!
YUP, its a problem with audible IMO. I mean not a problem for Audible, lol, but a problem if you subscribe. I’ve said on here before that my husband somehow got an Audible subscription (no idea how, he has never listened to an audio book in his life, LOL) but I refuse to let him cancel bc he has something like 15 credits, and in my mind if we’ve paid for them we are going to use them (for long trips etc) because once you cancel you lose the credits.
I paused my audible subscription and kept all of my credits, which is how I’m listening to the book now. Listening to the audio version of Spare is the way to go!
Yes, you need to use up all your credits before you cancel Audible. Otherwise you lose them!
They must be terrified by these numbers in the UK establishment. This is how I interpret the scathing tone of editorials across the spectrum. There’s even one in the Guardian (my opinion of that paper has plummeted) that ‘summarizes’ the book ‘so that you don’t have to read it’… alas poor journo, people ARE reading it.
I’m so annoyed with Barnes & Nobles, I preordered my copy from their website, and I still haven’t received it! In the past when I have preordered a book, they shipped it before the release date so I received it on the release date. If I had known it was going to be delayed 4 days and counting now, I would have driven to a store and bought it Tuesday, grrrr. The entire book is going to be excerpted online by the time I get to read it.
It’s #1 at Amazon Australia – a much smaller market obviously, but every sale counts!
It’s #1 at Amazon Canada — I’m thrilled!
It’s #1 at Amazon France too!
I hope they are going to make a movie out of it in a few years just so that Harry can earn even more money. He really deserves it after everything he has been put through.
I very much feel, being a third of the way through the book, that it is written in the style of a screenplay. I could see it being made into a biopic with him doing voiceovers.
I thought the same thing. It could definitely be a movie.
And then the movie is nominated for an Oscar or an Emmy (depending on platform)! And Harry and Meghan show up at the awards ceremony, with Meghan dressed to kill and thrill! And then Khate’s head explodes — and then she shows up at her next event in a knockoff of whatever Meghan wore to the ceremony!
(Sorry. My imagination ran away with me for a while.)
Funnily, if the British press hadn’t kept leaking the book, which was done to sabotage it and get the scoop first, interest would have been high but not to the level of breaking records. This is why these reporters, experts etc are pissed. Harry reversed the roles. Harry is correcting the narrative and is feeding his family at the same time and the so called gatekeepers and reporters etc are on the outside looking in. This is about money and control. The golden geese are making the coins and living the life, these people would’ve had if they stayed quiet and stayed in the royal family. These sales combined wipe all their books to shreds. Irony is they keep Harry and Meghan richer and the stars because they won’t leave them alone. It’s having the opposite affect. The BM is their marketing team at this point.
They thought it would be sabotage but actually all the people who were very ‘meh’ and maybe figured it would be some sort of inspirational tome quickly learnt he was giving us an insight into the BRF behind the curtain that we’ve never had before. Whether you like him, loathe him, or are somewhere in between, that is GOLD.
The same is true for Meghan’s podcast and their Netflix series. The British tabloids run dozens of headline stories prior to release, predict a bomb, then it turns out to be record-breaking.
I ordered mine from a local bookstore so it should arrive in a day or two. Even though ppl are speaking about it, I’m still excited to read it.
I requested a copy through the library & I’m #1343 on 86 copies, lol! That’s insane! I’m just gonna buy it I think; otherwise, I’ll be waiting til 2025.
I’m still waiting on Amazon to ship my book. It suppose to arrive Tuesday. I can’t wait to read it.
The only good thing to come of the FAA meltdown yesterday was it gave me 12 uninterrupted hours to read this.
Did a little fist pump when I read this.
Living well really IS the best revenge – couldn’t be happier for Harry and Meghan.
Stripped from every angle and factor, there is a hunger for the truth, that ignores the fact of whom owns the microphone?? or printed press or online platform.
Many people have opted out until now…..
Interesting…..
I mentioned this under today’s Camilla thread, but it probably should have been here. Colbert also has family tragedy in his background, having experienced the loss of his father and 2 older brothers when he was just ten years old. He tells his history in an interview a few years back, and I often think about that when I watch him interview people with such empathy. He really did such a great job with Harry – they are a fantastic team. It is well worth watching the full 38 minute interview of the Late Show on YouTube.
Also, Harry narrating his own book is both moving and captivating – I loved it. I really recommend both the hard cover and the audible versions of Spare.
Does anyone know how the free and discounted copies factor into how he gets paid? Amazon had it for free the week after Christmas (that’s when I ordered mine)…but still haven’t gotten it. Maybe tomorrow?? B&n and Amazon both have it for 40-50% off now. Does he still get paid royalties on those and ones that were sent to media outlets, etc? I hope so!!
For those waiting on a copy from the library, it is free on audible right now. Not sure how long that will last.
I’m the 98th person in line for this book at my local library system