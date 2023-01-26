Are Queen Camilla & King Charles buying bot-followers on Instagram too?

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla out and about in Wiltshire on Wednesday. She had a day of events close to her private country home, Ray Mill, and by “day of events” I mean I think she did three events in the afternoon. She visited the newly opened Royal Osteoporosis Society offices in Bath, she planted a tree at a church in Lacock and she did a short walkabout. Even since she became Queen Consort, I’ve felt like something is slightly off with Camilla. Like… is she half in the bag in the middle of the day, or is something else happening here?
As I was looking around for companion stories for these photos, I saw an interesting update on the royal social media accounts. Since QEII passed away, @TheRoyalFamily Instagram account has slowly grown their follower count to 13 million, when the account had been at about 10.3 million at the end of 2021. I double-checked William and Kate’s account, which has gone through some name changes in the years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left. First, they switched the name of their account from Kensington Royal to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Then they switched names again after QEII’s death, yet they still magically retained more than 14.6 million followers. Here’s my question: we know that William and Kate buy bot-followers, but are Camilla and Charles getting into bot-buying too? I suspect they are.
Camilla, Queen Consort meets volunteers during a visit to the newly opened Royal Osteoporosis Society offices in Bath to meet staff, volunteers and the helpline team.
Camilla, Queen Consort attends a reception for the Royal Osteoporosis Society at Bath Guildhall in Bath.
Camilla, Queen Consort attends a reception for the Royal Osteoporosis Society at Bath Guildhall in Bath.
Camilla, Queen Consort plants a Hawthorne tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative during a visit to Lacock, Wiltshire. She also met community representatives at St Cyriac’s Church.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort greets her fox terrier rescue dogs “Bluebell” (right) and Beth (left)
Where: United Kingdom, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Camilla, Queen Consort plants a Hawthorne tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative during a visit to Lacock, Wiltshire. She also met community representatives at St Cyriac’s Church.
Dogs can sense evil. Those little guys know what’s up.
“I just wanted to go for a walk! Why did we stop to talk to Satan?!?”
LOL, true that.
Those are HER dogs 😳
No they cannot. Hitler’s dogs loved him.
I’ve been encountering a lot of Eastern European (mainly Polish) people who are suddenly pro-BRF and repeat all the tabloid lines. Anyone else encounter this?
I’m living in Poland and can honestly tell that I do not know anyone interested in BRF.
Yeah, that is what I thought. I live in the US but in an area with a lot of recent Polish immigrants and I can’t see any of them caring about the BRF beyond finding them a curiosity much like other Americans.
This is off topic, but these puppies are adorable!!!
They should do more photo shoots with doggies, that would increase their popularity for free.
“Half in the bag in the middle of the day” gets my vote.
All I know is there are lots of bots defending all the royals on Twitter. Not to mention slamming the Sussexes.
Ok so I did not know Camilla and Charles were together the whole time he was married to Diana until about 2 months ago. Totally mind-blown. I had no idea and I’m 31.
Charles had other girlfriends in addition to Camilla while married to Diana. Diana was being protective of Charles when she said “there are three of us in this marriage.” Camilla was simply the most machiavellian of the bunch.
omg that second pic actually made my skin crawl… what is going on with Camz? It’s like something evil possessed her soul. Is she not loving being named the official royal leaker to the scum of the earth rags? Is this sh-t stirrer addict finally reaping what she has sown? I kind of doubt it. She was probably told she has to work more to counter Harry’s success. Maybe in the past she would usually go off to her Indian spa retreats for a “refresh” and hasn’t been able to. Either way, her appearances give off the vibe that she’s throwing herself a pity party just like her “feel sorry for me, I’m the real victim” husband.
Her refresh is actually her drying out. Also, old Charlie looks like he hits the sauce hard. His face has so many broken blood veins in it, I bet he smells like gin all day. I don’t see him living as long as old Liz or Phil.
His maternal grandmother lived to be over 100, and she drank gin by the gallon. My father used to have a saying about nasty old men: he’s just too mean to die. It seems like Charles might fit in this category.
Gawd she’s hideous
She is worn in the face and definitely has the time and money for some professional refreshing.
You always retain followers when changing an Instagram handle (you’d only lose them by creating a whole new account, which it doesn’t seem they did). That’s not to say they aren’t buying followers, though! How embarrassing
I think they’re definitely buying bots. When they had the Cornwall instagram, I think only had about 2 million or so. Now they have 13 mil has king and queen? It doesn’t add up.
The Clarence House account still has only 1.7 million but is no longer being updated. They switched over to TQ’s royal family account. I don’t know how many it had before QE’s death but most of the followers were perhaps already there?
Camilla does not look well. I wonder if she is having health issues.
Too much smoking, too much booze, and severe osteoporosis. Plus she’s evil. That’ll always show on someone’s face.
Smoking and drinking alcohol are the main things you should not be doing if you have osteoporosis.
@Brassy Rebel — exactly. And her mother had severe osteoporosis. Notice how Camzilla always looks hunched over? Her spine is collapsing into a “dowager’s hump” from it.
She does, it’s called ginitus
They are definitely buying bot followers. If W&K are, then why not C&C? My guess though is that some of those followers are real in the wake of the Queen’s death – not out of love for C&C, but people may have started following to see some of the funeral or something like that. (they didn’t post during the mourning period but people may have still started following just the same.)
The big tell in my opinion is whether they keep adding followers or if it levels off. That was one of the things discussed in the NYT article about the Cambridges vs the Sussexes – the Cambridges always had just enough followers to keep ahead of the Sussexes, even when it didn’t make sense for them to pick up followers. Like they picked up 1k followers in a random week in May or something when they did not have any events, did not post anything, there was no other major royal event, etc. There were a lot of incidents of similar increases that seemed to be a big “tell” that it was bot-buying and not an organic increase in followers.
Also the followers don’t increase as significantly on twitter (where the Sussexes never had an account.)
It will be interesting to see if the increase in followers continues. I just can’t believe 14 million people are that interested in seeing Kate make another empty visit to another charity that is barely discussed in the post.
Charles- once upon a time- was a young, single, kinda cute heir to throne who dated around and played polo and got great press.
Then he caved to pressure to marry a teenager he openly did not love because she was a virgin and he needed to produce an heir of suitable breeding, he carried on with several other women.
And then, Princess Diana outshone him HUGELY and all the time. And he hated that.
And it never got better for him. He was never the dashing, darling heir again.
He has worked for decades to rehab his image. But if a netflix show can make his approval rating plummet- he really has no chance.
Buying bots gives him a fake air of importance, attention and adoration. And he needs that.
Camilla seems like a mean spirited, aristocratic bigot, who never grew into a better, wiser person.
Exactly. I keep repeating myself on this topic, but I just can’t get over how bad the PR around Camilla actually has been. They don’t sell us on her good qualities because she doesn’t have any. I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like this before. Putting a crown on her head at the coronation is going to be a terrible blunder. She combines all the worst aspects of all the terrible members of the RF: as fusty as Charles, as old-fashioned and snobby as Anne, as corrupt as Andrew, as entitled as Sophie and Edward, and lazy like Will and Kate. Shame!
Chuckles was NEVA cute lol
On Facebook I kept getting slammed with royal pages of photoshopped images of Cathy. Poking at the comments, they had to be bots, all were praising her like she was some kind of goddess. I poked the bear a few times making fun of the pictures, then got tons more of them on my page. Ugh.
My favorites are the all emoji responses like 3 (always 3 too) hearts or smiley faces. I never see that except for the BRF or sometimes Republican politicians.
Me to, especially when I ask them, “if she’s so beautiful, why do they keep airbrushing her picture”?
Decades of being evil racist vile disgusting human being who has no problem throwing people under the bus it’s starting show in Camilla face . She looks horrible unhappy her years of being a manipulated woman finally being exposed the cherry on the top is how misery she looks she took joy in hurting Meghan and Harry and now she looks as miserable as she made them while Meghan and Harry having more success than she ever will .
Please tell me what good it does for anyone if Cam shows up at an ROS office or plants a tree at a church? Do people pay to watch her performance?
How does the ROS benefit people with osteoporosis?
Is a visit from the new QC to a branch office meaningful to the employees?
Did the churchyard need a new tree & does anyone show up to see Cam put a sapling into a pre-dug hole?
Are all these non-meaningful events how the RF gets the citizenry to continue paying for their upkeep? What a waste of time, energy, and money. If Cam showed up at a job center for a couple of hours & helped people fill out applications or washed dishes where poor people went to get free meals, that would be helpful.
Agree. Surely there are better and cheaper ways to bring attention to charities than an expensively funded royal visit
I wouldn’t put it past them. Honestly, I wouldn’t put anything past them. They are so slimy they slide when they walk.
Can’t even muster up the energy to try to care about what she’s doing or what’s up with her. Same comment as I’ve just posted on the ‘Andy’s pissing Charles off’ comments. Hope she crashes and burns, sooner the better.
Being the Dragon/emotional support object to an evil pos like Chuck has got to be draining.
(“Dragon”: Basically the main guard and servant of the main villain of a piece. The main villain often pretends to be duped or something while getting the Dragon to do the dirty work.)
One supposed that Camilla was unnerved as the Carole Middletown and her brother made the case for Kate as future queen consort.
She was successful in navigating her position into that of queen.
Is she dealing with the sometimes empty feeling of ‘goal achievement’ by any ways possible?
The additional problem is that she has bought into the system of PR where by at least there is support for them among the unwashed masses.
If this supposition is true, then they will see bot-buying as an investment.
This strategy is a limiting factor for good decision making.
Whereas one may make bad decisions with good data, one will definitely make bad decisions with bad data.
It is incomprehensible that the two persons in that institution whose positions are set in stone continue to compete for attention.
Is it because of fear?
If so, they need to be reminded of Plato’s once-in-a-lifetime observation ‘courage
is knowing what to fear’.
I think Cam may be in the same empty place that Khate is – they schemed, manipulated, and back-stabbed to get their title, and now they’re here and it feels hollow and empty. No amount of jewels will take away Cam’s mortification that millions over the world bought Harry’s book and watched his special and watched the Crown and know just how nasty she was to a young, naive teenager. She thought she got away with it and protected her reputation, but she’s in her 70s and people know she was the nasty sidepiece.
There’s this line from Robert Graves’ Claudius books: Let all the poison that lurks in the mud hatch out.
I think that’s what we’re getting to witness lately. in other words, Karma is a steamroller.