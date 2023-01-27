“Taylor Swift directs Taylor Swift for the ‘Lavender Haze’ music video” links

Taylor Swift released her “Lavender Haze” music video. She directed this and… I can tell. She looks great in it though, she knows her angles. [Just Jared]

Keke Palmer is having a boy! She accidentally revealed it. [Seriously OMG]

How did RHOSLC’s Heather Gay get her black eye? [Dlisted]

Michael B. Jordan is SNL’s guest host this weekend. [LaineyGossip]

Honestly, the fact that this show exists is so depressing. [Pajiba]

Laura Carmichael is so lovely out of her Lady Edith drag, but that being said, this outfit is hilariously bad. [Go Fug Yourself]

David Foster can’t stop talking about being an old dad. [Gawker]

Dior: let’s make Anya Taylor-Joy look like a Victorian ghost. [RCFA]

Bristol Palin needed multiple surgeries to fix her botched breast reduction. [Starcasm]

Rita Ora aims for “alien/sexy.” [Egotastic]

These Hollywood stars are not nepo-babies. [Buzzfeed]