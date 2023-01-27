“Taylor Swift directs Taylor Swift for the ‘Lavender Haze’ music video” links
Taylor Swift released her “Lavender Haze” music video. She directed this and… I can tell. She looks great in it though, she knows her angles. [Just Jared]
Keke Palmer is having a boy! She accidentally revealed it. [Seriously OMG]
How did RHOSLC’s Heather Gay get her black eye? [Dlisted]
Michael B. Jordan is SNL’s guest host this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Honestly, the fact that this show exists is so depressing. [Pajiba]
Laura Carmichael is so lovely out of her Lady Edith drag, but that being said, this outfit is hilariously bad. [Go Fug Yourself]
David Foster can’t stop talking about being an old dad. [Gawker]
Dior: let’s make Anya Taylor-Joy look like a Victorian ghost. [RCFA]
Bristol Palin needed multiple surgeries to fix her botched breast reduction. [Starcasm]
Rita Ora aims for “alien/sexy.” [Egotastic]
These Hollywood stars are not nepo-babies. [Buzzfeed]

  1. saltandpepper says:
    January 27, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    The video is beautiful, she is very talented indeed.

  2. arhus says:
    January 27, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Wow all the non-nepo celebs they could find at buzfeed was old hollywood?!

  3. Aradia says:
    January 27, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    The video is different, weird, sexy. I love it, I love Taylor in her 30s with less Effs to give!

  4. Kezia says:
    January 27, 2023 at 2:37 pm

    Very cool that she used a trans-man for her love interest! Really important at the moment when trans people and their rights are so under attack and she has such a young following! 🏳️‍⚧️

  5. HeyKay says:
    January 27, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    She writes her own music, musician, country and now pop or dance.
    She certainly is talented, popular, and is continuing to tour and put out new music.
    Why not direct or produce?
    I give her a lot of credit, even tho I am not her audience.

  6. Sammiches says:
    January 27, 2023 at 3:31 pm

    What a boring video

  7. The Recluse says:
    January 27, 2023 at 4:19 pm

    This is nice.

    https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/inside-white-lotus-star-michael-imperiolis-little-slice-of-history-in-new-york-city

  8. HeyKay says:
    January 27, 2023 at 4:56 pm

    Look at that beautiful NY apartment.
    Michael and his wife have great style.
    Married 27 years is a true wonder in celeb world, Congrats.

  9. SAS says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    I like this video a lot better than Bejeweled (which I think she also wrote and directed).

  10. Latte says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:19 pm

    Totally agree with you on that 70s show reboot. I know I’m in the minority, but literally no need for a tired ass reboot.

    • Erin says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:51 pm

      I was just talking to my husband about this last night. We were the ones watching that 70s show when it was on and we have absolutely no interest in this reboot. It was the same thing with fuller house for me though too. Full House was literally my favorite show as a kid but I had no interest in the reboot.

