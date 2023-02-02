“How many of these Elie Saab gowns will we see at the Oscars?” links

I honestly only liked a few pieces from this Elie Saab collection, but I’m sure we’ll see a lot of them at the Oscars. [GFY]
A beardless Jake Gyllenhaal is working on a Presumed Innocent series. [JustJared]
Lainey on Princess Kate’s meaningless Shaping Us campaign. [LaineyGossip]
People are spending $100K on Latto’s used drawers?? [Dlisted]
Review of Netflix’s You People. [Pajiba]
Pics from the PFW Balmain show. [RCFA]
A Life After Lockup couple downsizes in Florida. [Starcasm]
I love the colors Tom Ford used in this collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ranking Gerard Butler’s films. [Buzzfeed]
Again, all of the Jan. 6th insurrectionists should be in prison. [Towleroad]
Dua Lipa is load-bearing. [Egotastic]
What were the best movies at Sundance this year? [Jezebel]
Oh wow, the gowns are actually really pretty.
The ball gowns especially.
They are beautiful.. I hope most of them.
Would love to see Meghan in that cape (or train) dress with the blue going through it. (Second photo front dress)
I’m glad actresses are no longer being bullied into wearing that awful Marchesa,is Georgina Chapman still designing?
I don’t know how they’re still in buisness. Their early 2010s designs and overall aesthetic were elite but they haven’t had a decent collection since. Everything looks so cheap, especially since they came back post Harvey. I can’t imagine that they’ll continue for much longer, you hardly see Marchesa on the red carpet anymore unless it’s on a relatively unknown actress.
Yet you’ll likely see some Dolce & Gabbana, I don’t know why.
Lordy Lainey is giving Kate an even bigger pass than Omid did. I’m not entirely sure at this point that her intentions are good and she wants to make a difference. If she did, she would.
Rhiannon Mills said the same thing, that she “knows her stuff and definitely cares” or something. Like when Queen Rania said Kate’s “face lights up when she talks about her work”. Sure Jan. LOL.
I never saw Lainey as a Kate apologist before, but L lets K completely off of the hook for being ineffectual and repetitively playing it so safe that her “work” is utterly meaningless
Yep. Her write-up was very disappointing!
Is Omid part of the royal rota? How does it work is he not ostracized because he is viewed as team Sussex?
He is not part of the rota. The rota consists of 5-7 newspapers that have guaranteed access (its the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express, I think the Telegraph, and I can’t remember the others) and function similar to a press pool. Omid just covers the royals for Harper’s Bazaar, Yahoo UK and a few other outlets. I guess they could yank his press credentials (is that a thing in the UK lol) but then they would have to explain why, and saying “because he offers valid criticisms of the royals” would probably not go over well, especially considering what some of the RRs were allowed to say about about Meghan.
I completely agree with that critique of You People.
Same.
I was so happy to see that review yesterday. I randomly clicked You People the other day and watched it, and so many things were wrong. The mother was over the top awful. Like, white liberals can be pretty bad, but they usually have some self awareness and their racism seeps out in more subtle, passive-aggressive ways, not like some naive, well-meaning 50s housewife from the segregated South. Next, the Roscoe’s scene. Just, why? A man who prides himself on familiarity with African American culture doesn’t even ask the parents where they want to eat?
The movie had a great opportunity to raise real issues about ongoing biases in educated, liberal communities, but it just went for the cheap shots.
The Elie Saab collection is the most beautiful collection I’ve ever seen!
You can see how inspired they’ve been of Indian and Asian culture designing these.
#2. Pale blue and white dress is beautiful. No scarf tho. My fav.
#1. photo is pretty but I’m tired of the sheer and see thru trend
Pretty material and style, but a liner would bring more attention to the fashion, IMO.
A lot of these have a Gramma lace tablecloth look to them, just a little too.
I hope the Oscars bring some really beautiful gowns with luxury materials and fabulous tailoring, I need some cheering this spring.
From these pics are we guessing the Oscars will be pale spring colors?
Will the velvet tux still be in style on the men? I hope not.
Could a clean shaven, or well groomed beard and a sharp hair cut on the men make a comeback? I’m talking to you Jared Leto! Stop the Malibu Jesus look, you shifty dude.
I was blown away by this Eli’s Saab collection!! Even the pant suits were fabulous!!! Truly one of the most beautiful and cohesive collections I’ve seen in quite awhile.
Lol, “beardless”.
Jake Gyllenhaal trying to follow in Harrison Ford’s footsteps even after 35 years seems too soon. But that book was so good and the movie was great so hopefully they do it justice
And he is absolutely no Harrison Ford, but JG can handle a run-of-the-mill thriller. If they were trying to make him the next Indy Jones I’d have an issue.
Tremendous collection by Tom Ford. Huge fan of his work! Would be great if some actors choose to wear his latest creations.
I liked several of the Elie Saab’s, I would imagine we’ll see a few of them on the red carpet.
The Tom Ford collection is nice too.
I actually liked You People. It was silly and unbelievable but I laughed in a lot of places. I am not Jewish though. I can absolutely see how this is offensive to some people.