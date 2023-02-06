Mary J. Blige performed ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and looked gorgeous at the Grammys

Embed from Getty Images
I’m watching the rest of the Grammy Awards this morning because my old ass can’t stay up past 9pm without being grumpy. I assumed that Mary J. Blige would be part of the tribute to rap, similar to how she performed at the Super Bowl with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. She’s R&B though and she performed her new song “Good Morning Gorgeous” in between Beyonce’s historical win and Dr. Dre being given the Global Impact Award (by LL Cool J., natch). I cried! Holy sh-t that performance was incredible. I’m so glad she’s getting her due now. She’s also on the cover of People Magazine’s last issue, and her interview is a study in self love, as is her new single.
On the red carpet Mary was in a sequin silver long sleeve gown by The Blonds with a gold belt and cutouts around the hip area. I liked her performance and ceremony gowns a little more.
Look at H.E.R. and Mary J. Blige looking at each other! H.E.R. is in Bach Mai and we’re about to see a lot more of her as she’s in the Color Purple movie, coming out this December.
Mary J. Blige has a whopping 9 Grammys. Beyonce holds the record now with this year’s win putting her at 33. Mary was nominated in five R&B categories last night but unfortunately did not win.
She looks fab in both outfits. I don’t like the Barbie hairstyle, though. It looks painful.
Mary J was nominated for AOTY and ROTY in addition to 4 R&B categories.
Good Morning Gorgeous was a good album and Mary J is a living legend.
MJB is a mfkn’ icon. She holds a special place in my heart. I too am so glad to see her getting her dues, since she has been out here slaying since ’91 and is a pioneer, and I have been following her since way back then. The QUEEN of Hip Hop Soul and the muva of R&B Soul.
Love MJB. Grew up listening to her, and will always have a soft spot in my heart for her. Glad she’s getting the recognition that she deserves.
Ahhhh…she looks fabulous.