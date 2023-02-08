Princess Kate wore a Zara blazer to hang out with Captain Preet Chandi

The Princess of Wales stepped out for the first time this week (that Place2Be photo-op was done God knows when) today in Derby. She greeted Captain Preet Chandi, who went on a solo expedition across Antarctica. Kate was handed that “patronage” – she was named the royal patron of Captain Chandi’s expedition, and Kate’s staff dutifully posted some stuff on social media about it. None of that is a diss on Captain Chandi – she seems cool and inspiring, and if she gets kids interested in exploration, science and adventure, that’s a great thing. That’s probably why Kate is trying to claim some credit for Chandi’s achievements.

Kate wore her £70 Zara blazer in white, which we’ve seen before. Notably, during one of the Duchess of Sussex’s last events during the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour in 2020, Meghan wore a boxy cream blazer and black trousers. Kate copykeened the look soon after with this Zara blazer, and we have another appearance of the same copykeen’d look today. For someone who believes she’s in competition with Meghan, perhaps Kate should try a little bit harder not to copy every single outfit Meghan has ever worn?

In addition to taking the stage with Captain Chandi, Kate also did a “polar training” photo op with some tires. A whole mess, good lord.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

81 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a Zara blazer to hang out with Captain Preet Chandi”

  1. K8erade says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:23 am

    Kate needs a boyfriend or someone who can distract her and get her out of her royal bubble. She just looks exhausted lately (her botox has settled in at least) and I imagine it’s dealing with Pegs’ temper tantrums.

    Reply
  2. HeyKay says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Again I ask, why don’t they just stay out of the public eye until the coronation?
    K&W need an entirely new team of advisors.

    She looks ridiculous in this, pulling a tire.
    Can you just have a photo op w/Captain C and a quick chat about Cap. C’s accomplishments?

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Her extra long hair seems to be another Meghan cosplay.

    Reply
  4. Michele says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Was the white jacket to theme-dress for the Antarctic white/ice? Also, I’ve never seen Keen hug someone…

    Reply
    • blue says:
      February 8, 2023 at 10:44 am

      And a brown person!

      Reply
      • IForget says:
        February 8, 2023 at 11:21 am

        It does look a bit off for her. There’s nothing wrong with being icy; nobody is forcing her to be touchy-feely (except her one-sided competition with Meghan). Dunno why she doesn’t just own it. We’ve seen her recoil from black women, avoid touching black children, etc etc. She’s clearly not comfortable.

    • B says:
      February 8, 2023 at 11:19 am

      I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Kate copying Meghan’s gestures and body language is far creepier than her copying Meghan’s clothes. It means she is watching hours of Meghan video and photos and MEMORIZING it. It’s a cross between a stalker watching youtube videos and a sports team watching game tape of the opposing team.

      That is a Meghan hug.

      Reply
      • TheWigletOfWails says:
        February 8, 2023 at 12:19 pm

        She’d definitely wear Meghan’s skin if she could. She can copy Meghan’s gestures if she likes but they’ll always look weird because they aren’t spontaneous or genuine like Meghan’s.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        February 8, 2023 at 5:21 pm

        We saw this all in the move Get Out. Meghan really had to leave that sunken place.

    • SarahCS says:
      February 8, 2023 at 11:21 am

      Oh they have a list and points are being made. Its her entire existence at this point. If she wasn’t costing us millions it would be pathetic.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 8, 2023 at 3:46 pm

      The whole hugging thing is clearly in response to the docu-series & memoir, meant to convey Kate’s warmth & approachability (*snort*). Except we all see it for what it is, craven pandering to the rota rats.

      Reply
  5. usavgjoe says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:27 am

    She looks uncomfortable in the blazer… the fit looks off on her.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      February 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

      It’s the ridiculous shoulder pads.

      Reply
    • Lurker25 says:
      February 8, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Blazer is too long and formal. Takes up too much visual space and looks heavy(shoulder pads) against the light casual shoes. She needs flowy pants, or a shorter/lighter blazer or more solid-looking booties or high tops or even heels (to balance the blazer, bad for tire pulling obv.)

      It’s a lost cause. Her clothing ALWAYS looks boring/off bc she will never never ever ever never ever let go of the need to accentuate her thinness… She LOVES that inverted triangle silhouette with wide shoulders and teeny waist. So balance, proportion, visual interest – all the things that make Megan’s outfits memorable and pleasing to the eye – are utterly ignored.

      Copykate will identify a colors or accessories/hair combos to copy. But she will choose to tighten and lengthen the look or add some girlish detail, sucking out all the charm.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      February 8, 2023 at 11:39 am

      It just seems like it’s been a while since Khate’s worn her usual 1040s outfits or 1980s secretarial dresses, or her sporty jeggings. It seems like this time she’s totally dedicated herself to dressing like other women, but she always manages to “Kate up” the look, bless her, by making it longer, adding buttons, or wearing the wrong things for the occasion, etc.

      Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:28 am

    I finally got into the PhD program I wanted on my 3rd attempt, so I’m in a good and I’ll say something nice:

    1. The jeans aren’t painted on.
    2. She’s wearing appropriate footwear.
    3. She’s keeping the shoulder pad industry afloat.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

    That one eyebrow is still just refusing to settle huh? Whew.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      February 8, 2023 at 10:45 am

      I think at this point, it’s clear there was permanent damage done from some procedure. It’s not gonna unwonk itself.

      Reply
    • Cece says:
      February 8, 2023 at 11:50 am

      Every time I come on here, people make fun of Kate’s eyebrow and it is so awkward for me because I have that asymmetry naturally sigh!

      Reply
      • Roo says:
        February 8, 2023 at 3:37 pm

        @Cece, it’s not about the asymmetry. It’s about how vain and shallow she is, and how she strongly denied having any work done, when it’s clear that she’s had work done.

  8. Lorelei says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:30 am

    I just burst out laughing at that last photo of her. The expression on her face! ☠️

    Also, in all fairness to Kate, she already had this exact (or an identical) blazer long before Meghan came along; I remember because at the time, I really liked it, but it sold out quickly. (Although I liked Meghan’s a lot more.) Princess Mary has the same/a similar one from Zara.

    https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/zara-waffle-blazer-white/

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm

      It’s not the same blazer but its pretty close. Which again makes me ask why is she spending money on buying something that is almost identical to something she already has!?!?

      Reply
    • Mel.ex.pat says:
      February 8, 2023 at 1:13 pm

      I like the older blazer better – not a fan of the boxy 1980’s double breasted blazers that are back in style these days….

      Reply
  9. Jais says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:31 am

    In Kate’s mind, that tire is Meghan dragging her down, but by single-handedly copying one outfit at a time, she will beat her ultimate nemesis…in her mind. Anyways, congrats to Captain Chandi.

    Reply
  10. Mandy says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:33 am

    I was thinking this is a total MM look that she is emulating. She is also being more “touchy feely.” I am all for that although it’s not her nature. I don’t want to mean girl her, but if she dislikes MM so much, why is she trying to become her? Jealousy will make us do awkward things to compensate for our own insecurities.

    Reply
    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      February 8, 2023 at 12:13 pm

      She’s trying to prove to us that she’s a “girl’s girl” and she’s a warm and friendly person when all we’ve seen is the exact opposite.

      Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      February 8, 2023 at 7:25 pm

      She wants Harry.

      There are plenty of people with very incisive and intelligent things to say about other reasons she’s doing this. But in my honest opinion, at its core it comes down to Kate wanting Harry.

      Reply
  11. Cathy says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:36 am

    It feels like we have had some solid push from Middleton PR lately what with Kate and her airly yahs and CarolE with her business failings/ oh it’s doing great/ it’s really not stories. Good for Captain Chandi for making the treks and now inspiring the next generation. But does she need Kate to come along and have her little activity? And it’s not that Kate’s really sporty, she isn’t. Let’s just remind ourselves that the only sports she did was more than half her lifetime ago, at school.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      February 8, 2023 at 11:27 am

      Exactly! Has she ever done a sport well on her dates? She sucks at soccer, table tennis, archery,… She can play some tennis, but sorry, so can I since I did it in school. She is only called athletic because she is a patron of many sports organizations because those appointments are super easy. And because she has a very manly body and probably goes to her gym every day. That means well trained for me. Nothing else

      Reply
  12. Mandy says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:42 am

    On second thought…Kate pulling the tire is like Fonzi jumping the shark waterskiing. She’s jumped the shark. We can never unsee this. Cringe.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    February 8, 2023 at 10:46 am

    I’m going to grudgingly say whatever her motivations, I’m glad Kate is raising awareness of Captain Preet’s accomplishments. I follow “Polar Preet” account on social media and if she was a white woman, the entire world would be falling over itself to fete her for her record-breaking trek, but for her there has been barely any notice.

    Reply
  14. PunkPrincessPhD says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Preet is fabulous and I’m glad she is being recognized, but it frustrates the hell outta me that Kate gets the spotlight here. Like, you know who actually did polar expedition training and uh … trekked to the south pole? Rhymes with Spare-y.

    But of course we have to applaud keenery over actual achievement. 🙄

    Reply
  15. Tarte au Citron says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Maybe we don’t get to see it, but do you ever see Crown Princesses Mary of Denmark or Victoria of Sweden doing things like this?

    This (*waves around à la Karen Walker*) is the kind of thing you’d do with the TV celebrity you had booked for your event.

    Reply
    • Iz_Q says:
      February 8, 2023 at 8:51 pm

      I’ve never seen either one of these royal ladies do something like this. Does not mean they’ve never joined in on a demonstration or activity having to do with the event they are attending, but they’ve never done it for a photo op or made it about themselves. This was Kate making this event about her and not the person she was supposed to be honoring.

      Reply
  16. Jay says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:34 am

    I like this whole look with the exception of the fabric on the blazer – it looks kind of flimsy and crepey, and I don’t love the gold buttons either. But overall, it’s actually professional and appropriate!

    The tire pulling with the huge rictus grin looks… painful. I understand why she’s trying to smile instead of the wild faces I would be making with such an exertion, but maybe take it down two notches. Or have a group shot where everyone is trying to pull a tire so it looks fun?

    As it is, it looks like a torture device or that they are training her to pull Charles’ golden carriage.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:36 am

    The fashion bloggers are saying the Zara jacket is new. It’s interesting that she had qualms about hugging Meghan when they first met but she’s all over Preet.

    Reply
  18. Imara219 says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:40 am

    I mean, if she copied it from Meghan, it’s a good look to copy 😁. In my thinner days, I loved pairing these types of blazers with tees + skinny jeans + sneakers/wedges because it’s just a good ‘fit. It’s both casual and presentable.

    Reply
  19. manda says:
    February 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

    I didn’t see anyone comment on this, but is she wearing veja sneakers? I feel like meghan wore vejas a few years ago. And yes, anyone can buy them, but it’s a pretty niche brand, I think. I rarely see them out

    Reply
  20. Niki says:
    February 8, 2023 at 12:18 pm

    Sometimes I’m still dumbfounded that this is a whole grown ass woman doing all this performative bullshit. The lack of interest in anything she participates in is astounding. I would be ashamed and mortified if I were British and this clown was representing the nation. The “Royals” are all so amazingly mediocre and her days are truly numbered. Watch Will remarry an entertainer.

    Reply
  21. Just Me says:
    February 8, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Kate looks “tired”!

    Reply
  22. Well Wisher says:
    February 8, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    So over this.

    An observation – “Kate is a hugger¿”

    Reply
  23. j.ferber says:
    February 8, 2023 at 2:20 pm

    Oh, my God, that tire picture is awesome!!! Whatever it’s supposed to represent, it says to me that this woman will go through any exercise regimen to look as thin and toned as possible. I’m sure she will set up this tire contraption in one of her many backyards in one of her many homes (or all of them). Because she’s all in if the work will benefit HER looks and body. Hard work to benefit anyone else? Nah, not so much. Also, the tire picture should be the new go-to in all new stories on Kate. It is iconic in the worst possible way.

    Reply
  24. QuiteContrary says:
    February 8, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    The tire Kate is pulling is the weight of Meghan’s example, excellence, goodness and happy marriage.

    It’s going to follow Kate around for the rest of her sorry life.

    Reply
  25. one of the marys says:
    February 8, 2023 at 7:29 pm

    That tire picture looks ripe for memes.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment