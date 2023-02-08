Princess Kate wore a Zara blazer to hang out with Captain Preet Chandi

The Princess of Wales stepped out for the first time this week (that Place2Be photo-op was done God knows when) today in Derby. She greeted Captain Preet Chandi, who went on a solo expedition across Antarctica. Kate was handed that “patronage” – she was named the royal patron of Captain Chandi’s expedition, and Kate’s staff dutifully posted some stuff on social media about it. None of that is a diss on Captain Chandi – she seems cool and inspiring, and if she gets kids interested in exploration, science and adventure, that’s a great thing. That’s probably why Kate is trying to claim some credit for Chandi’s achievements.
Kate wore her £70 Zara blazer in white, which we’ve seen before. Notably, during one of the Duchess of Sussex’s last events during the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour in 2020, Meghan wore a boxy cream blazer and black trousers. Kate copykeened the look soon after with this Zara blazer, and we have another appearance of the same copykeen’d look today. For someone who believes she’s in competition with Meghan, perhaps Kate should try a little bit harder not to copy every single outfit Meghan has ever worn?
In addition to taking the stage with Captain Chandi, Kate also did a “polar training” photo op with some tires. A whole mess, good lord.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Kate needs a boyfriend or someone who can distract her and get her out of her royal bubble. She just looks exhausted lately (her botox has settled in at least) and I imagine it’s dealing with Pegs’ temper tantrums.
Well, Tom Cruise is available. And this is hopefully the only time I’ll say that Tom Cruise would be an improvement over someone’s current situation.
🤣🤣🤣
Emily right? I mean even the Cult Whisperer would indeed be an improvement over Peg
It’s the jealousy and the “competition”…
+1
She looks much more tired today than she looked in the video from a place 2 be, so someone must have touched her up in that a great deal.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣OK I’m sorry but I can’t stop laughing, does she even realise what she has done 😂😂😂😂with THAT around her 😂😂😉look everyone Khate has a “SPARE”, tyre 😂😂🦅
Not only that — I think the tire is winning.
Someone should send her a BoB.. might improve her nasty mean girl personality.
Deeeeeeefinitely needs a boyfriend, at least a couple of shags to release the tension in her face.
Again I ask, why don’t they just stay out of the public eye until the coronation?
K&W need an entirely new team of advisors.
She looks ridiculous in this, pulling a tire.
Can you just have a photo op w/Captain C and a quick chat about Cap. C’s accomplishments?
This falls under the same category and slipping down the slide. They set her up over and over again.
Her extra long hair seems to be another Meghan cosplay.
It must be because kate used to have her hair a bit shorter, which in my opinion suited her better.
Was the white jacket to theme-dress for the Antarctic white/ice? Also, I’ve never seen Keen hug someone…
And a brown person!
It does look a bit off for her. There’s nothing wrong with being icy; nobody is forcing her to be touchy-feely (except her one-sided competition with Meghan). Dunno why she doesn’t just own it. We’ve seen her recoil from black women, avoid touching black children, etc etc. She’s clearly not comfortable.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Kate copying Meghan’s gestures and body language is far creepier than her copying Meghan’s clothes. It means she is watching hours of Meghan video and photos and MEMORIZING it. It’s a cross between a stalker watching youtube videos and a sports team watching game tape of the opposing team.
That is a Meghan hug.
She’d definitely wear Meghan’s skin if she could. She can copy Meghan’s gestures if she likes but they’ll always look weird because they aren’t spontaneous or genuine like Meghan’s.
We saw this all in the move Get Out. Meghan really had to leave that sunken place.
Oh they have a list and points are being made. Its her entire existence at this point. If she wasn’t costing us millions it would be pathetic.
The whole hugging thing is clearly in response to the docu-series & memoir, meant to convey Kate’s warmth & approachability (*snort*). Except we all see it for what it is, craven pandering to the rota rats.
She looks uncomfortable in the blazer… the fit looks off on her.
It’s the ridiculous shoulder pads.
Blazer is too long and formal. Takes up too much visual space and looks heavy(shoulder pads) against the light casual shoes. She needs flowy pants, or a shorter/lighter blazer or more solid-looking booties or high tops or even heels (to balance the blazer, bad for tire pulling obv.)
It’s a lost cause. Her clothing ALWAYS looks boring/off bc she will never never ever ever never ever let go of the need to accentuate her thinness… She LOVES that inverted triangle silhouette with wide shoulders and teeny waist. So balance, proportion, visual interest – all the things that make Megan’s outfits memorable and pleasing to the eye – are utterly ignored.
Copykate will identify a colors or accessories/hair combos to copy. But she will choose to tighten and lengthen the look or add some girlish detail, sucking out all the charm.
Way too formal, how is she (and her team) so bad at this?
It just seems like it’s been a while since Khate’s worn her usual 1040s outfits or 1980s secretarial dresses, or her sporty jeggings. It seems like this time she’s totally dedicated herself to dressing like other women, but she always manages to “Kate up” the look, bless her, by making it longer, adding buttons, or wearing the wrong things for the occasion, etc.
I finally got into the PhD program I wanted on my 3rd attempt, so I’m in a good and I’ll say something nice:
1. The jeans aren’t painted on.
2. She’s wearing appropriate footwear.
3. She’s keeping the shoulder pad industry afloat.
Congratulations! 🎉
Congrats on your acceptance!
Congratulations! I did my PhD when. I was in my 30s. It’s a grind but you learn a ton. Good luck!
I’m 43, Mimsy. I’ll be returning to school after 20 years. I’m excited but nervous.
Congrats, Mimsy! Often, returning students are the best! They know how to get things done and have their priorities hammered out.
Woohoo Rapunzel!!! Congratulations!
RAPUNZEL, CONGRATULATIONS and very well done
Congratulations! What will you be studying?
Huzzah and Congrats!!
CONGRATULATIONS!! That’s wonderful news, I also appreciate the irony of sharing the news with us here where we’re looking at a woman who has achieved nothing with her life and all the opportunities she’s had. Nice touch.
Wishing you all the very best for completing your PhD.
Congrats, and those were all the nice things I would have said 😃
Congratulations! What an accomplishment …
Congratulations, Rapunzel! Go kick butt and take names. 🙂
Great news!
Congratulations! That’s a fantastic achievement! I’m sure you’ll do really well. 🎊🎉
That one eyebrow is still just refusing to settle huh? Whew.
I think at this point, it’s clear there was permanent damage done from some procedure. It’s not gonna unwonk itself.
Every time I come on here, people make fun of Kate’s eyebrow and it is so awkward for me because I have that asymmetry naturally sigh!
@Cece, it’s not about the asymmetry. It’s about how vain and shallow she is, and how she strongly denied having any work done, when it’s clear that she’s had work done.
I just burst out laughing at that last photo of her. The expression on her face! ☠️
Also, in all fairness to Kate, she already had this exact (or an identical) blazer long before Meghan came along; I remember because at the time, I really liked it, but it sold out quickly. (Although I liked Meghan’s a lot more.) Princess Mary has the same/a similar one from Zara.
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/zara-waffle-blazer-white/
It’s not the same blazer but its pretty close. Which again makes me ask why is she spending money on buying something that is almost identical to something she already has!?!?
I like the older blazer better – not a fan of the boxy 1980’s double breasted blazers that are back in style these days….
In Kate’s mind, that tire is Meghan dragging her down, but by single-handedly copying one outfit at a time, she will beat her ultimate nemesis…in her mind. Anyways, congrats to Captain Chandi.
I was thinking this is a total MM look that she is emulating. She is also being more “touchy feely.” I am all for that although it’s not her nature. I don’t want to mean girl her, but if she dislikes MM so much, why is she trying to become her? Jealousy will make us do awkward things to compensate for our own insecurities.
She’s trying to prove to us that she’s a “girl’s girl” and she’s a warm and friendly person when all we’ve seen is the exact opposite.
She wants Harry.
There are plenty of people with very incisive and intelligent things to say about other reasons she’s doing this. But in my honest opinion, at its core it comes down to Kate wanting Harry.
It feels like we have had some solid push from Middleton PR lately what with Kate and her airly yahs and CarolE with her business failings/ oh it’s doing great/ it’s really not stories. Good for Captain Chandi for making the treks and now inspiring the next generation. But does she need Kate to come along and have her little activity? And it’s not that Kate’s really sporty, she isn’t. Let’s just remind ourselves that the only sports she did was more than half her lifetime ago, at school.
Exactly! Has she ever done a sport well on her dates? She sucks at soccer, table tennis, archery,… She can play some tennis, but sorry, so can I since I did it in school. She is only called athletic because she is a patron of many sports organizations because those appointments are super easy. And because she has a very manly body and probably goes to her gym every day. That means well trained for me. Nothing else
On second thought…Kate pulling the tire is like Fonzi jumping the shark waterskiing. She’s jumped the shark. We can never unsee this. Cringe.
Or going down a slide.
Yes, the slide. Or being beaten in a running race by Cain and Harry.
Someone who’s better than me at photoshop needs to make this happen.
I’m going to grudgingly say whatever her motivations, I’m glad Kate is raising awareness of Captain Preet’s accomplishments. I follow “Polar Preet” account on social media and if she was a white woman, the entire world would be falling over itself to fete her for her record-breaking trek, but for her there has been barely any notice.
Preet is fabulous and I’m glad she is being recognized, but it frustrates the hell outta me that Kate gets the spotlight here. Like, you know who actually did polar expedition training and uh … trekked to the south pole? Rhymes with Spare-y.
But of course we have to applaud keenery over actual achievement. 🙄
Maybe we don’t get to see it, but do you ever see Crown Princesses Mary of Denmark or Victoria of Sweden doing things like this?
This (*waves around à la Karen Walker*) is the kind of thing you’d do with the TV celebrity you had booked for your event.
I’ve never seen either one of these royal ladies do something like this. Does not mean they’ve never joined in on a demonstration or activity having to do with the event they are attending, but they’ve never done it for a photo op or made it about themselves. This was Kate making this event about her and not the person she was supposed to be honoring.
I like this whole look with the exception of the fabric on the blazer – it looks kind of flimsy and crepey, and I don’t love the gold buttons either. But overall, it’s actually professional and appropriate!
The tire pulling with the huge rictus grin looks… painful. I understand why she’s trying to smile instead of the wild faces I would be making with such an exertion, but maybe take it down two notches. Or have a group shot where everyone is trying to pull a tire so it looks fun?
As it is, it looks like a torture device or that they are training her to pull Charles’ golden carriage.
The fashion bloggers are saying the Zara jacket is new. It’s interesting that she had qualms about hugging Meghan when they first met but she’s all over Preet.
I mean, if she copied it from Meghan, it’s a good look to copy 😁. In my thinner days, I loved pairing these types of blazers with tees + skinny jeans + sneakers/wedges because it’s just a good ‘fit. It’s both casual and presentable.
I didn’t see anyone comment on this, but is she wearing veja sneakers? I feel like meghan wore vejas a few years ago. And yes, anyone can buy them, but it’s a pretty niche brand, I think. I rarely see them out
Kate debuted her Veja when she and William went to Scotland last year. Bet she didn’t know about Veja before Meghan wore hers.
Yeah, she’s wearing Veja sneakers. She got herself a pair after Meghan wore them during the Aussie tour.
Vejas are the only shoe I see moms wearing out in the northeast suburbs.
Yep, she never wore them before Megan, she used to only wear those white supergas before.
I don’t see them in DC, but DC is known for being unfashionable, lol
Sometimes I’m still dumbfounded that this is a whole grown ass woman doing all this performative bullshit. The lack of interest in anything she participates in is astounding. I would be ashamed and mortified if I were British and this clown was representing the nation. The “Royals” are all so amazingly mediocre and her days are truly numbered. Watch Will remarry an entertainer.
Kate looks “tired”!
So over this.
An observation – “Kate is a hugger¿”
Oh, my God, that tire picture is awesome!!! Whatever it’s supposed to represent, it says to me that this woman will go through any exercise regimen to look as thin and toned as possible. I’m sure she will set up this tire contraption in one of her many backyards in one of her many homes (or all of them). Because she’s all in if the work will benefit HER looks and body. Hard work to benefit anyone else? Nah, not so much. Also, the tire picture should be the new go-to in all new stories on Kate. It is iconic in the worst possible way.
The tire Kate is pulling is the weight of Meghan’s example, excellence, goodness and happy marriage.
It’s going to follow Kate around for the rest of her sorry life.
Haha! So true.
That tire picture looks ripe for memes.