Michelle Yeoh wore Schiaparelli at the SAGs, as ‘EEAAO’ gets a huge boost

Embed from Getty Images

The SAG Awards revitalized the Oscar campaign for Everything Everywhere All At Once. There was talk, two weeks ago or so, that The Fabelmans and Tar were making a surge, but it looks like the actors’ union was like “nope.” EEAAO picked up four of the big prizes at the SAGs: Best Actress, Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Can I just say? Once I had seen the movie, I couldn’t believe that Jamie Lee Curtis was being nominated everywhere, but seeing her SAG speech, I get it. She’s Hollywood royalty, being recognized for decades of work finally, in her 60s, and her speech was incredibly emotional and lovely.

Ke Huy Quan picked up the SAG for Best Supporting Actor, which pretty much means he’s a lock for the Oscar – he’s picked up nearly every big award. And Michelle Yeoh finally got something!! She was so surprised, she didn’t have a speech, and she cursed on stage, “Sh-t! F–k!” She’s amazing. I’m sad that Stephanie Hsu wasn’t singled out because she’s amazing, but she did get a SAG as part of the ensemble, as did Hollywood veteran James Hong.

Fashion notes: Michelle Yeoh wore Schiaparelli, a paper-shredded dress which kept bumping into the mic when she was on stage. It wasn’t the best, hopefully her Oscar dress will be better. Stephanie wore Carolina Herrera and Jamie Lee wore Romona Kaveza.

PS… One of the worst SAG-producing moments came from whoever decided to get Mark Wahlberg, a man convicted of a hate crime against an Asian man, to present the ensemble award to EEAAO.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images