Michelle Yeoh wore Schiaparelli at the SAGs, as ‘EEAAO’ gets a huge boost

The SAG Awards revitalized the Oscar campaign for Everything Everywhere All At Once. There was talk, two weeks ago or so, that The Fabelmans and Tar were making a surge, but it looks like the actors’ union was like “nope.” EEAAO picked up four of the big prizes at the SAGs: Best Actress, Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Can I just say? Once I had seen the movie, I couldn’t believe that Jamie Lee Curtis was being nominated everywhere, but seeing her SAG speech, I get it. She’s Hollywood royalty, being recognized for decades of work finally, in her 60s, and her speech was incredibly emotional and lovely.
Ke Huy Quan picked up the SAG for Best Supporting Actor, which pretty much means he’s a lock for the Oscar – he’s picked up nearly every big award. And Michelle Yeoh finally got something!! She was so surprised, she didn’t have a speech, and she cursed on stage, “Sh-t! F–k!” She’s amazing. I’m sad that Stephanie Hsu wasn’t singled out because she’s amazing, but she did get a SAG as part of the ensemble, as did Hollywood veteran James Hong.
Fashion notes: Michelle Yeoh wore Schiaparelli, a paper-shredded dress which kept bumping into the mic when she was on stage. It wasn’t the best, hopefully her Oscar dress will be better. Stephanie wore Carolina Herrera and Jamie Lee wore Romona Kaveza.
PS… One of the worst SAG-producing moments came from whoever decided to get Mark Wahlberg, a man convicted of a hate crime against an Asian man, to present the ensemble award to EEAAO.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I was a small girl in Brasil watching Michele Yeoh kick ass and got told by my mother I had to do ballet and not martial arts because it was a girl thing ( little did I know Michelle is actualla a ballarina!) so yeah, i cried.
I was so wrroied Cate Blacnhett and the whole admisions scandal of To Leslie would rob Michele and her colleagues of a deserved moment. Yes, the movie is unconventional and not for everyone, but I find refreshing it is NOT an Oscar Bait thing. It is about a family struggling and overcoming their traumas. It is about migration and broken dreams. It is universal.
Jamie Lee Curtis deserved the award, as much as Viola Davis deserved an Oscar nomination she did not get. This is to say, perhaps Jamie´s performance was not the ” best” per se, but it was a tour de force in a very strange movie that very few trained actors would be capable of pull it off. The fact she managed to make a scene where she plays the piano with her feet poignant is a gift I feel she personally gave me.
I think Michelle Yeoh is really the Hollywood queen that no one acknowledged from EEAAO. JLC has been well acknowledged at the peak of her career. Michelle is just now getting any sort of acknowledgement. She was the first ASIAN bond girl, a consistent figure in martial arts/action movies, and is really one of the few asian women that trail-blazed and made it in Hollywood where Asian women are rarely given any other roles other than supporting or some stereotype. It’s her time.
It can be both. They can both be celebrated.
Thank you for pointing out the Mark Wahlberg angle – I legit gasped when I saw it.
People make mistakes and people grow but you have to actually admit to them and want to change and he’s still “SAY HI TO YA MUTHA FOR ME-ing” all over. With an anti-vaxx wife to boot. And the Venn diagram for anti-vax and bigotry is a circle.
I bet he lobbied to hand out that award so he can get pictured being friendly with Asians. It’s such a shocking and disgusting crime that he never took accountability for while trying to erase from the books.
Michelle always looks like she’s having the best time! The dress is some paper-shredder realness (at first I thought ostrich feathers, but it looks too thick). Not a fan but she (as well as the likes of Cate Blanchett) pulls it off with her obvious delight.
Michelle’s dress looks very fun and for sure stands out in the crowd. Loved Stephanie’s, fantastic color and cut. Jamie, great too, shows you don’t have to dress matronly when you’re in your 60s.
Jamie Lee might be hollywood royalty, but I hope she doesn’t win for her role in EEAAO. She’s by far the weakest link of the ensemble. I thought queen Angela Bassett was locked in this category, but now I don’t know what to expect at the Oscars.
I would be happy with either one winning. The real crime is that this might be their last chance at winning, Holywood does not offer much good roles for women their age and, in Angela´s case, race.
I feel the same. I wish they’d tie because I’m rooting for both.
I cheered so much for Michelle …. I really really want her to win the academy award! Hope she pulls it off….
I actually like her dress, it seems to fit her well and its quirky and fun. I haven’t had a chance to watch any of the Oscar movies yet but next Sunday I have big plans to watch EEAAO lol. I would love to see her win an Oscar.
I love Jamie Lee Curtis and her attitude and energy but Angela Bassett’s performance in Wakanda Forever brought me to tears and I wish she’d win all the awards.
That said I’m glad Michelle Yeoh won because her performance in EEAAO was amazing and I hope she wins the Oscar even though I think it will probably be Cate.
Thank You! for pointing out the Wahlberg angle. It’s disgusting that they forced that interaction for receipt of an ensemble award. His past is always top of mind for me whenever he’s mentioned.
Obviously a memory is being made for the actors in getting the award, and his presence likely marred that, that’s what racism does. (
Now it’s a race! I loved Tár and Cate’s performance but the sweep isn’t nearly as interesting as this!
Have we ever gone into an Oscars ceremony with so many acting categories up in the air? Supporting actor seems to be the only lock.
I said the same to my hubby! Usually at least three of the categories are pretty locked in, sometimes with one open to a possible surprise. But Ke is really the only seeming sure thing. I’m pulling for Michelle, am split between butler (I thought he was amazing) and Fraser and split between Angela and JLC. But even with actor Farrell could sneak in and I wouldn’t be completely stunned. There may actually be some real surprises that night. I hope this means EEAAO wins BP.
Michelle is the only person maybe bar Cate that could pull off that dress. I’m dying that she’s rocking yet another Richard Mille- I have a feeling she wears her own jewels more often than not (one of my favourite facts is the insane emerald ring from Crazy Rich Asians was from her personal collection as she didn’t think any of the rings from the costume department were significant enough!)
I’ve heard one of the reasons for so many bare necks, arms and ears is because jewelers don’t want to lend as much. So if we’re seeing some significant gems, it’s likely they’re her own.