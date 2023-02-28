Princess Kate wore a Zara skirt & a McQueen coat for a day of events in Wales

Gotta love the fact that when Prince William and Kate do events together, the bulk of the photos are just glamour shots of Kate’s wig of doom. So it was today, when the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to South Wales ahead of St. David’s Day, a Welsh holiday celebrated on March 1st. To celebrate, Kate slapped on a wig and wore a new ensemble: a black-and-white skirt by Zara, a bespoke McQueen coat, Gianvito Rossi boots and a black Mulberry purse. She topped it off with earrings by Heavenly London. I’m shocked she didn’t theme-dress, or maybe she did and I’m just not getting it. I actually kind of like some of these pieces, but not all together?
Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their first St. David’s Day as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The royal couple visited South Wales on Tuesday ahead of the country’s national day on Wednesday: the feast day for St. David, Wales’ patron saint. Their first stop of the day was to the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, where the Prince and Princess of Wales saw a special initiative that will help create an outdoor space for growing vegetables and encourage better mental health in those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction. Their Royal Foundation is supporting social enterprise Life at No. 27 to help the organization scale up its plan for therapy gardens that aid well-being.
The new garden will include a collection of allotments for people to have their own space to learn and grow their own produce. It will sit alongside a communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen and an interactive learning space.
Amanda Berry, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation, said in a statement, “Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating a lasting impact in the communities they visit, playing an instrumental role in bringing together local stakeholders to amplify the work of organizations and ensure support reaches those who need it most.”
She added the couple “continue to prioritize our society’s mental health and spending time in nature is known to have a range of benefits, including reducing depression and anxiety.”
[From People]
Looking through the photos we have at our photo agencies, there are no photos of William. It’s like photographers don’t even care. I suspect Welsh people don’t care either. I doubt either of them have learned the language either. “Still learning” for these two 40-somethings.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
I get the sense in these photos that Kate would rather be anywhere else but in Wales, despite the fact she is the Princess of Wales. This is so insulting to the Welsh people that this woman is supposed to represent them.
She hates those engagements, and I understand on some level – this is not for everyone, this type of work would be exhausting for me. BUT – she dedicated her life to chase this, what was she thinking???
I honestly don’t think that she gave a single thought past her wedding day. That was the endgame for her. She knew that shortly after that, she’d start having children, so she simply never thought about any of this. Imo.
I think you guys give her too much credit. I have known people like her, they aren’t the deepest well of intellect or emotion and they don’t really think deeply about, well ANYTHING. And mind you, many of those people have advanced degrees, excellent professional jobs, etc., they are just…simple. One dimensional. REALLY boring in conversation. Often die hard religious types, who just take “Because God said so” as the reason behind it all. (Not to say ALL religious types are that way, but there is a subset of that for sure) I think she was led around by her mother and now sadly her husband.
South Wales was shook by a 4.2 earthquake a few days ago. I’m surprised there’s been no mention of that. Or there has been and I’ve missed it?
For the record I don’t live in South Wales so I don’t exactly know what the direct impact was. I can only imagine that it would not be a nice feeling. Also prayers and help would be appreciated for türkiye who have been hit with another earthquake a few days ago too
The South Wales earthquake was reported on but it was fairly minor https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64769319.
We get small earthquakes where I live frequently. They get reported locally but not nationally. The need for money is dire in Türkiye and Syria, I’ve donated through the Canadian Red Cross and the government is matching donations. Please donate through your country’s Red Cross or other humanitarian organizations — every little bit helps.
The pictures from Turkey and Syria were terrible. Those poor people. I donated through DEC https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/turkey-syria-earthquake-appeal
@Jaded the only reason why I knew more bout the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is that my son’s charter did a donation drive. His charter has a lot of emigrants either as school employees or students from that area. I barely here anything about it in the news.
Have you ever been in an earthquake? 4.5 is not newsworthy. I don’t even get out of bed for that kind of earthquake myself. Making a big deal of 4.5 earthquake is a slap in the face to the people of Turkey and Syria.
Saying something nice: I love the coat.
Other than that, I hope the Welsh people can get their independence soon.
I wish I could say something nice, but I can’t: the coat looks totally cheap and old fashioned and the whole outfit is once again incredibly boring. It really makes you fall asleep.. My grandma would wear something like that!
And the hair is once again an ABSOLUTE DISASTER!!!
Those colours completely wash her out. She’s trying and failing to do a ‘Meghan’ with the combo. And who slapped on that hair? She should fire all her stylists pronto.
The skirt is so ugly and the white with off white is not working. This is a terrible look.
I always think she’d look better with a slightly deeper lip color. Not a dark lip by any means, but just SOME color. Because she does tend to look washed out, and that would help a lot. (Source: I look like a corpse when I have absolutely no color on my lips)
That is the wiggiest-looking wig I have ever seen.
The coat would work with a different outfit. Now it’s hanging open over a wide skirt that’s too massive to be used with that coat particularly for a person who owns hundreds of coats and could have chosen something else. The colors are boring and look washed out, she should have added a coat in different color or at least a colorful handbag. The top looks cheap and the shade of white is too different from the coat and the combination looks somehow cheap. The hair is hanging, the coat is flapping, the skirt is flapping. It’s as if she’d just grabbed something and rushed out of the door. I read somewhere this is a skirt that costs next to nothing, so I doubt we’ll ever see it again. Hardly a sustainable choice for her wardrobe. Eartshot, anyone?
She did theme dress!!! Google Welsh Lady outfit. Lol
Lol! She just needs a stovepipe hat fascinator.
I just did, and burst out laughing! She totally googled before she bought that skirt!!
Dutifully googles ‘Welsh Lady outfit’
😂😂😂
She did!!!! OMG…..
https://www.coldatnight.co.uk/rustle-articles/welsh-national-costume
Though she did stick with her buttons and ruffles. Terribly I might add. And why could she not wear a contrasting color?? The two whites are horrible.
Not only is she cosplaying the Welsh lady outfit, she’s wearing the other half of the Diana’s hound’s-tooth suit…. the red and white coat the other day, and the black and white skirt today: https://www.vogue.com/article/kate-middleton-houndstooth-coat-princess-diana
Never change, Kate!
Kate has never worn clothes. The clothes always wear her. Badly, sadly, and with great reluctance and indignation.
The wiglet is hideous.
Seconding your cry for Welsh Independence. Hope they follow Scotland. Heck, I hope Cornwall wises up to the fact that they could have a lot more money to look after the general welfare of their people if the Duchy of Cornwall funds were actually spent on Cornwall and not Kate’s fakakta wardrobe whims.
I like the outfit. I like the coat. Just not together. Earrings are nice, too. Hair looks like one giant wiglet in the back.
A haircut would really freshen her up. That wig is dragging her down.
This outfit would look loads better if her turtleneck had been black.
I dig the skirt and the coat and the boots, but she never can put things together correctly.
Yes, that’s exactly my thought — a black turtleneck. Plus a haircut.
Women in my neighborhood walking the dog look more stylish. She just doesn’t get it. I do like the boots but that’s it, and the white-ish turtleneck is a disaster.
She looks like a bag lady, Terrible all round, but especially her hair. I think she gave her hairdresser the day off.
The clashing white bugs me. Take the coat off and the outfit is fine. The coat is beautiful, but looks bad here
That’s what I was thinking 🤔 is it a cream coat? There’s pictures of her in black gloves 😂 again so just wear all black since you have the black purse, boots and 🧤. but can someone 🪑 her down and explain how to wear different colors yet make it make sense so everything can flow. She knows the rota won’t call her out but man 🛑 putting so much together trying to out do CA. Even with this on the daily fail they Still got the last spot
Same. Why didn’t she wear a black coat? It would have taken this outfit to the level she desperately wants. See also: a black top would have looked better.
I concur. She has no eye for colour or style.
Agreed! A black turtleneck bodysuit and black leather boots that fit her leg instead of slouch. Then she could’ve gotten away with the coat.
What a waste of a clothing budget. What a waste of a platform/opportunity to do real, lasting good. What a waste all around.
Thanks for helping me out a finger on what’s bugging me about this – it’s the different whites nearly but not quite matching. And my god, that mop looks heavy.
The irony is that if Kate really wants to start a conversation about how she’s finally getting down to the job with her new professional wardrobe, the best possible thing she could do is come out in a chic, polished shorter look. It’s like the universal reinvention narrative! Remember new look Katie Holmes and her cute bob? Reese Witherspoon after her breakup? It’s a trope for a reason!
The colour nuances nearly, but not quite, matching is something she/her stylist always do. In fashion that is actually considered a major faux pas, even worse than totally clashing coloyrs
My clothing budget is minimal but even I would never do that mistake cause it is so irritating to me. It just doesn’t sit right. If I dont have the exact colours I will take something black it always works.
I mean you can have different nuances but they have to be the same tone, lite warm or cold colours. I wonder if she just doesnt care/know about this or if it is intentional?
Dorry about the sperg its just a pet peeve😂
That bugs me too. I know some people can make it work – different shades of white or cream – but this falls flat, unsurprisingly.
Like Kaiser said I like these pieces individually (besides the boots, I feel like I would have loved them 5-10 years ago though) but together, again, the outfit falls flat.
The cream of the coat just brings out the greyishness of the t-neck, making it look dirty rather than off-white.
@BeanieBean, that’s exactly what it is. Thank you for articulating what was bothering me about it. Because I usually love shades of cream and ivory together, but somehow this is just all wrong.
I agree. The clashing white just looks so poorly put together with no forethought into. And THIS woman has everything as well as the best of the best at her fingertips. She doesn’t looked polished at all in this eyesore.
I like the outfit but I think a black turtleneck would have been better, not just for the skirt but because the cream and white together is a bit jarring. But it’s pretty, and I’m a big fan of houndstooth. I kind of want those earrings.
Yes, a black turtleneck would have tied this together much better than having clashing shades of cream on top. I love that coat, but with that weird greyish white/cream colored top it’s just super blah. A black shirt would have looked way better, or even something in red as a pop of color, that would have jazzed it up and shows off the coat better.
I agree it actually is a nice look and Kate has attempted this look once before I think I’m 2016(?). Then it was a smaller wool tweed skirt and a black turtleneck which I think in this case would’ve worked much better. Or if she was insistent on the white turtleneck, then maybe style with a black coat. Also I don’t like the mulberry bag regardless of black and white. Surely she has better ones
She wore a black-and-white tweed miniskirt and frilly white Victorian cosplay blouse when she pretended to ‘edit’ HuffPostUK for a day. She was there for all of 20 minutes, wasted 900USD on that D&G skirt. That look was a fail too and I’m not sure she’s ever worn that expensive skirt again.
@Nota, I think I actually liked that skirt, but she’s never been seen in it again, at least not in public.
@nota Was that the same skirt that she had paired with the blue coat?
She doesn’t look like she feels well. I noticed that in the last few photos. She looks different.
She looks supremely over it. I think for the Wales’ a lots of their enjoyment comes from thinking that others are jealous, particularly a specific other duo. When it appears that getting the rise response they hoped for, I think it shows more in their faces. This isn’t something that either of them clearly want to do, but they can suck it up if they feel like they’re rubbing it in someone else’s face. Harry doing his thing, Meghan doing her thing, and neither of them playing media games probably makes the trapped nature of both their lives stand out.
Well, I do think she thrives on competition. And when the other side isn’t playing, it’s not as much fun. The papers aren’t crowing about how she’s so much better than Meghan as much. They still do but not as heavy as it was at the height of everything. And I agree. She is over it. She still wants the attention and adulation but she’d be happy to get that by doing maybe 2 public events per month. Maybe 3? While Kate receives tax payer money in exchange for these events, Meghan is choosing how she spends her day. Kate is aware of that and it must be falling for her. No doubt, Meghan is working but she gets to choose how she does it more than Kate. There’s a sense of resentment that wafts off the wales couple .
Galling not falling 🤪
I feel like every time we see her she looks very different in her face. Photoshop, work settling, stress/tension, some combination thereof? But she always looks different to me every time we’ve seen her (at least recently.)
I agree. Something is really going on with her face lately. I hardly recognized her at the Baftas. I’m getting a truly unhealthy vibe from her.
@Becks, yes! Maybe it’s because we’ve been seeing her on a more regular basis than we’re used to, but she looks like a completely different person every time, and it’s incredibly weird to me.
Her face was super jacked for the BAFTAs and it’s wearing off which is why her face looks different everytime we see her.
I understand why she grins so much, when she doesn’t, those jowl show up big time. By the by, was it snowing there?, or is than dandruff, or wiglet glue flaking off?.
Yep. I have also noticed that kate does this unnatural smiling and grinning thing to avoid looking older. When she smiles her cheeks look a bit fuller and thus she looks younger.
When she doesn’t smile or grin she looks like she’s storing nuts for the winter.
If i could I’d do something with my jowls but at the moment I can’t afford to – she could at least get some of the buccal fat removed to even out her face but I suspect she’s had too much Botox and fillers done. That heavy blusher line only draws attention to them.
I actually like this outfit. She’s been doing separates a lot lately and yes, we all know she never really did separates until Meghan came along. So I think she looks fine minus the hair. I never really could tell if Kate had extensions or a weave but lately whatever extra fake hair she’s been wearing has looked really off. It does look like it’s raining in the photos and my thick wavy hair gets immediately frizzy when it rains but I don’t think that’s the only thing happening here. Her hair just looks really fried and I’m so confused by it. I don’t care if she has extra hair, lots of women do. But it seems this latest round was done really badly? I dunno, it’s bothering me so much.
@Amelie I’m right there with you. Her hair just looks “off,” and I can’t tell exactly why. It looks like maybe she ran out of time to fully dry it before leaving the house or something.
It’s the wiglet…
Agreed its the wiglet or her extensions underneath but why she cant have better work done on her hair? I’ve never had extensions or anything (although not a bad idea for my hair lol) but I know people who have and you honestly can’t tell until they show you. I mean maybe someone super experienced or knowledgeable could tell, but its not like this. And these are not people who are rolling in the money or going to the best salons in the country or anything. Why is her hair getting so bad in terms of the wiglet?!?!
@Ameerah, but she always wears the wiglet, yet for some reason her hair overall looks worse today imo. Not polished at all.
@becks1- your hair questions are similar to mine. I’m genuinely confused bc wiglets and extensions aren’t necessarily the same thing right? Or are they and I just don’t know? Started going to a new hair place and always people are getting extensions. And they’re applied very laboriously underneath the actual hair. I’m constantly asking about them while I’m there out of curiosity and have been told they’re not for people who want low maintenance. You gotta care for those extensions. But a wiglet seems plopped on top and not stitched in underneath. Am I missing something? I’ve started having hair loss at the back of my head and I can see how extensions might not work there but maybe they would idk? I’m really just baffled by the hair choices.
@Jais thats my understanding of the difference – the wiglet is on top, the extensions are underneath. I can’t always spot the extensions, but they’ve been a lot more obvious lately. When her hair is slightly curly its easier to spot them. So she wears both at the same time (I think). Someone around the time of her christmas concert last year (21) pointed out how you could spot the extensions and now they seem so obvious to me.
Here, her whole hair looks different, IDK what’s going on, if the wiglet has just gotten bigger, if its a whole wig, or what.
It’s weird. I just can’t imagine her hair is to the point where she needs a whole wiglet on top. Like she might not have the fullest head of hair but it’s probably fine? I wish I could go back through pictures and figure out exactly when the wiglet on top started making an appearance.
Yes-100%. I think the hair is too heavy and just too long.
And it’s shaggy looking. I used to have a friend who called long, over processed hair “dog hair”, and that’s exactly what comes to mind every time I see her lately. It just lays there like a cocker spaniel on a rug. She is in dire need of a makeover. She would be the talk of the town and on the cover of every paper if she actually decided to have some fun and change things up–lopping off about 20 inches of that hair would be a great start.
I think, in her attempt to go long and sleek like Meg, she has opted out of the voluminous blow drys, which I find look much better on her than wiglet-straight hair. It looked healthy, now it looks so dry. I’m not advocating for a return to the sausage curls, but just a decent, volume blow out. God knows, she has the time…
Her hair is just too long. Some women can carry off ultra-long hair but she is not one of them. She would look lovely is she cut her hair to just past the shoulders, like Queen Letizia. This length drags down her features and ages her unnecessarily. My mother would say that she looks like she is in a middle schoolers hair growing contest lol.
Yeah – I struggle most times to see the wiglet but today it’s glaringly obvious. Her hair is longer, darker, and thicker than we’ve seen in the last few outings. I’m not sure it looks better or worse but it’s definitely different, and not in a “I just had it done” way. Your hair doesn’t grow 4 inches overnight.
She has been wearing a 3/4 wig (also known as a fall). The hair of the fall is attached to a mesh base and is held on top of ones real hair by special wig combs that clip tightly. It’s terribly obvious because the fall is a lighter color than her real hair. Also, her actual hair is a different length than the hairpiece.
Wow that is 2 times in a row that she stuck to her own style (sort of). The skirt is very kate. Although the colour palatte of the whole look is very meghan. The look seems off to me. Like everything doesn’t quite fit together. I can’t tell whether it’s the skirt or the coat that bugs me.
That voluminous skirt is way too much fabric for that coat. Love the coat though.
Agree about the skirt. Too much fabric. With that sleek coat the skirt looks like it was made from an unfortunate tablecloth. A short jacket would be better. And the outfit needs a bit of color, some accessory with some pop.
Love the coat, too.
The turtleneck is all Meghan. She has really overdone the turtleneck and pants/skirt looks and it goes to show how unimaginative she is. She glommed on to those one or two looks Meghan did and is just doing a million variations on them.
@ameerah m: agreed. She took a few things of meghan’s style and has repeated it over and over again. And the result is that it is getting boring. Like, this look is okay, i guess, for the occasion but it’s also boring. She has done the same with her hair. One of the things I actually liked about kate is that she tried so many various hairstyles. But she saw meghan with the straight hair, front strands behind the ear look (or one strand behind one ear) and has been doing it over and over again. It’s just boring
It almost… *almost* makes me miss her Crown Princess Mary of Denmark cosplay days.
I remember when we looked forward to those days, as it represented a sartorial break from her usual twee “grandma’s tablecloth” dress collection.
I think the turtleneck is also to hide a sagging neck.
She still wears V-neck gowns and dresses that expose her neck so I think it’s simply a lack of style and imagination.
She really has taken Meghan’s style and somehow made it boring. Meghan would never.
@Jais its back to the idea that M has style and Kate does not. Someone above said that Kate’s clothes always wear her, she doesn’t wear them. Meghan wears her clothes. Meghan could wear this exact same outfit and we all would like it much more (although she would never with that turtleneck and how it looks compared with the coat), and it wouldn’t be just bc we like Meghan overall. She would add some jewelry to make it more interesting, she would wear her hair a little differently, fun bracelets, and she would just have confidence in it.
You see it all the time among the basic suburban moms (of which I am one, so don’t @ me for this lol) – we are all wearing the same thing, leggings and sneakers and a puffy vest or skinny jeans and an oversized sweater and booties, and some look like a million bucks and some do not (I am in the latter group, LOL.) And so much of that just comes down to a sense of style.
Meghan is the mom at soccer practice that all the other moms want to look like, Kate is the mom taking notes in her phone so she can duplicate her outfit in its entirety.
All the more reason for her to get and actually listen to a real stylist. You just made me realize we don’t see her style outside of the camera very often but she probably does have a specific mom that she SWF’s for those outings.
The turtleneck and cream coat are Meghan cosplay.
That’s one ugly skirt. Perhaps it would be better with a black roll neck? I hate this look. The skirt looks all wrong, the length isn’t good, the pale oatmeal coat doesn’t look good against the white rollneck, the rollneck isn’t folded over properly. She looks like she got dressed in the dark.
And what’s with the white dust / flecks on her hair? Makes it look as though she has dandruff. Or perhaps it’s an old wig and it’s just dusty?
Yep, the whole outfit doesn’t work.
Kate bores me, but: don’t you feel that the fitted/nipped waist days are over, for coats? I live in one of the fashion capitals, and it’s all oversized jackets, straight cut, masculine coats here.
Kate is behind the times – girl needs a stylist.
I just can’t stand these word salads anymore. The only thing this woman didn’t do is kiss the ground they bloody walk on. Did they being vegetables to plant? NO, Did they get their poor little fingers dirty by planting anything? NO, They most probably thought the word allotment was Welsh for garden!! Black and white Khate?? Wonder how those colours blend in your royal family????
“ Black and white Khate?? Wonder how those colours blend in your royal family????”
😂😂😂I am not exaggerating when I say I laughed out loud and scared my cat.
BLUENAILSBETTY, sorry about the cat lol 😻
The crooked waistband on that skirt is annoying me. And it looks like she has a big old hairpiece just plonked on top of her head – it’s far too heavy.
Otherwise, business as usual – they both looked bored as hell to be there and couldn’t be bothered to hide it.
Either her stylist quit or is actively sabotaging her because her outfits have been mismatched messes lately.
I suspect active sabotage and because Kate has no taste she has no clue.
The hair and makeup – sheesh, both are soo bad and both screen ‘MEGHAN’.
Not a fan of the skirt – rest of the outfit is fine enough.
Peggy won’t be happy that its all about her and her appearance. But she is the very definition of ‘show pony’.
I hate to say this, but this entire ensemble would have looked nicer as a coat dress. The coat is lovely the shirt and skirt are fugly
Is it my imagination or did they lift the being all about “community support” from H&M?
Well spotted. What is tragically hilarious about the Wales’ message co-opting in amongst everything else, is that they still have failed after nearly half a dozen years to grok the fundamental difference between themselves and the Sussexes.
The Wales’ talk about accomplishing things for the greater good.
The Sussexes’ actually ACT and accomplish things for the greater good.
Talk vs. Action. And they and their palace zookeepers wonder, befuddled, why the latter team is so popular. It’s not rocket surgery, BRF…
Did you know that the palace actually sent a “spy” into the Sussex Squad Twitter threads to find out “why people like Meghan so much?” She posed as a student doing a paper but was found out to be connected to the palace. They really DO not get it, at all, these people. It should’ve been blatantly obvious why Meghan was so popular but instead they tried to destroy her … and then send out fakes to find out why people like her so much? Mind-boggling.
The problem with Won’t and Can’t is that they set all these lofty (and impossible) goals for themselves while their rota buddies embiggen them and act like they’re the messiah (bringing peace to the Middle East and fixing broken Britain anybody?). They have no plan or course of action, only photo-ops to offer. Harry and Meghan focus on what little thing they can do to help and go about finding tangible solutions to the problem they’ve identified.
Yup..they’re trying to copy Archewell. Harry & Meghan’s projects are community based and they get acclaim and support for it..they want the same for themselves.
Similarities with Archewell’s collaboration with kaboom! For the playground in Uvalde do we think? Finally enough a senior level deranger made that point
Yes, a royalist really did point out the copy-keening! Lol, even they can’t ignore the obvious.
They may have, but what struck me is the mention that they are actually supporting this organization instead of just showing up to smile and take pics. Maybe they’ve been listening to all the criticism of them showing up to places empty-handed.
After Charles burned them with the freezer deal after they food-bank toured empty-handed, they probably were fuming and came up with actually donating.
No photos of William? Yikes. He’s going to hate that.
I think I can see the edge of his shoulder in one of them, lmao
I love that for him. lol
I refuse to talk about her damn clothes again.
She is so useless that all we can talk about is her clothes, just sets me off.
Diana did PR, visits, charity work and brought attention to agencies doing excellent work for others, plus she was a style maker and supported British fashion.
Kate is just an empty shell with costly clothes.
Why do they send her out for these photo ops?
She does nothing worth while for anyone.
Her hair is way way too long. She needs to get it shoulder length. The style ages her.
I agree. You need to naturally thick hair and a youthful looking face to pull off this hairstyle.
Yes it does. Shoulder-length would be good and wouldn’t age her. If she got it cut then the press will make a huge deal out of it and make up stories about how Meghan is jealous.
When she cut it to shoulder length before (maybe around the time Charlotte was born?) it was reported that she thought it looked too “mumsy.” The long, long hair is Kate trying to avoid looking as if she’s getting old, full stop.
I’m all for long hair on older women if it’s natural and looks good – as with my mother. She’s 78 and her long, wavy, thick white hair is the envy of all in the family. But this is…not that.
@ Lady Esther, I agree. And she won’t change it while Meghan still wears her hair long. It’s all about keeping up with Meghan too. She even began copying Meghan’s waves.
She gravitates towards suede boots a lot, which in my opinion are too tight and yet also way slouchy on her. I’d love to see her bust out some leather boots, they’d provide more structure and much needed style. This entire outfit is a messy fail for me.
It is extremely difficult to take either one of them seriously whenever they attempt to “be relevant yet impactful” when aside from the intense attempts at copykeening, you remember the intense levels of insecurity rolling off both of them. Anything they say just doesn’t land anymore because regardless of whether they open their mouths, al you can see and hear is the disdain for and jealousy they had of Meghan. Not to mention the intense levels of mental gaslighting and (in William’s case) the physical abuse. I’m sorry because this does feel like I might be going a bit overboard but I just can’t get past that and frankly I’m stunned at anyone who could or the idiot deranged who completely ignore/deny it. And with that I conclude my rant. Thanks for passing by my TedTalk (*bows a la Meghan)
Same, @Layla. That’s all I can see.
OMG, she looks terrible. Who ever decided this was a good casual look needs their eyesight checked! Nothing and I mean nothing matches. This is some of the best that money can buy and she’s made it look like she’s rummaged through a basket at a jumble sale! I think it’s safe to say that Kate is eagerly waiting for Meghan’s next appearance so she can get her style back! 😆
She really doesn’t know how to put an outfit together. I’m not even convinced there’s a stylist there anymore…at least not on a regular basis. There’s something very dowdy and cheap-looking about those pieces combined like that. And that wiglet is especially bad today…I think that’s contributing a lot to the cheap appearance.
I don’t think she has a stylist anymore. I can’t believe a stylist would have seen her BAFTA look and said “yup, that’s great, you’re all set.”
The whole look just drags her down including her hair, it seems like she can barely carry the weight.
Meghan appears to be aging backwards and Kate is aging like cottage cheese. I wish I could feel bad for her but when you do bad and you are bad, it shows on the outside of you
I like the idea of the outfit: the cream, white and black; the long peasant-y skirt, the boots, the nice winter turtleneck…But all of it somehow doesn’t go together? Coat too heavy, skirt too light, jewelry wrong, saggy boots instead of sharp black leather… I also agree that it seems Kate has graduated from wiglets to full-on wigs. There is no way that’s her real hair.
I applaud the initiative and it seems that the Royal Foundation is finally doing something useful by financially supporting it, but is it me or does it seem so…micro? One allotment? One location for this? Maybe I misunderstood? Everything they do is so tiny or an “example” or something to “highlight” as if they expect it will be automatically matched everywhere. I never understand how they expect to have any impact that will actually matter across a city or a region in England, let alone the rest of the UK….it’s all “drop in the bucket” type stuff. But maybe that’s the point?
It seems so micro and its also fairly unclear. how much is being donated, how long does the royal foundation plan to keep supporting this venture, etc.
Its part of their community impact days which sound good on their face – I think the idea is to visit an organization and do something for that org that will have a long term effect (like setting up a garden.) But in order for these days to really be meaningful, they need to do a lot more of them then one every 6 months.
It’s pretty but not with the black boots. Jarring. She did same thing with the red and white checked outfit. Wearing really dark boots with a light outfit.
I don’t think this is a hard job. Live well. Blow wads on clothing. Show up, Smile.
I don’t blame her for the fillers, Botox etc She can’t stay young forever. Bizarre tge suggestion that she remove buccal fat. Being a woman becomes more hideous every fay.
Oof. The wiglet is showing out today. I feel like if she were wearing a black coat instead of a white one she would’ve looked better. Also, are we still allowing them champion mental health causes after briefing that Harry is being controlled by a cult of therapy and has been brainwashed?
Don’t like the outfit. I’m convinced she’s wearing a half wig. The crown of her head is puffy and inflated. It’s not blending well with her real hair. Her makeup is bad with that unblended rogue. She looks a mess.
Is the off-white color of the cost and turtleneck because of the CLVR tea ad M showed up in?
Is it just me? Or are the Photoshop minions on vacation? Are they mad at her? I know she has bad skin and all but *sheesh*
She looks an old frumpy mess.
All these stupid ‘their first as P&P of Wales’ articles are so irritating. They’re the same people! Doing the same damn thing! Titles changed nothing, NOTHING, about their lives or activities.
Lol very true she looks the same to me!
They try to go “look at the brand new PoW!” and we look, and no its just KM..
Talk abot the emperors new clothes
The endless parade of tiny purses at every single function is silly at this point. Really speaks to the fact that every function is merely a photo op and that there is absolutely no expectation of working or engaging on a substantive level.
They help prevent her from having to touch any peasants
🤣🤣🤣 But it’s also pathetic because I believe you’re right.🙄
Like the coat but the whites clash as so many others have stated. She would have been better off going with a black turtleneck so she would have a column of color underneath the coat.
Kate looks so aged. Why? Money can’t buy everything even if you’re the future, future queen. Sad.
Healthy eating habits and a shorter haircut would buy her some time and forestall more obvious signs of aging, but smoking, power-tanning, over-dieting and over-exercising has taken its toll.
Galloping galoushes! Why does she walk like she’s wearing gumboots? White and cream together? Side by side? Makes the white look dirty. Then there is the fact that her coat is slightly shorter than the skirt so in some photos the skirt is pocking out below the coat hem. A minor detail which makes the difference between a great outfit and a bunch of stuff she threw on at the last minute. I can often find a detail I’d change in her outfits to make it look great but this time I can’t. It looks like she just didn’t care? Which then makes me wonder if she doesn’t care about the engagement or the people she is visiting???
As others have asked, what are the flakes on her hair? (I thought it was dust on my screen.)
It is that and then she throws in a blue purse to boot! Also, to me an inatrtful mixing of cool and warm colors is like fingernails on a chalkboard! Kate just doesn’t get it; I wondered since her marriage if she isn’t color-blind. Just take a look at the outfit she wore on her first Christmas walk at Sandringham. The two colors together hurt my eyes!
Edit: oops, this comment was in response to comments up above about Kate mixing cream and white together and how the cream coat makes the white appear grayish.
Black turtleneck, leather black pencil skirt, same boots, same coat, chic Zendaya haircut and small elegant drop earrings. Perhaps a thin, elegant red scarf casually looped under collar for The Welsh and a blush of color on the lips.
That wiglet is really gonna take over one of these days, like HAL in “2001.” “I’m sorry Kate, I’m afraid I can’t do that.”
😂😂🤣
Come sit by me. Would you like a cocktail?
Anything but being keen posing for pics? Let me guess, the car of photographers and videographers arrive first so they can get in position. Then a few minutes later Kate’s car arrives, stops a little bit away so she has a nice runway to smile and wave. I bet she hits the road in less than an hour. Seriously there are NO photos of Willy? Was he really there?
and it looks like she has a makeup stain around the collar of her turtleneck
Me thinks Kate is going to be very angry at the photographer that did not Photoshop those close-up photos enough. Yikes!
In one of the pix she looks like she’s doing the Will thing of clenching teeth.
Even if I had the money, I cannot fathom spending that much money on a boring coat. It is too similar to coats you find online for much cheaper. What a waste of money. I don’t care how much money someone has. I cannot fathom wasting it on something so basic and readily available everywhere on the internet.
How is it “waste” of money when Kate didn’t have to work for it? It really doesn’t matter what the cost is when one does not actual work.
Her hair is weighing her down. She needs good haircut …a little past shoulder length would still be long but would make it more sleek and styleable. No photoshop on her face in these pics….
What jumps out at me from the first photo is that she has just recently coloured her hair — a harsh cold very dark brown. It contrasts sharply with her wig, which is a medium dark golden brown. That’s part of why it’s particularly bad today. Does no one help her?? Does she have poor lighting in front of the mirror she uses?
She seems to have run out of outfits of Meghan’s to copy, and is now trying to copy Meghan’s general fashion sense without getting it right. She has no personal sense of style, and desperately needs a good stylist.
It’s common knowledge on here that she wears a wig. This one may be a different colour. Wigs are a great option if you don’t have time to style your own hair I guess but in her case a healthy diet would do wonders for her hair and skin.
Layla, I hope you weren’t expecting the Princess of Wales to help with the recent earthquake. Because she’s not doing that. In honor of the earthquake victims: peep her keen outfit. Straight out of the late 70’s. She may have shown a hint of empathy for the Welsh, acknowledging their earthquake with her own collapsing face. But expect no more. Really.
Looks like she threw a mop on her head,
Always showing ‘the ring’ – her hand is in an unnatural position in the first photo.
In less than three months, the Prince and Princess of Wales have traveled to America to host an Earth Shot celebrity event minus award recipients. They returned to the UK, and after a brief holiday break, Kate kicked off her Early Years initiative with flare and bling and photographers in tow, including a billboard similar to Archetyes, a whiteboard presentation, YouTube, etc. She was next, flipping pancakes with seniors and joining the Prince of Wales to create a safe outdoor space to support the mental health of drug addicts and alcoholics. Kate’s Uncle Gary should be pleased, a place to detox quietly. William moved quickly from saving the environment to eradicating homelessness. You can’t make this up.
The problem is He and She engages in glitz and glamour, photographers, wardrobes, handshakes, and hugs. It’s the closest they’ll ever get to Hollywood. They’re both z-list actors! A variety of initiatives they kickstarted but never finalized. If the taxpayers of the UK can’t see through this charade, nothing can save them. If those two can step back, inhale, and exhale and recognize that their work ethic is unlike that of the Sussexes, no one expects it to be. The difference wouldn’t be so noticeable if the media, with their cooperation, attacked everything the Sussexes do. They introduce their projects by identifying objectives, goals, and expectations. Also, their categories are consistent.
Reporting on the Princess of Wales returns to “What Kate wore.”
She looks fine here (though the mismatched whites are a bit jarring), but to me she pretty much looks fine all the time in terms of her clothes – not bad, not great, just fine. I think she’s just one of those people who doesn’t have good fashion sense because she just doesn’t care all that much about fashion. All her clothes tend to kind of be the same, and rather boring. Which is just fine – not everybody has to be a fashion plate. And I don’t think she’s obligated to be one just because she’s a royal – as long as she looks nice and is dressed suitably to the occasion, that should be enough. QEII was never particularly fashionable, especially in middle age and onward.
But in that case, why spend so much money on clothes, many of which are near-exact copies of clothes she already has? Is it just boredom? A shopping addiction? Maybe she just feels new clothes are expected of her? I’m honestly curious. At least she seems to be cutting back some these days (wearing $40 earrings and so forth) in terms of the cost of the pieces she buys. That’s a good thing in this economic climate – a bit less “Let them eat cake.”
The prices of the earrings and the skirt are used to to emphasize the image of frugal duchess and to distract from her other, rather expensive clothes: today, for example, while wearing a Zara skirt, she wore a CUSTOM made MCQUEEN coat (imagine the cost!) and her third pair of boots made by gianvito rossi (never seen before). She’s not cutting back…on the contrary. She’s just better in gaslighting (with the press help).