Shakira: ‘There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women’

Shakira really believed in her relationship with Gerard Pique for years. Even when it was clear that he was and is a total douchebag, she still stayed with him and raised their two sons. Then she came home one day and some of her jam was missing. The dominoes began to fall after that – she realized Pique was cheating on her and bringing his side-chick into their home. She left him and she’s written a divorce album which is one of her most successful music projects in years. Meanwhile, Pique tried to put a bow on his affair with Clara Chia Marti – the mistress – by making her Instagram-Official. It didn’t go well. Clara is 23 and she doesn’t realize that Pique is going to turn around and do the exact same thing to her. Meanwhile, Shakira is still f–king furious that she wasted so much time on Pique’s sleazy, cheating ass. She’s also mad at Clara.
Shakira has hit out at ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia in a new searingly honest interview and revealed how she has ‘strengthened’ from their split. The hitmaker, 47, admitted that she ‘bought into the story that a woman needed a man to be complete’ but has now realised she can be ‘self-sufficient.’
Former Barcelona player Gerard, 36, split from Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years together and went Instagram official with 23-year-old Clara last month. Shakira allegedly realised her ex had been unfaithful when she discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away. Addressing their split, she told journalist Enrique Acevedo on Mexican channel Canal Estrellas: ‘There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women.’
She detailed: ‘I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof. You don’t achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day. I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own.’
‘When a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger,’ the singer added. ‘Now paradoxically I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness. That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want. There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children.’
I remember Shakira’s Elle interview last year, where she was still processing how everything went wrong and thinking about all of the sacrifices she made to be with Pique and be in Barcelona. It was so sad, and she clearly still feels betrayed – not just the infidelity, but that so many of her sacrifices were for naught. As for Shakira telling a 23-year-old mistress that “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” yeah… look, here’s the thing. I think Clara is totally off-side too, I think she’s a trashy a–hole who thought nothing of entering another woman’s home to f–k her husband/partner in their bed. I’m not caping for Clara, she is clearly a terrible person. But… Pique is ultimately the bad guy here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pique’s Instagram.
Pique is the bad guy, but Strawberry Jam Tart is complicit. knowingly helping someone cheat is also bad.
Shakira was in a 13 year relationship when she met Pique and Pique had a girlfriend. She dumped her guy a week later and took of with Pique. Shakira is no Angel either, you have to lie in the bed that you made.
“She dumped her guy a week later and took of with Pique.”
Ok so she broke off the relationship instead of cheating on her partner.
See the difference????
I’m not sure of your timeline for when one relationship ended and another began but she wasn’t married and with children with her previous partner when it ended. It also feels as if her previous relationship ended well before she got involved with Pique.
Swaz,
That is not true. She had broken up with Anthony long before she met Pique. Last thing she needs here is someone making up lies about her.
@CJT, thank you for bringing up the fact that this situation has young children who will be affected by this mess. They had no say and will no doubt feel it’s consequences.
Pique appeared in the Waka Waka video (wich came out in May of 2010) and kept in touch with her. Shakira even admitted that “one of her happiest moments was seeing him winning the World Cup and celebrating with Spain”.
Her relationship with Antonio ended in August, so yes, he cheated on him for a short while.
Also, Pique had a girlfriend at the time too.
Wait, small correction on the timeline (I can’t edit my previous comment).
They met in June at Rock in Rio in Madrid, that’s when they exchanged phone numbers.
In theory I agree, but in practice we have no idea what lies Pique was selling her. Chances are he gave her a beautifully sincere albeit warped version of events that made it easy for her to remain complicit. As a child of a cheating narcissist, I’ve seen this firsthand, and it’s hard to blame the other woman when she has no idea what’s really going on. In many ways, they’re being victimized too.
I’m not saying Pique is a clinical narcissist — he’s probably just an entitled douche — but there is always overlap.
It takes two to tango. Pique and Strawberry Shortcake over there are both equally complicit in what happened. SS could have not pursued this guy or if Pique came on to her could’ve just said – aren’t you married no thanks!
Re: how Shak and pique got together in the first place – well if both were cheating then Shak shouldn’t be surprised this is how her relationship was coming to an end. You reap what you sow. Fucking messy messy people.
Women blaming other women, instead of laying the blame where it belongs.
This!
The blame 100% is with her husband but we as women must also hold other women accountable. They don’t get a pass due to being the same gender. This 23 year old is also to blame.
“The blame 100% is with her husband.” And the woman who knowingly intruded on another woman’s property with the understanding that the other woman had expectations of exclusivity is also 100% to blame. Shakira is not wrong.
I guess that means that Núria Tomás (Pique’s girlfriend when he hooked up with Shakira) should have held Shakira responsible. Shakira shouldn’t get a pass on that one, right?! Or was it okay because Shakira was just a naive young woman at the time? Wait — she was 35??
@FYI, I believe all parties are to blame. This particular case has a married couple with children which is not the same as dating w/out children (I am assuming there were no children in the dating scenario – correct me if I am wrong please). Yes, cheating is cheating but the actions of the two adults have now affected innocent children. He is not only a terrible husband but now also a terrible father. While I am sure divorce would have been sticky it would have made for better optics.
REGARDLESS both parties are to blame because both knew the relationship status and family status. And we aren’t talking about nobodies here – this is a famous couple.
Hope the jam was great – because this jam will be sticky to shake off.
I agree here with both points of view here. The husband had vows and broke them. He is the culprit here and is clearly in a relationship with an off power dynamic because she is so young. But, I also agree that the mistress also deserves scorn because she is well old enough to know this is wrong and is flaunting the affair at the wife which is gross
Yep- this. We infantalize men, not holding them responsible for the promises they made us and the promises they broke.
And instead we hold a woman we have never met responsible, it’s internalized misogyny. And it’s bullshit.
Now being involved with a married guy is a poor decision – mostly for yourself – you deserve better than being a side piece.
But no. Shakira. Stop blaming a dumb girl for your husband’s betrayal and your own denial of red flags.
This! Why do we always blame the woman? She did not take and break vows.
I believe in laying blame where its due, that said..girlfriend was in HER HOUSE.
Came here to say that that quote does the biggest disservice to women. It wasn’t cool when Taylor Swift used it, and isn’t cool now. Can be easily reversed to say, “There is a special place in hell for women who wish hell upon women with whom they disagree.” Madeleine Albright is not always right.
Clara might be an asshole, but she is also 23. The rational part of her brain hasn’t even fully formed yet. So no, it’s all on Pique. If it wasn’t her, it would have been someone else.
Please a 23 year old knows not to sleep with a married man, even a 18 year old knows. He broke his vow but this isn’t some taking advantage, she slept with a married man, own it but we are adults take some responsibility.
That’s my point. She is not an adult, he is. Sleeping with a married man is a shitty thing to do, but it’s not a crime. She didn’t break any laws. Everything else is optional. i am absolutely sure he told her that it was over between him and Shakira and that Shakira has never understood him anyway. Clara is a useful idiot who’s learning it the hard way, but you can’t apply “women support/don’t support other women”, because she is really a teenager. This is a scientific fact – your brain at 23 isn’t capable of making completely rational decisions yet, even though you’ll have to live with the consequences of said decisions.
23 years old is an adult. We can talk about brain development all we want, but a 23-year-old is NOT. a child.
In any workplace relationship, though, we’d be quick to recognize that the age differential means he’s grooming her. He’s lying or manipulating the truth to take advantage of her youth. It’s equally misogynistic to pretend there’s any equal footing here.
SquiddusMaximus this, 100 %
I agree that if it wasn’t her that it would be someone else, but E.A is spot on – she knew exactly what she was doing – as @SomeChick said, she is complicit. And I think of her as trash for doing it in Shakira’s marital bed. And as for him, well he is beneath trash for cheating on his wife and bringing trash into his marital bed.
That’s exactly what I think Seraphina. The mistress.HAD to know that he was shagging her in the family home, in the bed, he shared with his long-term partner. That is a low affect, no matter her age.
And rubbing salt into the wound, the two shitbags scoffed all the fecking strawberry jam?! Unbelievable.
Preach!
Come on. People who are 23 can vote, serve in the military, buy homes, have children, and even run for Congress. They are fully adults.
Also, Shakira was 35 when she and Pique got together — while he was with another woman. Was she also too young to know better?
Some people feel that Shakira is wrong to make a song about or say anything about the other woman at all. But I don’t think she’s taken things too far. She has been expressing her pain over what happened, as is her right, and both the ex-husband and the mistress (who knew her, knew they were married, and was supposedly on friendly terms with her) are a part of that hurt, even though the husband is more at fault. 23 is young, but it’s not 16 or even 18. It’s not like she’s only expressing anger at the mistress, or using anti-woman hate speech. She’s just being real about what she went through right now.
That being said, there have allegedly been uninvolved parties harassing the young woman and making her feel unsafe, and she had to seek help over it. That’s not ok. Believing that cheating is wrong isn’t an excuse for any and every reaction to it. That’s not Shakira’s fault either though. It is 100% on the uninvolved adult stans and strangers, not her.
Twice I’ve been proposition by husbands of friends. There’s no mistaking it.
Twice I said no, that (insert woman’s name) was my friend & I wouldn’t hurt her like that.
I never told either woman. I struggle to this day if I did the right thing keeping quiet. But I think, they already knew he was scum.
The men were responsible for their own behaviour. I was/am responsible for mine. You make a choice: either you cheat with the guy or you don’t.
I did not, I wouldn’t betray any woman like that. I wouldn’t even eat another woman’s chocolate.
It’s just not done.
23? You know not to sleep with married men. So I get what she’s saying here.
We’re all we’ve got because, most of them, men, are actively working against us. Even today, men are working to hurt us as people. We have to prop each other up.
So I don’t think she’s absolving him of guilt. Just that, come on, we have to have at least THAT standard.
Exactly. I too have been propositioned by married men for dates/dinner (in my younger years). I think he knew he could take advantage of her naivety and youth. That’s why these men hit on young women BUT even in my youth, I knew it was wrong and thought these men complete douche bags and always thought how would I feel if it were done to me????
As I stated before, grown consenting adults and he is to blame but it takes two to tango and she knew full well he was married. If she hadn’t have done this in their marital bed I would not be so harsh in my opinion of her.
Next time, tell your friend. She may NOT know what she’s married to.
When I was 25 a 35 year old man started hitting on me telling me the same story…his beautiful (she was) wife and mother of their two children didn’t love him anymore, she had issues, they were separating, going to divorce. I really had no experience with married couples, or children, I was fresh out of college, all of my friends were single. I was completely ignorant to this dynamic. It didn’t go anywhere but I do remember at the time a. believing his story because why would he lie (lol) and b. feeling like the fact that his wife was beautiful reflected somehow positively on me. Which now looking back is so cringe and naive and just dumb but that was my young dumb mind.
As an adult married woman with children I have been hit on twice by married men whose wives I considered friends. I shut it down quickly but did not tell their wives. Knowing what I know now about cheaters and being cheated on, nope, I’m not stepping in that mess. I just stay far away from the husbands.
No, I would not tell the friend, most of the time women know when men are cheating and don’t want to deal with it.
Some how you as the friend telling, will end up getting blame, instead of the partner.
Was on YouTube and saw this show “Paternity” talk about cheating.
Not worth risking the friendship. Highly likely she’ll either not believe you or will end up being resentful that you knew before she did. It’s his responsibility and his alone to come clean to his partner and handle the repercussions of his terrible actions.
Speaking of women not supporting other women, there’s video of Gerard Pique’s mother getting into an altercation with Shakira and complaining with her skirt being too short. This is the same man who had some controlling takes on Shakira’s modesty. She sure has put up with a lot from that family.
Controlling men don’t just spring from the earth.
This isn’t highlander there can be more than one bad guy. They don’t even need to be equal levels of bad. The cheating spouse is obviously way worse than the mistress but helping someone cheat in their family home is mean and cruel behaviour. She may be young enough not to see how hurtful she was being but she did know that it would hurt. That was shakiras home where she lived and raised her kids and now everything including her jam feels tainted. Plus she’s stuck next to piques mom who knew and didn’t tell her. Being cheated on leaves a lot of damage and there is enough blame to go around that the mistress can get her share without shortchanging piques portion. She knew pique was married and that they were having an affair in the home he shared with his wife. It’s ok to say that what she did was wrong. Less wrong then pique but still wrong. We don’t need to infantilize or diminish a woman’s bad behaviour cuz there is a man acting way worse. And while I strongly believe stans are always out of pocket and irrational when it comes to their favs, shakira shouldn’t be forced to keep a “dignified silence” to protect the mistress. The mistress and pique were selfish in their actions and Shakira is allowed to be too. She was badly hurt and she has the right to feel those emotions and write them into her music/art. She doesn’t owe the mistress anything.
Eh. If you F with an artist, let alone a famous as hell one, expect her emotional process to be in the songs.
It is clear they were not on a break, he wasn’t living at his Mom’s, he wasn’t asking for therapy or a divorce. I’m sure he fed her whatever bs, but the mistress is the one that benefits the most, which is why it has to be hard for Shakira. That being said she didn’t promise fidelity to Shakira.
The fact that they are still together is in fact the best revenge Shakira can ask for. The side piece will always be the jam stealer and he will always be the guy that cheated on Shakira.
Plus while the side piece is riding on on her “pick me girl” train, she’s not paying attention to the fact that she wasn’t the only side piece. She’ll find out, and she won’t come out like Shakira.
The very fact that women–who the men often lie to about the state of their marriage until the other woman is in too deep and loves the jerk–are held to be complicit for not “supporting” other women is a huge red flag of societal misogyny. It’s not a woman’s job to police the behavior of men who have made commitments. If men need “help” to stay monogamous, they’re pathetic, unworthy men, period. Choose a better partner, or stay single.
OR – hear me out. We are ALL responsible for our behavior and the consequences of said behavior. And therefore they are BOTH garbage.
This young woman may not make the best choices, but I don’t care if she got naked and threw herself on top of him, it’s still 100 percent his responsibility not to break HIS commitment to his wife. She had no commitment to Shakira. He did.
she didn’t have a commitment to Shakira, but there is such a thing as being a decent human being. cheaters are disgusting. knowingly helping someone cheat is bad. doing it in their home, in their bed, is gross. letting her off the hook denies her agency. she knew what she was doing just as much as he did.
there is more than enough blame to go around here. they both suck! and they deserve each other. that jam is going to taste bitter eventually.
I want to believe that she is not going that hard on Pique for the sake of their children, otherwise she comes across as childish. Though I admit that putting a mannekin dressed up as a witch facing at her mother in law’s house is funny.
I mean, the mother-in-law knew about Clara Chia the whole time, and when Shakira was in town and Pique couldn’t bring the side-piece to his marital home, the mother-in-law gave permission for Pique to spend time with his mistress in HER home. Right next to Shakira’s place — the one with their kids.
That’s where the Witch mannequin/mother in law drama came from.
I feel I’d be childish if someone cheated on me. she’s handling it better than I would!
In theory, I’d like to believe I’d always behave with dignity. But if something like this happens, then I’m sure it would be hard to hide my true feelings!
I don’t blame women for hating the mistress more than the guy who cheated on you.
The feelings for a partner or husband are emotionally complicated (and there might still be love there) whereas you have some sort of distance from a mistress. I don’t think I’d feel obligated to be diplomatic towards her if this happened to me.
Anyway, I suspect she’s dissed both of them with words. He’ll likely cheat on the new girl.
It’s interesting how I don’t feel the same pity /mild disdain for Harry Styles that I do for this Clara person, and I wonder why that is? They both did the same thing (ok well one ate the salad dressing instead of the jam)
Anyway just weird!
Also who the heck propositions their wives’ friends???