Tyler Perry flew to Montecito on his private jet to visit his goddaughter Lilibet

Over the weekend, the Telegraph had a “no sh-t, Sherlock” story about King Charles evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. Not only does the eviction make Charles look petty, small and vindictive, it also makes him look like a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. He couldn’t even put aside his petty grievances long enough to understand that he was openly evicting his Black daughter-in-law and his two mixed-race grandchildren. Evicting them from a home which THEY PAID FOR. Anyway, the Telegraph’s piece was basically like: not only does this show that Charles doesn’t want a relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, he also doesn’t give a f–k about two of his grandchildren. Well, guess who does care about the king’s grandchildren? Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s godfather, Tyler Perry. Tyler visited his goddaughter this weekend!
Billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry was spotted paying a visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.7 million Montecito home over the weekend. The Hollywood titan, who has famously offered several major assists to the royal couple as they settled into their American lives, was spotted hopping out of his $200,000 Lamborghini Urus and into his $125million private jet in Los Angeles.
He then flew for 20 minutes to Santa Barbara, where he and the Sussexes met for about two hours before he headed back to his jet, which then made its way to his empire in Atlanta, Georgia. The luxury private jet is the same one that Perry allowed Meghan and Harry to use for their so-called freedom flight in 2020, when they left their old life in the UK behind to set up a new existence in California.
Perry, who reportedly changed into a suit to see Harry and Meghan, traveled with a bodyguard.
The filmmaker is godfather to Lilibet Diana – and Meghan and Harry both lodged at his Los Angeles mansion for multiple months in 2020.
The Mail bought the exclusive on the photos, and they spent all of that money just to hysterically detail how rich Tyler Perry is. Those white people are frantic, they’re gagging at the fact that a successful Black billionaire mogul owns a private plane, a Lambo and a security team. I love the detail about Tyler changing into a suit too – he dressed up to see his goddaughter! I wonder if they did a photoshoot? In any case, Tyler Perry cares more about the Sussexes and their babies than Harry’s father. Tyler Perry protected them and helped them when Charles and the Windsors threw them to the wolves. Tyler Perry is more of a king than Charles.
Meanwhile Tyler Perry spent time with his goddaughter this weekend 💕https://t.co/fbCeKwgJ58
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) March 5, 2023
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red.
How dare the mixed race grand children who are being abused on the world stage? Have anybody care about them or visit them? When you’ve made your own poor personal life decisions?Get a grip
Yet you posted nothing on the new KC3 articles. I hear he is having a new golden carriage made because the old one just won’t do.
This trash rag is mentioning how rich Tyler is because they have nothing on him and they are hoping that people like you will just hate his 125m plane and his 200k car. Doesn’t the RF go around their palaces in expensive ass cars? Buy clothes every 2 secs ( yea Kate ) have a bunch of palaces. Lol , the hate is real
I’m just tired of all the wealth hoarding by every multi-millionaire, billionaire, and Charles has pissed me off since QE passed. My remark was made of frustration that, again, I will be struggling to make it to Friday, money-wise.
After 40+ years of working and living paycheck to paycheck. I’m fed up with billionaires. And private jets and private yachts send me over the edge.
@HeyKay I am in the same boat. I work every damn day, live in a expensive ass city (NYC). All i do is pay and pay but i can still recognize what this trash “newspaper” is doing here mentioning how rich Tyler is and how much his shit cost. Tyler unlike the RF worked for ALL he has. All of it. Actually that motivates me to keep pushing and chasing my dreams because just like him, I might also reach economic freedom.
Let’s not hate the man for being rich. He unlike a bunch of other billionaires actually helps regular people like you and me and thats why continues being blessed. He has pushed me to help others without expecting anything back.
Well unlike the stolen wealth that the royal family has, Tyler Perry worked for his. He lived in his car for a while because he was homeless. He does significant outreach in the community, paying off land taxes for older residents who cannot afford it and hiring minorities on a large scale.
Wealth hoarding? After Tyler Perry paid back taxes for 300 lower income seniors in Georgia so they could stay in their homes? Tyler Perry who paid underpaid Cecily Tyson $1M for appearance so she could have a little dignity in later life. Not to mention all he’s done for poor and underemployed in Georgia before, during and after pandemic.
Tyler Perry is a wonderful person and the only billionaire who actually deserves to be a billionaire.
He EARNED every damn cent. From the ground up.
He didn’t inherit a kingdom of wealth, properties and jewels.
Blah blah blah. Another Karen who can’t stand to see black folks being their fabulous selves. LOL, how about take your jaded behind to Charles’s page and comment about their use of private jets , palaces, stolen jewels, racism, and more. Ya’ll so invested in melanin folks business!
Tyler is richer than KCIII. And he actually OWNS all his sh*t. Yes – they are GAGGED
And he actually EARNED it on his own without taking bags of cash from questionable sources and being funded off tax-payers.
Tyler Perry is certainly self made, unlike the BaRF.
Tyler has become an integral and respected man across the USA. Whereas Chuckie and his heir are despised and unwelcome.
I had no idea he was so wealthy and even more impressed because he EARNED it. He’s got my respect for the way he’s helped the family plus wearing a ribbon for Ukraine – love this man!
EM, Tyler Perry is an incredible human being. He’s always doing something for people. During the pandemic, he made it possible to feed 5,000 for Thanksgiving. He’ll pay for people’s groceries at stores. He’s always doing something that immediately impacts peoples lives. Because he can, and because he wants to. The bm are never going to find anything to say about him that isn’t positive unless it’s the cost of his car and plane. In my opinion, he gets a pass on that because of all the charity he does and the good jobs that he’s created in Atlanta. He an incredible human being.
When he learned his “empire” had raise the value of the property in the surrounding areas and that seniors were about to lose their homes. He donated 2.75 million in Feb 2023 so so that every low income senior in the area could pay their property taxes. He then pledged to donate 500K to the city every year for the next 4 yrs to ensure residents don’t have to pay more in property tax.
He’s one of the good ones.
Thank you both for the additional information. He really is one of the good ones based on his actions and it sounds like those he considers family and friends are lucky to have him (and he them). Wishing nothing but the best for him.
I think it’s very nice that he visited, but I will say that in terms of climate change, taking his private jet to fly twenty minutes for a two hour visit is…a look. it’s bad when Kylie does it, and when Taylor does it, and when Tyler Perry does it.
I do think it’s funny how they had to detail how much everything cost. he earned that money, who cares!
I get the impression his jet was in LA and he took it because he was going to fly back to Atlanta after the visit.
Can you clutch your pearl at corporations please and not the mixed race children being publicly abused by their family during ONE visit for gods sake. Read the room chica
I just think you should all read the comments left on the articles about Kylie Jenner and various other celebrities taking their private jets for short jaunts, and apply the same energy regardless.
I said literally nothing about the “mixed race children.” my comment was in no way a critique of Harry, Meghan, or their children. and if he’d been going to visit literally anyone else, nobody would be falling all over themselves to defend his private jet usage. 🤷♀️
He was going home to Atlanta, his plane was in LA.
Actually, NO. Stop reading the politics being thrown around in media and read up on the Industry papers on private jets… they are doing some pretty cool things for the environment. Most newer private jets are being built to Climate Control standards, and don’t use fossil fuels. Many rich people are concerned about the environment, too.
So stop assuming everyone who jumps in a private jet is desecrating the environment.
@usavgjoe what you describe would be cool but it’s not at all factual…yet. I think there is only one electric private jet out there and it has very limited flying range.
Tyler Perry’s jet is a Gulfstream 3 that can seat almost 20 people with a normal seat config (not how he apparently has it laid out…but for context it’s a big plane for one person).
I don’t think Tyler Perry is a big climate activist so I’m not criticizing any hypocrisy like Al Gore and other famous celebs, but…let’s be real here!
The jet in the pictures is not a Gulfstream though.
It says he flew on to Atlanta so it’s basically just repositioning. Commercial airlines do it as well. He likely fueled up, so the local FBO and service folks appreciated it as well.
The climate is a distraction from the story’s real point: Mr Perry, a self-made, hard-working, Black man, has, with one plane trip, put everything about chuckie into clear perspective again. Harry and Meghan have friends who support and care for them. The couple continues to rise above the sewage being spewed about them by the UK media without saying a word. Meanwhile, chuckie appears eager to show the world exactly who he’s always been: small-minded, without a clue, mean, petty, and beyond self-centred. You can put a turd in a golden coach, but it’s still a turd.
Love your last line. Indeed. Charles riding in a golden couch is still just a turd. Tyler Perry was making a point visiting the Sussexes this wknd. Charles just crowed to the world that he evicted his grandchildren. The BM, Chris Rock and Rebel Wilson can’t keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths.
I really would have loved to be a fly on the wall to know what they discussed.. the Sussex’s have made very powerful friends and allies that know a lot more than we probably ever will if something ever happens to any of them the BRF will have to answer for it because I can’t see any of them just letting it go until the abusers are destroyed and abolished. The Sussex’s situation is much different than Princess Diana’s who was facing everything alone. My biggest concern is that the firm and BRF are to insular, stupid and evil to realize the reality of everything.
He flew on to Atlanta where he has donated $2.5 million to cover increases in property taxes over the next 20 years for 300 low-income elderly residents so they can stay in their homes. And you’re getting all het up about a private plane ride? SMH…
I’d agree with you if he was just visiting from LA but it was a diversion en route to Atlanta.
Santa Barbara was the layover. That happens all the time in intercontinental flights. Would you be this upset if the layover was in Las Vegas? or Indianapolis??
SAF — Sustainable Aviation Fuel — is a thing. Commercial airliners are not using it yet, but private jets and the United States Department of Defense are. The company Gevo has been producing renewable bio jet fuel since 2011. It is a type of jet fuel that helps curb carbon emissions by 80% on average.
Unfortunately Daily Fail has trained its readers to see ‘private jet = bad’ without considering carbon offsets or any other mitigating factors.
It would be about a 2 hour drive from his jet to Montecito.
How much does Mr. Perry make an hour?/s.
King Tyler, long may he reign.
Nicki, yup. He is the true king in this story, the man who SHOULD have been Harry’s father and now is a god-parent to the adorable baby daughter. This makes me very happy. They are finally getting the loving and compassionate family they deserve.
Tyler is only 53 but I agree with what you’re saying. Harry deserved to grow up with a father of great character, someone to provide love and support to him and his young family. Something Tyler stepped up to do without even knowing Meghan and Harry. I hope Tyler finds himself a partner like H&M have!
I’m so sure Mr Perry has just what he needs .Plus he has a son the he takes very good care both he and his sons mother.Both are extremely good parents.
The real King. Who needs Nasty Fat Fingered Charlie?! Nobody.
Charles needs a manicure and teeth whitening.
When I looked at Jeremy Clarkson’s teeth, all I can see anyone kissing him needs a tetanus shot.
I believe Tyler Perry’s visit was sincere.
That said, as a move in gossip chess, it’s next level. Checkmate, Chuckles the Clown.
Tyler’s on the record as recognizing and sympathizing with Meghan and Harry as victims of abuse, so, yeah, this visit is a big FU to CIII. Coupled with Harry’s live stream on Saturday, CIII and the rest should really be squirming at the juxtaposition of the FC eviction timing and articles like this pointing out how much more of a father figure Tyler Perry will ever be than either Bad Dad. I’m hoping Tyler’s donning a suit means they had some kind of celebration or ceremony and that there will be pics!!!
Maybe he put on a suit because it was a CHRISTENING???!!
Because otherwise – kinda weird to get dressed up for a toddler and H&M are the opposite of formal so I think you’re right – there was some kind of celebration!
How ’bout an electric car next time? Yeah, I know they have issues, but it’s a start. And yeah, I’d say this about Leo, Bezos, Musk, anyone and everyone. Enough with private jets.
That said, I hope they had a beautiful time together and that Lili loves her godfather very much.
I doubt an electric car would get him to Atlanta very quickly. He basically flew from Los Angeles to Atlanta with a two hour layover in Santa Barbara.
But how many bathrooms are on the private hey?!? I thought this was vital information for every story? I do love Tyler Perry he is a class act…unlike the King of Petty
I wonder how many bathrooms the RF have in all their houses?
Sounds like he made a stop in Montecito on his way to Atlanta.
I’m sure he has made that rip a number of times, unless Archie was doing a special piano recital and Lilibet accompanied him on drums 😂🤣. They made it sound like an emergency like one of the parents was having a melt down. Are they going to keep stalking Tyler now ?
I normally wouldn’t advocate for stalking the Sussex home but I’m glad they caught this!!
You know they were ready to claim the Sussexes have no friends blah blah.
Tyler P, like so many others continue to support them and cheer them on.
I’m sure they had a great time!
Tyler was also filming in London recently so it must be a challenge seeing such misinformation and hate about your friends.
Tyler terry was the highlight of Megah and Harry doc series alongside Meghas mother, Doria. He cares more about Lilibet than Chaz ever cared for harry and William,. They could not have chosen a better godfather to their girl.
I believe the Tyler is the true definition of a family member to Harry and Meg. He’s got their back and is there when needed no questions asked . Pure!
I feel like they wrote this story just so they could talk about how wealthy Tyler is and how expensive the Montecito mansion is.
Yay for the Sussexes having REAL friends and family.
I still remember when the DM pretended to not know who Tyler Perry was and the Telegraph piece was stating the obvious, Charles doesn’t care about Archie Lili. I think this alone should convince Harry not to go to the coronation.
The pettiness and jealousy is just oozing out of the daily fail piece and I Looovvvee it! “So-called freedom flight”. Also the reference that Tyler Perry is Lili’s godfather. Yeah you didn’t know about that until you were told 😂 does anyone know who wrote this piece? I don’t want to give the fail the extra clicks.
1. Charles cut Harry’s security during the pandemic when, iirc from spare, he told Harry at sandringham that there would be an interim period before that happened. Harry thought it would be a year.
2. The house that his grandchild Archie was staying at in was surrounded by paparazzi after someone in the palace leaked the location.
3. Charles evicted his grandchildren from frogmore cottage their safe house in the Windsor estate. Despite their parents having already paid market place rent.
4. Charles’ man Edward Young has worked with RAVEC to deny Harry’s grandchildren security when they are in the UK.
Meanwhile, Tyler Perry actually protects Charles’ grandchildren. Being born a king does not make you one.
Look at Tyler taking his Godfather duties seriously!! That man has literally spent more time with the Sussex kids than any member of the royal family combined. I bet you Archie and Lili call in Uncle Tyler!
I would LOVE a picture of Tyler playing with them! Maybe an imaginary tea party with Lili!
Tyler in a suit for a tea party with his goddaughter is the sweetest idea I’ll read today. ❤ This article is another reminder that H & M are living their best life in sunny California, living by the ocean, eating perfectly seasoned food and spending time amongst people who love them.
They definitely included the line about him putting on a suit to meet the Sussexes intentionally, to make it seem like being in their presence required formality. They really can’t help but respond to every detail in “Spare”, can they?
Judging by all the casual shots of the family in Montecito, I would surmise that there was some formal thing going on for Tyler to put on a suit. The docuseries clearly showed that Harry and Meghan are not “formal people” unless an occasion requires it.
Exactly. That detail made me wonder what the event was. A suit makes me think that it was something involving posed photos and not just candid snaps. I’d guess that Lily’s already been baptized but maybe they were holding off hoping to do it at Windsor and things changed recently?
There was even a scene in documentary where Harry and Meghan were walking around outside of the Montecito house with Tyler, and all three of them were just casually. I’m sure there was a very specific reason that he was wearing a suit.
Oh, I’m sure you’re right that there is a reason for the attire, I just mean they phrased it that way to make them seem less accessible.
Did they renew their vows? Changing into a suit on Sunday sounds church-y to me.
Did Tyler Perry say only that he had been asked to be Lili’s godfather or that he is her godfather? Maybe there was a ceremony?
Yeah, I was wondering if they were just getting around to the christening because this was the only time Tyler and everyone else was available for the ceremony.
I just want to say long live king Tyler and may he stay blessed forever.
I admit i’m not a big fan of the Madea movies (not my humor) but can i just say I have grown to LOVE Tyler Perry! Thank God for this man. I am so glad he is part of their beautiful family. He is a true friend to them. I also love that he changed into a suit. This is lovely. He loves / respects the Sussexes more than most of their blood relatives.
I shudder to think what may have happened had he not stepped in when he did.
Tyler Perry earned those billions. And I gotta say the DM piece is oozing with bitterness and jealousy – their heads are exploding and I am here for it!
I am not a fan of Madea movies, because of the yelling, but I love Madea. The memes and clips are golden.
Tyler evidently gets family because he wrote my family dynamics. 😳 Which is why I can’t watch. Lol
But I admire and respect the man as being a stand up human being!
Chuck on the other hand, is a goblin.
Huh, I thought they said Hollywood hated H&M…
I’ve admired Tyler Perry but not so much now due to his environmentally destructive private-jet choice. Rich people are just selfish as hell.
Rich people are also a target for crazies. Think John Lennon, Pope John Paul, Andy Warhol, Bob Marley. Furthermore, he didn’t wantonly take a private jet for a 20 minute ride, he was going on to Atlanta to meet with Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit wing of Atlanta’s economic development authority, where he is donating $2.5 million to pay back taxes and upcoming property taxes for several hundred seniors so they can stay in their homes.
That is really amazing and I wish that fact was in the post. Maybe it can be added. It’s an important act and it just shows the pettiness of the BM and their focus on bathrooms etc.
Again, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a thing for private jets. Not used yet in commercial airliners, but ultra-high net worth individuals are using it for their top-of-the-line jets (Bombardier/Gulfstream/Dassault, etc) — so is the Department of Defense in some instances. Look up Gevo. It’s one of several bio jet fuel companies.
Private jets shouldn’t be a thing. Billionaires shouldn’t be a thing although if they have to exist, he at least didn’t make his money being a robber baron.
I don’t know why people sh*t themselves just because it’s pointed out that environmentally speaking, this trip looks like a disaster. I don’t have to love it when someone likeable does it. I hated that story about Kylie and the only reason we’re not discussion other billionaires and their travel arrangements daily is because gossip sites don’t care. They all suck.
If you’ve ever seen the environmental impact truly rich people have in the form of a diagramm, comparing it to poor people or even the middle class (whatever that is), you’ll never look at this the same again. There’s no defending it.
How exactly does this specific trip look a disaster? Please explain. How should he have visited them? In a zeppelin and e-scooter? All we know is he stopped by their house while returning to Atlanta from LA.
I actually answered your question before you even asked it. It’s right there in my post. Private jets and the lifestyle of rich people is disastrous for the environment.
It doesn’t matter who’s involved or where they were going.
Maybe they were making plans to use his plane to go to London so they could take the dogs etc That would set the RF and the tabloids on fire 🔥
Tyler Perry is — amazing. Such grace and generosity when Harry and Meghan were literally tossed to the curb by the Royal Family.
You guys I’m getting a much more sinister vibe from this article in the Mail. Tyler Perry does not get papped – ever! I very much think that this is the Mail sending a message to Tyler Perry and anyone else out there who helps the Sussexs. You help them – we will hound you! Follow your every move – show pictures of your vehicle and airplane – broadcast the movements of your plane which puts him in danger – make sure everyone knows your wealth (whether the numbers are real or not)!! I mean, when was the last time anyone published paparazzi photos of Tyler Perry? Because the Mail bought them, the paps will keep taking his picture, invading his privacy – all because he dared to support Harry and Megan.
He’s been papped recently. He’s been in London filming with Kerry Washington and they were papped on set.
He’s also been friends with the Sussexes for 3 years now and they haven’t harassed him.
They will all be fine.
Okay, just looked that movie up. It’s about the 6888th battalion, the only all black all female battalion, and has Kerry and Oprah in it. Now I can’t to wait watch!
Do you really think Tyler Perry cares about the British tabloids say about him, none of Harry and Meghan’s real friends gave a damn about the tabloids.
America is not England where scared folks play friendly with tabloids, faux news have been trying for years.
They have been trying with the Charities still supporting England by flooding their Websites with crap and the charities got smart and close the comment sections.
I think (hope) Tyler went to help Harry (and Meghan) deal with the emotional realization that Charles is not going to ever be the father Harry seems to still long for, and to support them in realizing that going to the Jubilee will only continue the abuse. A clean break is the only answer.
This maybe normal for Tyler when he is LA, when he has time he stops in at Oprah and the Sussexes, not every thing is about the BRF.
By the Way Harry is on Zoom with Better Up March 7 & 8, he did a photo shoot with the staff at Travelyst recently, wrote a letter to the AIDS charity, he is a busy, people forget that Harry works for BU.
On the question portion of Late Night with S C, when asked what App he used the most he said Better Up App, then he had to explain what the App was about.
These pictures for Travelyst are old. That picture of Harry in the grey suit is from September 2019. The other pictures are from February 2020.
I am so glad the Sussexes have Tyler Perry in their corner … and Oprah and Serena and Beyonce, and other true royals.
Tyler Perry is a good man. He’s also a very good friend.
All I heard. Was 😫 😫😫😫😫 I’m jealous because the Sussexes have the mega shaker and movers in the black community that can do way more than the raggedy 🍑 royal family. I’m gonna make up a story putting in the 💵 figures of the stuff they will never be able to afford while worshipping a family who would never spit on you if you were on fire.
That whole article is a hot mess and only serves as a reminder that the Sussexes are winning in life while everyone complaining are miserable
Now THIS is a man who should be king!
This man’s a living Saint to me. I love him 🏆🏆🏆
I love how consistently and openly Tyler Perry has showed up for the Sussexes. He’s become such a large part of their story. If someone had told me back when Prince Harry first met and started dating Meghan Markle, that TYLER PERRY from the Madea movies would eventually be one of their closest friends and protectors and godfather to their daughter, I would have laughed my ass off and never believed them. It’s just so random lol
The father figure Meghan and Harry need.
If H&M hadn’t had the courage to do their Netflix series, the racist brutish press would still be printing, “famous rapper Tyler Perry”. First, they tried to set him up as some kind of drug lord, beat dropping gang banger, and now that they can no longer do that, they’re trying to set him up as an evil billionaire. I give it 2 weeks before they blame him personally for Britain’s cost of living crisis.
But oh how I love how much Tyler Perry isn’t sweating it. Him choosing to go so far out of his way by plane travel JUST to see Lilibet and donning a classy AF suit while doing so was a deliberate “f you” to Charles and the racist British press. He was saying, “we are the new royalty now and there is nothing you can do about it”.
Gotta say, I’d love to have Tyler Perry as a father figure too.
Amazing how the Daily Mail can juxtapose photos and create misinformation. In the original images, Tyler gets out of his luxury car to board his private jet in LA. You are to believe he landed in Santa Barbara because the next photo shows a car entering a private road. Is it Tyler Perry’s car, and did he put it on the plane? Santa Barba is within driving distance from LA. Then you see a portrait of Meghan, Harry, and Tyler Perry. This photo was part of the Meghan and Harry docuseries when Tyler visited to survey the damage to the property by the paps. Harry and Meghan lived in the mansion for six weeks before the media discovered them. Archie wasn’t a year old, and Lilibet never lived in LA. But according to the Daily Fail clown with a press pass, Tyler Perry visited his goddaughter in Montecito.
The real story happened in 2020. Tyler Perry flew his private jet from GA to LA. He then drove his luxury car to his property in LA, where Harry and Meghan were boarding. The Daily Fail is excellent at creating illusions, which Harry explains in Spare. This tactic is how so much misinformation spreads on social media. The Daily Fail reporting strategies are a masterclass in manipulation. Pay attention.