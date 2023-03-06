Tyler Perry flew to Montecito on his private jet to visit his goddaughter Lilibet

Over the weekend, the Telegraph had a “no sh-t, Sherlock” story about King Charles evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. Not only does the eviction make Charles look petty, small and vindictive, it also makes him look like a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. He couldn’t even put aside his petty grievances long enough to understand that he was openly evicting his Black daughter-in-law and his two mixed-race grandchildren. Evicting them from a home which THEY PAID FOR. Anyway, the Telegraph’s piece was basically like: not only does this show that Charles doesn’t want a relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, he also doesn’t give a f–k about two of his grandchildren. Well, guess who does care about the king’s grandchildren? Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s godfather, Tyler Perry. Tyler visited his goddaughter this weekend!

Billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry was spotted paying a visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.7 million Montecito home over the weekend. The Hollywood titan, who has famously offered several major assists to the royal couple as they settled into their American lives, was spotted hopping out of his $200,000 Lamborghini Urus and into his $125million private jet in Los Angeles. He then flew for 20 minutes to Santa Barbara, where he and the Sussexes met for about two hours before he headed back to his jet, which then made its way to his empire in Atlanta, Georgia. The luxury private jet is the same one that Perry allowed Meghan and Harry to use for their so-called freedom flight in 2020, when they left their old life in the UK behind to set up a new existence in California. Perry, who reportedly changed into a suit to see Harry and Meghan, traveled with a bodyguard. The filmmaker is godfather to Lilibet Diana – and Meghan and Harry both lodged at his Los Angeles mansion for multiple months in 2020.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail bought the exclusive on the photos, and they spent all of that money just to hysterically detail how rich Tyler Perry is. Those white people are frantic, they’re gagging at the fact that a successful Black billionaire mogul owns a private plane, a Lambo and a security team. I love the detail about Tyler changing into a suit too – he dressed up to see his goddaughter! I wonder if they did a photoshoot? In any case, Tyler Perry cares more about the Sussexes and their babies than Harry’s father. Tyler Perry protected them and helped them when Charles and the Windsors threw them to the wolves. Tyler Perry is more of a king than Charles.

Meanwhile Tyler Perry spent time with his goddaughter this weekend 💕https://t.co/fbCeKwgJ58 — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) March 5, 2023