King Charles had a ‘change of heart’ & will now move into Windsor Castle

King Charles’s London home is still Clarence House, arguably the most “modern” of all of the London palaces/residences. He has not moved into Buckingham Palace, which is still undergoing an extensive renovation, one which began while QEII was still alive. In QEII’s last years, Charles planned for how the royal properties would be shuffled around, and it was widely known that he believed that Prince William and Kate should remain in Kensington Palace, and then move into Windsor Castle full-time. It’s weird that hasn’t happened in the six months since QEII died – the Waleses are still technically in Adelaide Cottage, but they’re plotting their move into Royal Lodge just as soon as Andrew is evicted. But why aren’t they moving into Windsor Castle with its eleventy billion rooms and suites? Well, it’s because Charles now fancies Windsor Castle for himself, no heirs allowed?

He has never had a strong desire to live at Windsor Castle, largely because of the noise of aircraft flying overhead to Heathrow. But the King appears to have had a change of heart in recent months and is busy putting his unique stamp on the late Queen’s Berkshire estate. Workmen have been seen sprucing up Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments, while staff have been putting some of her belongings in storage and bringing in many of the new monarch’s favourite pieces of art and antiques.

In the grounds, Charles, 74, has also been expanding his eco-credentials. New electric car charging points are being installed at several spots across the Windsor estate and thousands of new saplings planted.

Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and has been the home of English kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. It is an official royal residence and home to around 150 people, hosting both ceremonial and state occasions. Queen Elizabeth loved it so much she spent most weekends there in her apartments in the Upper Ward, overlooking the Quadrangle to the front and the Rose Garden – designed by Prince Philip – to the rear.

While the entire Royal Family love Windsor, King Charles has always preferred the tranquility of Highgrove, the Gloucestershire house and estate he purchased in 1980. However, multiple sources said the King has now started spending an increasing amount of time at Windsor. This began before his mother died, when he began to stay the night before conducting an investiture in order to spend quality time with her.

Since last September his visits have increased in frequency and length, with the King often now staying two or three nights a week and conducting an increasing amount of official business from the castle as Buckingham Palace is still undergoing extensive renovations. Although their staff have largely moved over to the monarch’s official residence, he and the Queen Consort actually still live across The Mall at Clarence House. King Charles is still using his existing suite of rooms at Windsor Castle but workmen have been seen in the late Queen’s apartments, suggesting he may plan to take then over sooner rather than later. And the sad business of moving out the late Queen’s belongings – putting some into storage and cataloguing others for posterity – has begun.

‘The King is making the castle more to his taste, as would be expected, and bringing in some of his favourite pieces of art and possessions to make it feel more homely,’ a source said.

Now that the Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Windsor, where they have taken over Adelaide Cottage during term time, Charles will be able to see his grandchildren more. While well-placed sources say the long-term plan had always been for the Prince and Princess of Wales to move into the castle as soon as possible, the couple and their young family seem very happy where they are. And there is always the possibility of moving into Royal Lodge if Prince Andrew vacates it, as is the King’s plan.