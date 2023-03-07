King Charles had a ‘change of heart’ & will now move into Windsor Castle

King Charles’s London home is still Clarence House, arguably the most “modern” of all of the London palaces/residences. He has not moved into Buckingham Palace, which is still undergoing an extensive renovation, one which began while QEII was still alive. In QEII’s last years, Charles planned for how the royal properties would be shuffled around, and it was widely known that he believed that Prince William and Kate should remain in Kensington Palace, and then move into Windsor Castle full-time. It’s weird that hasn’t happened in the six months since QEII died – the Waleses are still technically in Adelaide Cottage, but they’re plotting their move into Royal Lodge just as soon as Andrew is evicted. But why aren’t they moving into Windsor Castle with its eleventy billion rooms and suites? Well, it’s because Charles now fancies Windsor Castle for himself, no heirs allowed?
He has never had a strong desire to live at Windsor Castle, largely because of the noise of aircraft flying overhead to Heathrow. But the King appears to have had a change of heart in recent months and is busy putting his unique stamp on the late Queen’s Berkshire estate. Workmen have been seen sprucing up Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments, while staff have been putting some of her belongings in storage and bringing in many of the new monarch’s favourite pieces of art and antiques.
In the grounds, Charles, 74, has also been expanding his eco-credentials. New electric car charging points are being installed at several spots across the Windsor estate and thousands of new saplings planted.
Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and has been the home of English kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. It is an official royal residence and home to around 150 people, hosting both ceremonial and state occasions. Queen Elizabeth loved it so much she spent most weekends there in her apartments in the Upper Ward, overlooking the Quadrangle to the front and the Rose Garden – designed by Prince Philip – to the rear.
While the entire Royal Family love Windsor, King Charles has always preferred the tranquility of Highgrove, the Gloucestershire house and estate he purchased in 1980. However, multiple sources said the King has now started spending an increasing amount of time at Windsor. This began before his mother died, when he began to stay the night before conducting an investiture in order to spend quality time with her.
Since last September his visits have increased in frequency and length, with the King often now staying two or three nights a week and conducting an increasing amount of official business from the castle as Buckingham Palace is still undergoing extensive renovations. Although their staff have largely moved over to the monarch’s official residence, he and the Queen Consort actually still live across The Mall at Clarence House. King Charles is still using his existing suite of rooms at Windsor Castle but workmen have been seen in the late Queen’s apartments, suggesting he may plan to take then over sooner rather than later. And the sad business of moving out the late Queen’s belongings – putting some into storage and cataloguing others for posterity – has begun.
‘The King is making the castle more to his taste, as would be expected, and bringing in some of his favourite pieces of art and possessions to make it feel more homely,’ a source said.
Now that the Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Windsor, where they have taken over Adelaide Cottage during term time, Charles will be able to see his grandchildren more. While well-placed sources say the long-term plan had always been for the Prince and Princess of Wales to move into the castle as soon as possible, the couple and their young family seem very happy where they are. And there is always the possibility of moving into Royal Lodge if Prince Andrew vacates it, as is the King’s plan.
[From The Daily Mail]
Considering William and Kate began to use Windsor Castle to host photo-ops just days after QEII’s passing, my theory is that they believed they would be moving into the castle in, like, October of last year. You had the sense that they were already measuring drapes and carving out their work spaces. Instead, no move happened and William is back to whining over how his family needs Royal Lodge. Keep in mind, Charles apparently believes the Sussexes simply had to be evicted from Frogmore Cottage because it couldn’t sit there vacant… meanwhile, Charles is spreading himself out between BP, Clarence House, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Highgrove, Balmoral, Birkhall and Castle of Mey, plus his Romanian home and his home in Wales.
Oh look, they’re playing musical castles. What fun! 🙄
Ha! I noticed the ‘if Prince Andrew vacates Royal Lodge’; we’re back to ‘if’? So it’s not a done deal? And Charles already spends 2-3 nights a week in Windsor Castle? He’s got an entire castle all to himself? I bet Will & Kate won’t be at all happy if Charles moves in there full time, although that seems unlikely. It appears that for decades now, they’ve all moved from home to home to home, not just TQ with Windsor, Balmoral, Sandringham, Holyrood (I may have left one or two out).
And I’ve got to comment on Cammie’s awful outfit in that first photo. Good gad! A Chanel handbag does not redeem that hideous dress-coat with plastic umbrella ensemble!
We’re back to “if Andrew” and also that Adelaide is home to the Waffles during “term time”…
Oh no. Will Peggy need to shack up with the Mrs. when in Windsor now?
Unfortunately for the children yes. And CopyKeen won’t take too kindly to the daily tantrums as well. Now we know where Louis picked it up from…😬😬
“Let’s move this conversation into the foyer. There’s too much echo in this room”
Is he worried someone will say being empty is bad; we should move Andrew into the castle? Hopefully, it is an aggressive maneuver against W&K since they wanted it.
Windsor has been occupied for 1,000 years. That place must be haunted AF. I would excuse them leaving the spirits in peace.
so, William has five homes. Charles has ten. all of them are unoccupied most of the time. and yet they desperately need to claw back Frogmore Cottage. ok then. we see you.
Ah I see. The ghoulish Wales thought they would move to Windsor before the Queen died so they could take over Windsor castle once she was gone. But Charles swooped in and took it so now they want Royal Lodge and Andrew gets kicked to Frogmore Cottage. How Petty and gross of Chuck and Willy.
On a lighter note Harry and Meghan really made Windsor the new popping neighborhood and they were barely there.
^^ Exactly @B. For sure! 🎯 H&M’s love story, their engagement and their royal wedding put Windsor on the map globally, and especially so once they moved to Frogmore Cottage. Tourism in the area increased exponentially. I was certainly inspired to read more about the history of Windsor Castle and its environs. It’s unsurprising that the rest of the royals are attracted to living in ‘magical’ Windsor to try and gain some Sussex fairy dust by osmosis. LOL!
Just as with Diana, post H&M, there has been a huge increase in following the British monarchy generally. Of course, Harry was always the most interesting British royal in his late teens and twenties. Once he met Meg at age 31, all the stars aligned. 🌠Together they brought charisma to the max, in addition to combined work ethic, authenticity, caring, and substantive projects galore. So psst, little do the remaining royals realize, it’s about the work and the caring more than the fairy dust. 😉
@B, I think what really made Windsor the new “popping neighborhood,” along with jealousy of the Sussexes, was that the flight paths were changed about a year ago to accommodate the Queen’s need for naps. This was what was keeping the Royals away from the Windsor area but apparently they haven’t changed the flight paths back! So, now that Windsor Castle is in a no-fly zone they all want to live there.
Me thinks this is Chuck putting the Wails in their place – Catty and Ma were def measuring the curtains and the RR kept reporting on it like it was a given. Am not sure Peggy cared much about living in the big castle but Catty does. The way she was prancing around the Windsor estate in her range rover and shades like she owned the place in the days after TQs death was telling. She was at least expecting rooms in the castle – rooms that are likely going to Cams.
I wonder how long it will take for Cams to turn on Catty and Ma.
I think he did care about living there, if only to one-up Harry and fulfill his obsessive need to be ‘superior’ to his brother. If anything, I’d guess that after seeing all those clips of the Sussexes’ gorgeous Montecito home in the docuseries, both the Wailses started whining about being stuck in AC.
I think you’re right. I think they knew the queen had limited time left when the stories about Kate (and Will?) looking for a home in Berkshire started. I think she and Ma were aiming for Windsor Castle, but couldn’t say that out loud when the queen was still alive. I think Chuck made an agreement with Andrew that he would pay the settlement with Virginia on the condition that Andrew would vacate Royal Lodge after the queen passed. I think Chuck kept that agreement a secret from Kate (and maybe Will), but told thrm they could have a place at Windsor after the queen died. Kate took that to be the castle, while Chuck never intended for them to have it. The queen not dying before the school started through a wrench in their plans, therefore Adelaide cottage.
How on Earth do they find the time to live in those houses with all the work they do?
@Digital Unicorn
“ I wonder how long it will take for Cams to turn on Catty and Ma.”
I’m guessing Cams will remove the gloves on May 9th. The second the Chubbly is over, the new queen will enforce her new family laws.
You know that Cruella will win that fight. She looks like a junk yard dog that chews, growls and slobbers with the best of them. CarolE doesn’t stand a chance but I would buy tickets to see it!!! 🥊 “Ka-Pow” 🥊
“I wonder how long it will take for Cams to turn on Catty and Ma.”
@Digital Unicorn & Blue Nails Batty – She already has!
And I’m sure Camzilla is already eyeing spaces and measuring drapes for Tom and Laura and their respective broods.
So many thoughts. Did I read correctly that 150 people live in Windsor castle? Who? The people that work there? Also, Charles is spending money on his new digs that much is clear. The Cambridges must’ve been upset cuz they thought that castle was all for them. Is this a fight over Windsor? Bc I don’t think the Cambridges and Charles and Camilla can share nicely. Is RL on the Windsor estate or just nearby. They are turfing themselves apart. Everyone wants Windsor now I guess. Harry and Meghan are the true trendsetters.
According to royal.uk: “Those who live and work within the Castle include the titular head of the Castle community, the Constable and Governor of Windsor Castle; the Dean of Windsor, Canons and other staff who run the College of St George; the Military Knights of Windsor; the Superintendent of Windsor Castle and his staff, who are responsible for day-to-day administration; the Housekeeper and her staff; and soldiers who mount a permanent military guard in the Castle.”
Are these the same permanent military guard that were on duty when some rando climbed through the window and tried to get Betty with a crossbow?
@ Jais, “are turfing themselves apart.” Yes, yes they are!!!! Cruella saw Ma Middleton measuring for curtains as she was certainly going to move in as well. You know that CarolE has been having aristo-approved furniture made all with her brothers money!!!!
CarolE has probably already peed in the carpets in the bedrooms to mark her “territory” too.
There are a number of documentaries available on the history of Windsor Castle, including ‘Windsor Castle Restored’; ‘Windsor Castle: A Royal Year’; ‘The Queen’s Castle’; ‘Secrets of the Royal Castles: Windsor Castle, S1 Ep. 3’; and on Paramount Plus and Amazon, the series: ‘Inside Windsor Castle.’ Some of these I listed, can be found on YouTube.
Sounds like Charles and Camilla don’t want to run into the Sussexes as much as the Waleses. Imagine the paranoia of wondering if they are in their home and didn’t tell you they were coming and fearing they could be happy doing things and just being without you,
Compare that with QE who drove straight to FC when she knew PH had arrived. And compare it to loving parents and grandparents whose family lives in another country. Most would be delighted to have children and grandchildren to visit nearby.
This is to put WanK and Pedo in check and to keep a close eye on all of them.
So how long before they all decide to move to Montecito?
The stalking and copying of everything Sussexes is unhinged. From clothes to style to housing.
Harry and Meghan are the standard truly.
They really kicked Harry and Meghan out because of jealousy. They are jealous of EVERYTHING Harry and Meghan have. EVERYTHING
Lol!
He has a place in Romania? Wow, random. LOL.
Whatever. I don’t care where Charles lives. He should turn some of the family homes into museums or event spaces or something. I know they employ people but it undeniably a waste of taxpayer money. It’s also just grotesque and Dickensian for them to have so much while people are having to choose between food and warmth.
He’s close with the deposed Romanian royals, we might see them at the Chubbly. This is another case of him obfuscating who owns what. The Duchy of Cornwall invested in several properties in Romania, now we’re told they’re Charles’s personal property.
RepublicUK needs to start making moves to remove the ‘Freedom From Information’ requests that surround all royal finances.
They certainly do. Given that there have been churches opening up all across London, as well as other spots in Britain for heating and feeding stations so that families can have a warm place to congregate as well as fill their tummy with hot food, they certainly haven’t read the room. It’s reported that many people in Britain are facing a 200% increase to heat their homes and double digit inflation for food and necessities but this Wanker is having a three day, millions of pounds party for himself. You just can’t make this stuff up.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/warm-banks-uk-surging-heating-bills/
Camilla’s dress with the green patch squares is just so bad, and not figure flattering. The photo where she accompanies Charles.
Isn’t that awful? Looks like a junior high sewing assignment.
I hope his mother haunts the hell out of him and his mistress wife.
😂 Well, we know Diana is booked and busy in her afterlife yet she still lives rent free in Chuck and Cam’s minds. I hope whatever Betty is doing she finds the time to rattle some chains at them.
Yes!!! Let Charles awaken to his Mum hounding him for having evicted his OWN son from his home, which she gifted. I hope she causes him to have a stroke.
In less than 6 months, Chuckie has removed all of the goodness that he was able to take by following his Mum which he has wasted away simply by his pettiness and willingness to punish his son.
This ‘source’ is making things up as usual. Charles has never wanted to live at BP, has always hinted/said through sources he was going to keep Clarence House unless it was pried out of his hands.
AND he has always said he wanted Windsor Castle as his base, mostly as an excuse to be out of London. As I’ve written on here for several months, he’s likely had Camilla’s sister redoing the monarch and consort apartments since the day after QEII was interred.
I’ve also written before that Charles does NOT want the Midds having direct access to inside Windsor Castle. That’s one of the many reasons he wouldn’t give W&K space within the castle proper. He doesn’t want Carol(E) having the run of the place. Bad enough she can hang about the gardens whenever she’s visiting Kate’s separation home (Adelaide Cottage).
@nota – Thanks for the overview and clarification. I remember KCIII constantly reminding the courtiers and the Daily Fail that he DID NOT want to live in Buckingham Palace.
Thank you for the detailed info. Why am I not surprised that Cam’s sister is renovating it. You know that she is going to be padding those invoices into the millions for the indiscretions as well as nightmare that her sister and current BIL have caused her and her family……
I don’t think Ma Meddlesome is welcome at any of the royal palaces. I wonder if that’s why WanK don’t use their huge, lavish apartment at KP? She’s been banned from the premises…alarms go off when she gets too close…the dobermans are let off their leashes…”INCOMING! INCOMING!” shouted over the intercom. I think I’ve had too much coffee this morning…
Actually, I think that classic line, “Release the Kraken,” from Clash of the Titans is so appropriate in this case.
This explains a lot. I was very confused as to why the Wails were so insistent on getting into royal lodge when the entire Windsor castle is right there! I believe that was even part of the explanation for Adelaide cottage – that they would move into a smaller house for now and eventually take over to the castle. I wonder what changed.
None of these people are really “living” in any of these homes full-time. It sounds like Charles still plans to spend most of his time in Clarence House. But by my count, Frogmore house is still sitting empty, right?
Charles is showing his power. The largest property has to be the King’s I think. I don’t think giving the Wales’ Windsor Castle while Charles shacked up at Clarence House would be good optics in the power dynamics, especially since the establishment had tabloid articles over the last few years saying William should be King.
I think similar happened when Elizabeth became queen. She was at CH when she was Princess and the Queen Mother was at BP after King George died. Elizabeth and Philip wanted to stay at CH but the establishment said she needed to move to BP for the optics since she was the Queen. The Queen Mother did not want to leave BP. It took a while after Elizabeth moved in to BP to get the Queen Mother to move out from BP.
Prince Philip turned the heating down to persuade her.
Charles likes Windsor Castle now because he knows how much William and Kate wanted it.
Does he like it or is it just in better shape than BP? And it is apparently used for entertaining by the monarch by tradition so he is likely stuck with it.
You know how this reads to me
KC3 has waited 50+ years to be top dog and he’ll be damned if he’s gonna share any of that with anyone. Everyone needs to kiss the ring (on his sausage fingers) for his left over scraps
Same energy as your average spoiled toddler with their toys – mine, mine, mine. All mine! Nobody is allowed to touch any of my things. Everything belongs to me. You’re not the boss of me
W got that same energy too
Doesn’t he????
The apple certainly didn’t fall far from this greedy, arrogant, selfish and jealous tree. Chuckie had better watch his back as his heir had his sights set on WC as well as BP. Bulliam isn’t a kind and loving son as he makes himself out to be. The only hand that Chuckie has is that he knows how to play the king game as opposed to his heir. Though in the recent few weeks I revoke that opinion.
Privileged people problems. Which of the many castles, palaces, houses, lodges, cottages in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, or overseas territories should be chosen to be the permanent residence and which ones will remain vacant? 🤷♀️
Is the UK still experiencing a cost of living crisis? Are people struggling to heat their homes? Has the UK solved its homeless (rough sleeping) problems? If not, the many stories about the numerous royal properties, most of which are vacant, are not a good look for their PR. Who is in charge or their PR?
These people have more houses than they have asses to sit in them but it was absolutely necessary to take away the one small in comparison to the others that Harry and Meghan had. I don’t know how these people sleep at night. The selfish hatefulness of them
My grandmother had a beautiful Edwardian engagement ring that went to my mother (her daughter-in-law) when she died. My mom kept that ring hidden away in a box for more than 20 years…until I got engaged and asked if I could have it for my wedding ring. Then suddenly she had it re-sized for her and started wearing it around. Once I bought my own wedding ring, it went back into the box and I haven’t seen it since.
Somehow, this story about Charles and Windsor reminds me of that…🧐
Whoa. That is TELLING. Sorry.
Thanks. And yeah, I definitely got the message.
Something similar happened to me. I knew about the ring but didn’t know it was supposed to be bequeathed to me until my aunt said something about it 2 years ago asking if I got it. I was furious when I found out. I have my other grandmother’s wedding ring from my father’s side. Sadly, this doesn’t surprise me about my mother one bit.
In Charles and William’s world view , the necessity of evicting Prince Harry from his royal home is all about control and putting Harry and Meghan in their place. It is in their DNA to jealously guard the source of their “power” in terms of how often they are on the front page of newspapers and how popular they are.
“Charles will be able to see his grandchildren more.”
Yet he kicks out the two youngest? Lol. They basically came right out and said it: Charles will be able to see his WHITE grandchildren more.
One must actually have a heart to change. Charles is heartless.