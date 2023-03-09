Ngozi Fulani stepping down as Sistah Space’s CEO, she still hasn’t gotten an apology

At Queen Camilla’s first big Buckingham Palace reception, her lady-in-waiting/companion Lady Susan Hussey barraged Ngozi Fulani with a racist interrogation. What followed was somehow, incredibly, even worse. Fulani reported what happened publicly and the palace lied about contacting Fulani with an apology, then they allowed Hussey to “resign.” Then silence – the palace left Fulani out in the cold, where the British racists and British media began smearing her, ripping her life apart and threatening the work she did at Sistah Space. Queen Camilla still didn’t do a f–king thing when the charity commission suddenly launched an investigation into Fulani, one of the most obvious “punishments” designed for a woman who reported her treatment by the racist establishment.
Seventeen days after the inciting incident, the palace finally arranged for a “sit down” between Hussey and Fulani. The palace made a big splashy statement about Hussey offering “her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani” (I’m sorry you were offended!) and Hussey “pledged” to try not to be so racist anymore. The palace also noted that Fulani “accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.” The palace’s statement went on to treat Hussey and Fulani like they were equally at fault and equally victims. Well, that was nearly three months ago. Now Ngozi Fulani has announced that she’s stepping away from Sistah Space because the racist abuse has been too much, and by the way, the palace still hasn’t apologized to her:
Black charity boss Ngozi Fulani is stepping down as CEO of Sistah Space, blaming racist abuse she received following the Buckingham Palace race row. The activist said the charity for Black women survivors of domestic abuse had suffered as a result of the row, which saw senior royal aide Lady Susan Hussey, 83, interrogate her about where she was “really from?” at an event in November.
Ms Fulani told Good Morning Britain that she had been subjected to “violence” following the incident and claimed the palace hadn’t done anything to help. Sistah Space was “forced to temporarily cease” many of its operations in December after Ms Fulani spoke out about her treatment by Lady Hussey, who later resigned as a royal aide.
“I’ve now temporarily stepped down as CEO of Sistah Space,” Ms Fulani announced on Wednesday. “Sistah Space charity has suffered as a direct result (…) because of this incident, violence has been directed to me. The palace hasn’t intervened – I think they could have. (…). The service users and the community can’t access us properly. This whole thing has cost us a fortune because we had to pay our own PR to stop the press from coming up, it was horrible.”
A royal source said these [palace pledges] have all been honoured by the palace but Sistah Space disputes this. Moreover, Ms Fulani insisted that she has yet to receive an apology directly from the palace and suggested that royal remorse over the incident was merely referenced in the statement.
“I’m just making the point so that everybody understands what is so hard to say I’m sorry,” Ms Fulani added. “You sent me the invitation so you know how to find me. You know how to say sorry. If you’re sorry then say sorry, if you’re not, I get it. But when you make this apology to everybody, I don’t know who you’re apologising to.”
Don’t get me wrong, I know why Fulani agreed to that stupid palace photo-op with Susan Hussey – Fulani had been attacked, smeared and abused for seventeen days after she reported the racist treatment she was subjected to at the palace. She wanted it to stop and she believed that meeting and that photo-op would stop it. She seems to be saying that she didn’t have approval over the palace’s “they’re BOTH victims” statement, which I also believe. The palace grossly mishandled this from the beginning and the Windsors’ refusal to deal directly and sincerely with Ngozi Fulani speaks volumes about how they view her as unimportant and expendable. To make matters worse, Hussey is already back in the royal fold – she’s already back representing King Charles and Queen Camilla, all while Fulani’s life has been ripped apart.
'I don't see what is so hard to say I'm sorry.'
We’re joined exclusively by Ngozi Fulani, founder of @Sistah_Space for the first time since the former Lady-in-Waiting to the Queen – Lady Susan Hussey asked her where she was "really from." pic.twitter.com/EhGqA0u10O
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, YouTube and Buckingham Palace.
Filthy fkn royals.
Black woman victim of racial abuse loses job, white woman perpetrator keeps job, will be promoted soon. News at 11.
They refused to do the work when Meghan was there. Now, they’re going to be continually facing this hurdle (publicly) until they do the work or they are destroyed under the weight of their own resistance.
I bet one of the Wales kids ends up with a Black SO.
The fact that Camilla was jamming it up and posing with different women for international women’s day is a disgrace.
Camela is a faker. She let media know her feelings about Roald Dahl edits, but couldn’t be bothered with Jeremy Clarkson screed against Meghan.
This is annoying. I donated to them back when this first happened. I’m also peeved at Prince Harry for making statements about poor Lady Hussy in media interviews for Spare, while not acknowledging damage to the Sistah Space organization or its head.
Honestly, I think someone else – with enough fame/money – could have stepped in here and not only helped the charity and Ms Fulani but also made themselves look good. I understand why it wasn’t the Sussexes but Harry didn’t have to say what he did. That just left a super bitter taste in my mouth, no matter how much I admire them otherwise.
This is just an all-around shitshow and I hope not a single celebrity shows up to that wretched event this spring.
I wish Ms Fulani all the best.
I don’t disagree. I honestly say a prayer everyday that he wakes up and renounces all titles (for him and Meg, I guess their kids can decide for themselves) and sees the monarchy for the trash that it is. Sadly, he’ll always see it as some sort of platform for public good/service, instead of the racist, backward, archaic institution it really is.
Yeah, I’m irked at Harry about that too. Like he will stand up for his wife and kids but he still has this ingrained loyalty to those people. He still defends Hussey.
And Ms Fulani deserves so much better from that entire family.
Agreed. Harry fumbled big time with that. (And the whole thing about how he’s on a “journey” and deprogramming is totally beside the point in this case, because it was a very clear instance of misogynoir, and all he had to do was acknowledge it. What good is learning ‘unconscious bias’ if you can’t actually speak up for victims of racist attacks?)
Also can I just say I hate these Good Morning Britain (or whatever the show is called) anchors — I hate how they always talk down to women of color and have this tone of skepticism in their voice when they address Ms. Fulani. It’s so “both sides-y” but in a way that clearly backs up the Royal/racist side of the situation. Like they make Ms. Fulani explain things that are really quite simple to understand, which is itself abusive. It would be nice if actual journalists interviewed Ms. Fulani instead of these jerks.
I agree that Harry could have done better, but it’s not up to him to clean up BP’s messes. This is on Camilla and it speaks volumes about how she will continue on as Queen (Consort). And it’s on Charles, who should be king to everyone, not just his wife.
This injustice makes me so ANGRY!
Ms Fulani, I am sorry. This was not your fault, ma’am. My best wishes to you.
I wish I could say I’m surprised. If anyone needs a good example of what systemic racism looks like (somehow I’m thinking that readers of this site don’t need a lot of help with this), here is a perfect example. Heads I win, tails you lose….. always!
It sounds like the Palace just issued a statement but didn’t say sorry to her personally. I think Camilla could have gone to Sistah Space to apologize.
Lissen, perfect response. This is exactly how those bastards roll in England.
This is heartbreaking. Another casualty in the games the palace plays with the media and the lives of innocent people who get tangled up with them. The Crown is nothing but a gang of brutish bullies who deserve the growing chorus of boos and pelted eggs.
This had to have taken a lot of courage on Ngozi Fulani’s part: she just publicly called out the RF -again!- and explained how as a survivor of DV, she’s been forced to step back due to threats. I wish her all the strength! Also, I wish Harry would use some introspection and issue a public statement in support of NF—his first response was awful. And I hope that the RF, especially QCC, will be forced into the 21st century in terms of human rights and how you treat people.
I don’t think she met with Hussey to knuckle under to BP. I think she gave them the grace and an opportunity to apologize and do better. She was being optimistic and hoping to teach them. You just can’t teach those who refuse to learn and change.