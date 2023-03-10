Prince Harry’s case against the Daily Mirror will go to trial in May

Prince Harry is part of so many lawsuits, it’s sometimes difficult to keep track. That’s one of the reasons why I think he loves America so much – Americans are a litigious people, and America is home of “I’ll sue your ass!!” Harry is suing the Mail (Associated Newspapers) in like five different cases. He’s suing the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloids. And he’s also suing the Daily Mirror. The Mirror’s defense is “yeah, we hacked into his phone and did and said terrible things, but that was years ago!” Well, the judge has basically said that there’s no statute of limitations on suing the Mirror for their unlawful actions.
Britain’s Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial in May, a judge at London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday. Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at the trial.
Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Wednesday that Harry’s case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.
David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be “the only witness” relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.
Fancourt said on Wednesday that he thought Harry “will not settle” his case, based on what he says in his witness statement – which is not yet publicly available – as well as “everything he has said outside these proceedings”.
Harry’s case against MGN, launched in 2019, is one of several he is currently bringing against British newspapers, including a similar lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun. He is also suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article which said he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection.
And Harry is one of several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, bringing lawsuits against Associated Newspapers alleging phone-tapping and other privacy breaches. Associated Newspapers has said that it “utterly and unambiguously” denies the allegations and the publisher’s bid to throw the case out of court will be heard later this month.
This is a huge reason why the British media has their knives out for Harry and Meghan no matter what these days. I would argue that the British media had their knives out for H&M well before Harry began suing everybody, but whatever. I wish Harry well on all of these endeavors. He has the money, time and fame to do some damage and really make a difference. The timing is great too – this will happen around the Chubbly!! LMAO.
What is irritating is that this is not being pursued by law enforcement as the crime that it is.
Yeah, it should’ve been investigated by the police many years ago.
The police wouldn’t persue the case at the time because it was the met. And the met was as corrupt as hell for years, but recently the chickens are coming home to roost at the met. As for Harry and the rest of the people sueing the papers, GOOD, why the hell should they be able to hack phones and print page after page of lies and get away with it. I just hate the fact that they are useing Harry as the figurehead, EVERYBODY who has a case against each paper should be there at the same time. THIS was the reason Saville got away with his terrible crimes for so long. They chose ONE person’s complaint out of hundreds and the CPS said there wasn’t enough evidence!! Let’s hope his solicitor is fully switched on
They’re not all coming home to roost. One of the absolute worst offenders when it comes to online attack-and-defamation of Meghan? The unemployed 40-year-old son of a Met commander. Christopher Bouzy proved it, nothing has been done about it.
Didn’t someone (formerly) from The Met admit the abusive, racist talk about Meghan and the Sussex Family that was going on within The Met? Again, nothing done about it. That’s part of why Harry’s security challenge is ongoing.
His security team needs guaranteed access to the highest-level intelligence regarding threats. And he needs it guaranteed that the threats won’t be dismissed or hidden by people *inside the security agencies*.
It was Neil Basu, who recently retired as senior-most officer for the counterterrorism unit of the Met Police. He is the one who confirmed in an interview on his last day the threats Meghan faced and faces. It was a good interview.
@notasugarhere Neil Basu (counter-terrorism expert and former assistant commissioner of the Met) confirmed all the heinous threats against Meghan were real
Charles: “You can’t take on the media.” Harry: “WATCH ME!”
Chucky sued the tabloids numerous times.
He just don’t want Harry to sue because the tabloids will spill the beans about BP, CH and KP briefing against him.
This is what makes William’s and Jason’s moves around Meghan’s letter to her father 1) so obvious and 2) so stupid. Charles won his privacy invasion lawsuit when his personal letters were published. Did W&J really think that precedent wasn’t going to apply to Meghan?
IKR??! 💃🏾
The sheer number of Prince Harry “hold my beer” moments! There should be a gif/meme/something of this.
(Manifesting a documentary/podcast interview that generates clip..)
Chuck meant “YOU” there. Harry wasn’t supposed to take on the media. Just like Willy told Harry not to expect that marriage was in the cards for him. Harry was supposed to be their scapegoat and workhorse forever. He wasn’t supposed to be, like, a human being or something.
Oh dear. With all negative Harry and Meg stories and now this coming to a head in May where will they put the chubbly coverage? Back page small print?
Would he have to be there in person? I hope that’s not required in case he doesn’t want to bother going to the UK when security is still an issue. Although it would be funny if they skipped the Chubbly and then Harry showed up a few days latter to bury the tabloids.
I admit I would love this. Skip the Chubbly, make it to the anti-tabloid trial surrounded by his personally-hired-and-paid security detail.
Man. I’m seriously considering making a small alter specifically to pray for all of the lawsuits the Sussexs’ have going. They deserve to win them all for the harassments and lies they have had to endure.
There’s 3 hearings coming up in the next month for his different cases.
Mar 17, Mar 27 and May 9th for this mirror case.
Praying they keep their winning streak.
So, they started hacking his phone in 1996, when he was 12 years old.
Trolling? There are multiple plaintiffs in this lawsuit, which covers the illegal behavior of the tabloids from 1996-2011. When they were hacking Harry’s phone falls *within* the period covered, that doesn’t mean they hacked his phone during that entire period.
Given how disgusting the tabloids have always been about Harry, however? I wouldn’t be surprised to learn they HAD hacked a child’s phone. Madeleine McCann’s parents are part of this lawsuit iirc.
Shows how sick the media are and the fact that they were after Harry even then
I could see them hacking his phone that early (if he had one at that age) purely to look for dirt on Diana, or track her movements.
I hope this young man sues them into bankruptcy. They tormented him as a youth all while printing whatever they deemed the most hurtful and profitable. I applaud him for working to get himself financially fit to take them on. These gossip sites should all have to bend their knees for salivating when he could not was not allowed to hold them accountable
I hope Harry wins all his lawsuits.
AMY Me to!
Piers Morgan was the editor so there is a double reason to feel good about a win I hope he bankrupts him although I don’t know if personal
Bankruptcy would be possible
It would be *interesting* if this trial revealed what was hacked from Harry’s phone vs. what were leaks from Clan Middleton. Kate was known for leaking to her fav paps about where Harry was.
Hold up, Kate leaked Harry’s whereabouts? Really? Is Harry aware of that? Jeez.
Yes, one of the many reasons Harry’s never liked Kate or the Midds. Harry and Kate were never close, obviously, but when William knew what was happening with Harry? Kate would be told. She’d alert Niraj Tanna or Katie N or both.
Harry was clear that he liked Kate when he first knew her in “Spare.” Things only got bad with her when Meghan came along. So imo, this is absolute nonsense. Moreover, it’s nonsense that sounds like it was peddled by the tabloids to blame some woman for their own crimes.
“Was known for” — by whom? Receipts please.
The one defense I see for the tabloids is to claim they got the information from “sources” not by hacking. At this point they might be forced to reveal the source to prove that hacking *wasn’t* the sources.
And if the sources are, say, Camilla… *Rubs hands gleefully*
Actually, what’s more likely is that the revelation will be in camera and the judge will emerge saying it can’t be revealed (bc the cow is now queen! Charlie protected the side chick in all the ways he didn’t protect his son and grandchildren). Judge says he’s satisfied, throws out the case.
You can’t win with the scales tipped against you.
Our boy is certainly brave. #goodkingharry
Kate and the Midds were the ones known for leaking about Harry. His location, his relationships, etc. Kate would call up Katie Nicholl personally and inform her, just as she’d tell her where she and William were currently on holiday so the paps could get pics.
Was known for by whom. Have you read Spare? How the tabloids were stalking Harry his whole life?
My tinfoil conspiracy theory: the tabloids don’t want Harry to win. That’s a given. They worked on KC3 to take away Frogmore Cottage, Harry’s safe house, so he can’t go and testify in person. KC3 is more than happy to evict ’cause it feeds his kingly ego, etc. It’s a theory.
I wish Harry success. I still remember Sienna Miller saying bitterly that she settled her lawsuit because she didn’t have deep enough pockets to continue and that she hoped someone will come along who can continue the good fight. You go, Harry!
Hopefully Elton John’s pockets are deep-enough for all of them.
From “Spare,” you can tell he has been waiting basically his entire life to fight back at the news media, more power to him.
I hope this brings “sources” to light. Happy queening, Leaker.
Give ’em hell, Harry.
The best part of this is it will throw light on just how evil Piers Morgan has always been. His unhinged and disturbing attacks on Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan are sick and agenda based. I think he expected Prince Harry to be denied the right to sue or to back down, I hope he destroys PM and the Sun. I would love to see criminal charges brought against them after the evidence is revealed.
All of this. Piers has been trying to intimidate them into submission to cover and obfuscate his own crimes. Let that which is hidden come to light.
That’snotok, it’s the hypocrisy of Morgan that is rank, This is the man who hacked a murdered young girls phone, was sacked twice for lieing and published mocked up pictures of our troops supposedly mistreating prisoners, and he has the bloody nerve to go after Harry and Megan, he’s not even fit enough to lick their shoes, although he does a bloody good job of licking camillas backside. And who can forget him flouncing out of his television show saying “I’m not staying here to argue with him”, him being the weather presenter and a MAN OF COLOUR
I don’t get the Morgan-Hyde thing. I actually respect some of what she writes and yet she is on record as sleeping with the petulant Peirs because she wanted to?
That does not compute to me
Meh, she probably wanted to get laid and he was easy. No big deal.
Notsosugar, a lot of them are though. 2 or 3 met police officers were sacked over messages they shared about meghan (racist comments) several more were disciplined (SHOULD have been sacked)., the new Met commissioner has said expect at least 5 cases a week against met officers and he will speaking to other constabularies to wake them the hell up. Of course its the sick rapists and sex offenders that are being outed as well. My own complaint was ignored 10 years ago!! But let’s hope THIS commissioner will stick to his words, unlike Dick, who did what ever the tories told her to do, and let’s hope he keeps Case away from RAVAC
Charles needs to get rid of that oleaginous prick Edward Young who is involved in this shite up to his earlobes. He’s the one who deliberately stone-walled Harry’s request to the other RAVEC members stating he would be happy to reimburse the Met for RPO security. He hates Harry and Meghan with a passion and I imagine he’d been *advising* Charles all along to pull Harry’s security.
It is a start but barely scratching the surface. As just one example? The 40-year-old, a commander’s son, has repeatedly called for violence against Meghan. No charges filed.
When all else fail, turn to the law as Harry did.
I will have to follow the case independent of the media and am hoping that Harry prevails.