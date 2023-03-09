Princess Kate wore a £500 outfit for her Irish Guards skit in the snow

As we discussed yesterday, the Princess of Wales went to Salisbury on Wednesday, International Women’s Day, to “train” with the Irish Guards. She’s the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, having taken over from her husband. I don’t have much new information here, it’s just that we finally got more photos in late in the day and I wanted to post them.

We also have an ID on her outfit now – Kate wore G-Star Raw jeggings (£150) and her Berghaus boots (£175) paired with “a £149 turtleneck jumper with a cable knit detail and buttoned sleeves from Holland Cooper.” She also wore a camouflage jacket and I missed the fact that her jacket has customized with a little crown button and some extra pizzazz. The Irish Guards know how much Kate loves her buttons. I still have the same question though – if the purpose of this skit was “Colonel Camo Keen pretends to be a soldier,” then why not just wear one of the real uniforms? Why did Kate deck herself out in a £500 outfit, her sapphire ring and gloves she refused to wear?

And yes, this was a skit. This is what Kensington Palace does with Kate now, since she’s incompetent and lazy. They just organize these skits where she wanders around somewhere, jazz-hands for 30 minutes and wears a costume. Kate’s mask fell when she had to pretend to “learn” how to do first-aid in the field. She looks so unhappy!!

Meanwhile, the British papers are trying to make a big deal over the fact that the Sussexes invited the Windsors to Lilibet’s christening and the Windsors didn’t go. I suspect Harry merely invited them because he thought it was the right thing to do, not because he actually believed they would show up. Please… Kate would never recover if she had to travel to Montecito and see how happy the Sussexes are in California. She would be grim about it for YEARS.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a £500 outfit for her Irish Guards skit in the snow”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:24 am

    The worst. Nothing to offer but bad outfits, bad Botox, bad make up, bad wigs and a fake ass attitude. Gross.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Live from Kensington Palace it’s Princess Can’t. For todays feature Can’t will play in snow, complete with camouflage, with some handsome soldiers. Don’t miss next week’s episode with jazz hands.

    Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Any news on her life’s work, benchmark, ten years in the making project that she launched a month and a half ago? Crickets? Alright carry on.

    Reply
  4. Roo says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Kaiser, I thought you might be exaggerating a bit when you said she was unhappy about learning first aid, but damn, you were not. Her face is pinched (even her jowls are somehow pinched) in the photo. That’s not a “I’m cold out here but this is interesting” face. That’s a “I can’t believe I’m doing this boring shit. Don’t the peasants know how to do this? Why am I here?” face.

    Reply
  5. WiththeAmericann says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:29 am

    She would have looked so much cooler in a real uniform. Those jeggings are horrific.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment