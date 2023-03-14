“Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan’s embrace at the Oscars was the best” links

People are still obsessed with the moment when Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan hugged at the Oscars. Indiana Jones & Short Round, reunited! [GFY]
Paul Mescal did the whole Oscar party circuit. [Jezebel]
I loved Sarah Polley’s screenplay win at the Oscars! [LaineyGossip]
Blac Chyna is getting all of her implants taken out? [Dlisted]
What happened on The Last of Us’s season finale? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]
Ciara looked incredible at the VF Oscar party. [RCFA]
Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is such a special teenager. [JustJared]
There’s already a ridiculous backlash against EEAAO. [Buzzfeed]
Don Trump Jr. claims parts of the insurrection were a “hoax.” [Towleroad]
I follow tennis and I don’t even understand this beef. [Egotastic]
Why was Charlbi Dean Kriek left out of the In Memorium section? [Starcasm]
The paintings of RF Alvarez are really beautiful. [OMG Blog]
Guillermo del Toro is the only one smart enough to take this picture. pic.twitter.com/RiUHCcnzjt
— Alejandro Villarreal (@alamofilmguy) March 13, 2023
HARRISON FORD PRESENTING AN OSCAR TO KE HUY QUAN. RIVER OF TEARS pic.twitter.com/1gq4uXPgGI
— k • 🐯⚖️ (@ripleysdaya) March 13, 2023
As a commentator said elsewhere this is all very nice, but where were Spielberg and Harrison Ford during the 40 years where Ke Huy Quan was desperately looking for work, then giving up on cinema and then coming back again? Huy Quan has said in an interview that Spielberg sent him a present every year for his birthday or Christmas if memory serves. I immediately thought that sending him a script would have been far better!
So it’s Steven and Harrison’s obligation to get him work?
@Mar Thanks for completely missing the point
Honestly, as a powerhouse in Hollywood it IS your responsibility to amplify the minority actors who would not be given a chance otherwise. So yeah, kind of, lol.
Yes I wondered this too! Even small roles! But just to keep him in the circuit …
Jo says,
This exactly what I was thinking.
SS & HF could have kept an eye out for him all these years and easily have written him parts.
Or cast him in cameos. Something.
They are both stupidly wealthy and connected. A job, even a cameo 2-3x a year would have made a heck of a difference.
I hope he makes $$ on his Oscar win.
Spielberg wrote the Goonies which Ke Huy Quan was later in.
He was a child then.
Was he desperately looking for work for 40 years? He’s only 51 and he was working as an actor into his 20’s. Then he went to college and after worked steadily as a stunt coordinator. I’ve read that he said it was difficult to get adult roles in the US, so that’s why he decided to go to college, but he was working overseas.
He went to school and has been working as an AD and a stunt coordinator. For all we know they might have gotten him a few jobs. It would be gross for them to brag about that if they did , right?
So, is Harrison Ford responsible for keeping track of and supervising the careers of every actor he ever worked with or just the ones in the Indiana Jones franchise? I wasn’t aware that he was a casting director too.
Ke Huy Quan has brought so much joy to this awards season. I hope that he continues to work the industry that he so clearly loves.
He will be in Season 2 of Loki.
The internet is all over this hug and demanding the return of short round.
PS. Ford as Indy will ALWAYS get it, Han comes a close 2nd.
I remember that there were heated discussions of giving Indiana Jones a sidekick and a lot of people did not take very kindly to the inclusion of Short round /Ke huay Quan in Temple of Doom.
From my own memory, it was Kate Capshaw’s shrieking damsel in distress that most of the objections were focused on.
@Mrs.Krabapple, Kate Capshaw’s ridiculous character and her over the top, useless screaming is one o the reasons I hate Temple of Doom.
Every time of see TOD, I think of the clip from Family Guy that nailed everything about her being in that movie.
And to think he didn’t want to settle with Amy Irving and it cost him 100 million as a result.
No time for love, Dr. Jones, we’ve got company!
How can you say Ciara looked incredible? That dress (if you can call it that) was incredibly tacky and just a thirst trap if anything. Why would she do that? Attention? Is she promoting something and needed us to talk about her? She’s better than that. If a Kardashian or Jenner wore that, we’d be saying all sorts of sh*t about it. Ciara is a beautiful woman. So many dresses she could have worn, and she picked that ?
I totally agree. It was completely tacky and OTT.
Honestly it’s just ugly. The fold under the belly button looks like a weird happy trail of sorts and the lines of her thong on the front combined with that is just a weird illusion. It doesn’t hit her right or something
Giving social media something else to talk about aside from her husband’s NFL career. It was a bad 2022. Look at her ass and not the stats.
I kept thinking it was a literal fish net. It was awful. Her body is great but that thing looked like something in the clearance bin at Frederick’s of Hollywood.
I didn’t like it either—what’s the point of wearing a “dress” if you’re showing everything but your bits—but that’s Ciara. She’s always done the naked thing. She has an incredible body & clearly likes to show all of it off whenever she can. I thought the runway version was much better—she took out the beautiful cowl neck & made it tighter, so it was even more see-through.
I think Ciara looked FABULOUS…she’s not the first that has been at Oscar events nearly naked (Cher 😉) and she won’t be the last♥️
Agree. She look hot and sexy. It was the oscar after party. No one cares when beyonce and Rihanna do the sheer dress but when Ciara does it, folks get so upset. I think she looked beautiful and I wish my a could wear it lol!
I hate sheers. I think they should be the territory of thirsty starlets who are trying to make a name for themselves so they look for that attention. Established folks like Riri or Bey don’t need to do that anymore, that’s just how I think though. I don’t need to see anyone’s entire behind, under ANY circumstance. Again, that’s just me.
EmRata was also basically naked and so was another actress I’ve never heard of.
If I’m critiquing it as a dress, I don’t like the way it gathers in the front. Other than that, yes, she’s gorgeous.
The Last of Us Finale broke me – you know they are going to fall out about this in season 2 and I don’t want them to!
I’m broken, too. For the record, I’d have done the same thing as Joel. He had no choice.
Absolutely destroyed. I’ve removed myself from all the social media groups I was following about the show because I need time to process and recover. First time I’ve ever been grateful that we now wait a full year between seasons of shows.
I don’t think they will fall out. I think she understood the truth and why
SPOILERS for the Last of Us article:
“Turns out I can accept the extinction of the human race, but removing someone’s chance for consent is a bridge too far”
The show sets it up so we’re forced to sympathize with Joel and Ellie, so anything that saves THEM is the morally correct thing. Except it’s not, because no one person *should be* more important than all of humanity, it’s just that media can manipulate people into “siding” with the good for one individual person, over the good for all. As an example, should soldiers in WWII have been given the choice whether to fight Nazis and save the Jews, or not? Some things HAVE to be done whether an individual would choose it or not. I think saving all of humanity would fall into that category. Just my own view.
Are we just spoiling now? Eh, it’s been two days. I, like most of the planet with HBO access, fell in love with Joel. And of course I adored Ellie, but her character is not problematic so that’s not the topic here. I was horrified by the finale. I’m still so mad about it. It was the wrong choice, and it wasn’t his choice to make. He chose himself, not Ellie, over humanity. He didn’t make the right choice for Ellie so there’s no question of it being morally defensible. From the moment Ellie left FEDRA’s protection, her odds of living to see adulthood plummeted. She knows that, and she’s okay with it because she has something unique to offer. But kudos to this incredibly powerful show that has us in our feelings. I’ve retroactively watched some recordings of the game, and I’m not sure I would have developed the same feelings for the characters in the game, even though the moral quandary is just as heavy.
As someone who works in clinical research, I completely disagree with you both but instead of adding more spoilers stuff here you can find my explanation in the comments I made over at Pajiba
Thanks! Responded to you on Pajiba. I’m new there and still getting approved but excited to have another place to chat.
Have not seen Last of Us.
I stopped watching the Walking Dead when they offed Carl.
Os Walking Dead still making new episodes, or can Reedus finally get a haircut and shampoo?
I gave up on Walking Dead when they off’d Glen. But I just went back and watched the seasons I missed. Actually, seasons I didn’t watch. I hadn’t missed anything.
OG Walking Dead has its finale but there’s still going to be a Rick and Michonne spin off and I think maybe a Darryl spin off and possibly a Maggie spin off. Like 10 spin offs.
Ciarra’s dress is ugly, she has a great body but that dress is terrible. I wouldn’t even call that a dress.
The Oscars used to be respectfully thorough in their In Memorium reels, but the last few years they give ‘time’ as the excuse not to properly honor the talent in film. This time seemed to be mostly people behind the scenes.
If you want to see it done right, stick to Turner Classic Movies. They do excellent ones every year and they try to be thorough. You can watch them on You Tube.
If the Oscars had any decency or sense, they’d hire TCM to make their reels.