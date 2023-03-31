Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast won a Gracie Award for digital media

The Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was one of the few podcasts I really looked forward to listening to, discussing and writing about. Was every episode a slam-dunk? No, but all of them were thought-provoking and every single episode made news. I thought the best episodes were “The Stigma of Singleton,” “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth” and “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being.” I have my fingers crossed that she’s already at work on a second season and that she’s listened to fans about some of the “archetypes” she should discuss and dismantle. Meanwhile, the first season has been recognized with a Gracie Award!
Meghan Markle is being honored by the Gracie Awards. PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been named a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast Archetypes. Organized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the Gracies celebrate exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment.
“Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week,” Meghan said in a statement shared to the Archewell Foundation website.
The Duchess of Sussex is being recognized for her role as a podcast host, as is Katie Couric for her namesake show Next Question and Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy. Stars being celebrated as television national winners include Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay and Ziwe (who appeared on Archetypes in the fall).
This year’s theme, “Storytelling,” highlights and celebrates the narratives shared by the winners, which not only inform, inspire and captivate audiences but also enrich a collective comprehension of the world.
Winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated at a gala event at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23, which will see a special tribute to women directors following a record number of submissions.
May 23rd? The Beverly Wilshire? I hope Meghan goes to the gala and enjoys herself and networks with other female creators. Maybe score some guests for Season 2! Anyway, I enjoy that Archetypes is being recognized for being part of an important cultural conversation. The pod should win an award for just making the British media PANIC every Tuesday’s episode drop. Meghan’s haters were the first ones listening to her and crying about how they were being FORCED to listen to Meghan!
So proud of our girl. Go Meg!
Yeah, this is the second prize-win for Archetypes, which is pretty remarkable for a totally new concept of podcasting (i.e. the research/expert’s input). . And if I’m correct, Spottily has reported that it was one of, if not Thee top listen to podcast of last year. Meghan is a winner.
The haters and the UK press/tabloids are foaming. Wait for the royal commentators, and the UK tabloids to write article after article, stating how unpopular she and Harry are in America and how fed-up the people in the US are with them.
PS: as a reminder, Meghan’s Archetypes Podcast has won the People’s Choice Award last december, for pop podcast of 2022. This award honours fan favourites in movies, TV, music, podcasts, etc.
In the category ‘Podcasts’, she defeated other popular shows like, Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Not Skinny But Not Fat, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, SmartLess, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer.
It so great to hear her work is recognised with awards!
Every time I see a picture of her I just think “god, this woman is stunning”.
Congrats Duchess Meghan!!!
Aww, it deserves it! It’s well produced, digestible and I liked the range of speakers.
I saw this last night. I hollered. This will kill Baldemort and Copy Keen.
And Piers plus every other “royal expert”. I hope they are all in bed with a cloth on their heads.
Love this for her and I want another season. I’d like to hear more and also looked eagerly forward to it each week. She really is multitalented and rightfully snatched up by Netflix and Spotify. I wonder at all the offers she gets, the designers who request her, invitations she and Harry receive.
She is an amazing person! She deserves all the accolades and praise. She has been through a lot and come out shining like the star she is. Let’s see how the British tabloids try and spin this. My eye hurt already in anticipation for the filth they will print.
I love this for her! Superficially, I hope there are lots of pics from the event. I need some style inspiration.
Congratulations to Duchess Meghan. It is a well deserved honor because what she and her team created was outstanding. It’s reach was global and it helped open the conversations on much needed issues that women face all over the world. We are all connected and these podcasts helped emphasize how connected we really are.
Congratulations Megs! You deserve this and everything that comes with it.
Slay, Queen!
So cool. Can’t wait for season 2.
It was really good. I think I missed one episode though.
I too hope she attends this ceremony. Women is what she fights for and women want to recognize her. This is an important award given her core values.
The only one I can remember really falling flat for me was the Paris Hilton one. She basically invited her on to shill NFTs, and it was so cringey. On the other hand, the one with Constance Wu was really amazing and genuinely effected me because I was a part of the very judgmental internet peanut gallery when she made that comment about FotB. Helpful reminder to always have empathy first.
But that doesn’t apply if you’re shilling NFTs.
What?
I actually didn’t mind the Paris episode. It wasn’t my favorite but I was able to empathize with her as a survivor of boarding school abuse as well.
I have zero recollection of Paris discussing NFTs on that episode.
I don’t recall anything of that type either.
She absolutely did. I remember literally cringing when I realized what was happening. It sticks out in my mind as a reminder that Meghan is a human with flaws like any other, because she gave space for someone to do that on her show with no pushback at all. It was framed very much in the vein of “Paris isn’t an idiot like the stereotype of the bimbo that we all grew up being shown! She’s actually a shrewd entrepreneur and businesswoman. Paris, why don’t you tell us all about this crypocurrency venture you’re into, and I’ll sound impressed at how you know all these technical terms because I don’t know anything about this!”
I just scanned through the transcript of the podcast and saw no mention of NFT’s. And, even if Paris had mentioned what she does now, why would Meghan push back on a guest?
It never happened the whole discussion was about the trauma of what happened to Paris in her private school and how the media focused on making the persona of the stupid rich blonde for one of the first reality tv show The Simple Life. There are no mentions of NFTs, either you are purposely lying or you re thinking of another podcast Paris was part of.
Also, she should be able to invite anyone, Meghan doesn’t owe you or any of us permission just because she invited someone you dislike. I really don’t care about Paris but the conversation was interesting just like conversation with Andy Cohen even though I can’t stand him.
I went back to the transcript and yes, she does mention NFTs, but I misremembered her explaining them to Meghan- Meghan played a clip from Jimmy Fallon where she was explaining them to him. It’s not a big part of the conversation, and I had literally no opinion on Paris Hilton until I heard her on the podcast, but it’s what stuck out to me personally. I’m entitled to a non-stanning opinion on this without it making me a liar, seriously.
I think she will definitely show up for this one. Can’t wait!!
The royal family’s embarrassment is just beginning. They were so smug in their hatred of her, so certain that she was a grasping Kardashian desperate for fame, desperate for their approval. The more her profile grows, the more she speaks her own words, the more people will say, “What was their problem with her?” Especially people in the UK, who were bombarded with slander. Meghan is more regal than any of the grasping Kardashian-style royals (at least the Kardashians are honest about who they are, unlike the royals). She continues to make them look bad.
Their biggest true complaint: “Why won’t you be the trashy grifter we wanted you to be? Why do you have to be smart and classy?”
Screw them. They don’t deserve all the benefits that Meghan and Harry together could have brought to that wretched family.
Great comment all around, I wish I had written that 😍 Congrats to Meghan and her team 🎈🎈🎈
“All this hate giving me a pretty face, I eat hate that’s why I ain’t got a waist, the more hoes hating, more money I’ma make” -Her by Megan thee Stallion
Another win for Meghan. I thoroughly enjoyed her podcast and am clinging to what she said in the final episode. That she and her team are thinking of ways to carry Archetypes forward. The UK govt, press, and royal family/firm tried to destroy her just for being black and popular. She took that pain and broken heart and turned it into art that educates and uplifts women everywhere. Meghan and Archewell are a powerful force for good and positive change in this world and I wish her continued success in all her endeavors.
Keep winning Meghan thee Duchess of Sussex! On a more shallow note I hope she attends the Gracie award so I can see what she wears. The white gown from the Ripple of Hope award in Dec 2022 was STUNNING! Both she and Harry just looked so beautiful and happy. I want to see them looking glamorous and happy again!
So proud of her. Huge congrats to Meghan and the team at Archewell Audio. They did a fantastic job
Congrats to Meghan and team.
I listened to all of the episodes and enjoyed them.
I love the fact that they keep trying to destroy her and she just keeps winning awards, making money and being happy with her babies and husband who clearly adores her.
Yass Meg! Best revenge is your 💴 indeed!
Reg. Bev. Wil.
Congrats Meghan! So well deserved!
And the award for the British media Tuesday panic attacks ……goes to Meghan for Archetypes. Lol. Yes Kaiser . I am in guy agreement with you.
I’m so pleased for her especially because this is exactly the kind of recognition/award that I would imagine she would personally value and respect. She’s all about empowering women, supporting women and encouraging women to support one another so it’s just perfect.
I too hope that Meghan and Harry go to this award event looking ultra glam and ultra happy. She produced a top quality successful and insightful product while probably still mentally recovering from the horrific trauma that the RF & BM cruelly put her through. She truly deserves this accolade and should enjoy every second of well deserved public recognition. It would also be great to witness Harry’s pride in his accomplished, beautiful, tenacious wife, because we just know that he’d be her absolute no.1 Stan on the evening.
Good for Meghan and her team.
Good lord no wonder it’s p ing down with gale force winds in UK! the rain is probably caused by the tears of the British media and Palace toads because, MEGAN WON AGAIN, and the gale force winds are BULLYAM and botox barbie running up and down the length of fleet street screening WHAT ABOUT US, TALK ABOUT US, because, MEGAN WON AGAIN, lol SUCK IT UP BUTTERCUPS because there is more coming and there is NOTHING any of you can do to stop it. You have tried so hard since before the wedding to bring Harry and Megan down yet STILL THEY RISE
*KABOOM*
That’s the sound of a couple of heads exploding over on Salty Island.
“Archetypes” revealed a lot about Meghan, but to me, the most important things were how much she really loves and admires other women. There was no jealousy. There was no one-upping her guests. She was just happy to give other women a forum to talk about issues important to all women.
And she’s smart as hell. I know she had researchers on staff, but she really was at ease with complicated issues.
And she seems so intent on making the world better. She’s not cynical. She’s not snooty or self-important. She’s just unabashedly decent and good — and unafraid to be a little corny. She’s great.
Agree 100%, QuiteContrary. So well stated.
So, in the past 24 hours the world press has gone bonkers by Harry going to court for the 3rd time lookin’ fine and strong, Meg got the lawsuit by her hateful half-sister dismissed, and it was announced that Meghan is also receiving a Hollywood award for her podcast. Huh. Pretty impressive for a couple the BM constantly tells us are irrelevant. Does anyone else think all this is why there is suddenly a report that the Sussexes are “loved,” “wanted,” and “will be prominently seated” at the unfolding train wreck of a coronation?
I saw this last night, and I did not know about this award. When they said it was Gracie Allen, I knew that George did this. What a wonderful way to honor his wife. I am happy that Meghan has been recognized in this way. She deserves this. Archetypes was very well done, and Meghan was excellent at getting the women to talk. She had wonderful rapport with them.
Great news!