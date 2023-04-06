Prince Louis might not go to his grandfather’s coronation after all

A few weeks ago, the Telegraph ran a story about how Prince William and Kate’s three children will all be included in their grandfather’s coronation in some way. We now know that Prince George will be a page, alongside one of Rose Hanbury’s sons and all of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren. I believed, at the time, that William and Kate wanted to make a point of trotting out all three kids, not only because those kids are their little buffers, but because they want to ensure that the coronation isn’t a full-on Parker Bowles event. Like, Camilla’s side of the family will be much more thoroughly represented. If the Sussexes skip the Struggly, it will just be William and his kids, holding down the “Charles line.” Except now it looks like Prince Louis’s participation is up in the air.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child’s presence at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation is still up in the air. Prince Louis might not attend the May 6 ceremony due to his behavior at past events, a palace source exclusively tells Page Six. The insider adds, “He’s only 4, after all.” However, the little one’s older sister, Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance, the palace source says. As for Prince George, the 9-year-old was named in the official invitation as one of the monarch’s page boys. An official Kensington Palace spokesperson tells us, “The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis’ attendance closer to the time.” Louis isn’t the only royal family member whose presence at next month’s event is still uncertain. While a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed last month that the California-based couple have been invited, they have yet to publicly accept or decline the offer.

[From Page Six]

What’s changed in three weeks, I wonder? If anything, seeing Camilla trot around and make the coronation all about her victory lap should make William spit with rage and demand that all of his kids be front and center. My guess is that the kids have been out of school on their Easter break, and William and Kate have been trying to prepare Louis for the event and Louis will not be tamed, trained or pacified. The last thing anyone wants is Louis running up to Charles and covering the king’s mouth in the middle of the coronation.