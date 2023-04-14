King Charles didn’t invite the Sussex kids to the coronation or any ‘fringe events’

You know it’s bad when even the “royalist” commentators are calling out King Charles for being full of it. Following the announcement that the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would stay in Montecito for the coronation, Buckingham Palace has been doing the most to emphasize how Charles is “pleased” at that at least Harry would come, but Charles is terribly disappointed that he won’t get to see his grandchildren. For weeks, the palace has emphasized that Archie and Lilibet were not invited to the Chubbly, nor were they welcome. They also openly briefed that Meghan’s presence – Charles’s daughter-in-law and mother to his grandchildren – would only be barely tolerated. Charles hung the “Whites Only” sign outside of Westminster Abbey, so he doesn’t get to act like the victim. Which has led to some interesting call-outs, like this one at the Daily Beast:
Amid the wave of relief that swept Buckingham Palace on Wednesday as it was finally announced that Prince Harry would attend the coronation of King Charles, insiders told The Daily Beast that the king was “saddened by the estrangement” from his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, who, along with their mother, Meghan Markle, will not be there.
“The whole thing with Harry is just desperately sad,” a friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast. “And [Charles] is also very saddened by the estrangement from the children. But at least Harry attending the coronation is a chink of light. The door has not been totally slammed shut.”
The friend said, however, that Charles is not given to self-pity (students of his interviews, speeches and his portrayal on The Crown and in a multiplicity of other books and memoirs may beg to differ) and is not “wallowing” in the grief of the breakdown of the relationship with Harry. “He is the king. He has plenty to occupy him,” said the friend.
Although Charles met Archie, 3 several times when the Sussexes were still living in the U.K., he is believed to have only met Lilibet, 1, once, when Harry and Meghan came en famille to England for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The “very emotional” first meeting left Charles “absolutely thrilled” the BBC reported at the time, citing a royal source.
Speaking to friends of the king, you get the impression there is little doubt that in a perfect world he would like to be a part of Archie and Lilibet’s life. Of course, one way Charles might have got his American grandkids to attend the coronation would have been to offer them a role in proceedings. Lilibet might be too young to be included, but Archie, who turns 4 on the day, could easily have been given a symbolic task alongside William and Kate’s children, and Camilla’s grandchildren, who have all been given roles.
Incredibly, however, The Daily Beast understands that the Sussex children were not invited to attend even fringe family events, let alone the coronation itself. Supporters of Charles argue that to offer the Sussexes a role would have been to risk the family drama overshadowing the solemn celebration of the day.
But critics of the king might well respond that if he really wanted to see more of his grandchildren, he maybe shouldn’t have evicted their parents from their British holiday home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.
There is no doubt that obliging the Sussexes to vacate that house has not only made them feel very unwelcome, but has also made it considerably harder on a practical level for the family to plan to spend any time in the U.K. Indeed, most observers now believe that sightings of Meghan and her children on British soil over the next decade will be somewhere between few and none, and there is little prospect of Charles dropping in on Harry and Meghan in their Montecito home either.
Exactly. For all of King Charles’s self-pitying briefs about how he longs to see Archie and Lilibet, he didn’t invite them whatsoever. Invitations were not extended to the children, Charles never made a point of saying he wanted his entire family there, including all of his grandchildren. Instead, he basically argued that if both Harry and Meghan came with the children, they should leave the kids at Frogmore (on Archie’s birthday) while they attended his coronation. He even tied the coronation invitation to the Frogmore Cottage eviction, saying that they should come for the coronation, spend one last time in Frogmore and use that time to move out of the home for which they paid over $3 million in renovations and rent. Charles is absolutely evil. Diana would be so disgusted with how he’s treated Harry and Harry’s children.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix and Misan Harriman/The Sussexes.
Wait first he will miss his grand children now it’s they weren’t even invited? This is just the same crap different day insert whom ever into the article. Chuckles is a very poor excuse for a father a king and a human being.
He didn’t care about his kids and it’s super doubtful he cares about the grandchildren, especially the black ones. It appears he only cares about being a tampon for his side piece and anything associated with her. Weak, foolish man who’s never had a job and has been allowed to be a child his entire life. For all the ridiculous hype over the late queen it’s clear that she and her husband raised selfish man-children who never give a thought about other people.
Yes, they did raise selfish man-children, but, to be fair, the whole royal institution results in selfish man-children almost 💯 of the time. That’s why Harry is so unique among them. But then, Harry was always treated like garbage and was mostly under the influence of Diana. And, yes, in a way it’s lucky she is not here to see Charles treat Harry and his family like 🐕💩. I hope she is somewhere planning karma for Charles on his big day.
Amen, Josephine.
The fact that some people are fooled by this nonsense of Chucky being “disappointed” is insane to me. He’s a racist old geezer and this is not a good look for his supposedly modern monarchy.
The press is getting mad they won’t get fresh pictures of Meghan and the kids. Camzilla is going to have trouble wrangling reporters who are not already owned or working for the Daily Fail to keep them from complaining about her campaign to alienate Chuck’s kids and elevate her own. No one is asking for pictures of her family no matter how many times she tries to push the story that they are saviors and replacements.
Cams public ceremonial family photo close-ups should be of great interest to Plastic Surgeons, Orthodontists, and nosy parkers (or nosy parker bowels) all over the world.
The Camera Never Lies: The Duke of Resting Drug Face appears not to have had a nose job and has evidently added the characteristic ravages of cocaine abuse to his rather unusual visage. The daughter appears to have found a better Plastic Surgeon than her mother did.
If that not-so-great granny unwisely chooses to put her usurper five teen grandchildren’s’ rather odd family noses and teeth and mouths on public display in Westminster Abbey — playing in public fake royal dress-up roles and fake bridesmaid roles they have no right to play when one Royal Prince and one Royal Princess by birth are not even invited to the family side events to meet their Royal cousins — then the usurper family’s photographed unusual noses and regrettable teeth and mouths can expect a deservedly harsh generational comparative analysis of those peculiar usurper facial features from all viewers of all public ceremonial photographs for all of eternity. Usurping a very public Royal ceremonial role in the limelight that belongs to others by Royal birthright deserves endless harsh criticism at every level from all over the world for all time.
The british media knows this is the middle of the end. The fail actually had pictures of a down on her luck woman giving birth on a sidewalk on the front page. The pictures was barely blurred out.
They are a desperate newspaper and megan made them a lot of money. That’s gone. Most of their reporting is people saying extreme things with little proof.
They are know trying to give megan leeway so they can have a story to tell. I think it’s over. They went to tough and tried to incite violence.
I’m surprised that Tom Sykes wrote this. Normally he reserves his shade for other family members and is not vaguely Sussex-friendly.
I was VERY surprised. Tom Sykes seems well sourced but often backs up his stories or “gossip” with stories from the DM, Sun, etc. He is usually Sussex-shady. I wrote the editor and stopped paying my subscription because of how bad it was.
I think the tide is turning ever so slowly, not necessarily pro-Sussex but anti-Windsor. It’s inevitable that the tabs will turn on them at some point.
I did the same!
It’s obvious for all to see. He’s just the only one willing to say it.
I don’t think Tom Sykes really likes any of the royals, H&M are just the easiest targets.
This doesn’t even require any insider knowledge. If Charles was that desperate to see h&M, he would make it easier for them to come to the UK, not harder. If he wanted to see Archie and Lili that badly, he would have offered something at the coronation to included them (no, maybe not at the ceremony itself, but maybe in the procession or a balcony appearance or something. H&M might have said no, but at least Charles could then say he tried.)
Its clear as day he doesn’t care about those kids because there are things he could do but does not.
He didn’t have to invite A&L to be part of the public ceremony. He could make it clear publicly that he wants them to be in the UK to be part of private photos to commemorate the occasion. QE would do photos with all her grands/great-grands on certain occasions. I doubt he cares about A&L. He hasn’t gone out of his way to indicate any interest or caring.
In the meanwhile, the former mistress a commoner, grandchildren have a prominent role to play to the exclusion of Archie and Lili’s father.
Another unnecessary leak that has backfired.
Charles is a monster and a phony. He could have flown over to visit his grandchildren I think his favorites are George and Camilla grandchildren. Louis and Charlotte need to have low expectations of grandpa Wales
This is why I will never understand why Harry is attending.
I know he’s a monarchist. His issues are with the press & the silent contract, not the monarchy proper. He’s good with it, the grifting & the idea his bloodline is superior. It’s fine, whatever Harry.
But the disrespect towards his own children? Missing his child’s birthday ? For what, exactly?
His wife was driven to suicidal thoughts, she was treated horribly at the funeral, yet off he goes.
Don’t @ me, I know it’s not my business & their marriage is their own. I can still judge him & I find him lacking as a person. He married way WAY up, I hope he remembers that soon.
Harry needs counseling to help get Over his hopes that Charles will be a good parent to him. That’s over. Stay with your own family and be a great.husband and father.its all over with brother and father.
And KC is still his only living parent, as well as CIC of the military that PH respects.
That is all well and good but harry is now a husband and father and heave knows harry really tried with his father.
Plenty of people are husbands and fathers and still maintain a relationship with birth family, terrible or not.
Thanks Kokiri, you’ve expressed my thoughts on this exactly, the complete disrespect Harry is showing his wife and children for people who preferred they didn’t exist is staggering.
Are we still on with this nonsense? He is 5th in the line of succession. This is a one day work trip. The date was chosen for exactly the narrative you’re pushing.
Give this silliness a break. He’s showing up more to respect his country and military. He’ll be in and out in one day, done and dusted, as is his duty as 5th in line to the throne and son of the reigning monarch. In no way is he disrespecting his wife and children — you seem to be forgetting in your teeth-gnashing ire that Meghan and Harry are very much a team, and as such make all important decisions together. I have no doubt that Meghan is supporting this fully.
For all that I find Harry to be personally charming and I think he has tried to be a good person and live a meaningful life (ie Invictus, etc), he is also clearly a monarchist who believes in his children’s “birthright” (barf). He thought it was a perfectly normal thing to expect his American girlfriend to curtesy to the Queen of England—we fought a war over that crap! I think he has turned out surprising well given his background and family, and I do think much of that is due to his thoughtful choices and effort, and I also think The Monarchy and The Crown are huge blind spots for him.
There must be times when the inner conflict between his values and his strong belief in the monarchy tears him apart. I hope he is still in regular contact with a therapist who can help him with this. It must be incredibly painful and super stressful.
Meghan is an entire grown person. She curtsied to QE out of respect. She and PH apparently were on good terms with QE. Whether she would curtsy to any of the rest of them would be open for debate. Obviously, she didn’t bow down to W&K and they were resentful of that.
@equality I don’t think it was respect for her as queen, just as grandmother to the guy she was dating. She was in a foreign environment and followed cultural norms, that’s it.
She also curtsied at QE’s funeral.
I believe he’s just treating this as a necessary work event. He’s not even staying for anything other than the coronation itself. This may be the result of weeks of careful negotiations because as someone mentioned in another thread, him not coming may negatively affect perceptions of the judge, no matter how unbiased, in the upcoming court case.
Also, there’s still the wrangling over RAVEC. Harry most likely let his father know that in no way was he going to subject Meghan and his family to that danger and the best they were going to get was him. Alone. And certain security measures had to have been taken for this to happen.
Harry is very strategic and despite how much he loves his father and brother, it’s clear he won’t play with the security of his wife and children. And if he has to suck it up for a few hours to gain some concessions, so be it.
Well, that’s my theory at least.
@kokiri, 💯💯💯💯💯
@Mary — it appears you responded to @Jasper with your 100%s. Is it merely a mistake or have you seen the light and are agreeing with Jasper’s intelligent and well thought-out take on this issue?
CIII has absolutely not one redeeming human quality. WTF did he expect Harry and Meghan to decide?! He CHOSE HRH Prince Archie’s birthday deliberately for his Clowning, stripped them of their only secure residence, insisted they abandon their children to bow and scrape from the cheap seats in Iceland and then didn’t even propose a celebratory family photo with his grandchildren that would make him look like a doting grandfather (he never has been, never will be)??!! Vile, vile cretin.
Harry please don’t stay for family photos and keep Kate away after her unspeakable behavior to your wife.
Charles is proving he has lived in a selfish bubble all his life. He fathered children but has no idea what a loving father, family man is. It is impossible to me that a man who doesn’t know how to love wife, children and family would be the top man in loving his country.
The king has snubbed the sussex grandchildren, because he doesn’t want to be overshadowed by them. Got it.
Succinct summation Mslove.
Glad they are admitting that it’s Charles that’s making it extremely difficult for the Sussex’s to visit the UK by taking away the one safe haven they had in the UK. Can’t blame Meghan for this. It must have killed him to acknowledge that.
This line had me cackling like a mad woman “students of his interviews, speeches and his portrayal on The Crown and in a multiplicity of other books and memoirs may beg to differ”, yes everyone knows Chuck loves to throw himself big pity parties and is the king of all things petty.
I’m starting to wonder if there’s some significant inheritance from the Queen tied to Harry’s attendance at his father’s coronation. Yes, he has contracts with Netflix, respect for the monarchy and military, but have you all nor considered that the Queen arranged this prior to her death and this was her last act of trying to bring the family together/manipulate Harry due to their close relationships?
We’ll never know exactly why he’s going. I would encourage you to criticize a bit less and think about how Harry and Meghan have worked to secure their children’s futures. This may be one final method of doing so financially.
The queen by her past actions would have wanted Harry and Meghan and their children there. Once again Charles is not respecting her wishes.
@caseysmom: There’s no inheritance. Everything’s gone to Charles. Plus Harry doesn’t need the Queen’s money. He had his own now.
That’s not how the law works, even for the queen.
And it looks like she didn’t even leave her favorite child money, she just gave it all to Charles to avoid taxes. I’m sure she left instructions about how she wanted it distributed, but Charles was in no obligation to honor them. (Nor should he – it’s not like she earned it any more than he did.)
At Casey. That’s an excellent point. It’s also how she operated. She had people loyal to her and they probably force chuck to abide by certain things.
She probably has tied harry up. The queen believed in holding on to people. See prince Micheal of Kent. You do this work and you get to keep such and such.
For me, it wasn’t an invitation to the coronation that demonstrated his lack of concern or affection for the the Sussex family, it was the eviction. It was unwarranted. He can’t express disappointment for not seeing his grandchildren after just evicting them all from the only home they had in England. In my opinion, no amount of propaganda spin can erase the impact of the eviction; the eviction demonstrates that he doesn’t care about them.
Co-sign everything you said @MSTJ. He evicted them from the home their parents paid for. Enough said. He doesn’t care if he sees them and he’s the one that made it harder for them to visit.
Indeed, that was a very aggressive and clear move by Charles and no other way to interpret the message he sent.
Operations clean up. We see it for what it is. And to think the writer actually use the term “extrangement ” as shown below :
“..the king was “saddened by the estrangement” from his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet”
The more I hear about this, the more convinced I am that Harry must’ve made some sort of deal. I’m expecting the RAVEC issue to suddenly clear up post UpChuckathon. Or for us to discover that the Frogmore eviction is either off, or the Sussexes are getting paid back for their payments towards It.
I truly think that there had to be a deal, somewhere.
I didn’t see your comment before replying to another, but I’ve said essentially the same. There must be more tied in to his attendance there.
I doubt very much that Harry’s attending without some hardball negotiations having occurred. I wouldn’t be surprised either if he wrangled concessions for future security or reimbursement of the money spent on FC.
I have a theory that KC coronation festivities will have a lot of “diversity” – for performative sake, and 99.9% of it will either be choir people, musicians, etc. or the “public servants” and youth he invited – of course, the rows that “matter” will be white as snow, but just to prove he “isn’t racist”, I think he’ll take a page out of Meg and Harry’s wedding book and performatively bring in some “modernization” (which in KC vocabulary appears to mean “See? I like Black people – I let them serenade me all the time”).
And yes, I know I used a lot of “. Because their words mean nothing.
Like you, I expect there will be loads of performative diversity on show….and I, a foreigner, think many Brits will embrace him for that performance. It wouldn’t pay their bills but will make them feel good about their country. Propaganda works to sway people’s hearts and/or minds and I think that’s what the monarchy does for Brits. It’s a national identity despite the family dysfunction.
I’m glad Meghan will not be a part of the propaganda (performative diversity).
@MSTJ I am too.
Considering how many people have failed to volunteer as bell-ringers and declined to perform at his concert, KC may be getting desperate for anyone to take part, outside of the aristo crowd. I figured the WA choir would perform, if anybody, since that’s where the con is.
I hope when Bette Midler performs she dedicates “Wind Beneath My Wings” to Meghan and Harry. 😛
(Just having a little giggle here but she’s EXTREMELY liberal so I’m pretty surprised she agreed to this.) That would would make my whole 2023 if she did summering like that – royalists would s hit themselves – lol
All the diversity performances and attendees on his big day makes it more egregious that his daughter in law isn’t there. Charles can try to clean up on aisle B all he wants but the mess is still going to be there.
I know this isn’t the point of the article and has likely been discussed before but I’m thinking that William and Kate are the reason Charles pulled the plug on Frogmore. I believe neither William nor Kate wanted Meghan or the children on the Windsor estate. Period. End of.
Colonialists are gonna colonize.
Will and Kate seem to have contributed to more than one Sussex family relocation.
@honey, agreed. I think Charles the Petty is very happy to assist in and further vindictive actions on his behalf and the part of others, notably Camilla, but I think the Frogmore Cottage eviction was all
spurred on by William and Kate with Charles only too happy to comply.
I’ve said it before if Charles was really interested in Archie and Lili he wouldn’t have kicked them out of Frogmore and he would have gone to Lili’s christening.
They also act as if it is impossible for the King of Freaking England to fly to California to visit his grandchildren. And the line about Charles not being one for self-pity. Please! That man’s life has been one long pity-party.
Come on,……..Chuck is Eeyore personified!
EVERYTHING is “Woe is Me”……
Harry should not feel guilty about not catering to brother and father. It has reached a point when enough is enough. Will as good as said he did not want harry to get married.
The funny thing in this whole ordeal is that Harry has found a way to move on.
Being out if that environment, has made it impossible for him to ever accept the behaviour he had grown accustomed and tolerated.
It is a new dawn, a new day since he chose to love himself, he has attracted so much love including that of his wife and children.
Charles is yet to understand that every bad relationship is different and one can learn something from every one of them.
Treating his son worse that his ex-wife was a terrible idea, one that put him in a bad light.
He feels that he did nothing wrong and like William, is probably hoping that Harry will come crawling back…
That ship has sailed, Harry likes the person he has grown into, there is no going back, this is the new normal. Lowe of the Times claimed that he saw some of the coronation plans.
He hinted that Harry is left out of all, he is a onlooker at this spectacle.
Attending this event, means that he has gone over and above …
Moving forward, with love, it is his duty to protect his children from the behaviour he has endured from his father and brother.
King Charles’s gaslighting is getting stale and old.
This is Diana all over again.
It’s almost as if Chuckles does not learn.
He likely didn’t invite them (Meghan and babies Sussex) because he knows that Meghan and her babies would have been the draw to the worlds media. That and the visual of Meghan in a tiara or worse still Meghan in no tiara.
They’re so bad at this and it shows.
Granted this is arguably Chuckles ‘crowning moment’ (pardon the pun), but to allow himself to get mired into all these side debates and arguments is just shocking.
How hard is it to just invite everyone except Andrew and then have a show of unity on the Balcony.
Also is this legacy that William wants to inherit of the rift with Harry and Meghan looming over him his whole life.
None of this makes sense.
They refuse to let Andrew shoulder a punishment alone. Its always harry&megan, and Andrew. I still think they are treating harry harshly to help Andrew. So Andrew won’t be alone.
If he had wanted to see Archie & Lili he could have gone to Lili’s christening but he declined.
I have zero issue with Harry attending the short part of this mess he is attending. Happy Meghan’s self worth is more important to her than being subservient to Harry’s family.Both Meghan and Harry co-signed his attending. We all have seen and witnessed the lack of emotional intelligence his family has. We also know his father is now head of the military in the UK. We also know how importance Harry’s military brothers and sisters are to him as well as Meghan through her husband. For me the oneness is on the Windsor’s and not Harry. To respond in kind to to hatred and misogyny is not the way to heal and move forth. Pretty sure Harry and Meghan would not have allowed their children to attend this mess even if they were asked. From afar, I am okay with their decision. I have zero skin in the game and I will not judge their decision through my lens.
Well said. I agree.
Well said Maxine – all of your points! None of us know everything that has gone on for Harry and Meghan with the royal family in Britain and the ‘royal factory’, as I like to call it. I respect the life they are crafting for themselves and the causes they are supporting. I believe they are making the best decisions for themselves in all these horrendous situations. I can’t conceive of the pressure that they must constantly live under.
Hmmm. “Royal factory” you say.
Is that like sausage where you don’t want to see it made?
I stick with my initial feelings. Harry should not be going.
I know everyone here that is ok with his attendance has come up with really good reasons for why its ok or even good he goes. But I still think its disrespectful of Meghan and almost a slap in the face. Now, if the reports are correct (and I wouldn’t bet on it) , Harry will be slapped back with being placed badly and pointedly ignored.
Hope it works out for them. Hope I’m wrong but those are my feelings.
@Renae, I agree with you. That people are justifying Harry’s attending the Coronation to gain something by way of concession does not negate what he is taking away from his wife and children, a show of support for them.
Chuckles obviously believes his own PR. Fool.
Now he has gotten a lot of the aristocracy offside by not inviting them, I expect we will see more and more stories critical of him to start leaking.
“Diana would be so disgusted with how he’s treated Harry and Harry’s children.”
If Diana was alive the way she would be kicking Charles and his racist ass all over England. She would never allow the disrespect shown to her grandbabies without a fight.
Diana would tear him up in the press. No one likes Andrew but if the queen was alive he too would be telling Charles off. It’s about respecting harrys title. If you can disrespect a royal Duke then you can disrespect a lord and so forth.
I think Harry going to the Con-a-Nation is under duress. Going to the ceremony and leaving right after still shows the family rift is ongoing; and the children is used as leverage (loss of titles if he doesn’t come) .The cameras are going to cut more to Harry for reactions and body language, again pulling focus off Charles. Any footage of Harry that gives hostage video will play on a loop.
Indeed, most observers now believe that sightings of Meghan and her children on British soil over the next decade will be somewhere between few and none,
This is why they’re pissed. Charles cruelty has cost them $$$$$
Diana is still thinking, yup, chuck is still dogs—it
This is closure. Charles doesn’t want to see Meghan and his grandchildren, then fine. Charles doesn’t want H&M at Windsor, then fine. Harry will do his final duty as son/veteran/citizen and then move on. Harry doesn’t need the RF and the RF can always find someone else to be the scapegoat for their cover-ups.
Agreed.
You know, and this may be an unpopular opinion but I understand why Harry is going. To not go slams the door shut on any prospect of a reconciliation. However we may judge Charles, this is his father. The one he spoke of warmly in Spare. No matter how badly he has been treated by Charles, it’s his Dad.
We have a similar situation going on in our family with my husband’s brother. He’s done some appalling things, right up there with Charles. But last weekend, my sweet husband and I had a conversation about how we should try reach out to start repairing the fracture. So I get Harry’s decision. But I’m also so glad that Meghan and the little prince and princess get to stay home and safe in CA.
The thing, @emf999, is that people don’t usually change. Charles and your brother-in-law will likely continue to do sh*tty things. Add to that, Charles wants to be able to control Harry. He is trying to exercise any and all means to ensure that Harry needs to kow-tow to him to be able to come and go freely between the UK and the States. Harry needs to take a stand.
Charles didn’t want Archie’s birthday ruining his special day. It’s all about King Charles, you see, and always has been. He’s jealous and afraid of the attention a nursery schooler would get. King Chuck is infantile and passed that trait right on down to his balder heir.
First the sly craftiness on the selection of his grandson’s birthday date, then the abode confiscation: by all counts, this racist retaliatory crackdown is turning Charles into the first Apartheid King in British history 👏🏻 😑.
Chuck is making some interesting moves ahead of being anointed as head of the Church of England. This man can’t get out of his own way.
I am glad that more folks are coming to the realization that Charles is a spiteful monster. Many of us here have been saying that for years and you would get few chiming in with his good works with the Princes Trust. I am sorry, but even the mafia say they do public service by donating to charities, that doesn’t make it a good organisation. A snake will always be a snake, no matter how you dress it up. And that is Charles III.
An interesting example, Al Capone ran a soup kitchen during the Great Depression https://www.history.com/news/al-capone-great-depression-soup-kitchen
Thank you Lauren. Feeding the poor by day and murdering, strong-arming, bribing and stealing at night.
I think Harry made the right decision for him and his family. Show his face, then bounce. I’m looking forward to the pictures of the grandchildren. Elizabeth had her jubilees and events surrounded by her grandchildren. Charles will take pictures with the Wales kids and the Parker Bowles kids, but the only conversation will be that the Sussex kids were absent–his only non-white grandkids were not even invited to be there.
It would have been so so easy to roll out the red carpet for the Sussexes. Let them stay at Frogmore, invite them to events–look like a king with a united family around you. The only story worth telling about this cornonation is how divided the royal family is, that their hate and racism and jealousy was stronger than their love fore a 2 time war veteran who did everything his monarch asked him to do. He just chose a bride who didn’t fit the traditional mold. The story of the royal family is the story of Meghan and Harry, and it’s the fault of all the racists in the family that this is so.
Had Meghan been welcomed as she should have been, the coronation would have been the hottest ticket in town. No celebrity would have turned it down. The royal family would be more popular than ever. No one in the royal family knows how to play the long game, for all the importance they play on sustaining their dynasty over generations. Their eventual fall will happen decades before it might have otherwise, and it will be their own faults.
Well said @Lanne. The big looser in all this is Charles himself, not only because he threw any opportunity to have a relationship with his own grandchildren but also because he lost irrevocably the opportunity to show the whole world the evolution and the modernization of British monarchy (no matter how controversial the terms) by including his biracial daughter in law and his own grandchildren. His own coronation will remain in history as a white coronation where relatives in different color were forced to be absent. The optics are terrible! (Imagine a photo of Charles and all of his grandchildren, especially the mixed race ones… it could have gone viral!!.. remember the photo of the queen, Philip and Doria after archie’s birth? I think it had a significant impact at the time…but I guess, he is jealous and afraid enough of being overshadowed by his own grandchildren)
How easy it would have been to include the kids. By welcoming the kids into the fold, they could have gone a long way toward healing the rift. Family is family. I hate all this exclusive stuff.
Harry attending is quite clearly a strategic move designed to secure his interests in the UK, avoid accusations of petulance and abdication (he doesn’t actually want to go into exile, after all) and protect his wife. All the ‘he hasn’t recovered, can’t let go, let Meghan down’ comments are sheer projection. He was born a prince and contrary to what the tabloid hacks want you to believe, he didn’t give that up automatically when he fell in love with a black woman. There is nothing but pure strategy behind this. Had they both declined the invitation, the vitriol would be enormous and directed purely at the controlling wife who’s alienated him from his family. This way they get their little prince back, albeit for a while, and she has her peace while destroying several narratives about her dominant, attention-seeking nature, cementing her icon status and compelling me to stan even harder.
Master stroke from them both.
When even Tom Sykes says the royals have effed up, you know it cannot be denied any longer.
I’m glad Meghan is keeping her shine away from the Struggly. Charles doesn’t deserve a glow-up courtesy of Meghan and her beautiful children. Harry will soldier on, because that’s who he is, but not to keep open the chances of reconciliation, as I see it — he now can close the door on this chapter of his life, knowing that he’s done his duty.
Is Charles just playing hardball or does he not care for the children at all? That’s the real story. If something happened could his grandchildren live with him? I honestly don’t know. The only person who really knows is harry.
I’ve started wondering if some of his hate and dislike of Diana has carried on to the children he had with her. William and Harry had this almost built in popularity because they are Diana’s sons.
You’re right @Lauren. I think he’s incapable of having any paternal feelings towards his own children as observed many times in the past…especially towards Harry who seems to be exactly like his mother in terms of empathy and charisma. Charles was jealous of Diana for overshadowing him and he continues to be jealous of Harry, his wife and children for the same reason.
I see this as the final death throes for the Monarchy. They’ve been shown as nothing but a toxic family. The money would be better spent on failing public services. The RF are terrified that the BM know their dirty secrets and that H&M may leak them. Charles has terrible advisors or he would seek to make peace. Now it’s Open Season. Happened in Europe will happen here. I used to think TQ was lovely, a source of stability and security. Scales have fallen from my eyes..