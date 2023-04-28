Mia Farrow on Prince Harry & William: ‘I just want those two boys to be together’

Last week, out of nowhere, Mia Farrow fired up the Twitter machine and tweeted out something unexpected: “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.” When Sussex fans piled on, she ended up deleting the tweet without any explanation or apology. But the Squad does have a long memory and y’all love to keep receipts and maybe Mia Farrow knows that. So when she was asked about the tweet at the Time 100 gala on Wednesday, she gave a long-winded and somewhat nonsensical response to why she wrote that.
A social media mistake. Mia Farrow admitted that she regrets her recent headline-making tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“I shouldn’t tweet without thinking,” the Rosemary’s Baby actress, 78, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, April 26. “I adore them. I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her and how much the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together, and how perhaps Harry may have been saying a lot of things that will make that more difficult.”
The Golden Globe winner went on to say that she wishes she could take back the social media post. “I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty,” Farrow explained. “And I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say, but I didn’t intend it to be. I deleted it and I saw how offended people were. But that’s what I was thinking.”
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles native tweeted, “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.”
Farrow, for her part, thinks the Duchess of Sussex “shares so many” qualities with Diana, who died at age 36 in a 1997 car crash. “It’s great that they left England, because that’s impossible,” the Broadway Danny Rose star added. “I just want those two boys to be together.”
The What Falls Away author added that she’s “never met” Harry or his brother, Prince William, but she’s still invested in their relationship because of how much she respected Diana.
“I shouldn’t even care. We all care,” Farrow continued. “We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died, though. I never met her. And we cared about the little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.”
I honestly don’t get people who say sh-t like “the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together” and “now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.” Harry and Meghan fled physical abuse, financial abuse and emotional abuse. As Harry said, they were not going to stop until Meghan was dead. These prissy hens need to stop with “Diana would have wanted Harry and William to be together” and “make peace with the people who abused you.” A completely horrible message for anyone, and a particularly heinous message for Harry. Harry has every right to walk away and protect his wife and children, just as he has every right to speak the truth and shame the devil. Mia Farrow disagrees.
So Harry has said things but William bears no responsibility for either what he’s said or for putting his hands on his brother?
I’d be disappointed that Harry is the only one called out by every stranger for breaking up this sham of a brotherhood, but I have realised it’s because even strangers know William is never going to change and has no self-awareness for his role so what’s the point of calling him out – focus on guilting the one who people know has the strength of character to make peace.
Oh look. Mia enabling and making excuses for more white men in power. It’s almost as if she’d done this before. White feminists can suck so hard.
Ah, but she’s so invested in her childhood fairytales, involving castles, princes, and princesses, with the happily ever after endings. Surely sacrificing a little thing like Meghan’s life and mental health for Mia and these other women to get their fairytale endings is a small enough price to pay. Oh, Archie and Lili will “get over it.” Eventually. And Harry would remarry. Say, there’s a thought…
I don’t want harry to ever make peace if im honest. Some relationships are better gone forever. And having read spare, there never was much of a relationship to begin with between harry and william. People need to let go of their fantasies and start listening to what’s actually being said.
One of the most awful types of unrequited love is where you keep trying with someone who is unable to give you what you need. I hear what you’re saying, Chloe. And what Mia and people like her spew when they say they wish the brothers were together is public pressure to try and force Harry into a terrible relationship at the cost of his good marriage. Because he’s one of two children of a woman next to nobody knew who died 25 years ago and everyone seems to think they know ehat she would want.
THIS. What Spare did was reveal that the boys were never that close, despite what the cameras captured. The brattiness was permitted by Charles and never corrected by the Queen – perpetuating generations of bad parenting in the name of the Royal Family.
It’s a miracle that Harry basically raised himself (no accident he gravitated to military service), grew a spine, and got away.
People put way too much emphasis on family. I wouldn’t be surprised if she encouraged Dylan to continue to have a relationship with Allen.
Dylan Farrow’s mother said that! Making peace with Woody anytime soon?
Sure, “whatever it takes.” Peace with Woody Allen at whatever cost. What’s good for Harry and Meghan has to be good enough for Mia Farrow when it comes to family conflict.
Spot on. This woman is not all there. She has a history of problematic behavior and only looks good compared to her ex who had worse problematic behavior. Harry needs to dust his relationship with his toxic brother off and put it away where it can be out of sight out of mind. Will is toxic and will only continue to hurt him. But that is fine I guess as long as Mia is happy gah!!!!!
Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Mia Farrow
Mine is: Ronan needs to come get his momma.
Mine is – a lot of people will be declaring their love for Harry and Meghan, now that Meghan’s signed with WME.
Danbury yes I am really over Mia
I’m jumping in on this unkind thoughts to ask WTF is going on with this look? Is she straight up aiming for ghostly? She’s naturally pale. Color becomes less vibrant with age. I’m not being a hater, but knowing those things about yourself and choosing to wear a ghostly sheet of a dress? Is that not intentional?
Shows that she is a mindless tabloid reader. How is it PH who has made comments that make it difficult for them to make up? How about PW assaulting PH and making comments that make it impossible to make up? Nobody knows what Diana would think about a situation that occurred long after her death. How does Mia feel about her family making up? Maybe she needs to call Soon-Yi.
It really upsets me that people are always upset by what Harry has SAID and not what William and the family have DONE. The act came first. Why is that such a hard concept for people? And it shows you that someone advocating for one thing does not make them an ally across the board. Never forget.
Yes yes yes!!!! This exactly. And it’s people who have a very skewed idea of family and often have enabled abuse or made excuses instead of boundaries
It’s it’s annoying because it comes across more as a person saying it makes me uncomfortable to think that this person that I had a good opinion of is actually not that great. I’m sure she does remember them walking behind their mothers casket and felt bad for them, they aren’t those same boys. One grew up to be hard working, loyal, empathetic, kind, and interested in fairness and justice and the other the exact antithesis of that. Why would you want them attached at the hip?
One of the worst problems of grieving over time is when people who haven’t seen you in forever, and aren’t that close, show up and get upset you aren’t acting like it’s the day after the funeral.
Not actually the worst, but definitely the most annoying.
“I shouldn’t tweet without thinking.” Well, duh.
It is not now nor was it ever Harry’s fault that “the boys” (she means two grown men) are not together. If you don’t know the details, better to sit this one out.
To be fair to Mia Farrow, how could a 78-year-old woman be expected to know that one shouldn’t make public statements about others without, you know, thinking. The other thing is that she DID think about. She thought about it and arrived at the correct conclusion that it was an “unkind thought” and then she still went ahead, typed it up, and hit send. Don’t try to pretend after the fact that it was just you saying something without thinking and before having your morning coffee. On the other hand, Mia got even more press after mentioning the Sussexes in her tweet. So, mission accomplished, Mia?
Mia, darling. no one cares what you want. It’s their lives, let them lead it as they see fit. There’s enough in your past that you don’t need to judge others.
Siding with abusers is amazingly rich coming from Mia given her decade’s long battle with her ex. She clearly hasn’t followed the story, read ‘Spare,’ or watched the extended Colbert interview in which Harry says with his whole chest that he and William were never particularly close.
didn’t several of her kids call her out as an abuser, too? i have not followed her story very much but I feel like there was a lot of talk of how abusive she was to some of the kids but not others? ugh, she could have been such an advocate for so many things but she seems only about herself.
That was Soon-Yi’s spin. And it made no sense. The discipline she described Mia doling out in that Vulture piece from September 2018 seemed quite normal to me. Like getting slapped for sleeping with your (de facto step-) dad. Maybe her kid didn’t need to be slapped in that moment. But this is one area in which I will not judge.
@ThatsNotOkay – I was thinking of Moses but I don’t remember if he later changed his story or not. I feel like he said she was always abusive?? There have been so many tragedies in that family. I believe Dylan but I really think that Mia is the one who screwed up that case because she lacked credibility.
I agree that Soon-Yi’s story is a complicated one, but in addition to the behavior after the affair, she had some stories about Mia’s behavior when she was a child that her brother Moses has backed up. According to them, she treated her white and her non-white children very differently, with the non-white kids being expected to do chores at the level of servants while the white kids did not have similar responsibilities.
In addition to Soon-Yi and Moses, Mia’s son Thaddeus died by suicide and her daughter Lark died of AIDS-related pneumonia. Tragedies can happen in any family, but that’s not a great rate of successful parenting of her non-white kids when you also have two more who aren’t on speaking terms with you.
I think it’s possible to believe all of those kids were abused, in different ways and by different parents, and that they unfortunately haven’t figured out how to be on each other’s side instead of siding with one or the other parent.
I was coming to comment something similar but this perfectly encapsulates my thoughts. Of all the people who should understand the necessity of enforcing boundaries with toxic family members…
My unkind thought of the day: Mia can shut it.
I think that’s the way Diana would have wanted it. LOL.
Mia should just stop talking and trying to get attention using the Sussex. 💩 person.
She strikes me as an odd and troubled woman. Perhaps she needs to spend more time worrying about her own hot mess family and keep Meghan and Harry’s names out of her mouth.
Who in the holy hell thinks this woman should be commenting on anybody’s family?
Well, SHE picked wonderful spouses. Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra? Hope she doesn’t have a side-gig as a matchmaker.
The point that they always miss is that it’s the rabid, cruel British press that incessantly and viciously spew out hate-filled articles about (primarily) Meghan and Harry. If anyone is weary of hearing about them, it’s not H&M’s fault! FFS. This vapid woman just needs to shut up. While I think some irrelevant people make these comments to get attention or chase clout, I don’t really think Mia is that tactical. I mean, she never has been. And, she’s not a sterling example of parenthood, so her thoughts about what another parent would want for their grown children is outrageous.
I think Mia’s comments show how effective the BM have been in their campaign to malign H+M. To casual royal watchers, it’s easy to get a negative impression of the couple. There are SO MANY negative articles, the truth is harder to find. Not saying she didn’t make a mistake but I’ve been amazed at some of my friends who have a negative view of M+H until I share some of the actual facts that the media leaves out. But luckily, the tide is turning in a good way for Queen Meaghan and King Harry.
Whatever it takes? Yeah, no. That is horrible advice.
If only Mia. would reconcile with her daughter. You know, the one who had an affair with Mia’s husband while a girl and then married him. I bet that’s what Mia’s mother would want. Or should I mind my own goddamn business?
they were NEVER together. harry’s book makes it clear that even when they were younger, harry was so excited to go to school with william and william completed ignored him, didn’t help him, and then later they never spent any time together at all. it’s wild how little media literacy people have that they truly understand the tabloid narrative that the brothers were best friends and “torn” apart by meghan.
Mia, imagine someone saying that a person they respected but didn’t know would have wanted your kids to have a relationship again with Woody Allen so can’t you just forget about all the abuse and do whatever is in your power to make it happen? I mean, he was their father/father figure! Oh, does that sound horrific to you? Well stop being hypocritical then. Abuse is abuse in abuse. And good on Harry for getting his family away from his family’s abuse of her.
Here is my unkind thought of the day: I am so sick of hearing Dylan Farrow. I mean, I know I shouldn’t post without thinking, but the one thing Dylan’s mother wanted was for them to be together. Dylan saying such unkind things about Woody is going to make that difficult for them to do. Mia just wants those two to be together and do whatever it takes to make that peace.
Ye gods, has this woman ever engaged her brain before spouting rubbish. Here’s a thought from a BRIT Mia, someone who has met Harry and has watched those boys become, well ONE of them became a man to be proud of, the other is a selfish, self centered, rage monster, so NO, Harry should never stand with his sht of a brother, or father again, so Mia dear, stay in YOUR LANE AND SHUT THE FK UP
They are not boys anymore but adults. Diana wanted both of them to get married. Mia is talking nonsense.
I think this is called soothing the aggressor. SMH.
Argh, I hate when people make this point.
I have 2 sons who have a similar age gap as Will/Harry. Would I be sad if I found out that, 30 years from now, they would be estranged? Yes, of course. But I would be much more upset that one son abused/slandered/assaulted the other.
Heck, if the abused son wanted to press charges, I would be sad at the situation and still love both sons, but would be fully supportive of the abused son doing whatever he feels he needs to, and the abuser son being held accountable.
I don’t mean to sound dark because my sons are both wonderful but when I try to put myself in Diana’s shoes, I don’t suddenly support Will and want Harry to go back to that toxic mess. Quite the opposite, actually.
This. In a vacuum, of course everyone wants two brothers who have been through so much to get along and be close. Diana of course wanted them to stick together. Who wouldn’t want that?
But in the real world, a Harry has reasons for being estranged. It’s really sad, but it’s the reality. Diana wouldn’t want Harry to be abused.
Has Mia even read Harry’s book? Diana wasn’t even talking to her mother when she died, how the hell she could be talking about what Diana would’ve wanted for William and Harry? Plus how could she be preaching about reconciliation when her family is in such a mess? She should have just stuck to I made a mistake.
Diana did not want will and harry living together the rest for the rest of their lives. Diana said she wanted them to get.married. and find partners and how important it is to find someone to love . She would be horrified at will wanting harry to leave Meghan .
Diana instructed Harry that William’s role was always going to be more difficult, that he had to support William in all things. This was Diana projecting her own troubled relationship with her birth family onto Harry. It had negative impacts on Harry’s life and mental health for years.
Mia just wants those boys together y’all. I suppose Tina Turner should have stayed with Ike to make Mia happy too. Mia, I just want to see you and Woody Allen together. Sit TF down and shut TF up.
You know Kaiser, I firmly believe there are ‘flighty’ people out there who are incapable of deep, intrinsic thought or self reflection. They’re sweet and shallow…like a tart. You can’t educate them. You can’t be contrary, because it doesn’t compute. Doesn’t mean all of them are inherently evil, because that would require mental commitment. These kinds of people float through life. I know a couple.
I don’t think she’s flightly. I think she plays flightly but she strikes me as angry and manipulative and self-righteous.
You’re probably right. She’s always struck me as out of touch, and in her own world.
I honestly hate it when people in general refer to William and Harry as “boys”. Yes I know she’s old enough to be their mother but they’re 40 (well almost 40 in Harry’s case). They’re not boys anymore no matter what your age is to them.
I think a certain group of women decided they would become “surrogate mothers” to them both after seeing them walk behind Diana’s coffin and have not accepted that 1) they actually aren’t their surrogate mum 2) William and Harry are much older now with their own families and don’t need a mother to tell them what to do or how to act and 3) said “mothers” have never met them in the first place.
What I wish she had focused on in her response isn’t the relationship between the brothers or whatever – because that’s not what she tweeted about. She didnt say “i wish Harry would stop talking about his family.” she tweeted that she was getting tired of them.
and honestly, if you just read tabloid headlines, especially british headlines, that’s a completely understandable sentiment. Those two are in the headlines, all over the talk shows, etc constantly in the UK just for breathing. They went to a basketball game and British “journalists” are still talking about it days later.
the obvious counterpoint, as we all know, is that those are just headlines. H&M aren’t actually doing that much in the public eye to generate that kind of nonstop coverage. Harry gave 4 interviews 5 months ago about his book and the british press is still ranting and raving over those interviews. This isn’t even going into his witness statement this week because her comment was before that. Harry and Meghan are NOT everywhere, they’re NOT constantly in the public eye, they’re NOT out there at LA hotspots 5 days a week and calling up their favorite tabloid reporters the other 2 days to share dirt on the royals or whatever else. That’s just what the tabloids need you to think to justify their obsession with them.
So a better response from Mia would have been “I tweeted thoughtlessly and I have since realized that my perception is not reality and I was falling prey to the tabloid headlines and the constant coverage of two private citizens who live a fairly quiet life in California.”
not this BS about whatever it takes for them to reconcile.
“the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together” and “now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.” ~
ugh, how about we get you and Woody back together?
Put whatever you’re smoking down and get a grip, H is in the safest place.
Mia if you were unable to keep your own family together. So instead of posting another family go and do something positive. Get involved with good works and if you REALLY care that much then donate to Archwell. You are starting to sound like Diana’s creepy stalker .
Diana herself got out of an abusive relationship with the RF. Why would she want Harry to stay in one?
Why did she feel the need to insert herself in to this?
If nothing else, this is just such a great demonstration of how literally everyone is susceptible to falling for propaganda. One could easily think that Mia Farrow, of all people, would be cognizant of the way media manipulates public opinion about the personal relationships of celebs. And yet, here she is parroting the same kind of sentiments we hear from others who gobble up royal “news” from the tabloids and magazines and unauthorized bios without any kind of critical evaluation of the information.
Another dumb boomer WASP woman.
The idiocy is never far from the surface.
And this is coming from a woman whose family is a colossal mess.
So TIL that celebrities can have para social relationships with other celebrities.
Like Mia, Diana is dead. We have no idea what she would have wanted as a grown mature woman.
And Mia, you should gotdamn know why some families break apart. There is no peace with abusers and power manipulators.
Oh please! Mia Farrow hasn’t been relevant for more than 50 years. She should have several seats and sit down. What a way to draw attention to her own rusty, crusty ass.
Keep Harry & Meghan’s name outta your old has-been mouth, Mia. You aren’t even in the same league.
Harry and William are grown ass men. They aren’t BOYS. And two grown ass men having their own families and lives is actually pretty normal. The fact that she is infantilizing them like the weirdo Royalists speaks volumes about her. Yes – let’s just ignore all the abuse Harry suffered at his family’s hands – and the PHYSICAL abuse he suffered at his brother’s hands…”those boys should be together”. Spoken like a true Karen. Who has her OWN problematic history when it comes to children and abuse.
Just coming here to note (and as someone who’s pretty tired of the royals too, while supporting the Sussex side of things), that Mia Farrow is the LAST person who should be advocating for family reconciliation.
Woody Allen is a horrible person who sexually abused his children. Mia Farrow is a horrible person who collected babies, treated the non-white kids and the white kids unequally, and has ended up with a family where all her white kids are doing more or less well and are still on speaking terms with her, two of her non-white kids hate her and don’t talk to her, and three more of her non-white kids died in early adulthood (one from medical issues, one from AIDS, one from suicide).
I believe Dylan and Ronan. I also believe Moses. And Mia is not in any position to tell anyone which relatives they should and shouldn’t talk to.
“we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.”
what a strange comment from someone estranged from several of her own children
Lady, at least two of your own kids hate you and call you abusive. SIT THIS ONE OUT.
Yo, namesake! STFU. Harry has stood firm on his decision to not allow his brother to abuse him or his wife every again. It’s absolutely insane that people can’t understand that and expect him to acquiesce all in the name of “brotherly love”. William doesn’t want to reconcile with Harry. He wants to control him. Subjugate him. Use him. He isn’t interested in loving Harry.
Sure Mia. I’m pretty sure back in 1968 Dory Previn at age 43 just wanted to be together with her husband too. Instead he and 23 year old year old you had an affair resulting in you getting pregnant. Poor Dory had a breakdown. But sure Mia, feel free to comment on this.
With her history she REALLY should sit this one out.
When Mia was still with Woody Allen, I remember reading an article about them where he said he couldn’t tolerate living with her and the kids because the place was utter chaos. Dirty dishes piled up everywhere, clothing scattered all over the place, kids fighting and crying, it was intolerable. Between that and her well-known favouritism of the *white* kids, mother of the year she was definitely not. She needs to sit down and shut up about William and Harry given her history of dysfunctional parenting.
She’s always reminded me of the Tuesday Weld character in Author, Author with Al Pacino (a guilty pleasure movie). Doing and saying whatever she wanted and leaving a trail of broken children in her wake. Only there was no Al Pacino around to pick up the pieces and be the adult for the children.
I do think Diana would be saddened by the current situation; she wouldn’t want her sons to be estranged. She would want Harry and William to love and support one another. But somehow, no one ever says, “William, stop briefing against Harry. Your mother wouldn’t want that.” Or “William, apologize to Harry and Meghan and make things right; it’s what your mother would want.” Diana’s hypothetical desires are only ever used to criticize Harry’s actions.