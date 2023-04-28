Mia Farrow on Prince Harry & William: ‘I just want those two boys to be together’

Last week, out of nowhere, Mia Farrow fired up the Twitter machine and tweeted out something unexpected: “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.” When Sussex fans piled on, she ended up deleting the tweet without any explanation or apology. But the Squad does have a long memory and y’all love to keep receipts and maybe Mia Farrow knows that. So when she was asked about the tweet at the Time 100 gala on Wednesday, she gave a long-winded and somewhat nonsensical response to why she wrote that.

A social media mistake. Mia Farrow admitted that she regrets her recent headline-making tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I shouldn’t tweet without thinking,” the Rosemary’s Baby actress, 78, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Time100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, April 26. “I adore them. I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her and how much the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together, and how perhaps Harry may have been saying a lot of things that will make that more difficult.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that she wishes she could take back the social media post. “I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty,” Farrow explained. “And I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say, but I didn’t intend it to be. I deleted it and I saw how offended people were. But that’s what I was thinking.”

Farrow, for her part, thinks the Duchess of Sussex “shares so many” qualities with Diana, who died at age 36 in a 1997 car crash. “It’s great that they left England, because that’s impossible,” the Broadway Danny Rose star added. “I just want those two boys to be together.”

The What Falls Away author added that she’s “never met” Harry or his brother, Prince William, but she’s still invested in their relationship because of how much she respected Diana.

“I shouldn’t even care. We all care,” Farrow continued. “We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died, though. I never met her. And we cared about the little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.”