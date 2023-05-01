Angela Kelly has been evicted from the ‘grace & favor’ home she was ‘given’ by QEII

Angela Kelly was Queen Elizabeth II’s longtime dresser and companion. In the last years of QEII’s life, Angela Kelly moved into Windsor Castle and was right next door to QEII’s chambers. Kelly nurtured her closeness to QEII at the expense of everyone else – Kelly would openly leak stories about other royals and she famously smeared Harry and Meghan for years over the fact that Harry begged Kelly to simply allow Meghan to use a tiara for a hair trial before the wedding. Once QEII passed away, the new king and queen changed all of the locks and kicked Kelly out of the castle within a matter of like 48 hours. Then the other royals were shocked to learn that Angela had conned a spacious “grace and favor” home for herself on the Windsor estate, meaning she was going to have a free house on a royal estate in her retirement. There were rumors that King Charles would find a way to evict her, and it looks like he has:

Queen Elizabeth’s former right-hand woman Angela Kelly has been ‘cut off’ by the King and booted out of her grace-and-favour home in the shadow of Windsor Castle, MailOnline can reveal today. Ms Kelly, the late Queen’s dresser and confidante for more than 20 years, is being forced to move out from her Berkshire house, she has confirmed. Not only is she having to vacate the modest semi-detached cottage on the Windsor Estate, she revealed that her work-issue mobile phone has been cut off.

As she prepared for a new life in the Peak District, 180 miles away from Windsor, she was unusually candid this week on her public ‘Agenthighheels’ Instagram account.

Ms Kelly, 65, poignantly posted a picture of her garden, telling friends: ‘Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last.’

In response to a friend, she posted: ‘I’m moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not too far away from the family. My work phone has been disconnected but hopefully you have this one…Looking forward to my New Adventures [with smiling emoji]’.

Her Instagram stories from this morning suggest she was defiant to the end. She posted: ‘I am too old to worry about who likes me and who dislikes me! I have more important things to do! If you love me – I love you! If you support me – I support you! If you hate me – I don’t care!’ She followed that with a Gif of a child chanting: ‘I can’t do negative today. Positive vibes, positive vibes!’

Friends of fiery Ms Kelly, the Liverpool docker’s daughter who became the Queen’s closest aide, feel she has been treated badly after such loyal and devoted service and say she has become another victim of the King’s ‘property merry-go-round’. Many in royal circles expected she would be granted accommodation for life after her decades of service to the late monarch.

She was recently recognised by King Charles in a special honours awards marking the death of the Queen. But eyebrows were raised when she only became a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, rather than a Dame Commander as might have been expected.

But despite – or perhaps because of – Ms Kelly’s closeness to the Queen, some in the Royal Household were suspicious of her, and one insider suggested to the Mail on Sunday that perhaps ‘scores were being settled’. A source told the paper: ‘She’s been told she will soon have to move out. It’s a nice little place on the Windsor Estate and it was convenient for seeing her grandson, who was at college nearby. But the King has made it clear that under the new reign people will have to cut their cloth. The King is clearly not in the habit of providing homes for those no longer working for the monarchy.’